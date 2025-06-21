Labor accused of being 'sneaky' over request for Indonesia air base briefing — as it happened (2025)

Peter Dutton’s campaign hasn’t quite been like a box of chocolates: for the most part, you usually know what you’re going to get.

Hard hats, concrete slabs, and petrol stations have been the recurring theme.

But on the cusp of the Easter long weekend, a sweet treat for the Liberal leader who has visited Luka chocolates in Wyong in the seat of Dobell with local candidate Brendan Small and Lucy Wicks, from the neighbouring seat of Robertson.

The owner has welcomed a Liberal leader before, she says, Malcolm Turnbull, whose photo is in her office out the back.

And she has a special treat for Dutton: white chocolates emblazoned with the Liberal logo.

“Ah, these taste great!” Dutton says, although he resists a taste. But next he packs up a box for his staff, quizzing them on the flavours they’d like.

He then turns server, $115.50 for the lot. Wicks queued up to pay, but Dutton steps in to foot the bill.

Then an older woman comes up to the counter, her purchase a rocky road. Dutton jokes she might offer a tip, and for a moment she seems quite insistent to give him one, but he won’t accept it.

The cost of cocoa is hitting hard, we are told, and the cost of electricity to run various cool rooms. The business has resorted to cheaper offerings to entice the kids, the owner offers.

Then it’s time for a serious message from Dutton, who wishes Australians a “happy and holy” Easter but also a safe one, urging young drivers in particular to adhere to the road rules and be careful in the wet.

Tony Pasin, the shadow roads minister, is there to announce a trial for a no-fault accident investigation system.

It’s among the last engagements we expect from the Liberal leader, whose wife Kirilly has been with him today, before a quieter Easter period for the campaign.

It’s one long weekend that will be followed by another, with early voting starting in between. The question: is there any time left to reach voters who have yet to engage, and who are now off on holidays?