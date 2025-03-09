Lactobacillus reuteri to Treat Infant Colic: A Meta-analysis (2025)

Pediatrics, volume141, issue1
Valerie Sung 1
,
Frank D’Amico 2, 3
,
Michael D. Cabana 4
,
Kim Chau 5
,
Gideon Koren 5
,
Francesco Savino 6
,
Hania Szajewska 7
,
Girish Deshpande 8
,
Christophe Dupont 9
,
Flavia Indrio 10
,
Silja Mentula 11
,
Anna Partty 12
,
Daniel Tancredi 13
Hide authors affiliations Show authors affiliations: 13 affiliations
1
Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The Royal Children’s Hospital, and the University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;
|
2
Department of Mathematics, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; |
3
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center St. Margaret’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; |
4
Department of Pediatrics, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; |
5
University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada;
|
6
Ospendale Infantile Regina Margherita, Citta della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Torino, Italy; |
7
Department of Paediatrics, The Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland; |
8
Department of Neonatology, Nepean Hospital and Sydney Medical School Nepean, University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia;
|
9
Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Paris Descartes University and Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, Paris, France;
|
10
Department of Pediatrics, University of Bari, Bari, Italy; |
11
Bacteriology Unit, National Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki, Finland; |
12
Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Turku University Hospital, Turku, Finland; and |
13
Department of Pediatrics, University of California Davis Health System, Sacramento, California |
Publication type:Journal Article
Publication date:2017-12-26
American Academy of Pediatrics
Journal: Pediatrics
scimago Q1
wos Q1
SJR:2.437
CiteScore:12.8
Impact factor:6.2
ISSN:00314005, 10984275
Copy DOI
Pediatrics, Perinatology and Child Health
Abstract
CONTEXT:
Lactobacillus reuteri DSM17938 has shown promise in managing colic, but conflicting study results have prevented a consensus on whether it is truly effective.
OBJECTIVE:
Through an individual participant data meta-analysis, we sought to definitively determine if L reuteri DSM17938 effectively reduces crying and/or fussing time in infants with colic and whether effects vary by feeding type.
DATA SOURCES:
We searched online databases (PubMed, Medline, Embase, the Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature, the Database of Abstracts of Reviews of Effects, and Cochrane), e-abstracts, and clinical trial registries.
STUDY SELECTION:
These were double-blind randomized controlled trials (published by June 2017) of L reuteri DSM17398 versus a placebo, delivered orally to infants with colic, with outcomes of infant crying and/or fussing duration and treatment success at 21 days.
DATA EXTRACTION:
We collected individual participant raw data from included studies modeled simultaneously in multilevel generalized linear mixed-effects regression models.
RESULTS:
Four double-blind trials involving 345 infants with colic (174 probiotic and 171 placebo) were included. The probiotic group averaged less crying and/or fussing time than the placebo group at all time points (day 21 adjusted mean difference in change from baseline [minutes] −25.4 [95% confidence interval (CI): −47.3 to −3.5]). The probiotic group was almost twice as likely as the placebo group to experience treatment success at all time points (day 21 adjusted incidence ratio 1.7 [95% CI: 1.4 to 2.2]). Intervention effects were dramatic in breastfed infants (number needed to treat for day 21 success 2.6 [95% CI: 2.0 to 3.6]) but were insignificant in formula-fed infants.
LIMITATIONS:
There were insufficient data to make conclusions for formula-fed infants with colic.
CONCLUSIONS:
L reuteri DSM17938 is effective and can be recommended for breastfed infants with colic. Its role in formula-fed infants with colic needs further research.
