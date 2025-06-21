Labor accused of being 'sneaky' over request for Indonesia air base briefing — as it happened (2025)

Thanks for joining us. Here's a recap of today's events
By Joshua Boscaini
That's where we'll leave our election blog for today. Thanks for staying with us. Let's take a look back at what happened on day 20 of the election campaign.
- Kooyong MP Monique Ryan says she'd be open to working with either Anthony Albanese or Peter Dutton, if they win the election.
- Coalition frontbencherBridget McKenziesays she was "wrong" to claim China and Russia did not want to seePeter Duttonbecome prime minister.
- Anthony Albanese didn't commit to funding a pay rise for the lowest-paid workers following the Fair Work Commission's recommendation.
- The prime minister and treasurer said they would not make changes to negative gearing if re-elected.
- Peter Dutton confirmed he did believe in climate change following last night's comments on the ABC leaders debate.
- Nationals frontbencherJacinta Nampijinpa Pricehas defended wearing a MAGA hat and launched a tirade on news coverage of politicians’ social media.
- Clive Palmer’s newly formed Trumpet of Patriots party will preference the Liberal and Labor parties last at the federal election.
- A candidate dumped by the Liberal party for his views opposing women in combat, has been included in campaign material sent out to households in the NSW seat of Whitlam.
Why young women are key this election
By Georgie Hewson
Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have tried to sharpen their pitches to voters, ahead of the Easter break.
But while there’s been a renewed focus on young voters from the major parties – asGen Z and Millennialsoutnumber Baby Boomers as the dominantvoting bloc for the first time – are young voters are buying the sell?
On The Party Room podcast Fran Kelly and Patricia Karvelas were joined by Isabella Higgins, ABC Vote Compass Reporter --
who says that young women are the voting bloc to watch at this election.
Isabella says: “I think there's a lot of focus on the young men moving to the right, and I think not enough are we focusing on those young women moving to the left and how... And how to appeal to them and they're 50% of that really large voting bloc. An important vote. I think we've seen it a bit more in this campaign, you know, with a lot of young female content creators, you know, being invited into the budget obviously before the campaign started. Anthony Albanese trying to talk on some of those podcasts that really appeal to young progressive women, and it's going to be interesting to see if that plays out”
The Party Room podcast is also celebrating its nine-year anniversary this week! As Fran says, that deserves a “woot woo!”
Frontbencher says Coalition will pursue royal commission into child sex abuse in Indigenous communities
By Georgie Hewson
Shadow Indigenous Australians MinisterJacintaNampijinpa Price has re-affirmed the Coalition would pursue a royal commission into child sex abuse in Aboriginal communities if elected.
"If we're elected, it will take place within the first 100 days that we come to government," she says.
But former Liberal Indigenous Australians minister Ken Wyatt says a royal commission would not benefit First Nations people.
Wyatt resigned from the Liberal party following its decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament in 2023.
"There is sufficient evidence, both from state and territory jurisdictions that we should be doing something constructive now," Wyatt says.
He says he’s disappointed though not surprised that neither leader has visited an Indigenous community so far during the campaign.
Reporting by James Vyer from the ABC's Indigenous Affairs Team
Dumped candidate Benjamin Britton included in Liberal party's postal vote packs
By Defence correspondent Andrew Greene
A candidate dumped by the Liberal party for his views opposing women in combat, has been included in campaign material sent out to households in the New South Wales seat of Whitlam.
Last week former solider Benjamin Britton was removed as the Liberal candidate for his controversial views and is now contesting the Labor held seat as an independent in a major embarrassment for the opposition.
Despite the move, Britton’s image and written pitch to voters has been included inside the Liberal party’s postal vote material sent to electors who have chosen to cast their ballots before election day.
Former NSW state Liberal MP Nathaniel Smith, has now been endorsed as the party’s candidate for the seat which has been held by retiring Labor Minister Stephen Jones.
Trumpet of Patriots to preference major parties last at federal election
By Pablo Viñales
Clive Palmer’s newly formed Trumpet of Patriots party will preference the Liberal and Labor parties last at the federal election.
Palmer, who is the party’s chairman, labelled the government and opposition a "uni-party" and says "it’s time to change".
“This election we’ll be preferencing in Labor held seats, the Labor party last, followed by the Liberals second last.”
“And in Liberal held seats we’ll be preferencing the Liberal party last, with the Labor party above them.”
In 2022, Mr Palmer threatened to preference against the major parties but walked that back and recommended most of the United Australia Party’s (UAP) preferences flow to the Coalition in key marginal seats.
Despite spending more than $120 million at the last election the UAP was only able to secure on seat in Parliament.
At the 2019 election, the UAP struck a preference deal with the Liberal party and recommended preferences for the Coalition in every seat.
Was the government obliged to give a briefing under caretaker conventions?
By Foreign affairs reporter Stephen Dziedzic
Is the government obliged to give a briefing to the to the Coalition on the Russia Indonesia air base story under the caretaker conventions?
It’s an interesting question, because the caretaker conventions are pretty broad, and don’t go into very much detail.
Strictly speaking a government is only obliged to consult with the opposition if it wants to make “major policy decisions” which would commit the opposition if it wins power.
The government seems to believe this issue doesn’t come close to meeting that test.
There’s no “decision” for the government to consult on, or to make, because fundamentally it’s got nothing to do with Australia, at least not directly. It’s a matter between Indonesia and Russia.
But the Coalition says that it’s perfectly reasonable for them to demand a briefing given the story has – potentially- got major security and foreign policy ramifications for Australia.
The Coalition campaign spokesman James Paterson told Afternoon Briefing that the election “could go either way” and the coalition was entitled to get more information about what’s going on because it’s a “significant foreign policy development.”
It’s not exactly clear what’s going to happen on this front - the Deputy PM Richard Marles at first seemed to dismiss the Coalition’s demand when appearing on Sky News, saying it wasn’t necessary.
But he softened at the end of the interview, and seemed to suggest perhaps they could get a briefing after all – although he added that given Indonesia has firmly ruled out allowing Russian planes to use their base, there might not be much information to pass on.
"There's no issue with a briefing but we shouldn’t be overstating what a briefing is going to reveal,” he said.
After a three-month silence, the federal government talks about AI regulation
By Georgie Hewson
The government has given the first indication since January that it's planning to move ahead with AI regulations, despite a global backsliding in this area, led by the US president Donald Trump.
Comments from the Science and Industry Minister Ed Husic this week have broken a three-month silence on the topic.
Australia’s first AI laws have been in the works for years now, but they appeared to stall recently, after initial comments from the Minister in January that the plan was in its “final stages”.
Since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the US, the EU, the UK, India, Japan and other countries have spoken of delaying, scrapping or watering down their own laws to manage AI risks.
Ed Husic’s office had meanwhile been steadfastly quiet on the topic, but today he told a Perth radio station Australia will have to put concrete rules in place “regardless of who’s in office”.
We still don’t know how tough those rules will be, but as of this week we’ve been reassured that they are still coming.
By National technology reporter Ange Lavoipierre
Not-so-subtle robo-calls push independents
By Georgie Hewson
Push polling is under the spotlight after Kooyong residents received calls and texts the Coalition claim manipulate voters to endorse independent MP Monique Ryan.
A recording of one of the calls identified it as coming from Melbourne-based robo-polling company uComms.
The call lists the achievements of Dr Ryan, before asking voters who they would vote for.
A spokesperson for uComms confirmed it was behind the recording, as well as several text messages that also extolled Ryan’s achievements, and took aim at the Liberal’s plans for nuclear power plants, suggesting they would take 15-20 years to build.
The spokesman refused to disclose who commissioned the calls and texts, citing customer privacy, said the company did not conduct push polling, and that the excerptsrepresented “message testing”.
Coalition campaign spokesman Senator James Paterson said the polls were an attempt to "steer and manipulate" voters.
“It’s hard to believe Monique Ryan is unaware of this push polling when the messaging so clearly mirrors her campaign talking points," he said.
Mr Paterson insinuated Climate 200 was behind the poll, and that Dr Ryan should “take responsibility for the behaviour of her single biggest financial backer”.
Dr Ryan has been approached for comment.
She told ABC’sNews Breakfast on Thursday morning she was not aware of any push polling in Kooyong.
“I think push polling is not ideal,” she said.
Fellow independent MP ZoeDaniel, who holds the seat of Goldstein, has been accused of similar push polling in recent days.
She said she had not commissioned, paid for, or put the poll into the field.
“Climate 200 has made it clear to us that this poll meets AEC guidelines. They are adamant that it doesnot constitute push polling,” she said.
“I do not support push polling for myself or anyone else.”
Climate 200 declined to comment.
Reporting by Geraden Cann
Government playing down YouTube exemption after being accused of 'sweetheart deal'
By Georgie Hewson
The federal government is playing down reports it jumped the gun by promising YouTube an exemption from the teen social media ban.
Parliament passed legislation in November last year to ban children younger than 16 from using major social media platforms, citing widespread safety concerns.
The law doesn’t come into effect until December 2025, and certain details such as which platforms will be affected are (theoretically) still being decided.
However in aDecember2024 letter to a YouTube representative, released under Freedom of Information (FOI) rules, the Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says the government is “committed” to excluding YouTube.
A statement from the Minister’s office says “the intention” to exclude YouTube was announced back in November.
The Minister’s statements from that time stop short of the somewhat firmer sounding “commitment” given to YouTube less than a month later.
Why does it matter?
Well in theory, the rules as to which platforms will be covered by the ban are only at the draft stage, and should still be in play.
The law specifies that the Minister must seek advice from the eSafety Commissioner before making such a rule, andshe must“have regard” to that advice.
The eSafety Commissioner is yet to be consulted.
In March YouTube’s competitors accused the government of making a “sweetheart deal” to exempt the platform, arguing it was "akin to banning the sale of soft drinks to minors but exempting Coca-Cola".
A spokesperson for the Minister has told the ABC the decision to exempt YouTube and other platforms with a primary health and education focus “reflects the common expectations of the Australian community”.
“If community sentiment changes over time, our laws should be updated to reflect this”.
“That’s why the Social Media Minimum Age legislation has a two-year review point.”
By National technology reporter Ange Lavoipierre
Health minister puts range of natural therapies under private health insurance
By Isobel Roe
If you're a fan of yoga, pilates or see a naturopath for your health — this is one for you.
Health Minister Mark Butler has quietly announced that a range of natural therapies will be allowed to be claimed under private health insurance, after they were banned in 2019.
(I say quietly because rather than sending out a media release, it was uploaded to the Minister's website, and he has not otherwise mentioned it yet.)
The list of therapies that will now be allowed to be covered by private health is as follows:
- Yoga
- Pilates
- Tai chi
- Shiatsu
- Naturopathy
- Western herbal medicine
- Alexander Technique
The former government announced a review of natural therapies, to see which ones had sufficient evidence to back them. Labor says it's implementing the recommendations of that review.
Chief Medical Officer, Professor Michael Kidd AO, in leading the review, was satisfied there was enough evidence these therapies are effective to allow them to return to being supported by private health insurance.
The news has been welcomed by groups such as the Australian Traditional Medicine Society, which says the decision is "a restoration of choice, of respect for evidence-informed natural medicine, and of trust in the work our practitioners do every single day."
A range of other therapies were not recommended to be included — such as homeopathy, aromatherapy and kinesiology — due to a lack of evidence.
What your private health fund covers is of course, a matter for them.
But the government said the regulations will change after the election.
A sweet treat for Dutton on the eve of Easter
By Tom Crowley, on the trail with Dutton
Peter Dutton’s campaign hasn’t quite been like a box of chocolates: for the most part, you usually know what you’re going to get.
Hard hats, concrete slabs, and petrol stations have been the recurring theme.
But on the cusp of the Easter long weekend, a sweet treat for the Liberal leader who has visited Luka chocolates in Wyong in the seat of Dobell with local candidate Brendan Small and Lucy Wicks, from the neighbouring seat of Robertson.
The owner has welcomed a Liberal leader before, she says, Malcolm Turnbull, whose photo is in her office out the back.
And she has a special treat for Dutton: white chocolates emblazoned with the Liberal logo.
“Ah, these taste great!” Dutton says, although he resists a taste. But next he packs up a box for his staff, quizzing them on the flavours they’d like.
He then turns server, $115.50 for the lot. Wicks queued up to pay, but Dutton steps in to foot the bill.
Then an older woman comes up to the counter, her purchase a rocky road. Dutton jokes she might offer a tip, and for a moment she seems quite insistent to give him one, but he won’t accept it.
The cost of cocoa is hitting hard, we are told, and the cost of electricity to run various cool rooms. The business has resorted to cheaper offerings to entice the kids, the owner offers.
Then it’s time for a serious message from Dutton, who wishes Australians a “happy and holy” Easter but also a safe one, urging young drivers in particular to adhere to the road rules and be careful in the wet.
Tony Pasin, the shadow roads minister, is there to announce a trial for a no-fault accident investigation system.
It’s among the last engagements we expect from the Liberal leader, whose wife Kirilly has been with him today, before a quieter Easter period for the campaign.
It’s one long weekend that will be followed by another, with early voting starting in between. The question: is there any time left to reach voters who have yet to engage, and who are now off on holidays?
Paterson dodges question about Darren Chester on nuclear water supply
By Georgie Hewson
Voters are getting mixed messages about whether Peter Dutton's nuclear power plan takes account of water needs.
The opposition insisted in Wednesday's ABC Leaders Debate that allocations for all seven sites have been assessed.
But one of the Coalition's own MPs Darren Chester said experts need to determine facts not opinions and it would take up to two and a half years to determine.
James Paterson is asked on Afternoon Briefing if he believes Darren Chester is wrong.
He says he hasn't seen the full context of those comments.
"We're very confident about our nuclear plan," ghe says.
"We've done an extraordinary level of work on the seven potential nuclear sites, on the sites of retiring coal-fired power station, where we have the benefit of access to water already, we have the benefit of access to transmission lines and a workforce with highly transferable skills and communities that are energy mature and understand how a sophisticated can work," he says.
He is pressed again on if Chester is wrong.
"I'm very confident we've done the careful, methodical considered work, and that nuclear power is a proven technology."
You can read more about that from the ABC's Chief digital political correspondent Jacob Greber here:
Should politicians be more careful before making statements?
By Joshua Boscaini
James Paterson has been asked about comments made by the opposition leader and a Nationals frontbencher this week, including a response to media reports Russia was seeking to use an Indonesian air base.
Paterson says the government should have provided briefings on the matter to the opposition in accordance with caretaker conventions.
Karvelas asks whether the opposition should have been more careful and accurate.
He says sometimes politicians misspeak.
"In an election campaign, politicians are thrown questions all the time. We need to respond to breaking news events that are incomplete pictures and voters expect us to respond. Occasionally people misspeak," he says.
James Paterson joins Afternoon Briefing
By Joshua Boscaini
Coalition frontbencher James Paterson has joined Patricia Karvelas on Afternoon Briefing and he's asked about the prime minister's comments referring to him as the Coalition's "attack dog".
He says he's not an attack dog and his job is to point out the government's missteps.
"My job is to point out the facts and the truth about the prime minister and his record, whether it's his failure on the cost of living, over the last three years,which has seen Australians lose more living standards than any other country in the developed world," he says.
Does Sophie Scamps want to see reform on negative gearing?
By Georgie Hewson
Sophie Scamps is asked if she wants to see reform on negative gearing in the next parliament.
She says she really likes what fellow teal MPAllegra Spender has been doing by holding round tables across multiple sectors to ehar what they think about tax reform.
"There's broad agreement this country does need tax reform," she says.
"We talk about productivity, productivity has stalled since 2016 in this country.
"We've got growing intergenerational inequality and these major crises we're facing with housing and climate.
"There's a lot of issues our tax reform needs to face.
"And we need to do it holistically and all at once."
'It's good Dutton clarified his thinking on climate change': Scamps
By Georgie Hewson
Sophie Scamps is asked abut Peter Dutton's recent comments about climate change.
After he said he isn't a scientist in response to climate change at the debate last night, he made clear today he does think that climate change is real.
Scamps is asked if this effects her thinking if a minority parliament is formed and if it would affect the way she would approach neogitaitons with the opposition.
"It's good to hear he's clarified his thinking on that," she says.
"People do want leaders to be straight up when we talk about issues like this, we want a clear and precise answer.
"I'm really glad he clarified that.
"What I would like greater clarification on is around the detail of his plan to address climate change as well. And also his energy plan.
"There hasn't been much talk this election period about the detail on nuclear."
She says if there is a minority government formed by the LNP she would really need to look at getting further detail on Peter Dutton's nuclear plan.
Defence expert says Chinese ships off coast concerns were a 'beat-up'
By Georgie Hewson
One of the opposition's key criticisms of the government on national security has been their handling of Chinese ships off the coast. The week the Prime Minister called the election, a Chinese state-owned marine research vessel went through the Bass Strait and was quickly labelled a spy ship, and became another flash point in fear of China mapping submarine cables.
Jennifer Parker is an expert associate at the national security college and worked for the Department of Defence for 20 years.
She's told Afternoon Briefing she thinks claims made by the ship was a "beat-up".
"We should be concerned about China, we should be concerned about China's maritime aggression in the region, but we need to be considered at how we react to things," she says.
"If anyone knows anything about sonar, how you map submarine cables, you can't be mapping cables on the course and speed this ship was going.
"We need to be more considered in our response to what is happening around us. Because when we get very upset about things that just aren't feasible, we start to give China some ammunition for their propaganda against us."
Key Event
Opposition denied government briefing on Russia's bid for Indonesian air base access
By Defence Correspondent Andrew Greene
By Defence Correspondent Andrew Greene
The Coalition says Labor is continuing to block its requests for formal government briefings on reports that Russia has sought to base aircraft in Indonesia.
Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister David Coleman says the government is failing its own transparency test by denying briefings during the caretaker period of a federal election campaign.
“It’s now been more than 48 hours since the Coalition formally asked the Government for a briefing into the reports of Russia placing a request with Indonesia to base aircraft with our northern neighbour”.
“The Coalition’s request, which was made under caretaker conventions, was sent to both the minister for foreign affairs [Penny Wong] and the minister for defence [Richard Marles] on Tuesday,” Coleman said.
“It sought a briefing from the respective agencies on this issue which is significant to Australia’s national interest. The government has failed its own transparency test.”
Government accused of being 'shifty and sneaky' over opposition briefing request
By Foreign Affairs reporter Stephen Dziedzic
The Coalition is becoming increasingly frustrated that the government is ignoring their request for a security briefing on the reports that Russia is seeking to base military aircraft at an Indonesian facility in Papua.
The Shadow Defence Minister Andrew Hastie and the Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister David Coleman first asked for a briefing two days ago when the story first broke – and they are now demanding it as soon as possible.
In a joint statement, they also accuse the government of being “shifty and sneaky” about the reports of the base.
“Amid all the fumbling and obfuscation, the government has refused to respond to the core question of whether it was aware of any request being made to Indonesia by Russia,” they say.
“Any approach to place Russian aircraft within short range of Australia is clearly a matter of critical national and strategic interest.”
"The Coalition should be briefed on what the government knew – or didn’t know - about any such request put to Indonesia from Russia, and what advice was provided to the Government by agencies on this important matter.”