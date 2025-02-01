Lady Gaga Has at Least Two-Dozen Tattoos—Here’s What They All Mean (2025)

Things Lady Gaga loves: her fans, her music, her fiancé Michael Polansky, and from the looks of it, tattoos. As far we know, Gaga’s tattoo collection includes 24 unique designs—though she hasn’t publicly debuted one since getting her giant spine tattoo in February 2019. This means she could very well have some secret ones that the public doesn’t know about.

While Gaga’s massive net worth has gone towards many meaningful causes over the years, she’s also dropped a decent chunk of her dough on body ink. Her tats includes four tributes to family members, several nods to her fans, and lots of pieces celebrating her favorite icons, collaborators, and friends...as well as (possibly) an ex or two. From the dainty back tat she got with a fake ID at 17 to the massive shoulder piece she once considered her favorite, we’ve rounded up all of Lady Gaga’s tattoos and their meanings below. Here’s everything we know about her two dozen works of art.