Lactobacillus reuteri to Treat Infant Colic: A Meta-analysis (2025)

Pediatrics, volume141, issue1

Valerie Sung 1

,

Frank D’Amico 2, 3

,

Michael D. Cabana 4

,

Kim Chau 5

,

Gideon Koren 5

,

Francesco Savino 6

,

Hania Szajewska 7

,

Girish Deshpande 8

,

Christophe Dupont 9

,

Flavia Indrio 10

,

Silja Mentula 11

,

Anna Partty 12

,

Daniel Tancredi 13

13 affiliations

1

Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The Royal Children’s Hospital, and the University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;

University of Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne Murdoch Children's Research Institute

|

2

Department of Mathematics, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; |

3

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center St. Margaret’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; |

4

Department of Pediatrics, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; |

5

University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada;

University of Toronto Hospital for Sick Children

|

6

Ospendale Infantile Regina Margherita, Citta della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Torino, Italy; |

7

Department of Paediatrics, The Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland; |

8

Department of Neonatology, Nepean Hospital and Sydney Medical School Nepean, University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia;

University of Sydney Nepean Hospital

|

9

Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Paris Descartes University and Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, Paris, France;

Paris Cité University Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital

|

10

Department of Pediatrics, University of Bari, Bari, Italy; |

11

Bacteriology Unit, National Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki, Finland; |

12

Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Turku University Hospital, Turku, Finland; and |

13

Department of Pediatrics, University of California Davis Health System, Sacramento, California |

Publication type:Journal Article

Publication date:2017-12-26

Lactobacillus reuteri to Treat Infant Colic: A Meta-analysis (10)

American Academy of Pediatrics

Journal: Pediatrics

scimago Q1

wos Q1

SJR:2.437

CiteScore:12.8

Impact factor:6.2

ISSN:00314005, 10984275

Pediatrics, Perinatology and Child Health

Abstract

CONTEXT:

Lactobacillus reuteri DSM17938 has shown promise in managing colic, but conflicting study results have prevented a consensus on whether it is truly effective.

OBJECTIVE:

Through an individual participant data meta-analysis, we sought to definitively determine if L reuteri DSM17938 effectively reduces crying and/or fussing time in infants with colic and whether effects vary by feeding type.

DATA SOURCES:

We searched online databases (PubMed, Medline, Embase, the Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature, the Database of Abstracts of Reviews of Effects, and Cochrane), e-abstracts, and clinical trial registries.

STUDY SELECTION:

These were double-blind randomized controlled trials (published by June 2017) of L reuteri DSM17398 versus a placebo, delivered orally to infants with colic, with outcomes of infant crying and/or fussing duration and treatment success at 21 days.

DATA EXTRACTION:

We collected individual participant raw data from included studies modeled simultaneously in multilevel generalized linear mixed-effects regression models.

RESULTS:

Four double-blind trials involving 345 infants with colic (174 probiotic and 171 placebo) were included. The probiotic group averaged less crying and/or fussing time than the placebo group at all time points (day 21 adjusted mean difference in change from baseline [minutes] −25.4 [95% confidence interval (CI): −47.3 to −3.5]). The probiotic group was almost twice as likely as the placebo group to experience treatment success at all time points (day 21 adjusted incidence ratio 1.7 [95% CI: 1.4 to 2.2]). Intervention effects were dramatic in breastfed infants (number needed to treat for day 21 success 2.6 [95% CI: 2.0 to 3.6]) but were insignificant in formula-fed infants.

LIMITATIONS:

There were insufficient data to make conclusions for formula-fed infants with colic.

CONCLUSIONS:

L reuteri DSM17938 is effective and can be recommended for breastfed infants with colic. Its role in formula-fed infants with colic needs further research.

