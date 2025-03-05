Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (2025)

Table of Contents
A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship. A Wave for everyone. More power, deeper clean. Maximum fuel, minimum space. Dual Li-ion batteries Efficient and gentle. Fast & free delivery. 30 day money-back guarantee. Official & direct customer service Exclusive offers for Laifans.
Wave electric toothbrush

Buy now

Grab the highlights.

Watch the film

Effectively solves the problem of cleaning teeth
while protecting the gums.

60° oscillations &
66,000 vibrations/min.

A futuristic aesthetic design.

Exceptional stability and precise
brush head movements.

IPX7 waterproof from
top to bottom.

Dive deeper into the Wave.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Dive deeper into the Wave.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Multi-stage deep drawing process

The handle is created through a continuous deep drawing process that presses and stretches a single piece of metal 11 times to create a seamless metal handle with a futuristic aesthetic.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (29) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (30) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (31)

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Multi-stage deep drawing process

The handle is created through a continuous deep drawing process that presses and stretches a single piece of metal 11 times to create a seamless metal handle with a futuristic aesthetic.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (32) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (33) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (34)

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Multi-stage deep drawing process

The handle is created through a continuous deep drawing process that presses and stretches a single piece of metal 11 times to create a seamless metal handle with a futuristic aesthetic.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (35) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (36) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (37)

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Multi-stage deep drawing process

The handle is created through a continuous deep drawing process that presses and stretches a single piece of metal 11 times to create a seamless metal handle with a futuristic aesthetic.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (38) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (39) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (40)

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Multi-stage deep drawing process

The handle is created through a continuous deep drawing process that presses and stretches a single piece of metal 11 times to create a seamless metal handle with a futuristic aesthetic.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (41) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (42) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (43)

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Multi-stage deep drawing process

The handle is created through a continuous deep drawing process that presses and stretches a single piece of metal 11 times to create a seamless metal handle with a futuristic aesthetic.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (44) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (45) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (46)

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

A new era in toothbrush craftsmanship.

Seamless button

The button was meticulously crafted using 5-axis CNC technology. Compared to regular mechanical buttons that have gaps, the seamless button design not only enhances the appearance of the toothbrush but also prevents dirt and grime build-up.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (47) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (48) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (49)

Ergonomic design

The streamlined handle features a 45˚ angled edge at the base for a more comfortable grip, providing an enjoyable brushing experience.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (50)

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (51)

A Wave for
everyone.

ABS white

$69.99

Length: 31.6 mm

Width: 28.2 mm

Height: 142.7 mm

Handle weight: 135±3 g

Noise level: As low as 55dB

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Battery life: Single charge lasts up to 30 days (used twice a day for two minutes each time).

Aluminum alloy

$79.99

Length: 29.2 mm

Width: 27.8 mm

Height: 142.7 mm

Handle weight: 151±4 g

Noise level: As low as 55dB

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Battery life: Single charge lasts up to 30 days (used twice a day for two minutes each time).

Stainless steel

$99.99

Length: 28.8 mm

Width: 27.4 mm

Height: 142.7 mm

Handle weight: 163±4 g

Noise level: As low as 55dB

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Battery life: Single charge lasts up to 30 days (used twice a day for two minutes each time).

Quality you can feel.

Laifen is the first company to utilize nano molding technology in an electric toothbrush, a process commonly employed in flagship smartphones. This process creates a secure bond between the outer shell and internal structure, guaranteeing extraordinary stability and durability.

Powered by the simplest of presses.

For the first time in electric toothbrushes, Laifen has introduced a pressure-sensitive button design. With just a simple press, the internal optical touch system automatically detects pressure and distance changes to activate the toothbrush.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (55)

Keeps water only where you need it.

The Wave is certified IPX7 waterproof thanks to its "vertical waterproof structure", which improves the toothbrush's waterproofing, even while in use.

Looks amazing.
Performs even better.

The indicator lights are composed of 0.2mm holes, allowing light to gently diffuse outward, enhancing the toothbrush's appearance and the user experience.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (56)

Groundbreaking electric toothbrush that can truly “brush”.

Laifen's innovative self-developed servo system has the revolutionary capability to simultaneously vibrate and oscillate. The Wave is also capable of maintaining consistent brushing force at all times, ensuring effective brushing even for users who don’t focus on their brushing technique.

Proprietary servo system, with an accuracy of 0.1°.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (57)

The Laifen Wave employs motor technology usually seen in mechanical arms and robotic hardware, utilizing a built-in linear hall sensor in the servo system to obtain precise position data and control oscillations with an accuracy of 0.1°. This results in an ultra-wide oscillation angle that aligns with the dentist-recommended Bass brushing technique.

3x brushing power

More power,
deeper clean.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (58)

Vastly improved motor performance compared to ordinary sonic vibration motors (6.1W vs 2.0W) for a faster clean.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (59)

3x brushing power

More power,
deeper clean.

Vastly improved motor performance compared to ordinary sonic vibration motors (6.1W vs 2.0W) for a faster clean.

Steady torque output

Reliably consistent.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (60)

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (61)

Laifen Wave's Output Power

Other Brands' Ouput Power

Start

Usage time

Steady torque output

Reliably consistent.

Unwavering power from start to finish even when encoutering resistance.

Proprietary servo system

Groundbreaking tech
in every brush.

This system is the core of the unprecedented fusion of ultra-wide oscillations and vibrations.

Maximum fuel,
minimum space.

Maximum fuel,
minimum space.

To fully unleash the performance of the motor, Laifen specially customized a Li-ion high-energy-density battery for the servo system, comprehensively optimizing the power consumption, and using a dual-cell series design to achieve a smaller size and higher output power that can last for 30 days.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (62) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (63) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (64)

Dual Li-ion
batteries

Dual Li-ion
batteries

BMS battery management

Improves the stability and efficiency of battery charging, extends the toothbrush's service life, and ensures stable performance.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (65) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (66) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (67)

Efficient and gentle.

Exceptional performance is the core foundation of the next generation of electric toothbrushes, but there is another important factor for the brushing experience - the brush head.

Thanks to the incredible brushing performance provided by the Wave's motor, Laifen suggests using the Gum Care brush for the first brushing for efficient cleaning and great gum protection.

The Laifen Wave also comes with the Ultra-Whitening and Super-Clean brush heads which are suitable for other oral hygiene needs.

Exceptional performance is the core foundation of the next generation of electric toothbrushes, but there is another important factor for the brushing experience - the brush head.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (68) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (69)

Gum-care brush head

Thanks to the incredible brushing performance provided by the Wave's motor, Laifen suggests using the Gum Care brush for the first brushing for efficient cleaning and great gum protection.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (70) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (71)

Ultra-whitening brush head

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (72) Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (73)

Super-clean brush head

Also included are the Ultra-Whitening and Super-Clean brush heads which are suitable for other dental hygiene needs.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (74)

The complete cleaning experience.

The bristles measure 0.02mm at the top with a 90% tapering rate. Combined with the 60° rotation, the Wave cleans teeth deeper than ever before.

The perfect balance of comfort and performance.

To ensure a comfortable brushing experience, the Wave’s brush heads feature a dynamic balancing design, adding a metal counterweight to the back of the brush head for the first time. This counterweight eliminates motor shaft vibrations for more stable oscillations that are gum-friendly and quiet.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (75)

A cleaner brush for even cleaner teeth.

We used the industry’s most advanced copper-free tufting process, which not only allows for a compact design, but also effectively inhibits bacterial growth.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (76)

Next-generation tech meets a time-honored name in bristles.

The Ultra-Whitening and Super-Clean brush heads use DuPont-manufactured nylon bristles. These quality bristles have a 90% rounding rate and a diamond design to efficiently polish and whiten teeth. They also have a lifespan reminder that lasts 90 days.

Wave app

Customize & save your
brushing preferences.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (77)

3 settings, 10 levels

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (78)

Daily and high-frequency modes

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (79)

Save your brushing preferences

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (82)

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (83)

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (84)

3 settings, 10 levels

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (85)

Daily and high-frequency modes

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (86)

Save your brushing preferences

More features to smile about.

Biodegradable

Eco-friendly packaging

To reduce carbon emissions, we have rejected the all-too-common plastic sleeve and instead package every product using biodegradable materials*.

*Packaging is made from 90+% recyclable materials

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (89)

Biodegradable

Magnetic charging

The Magnetic Charging Cable has a braided corded that resists wear and tear, and with its magnetic connection method, it simply “clicks” into place - anytime, anywhere.

*Packaging is made from 90+% recyclable materials

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (90)

Biodegradable

Lift to wake up

When the toothbrush is picked up, it will wake up and the brush head will rotate to the appropriate position.

*Packaging is made from 90+% recyclable materials

Biodegradable

Mistouch prevention

Long press the power button for 2 seconds to enable or disable flight mode. This ensures your toothbrush will never activate when you don’t want it to, like during travel.

*Packaging is made from 90+% recyclable materials

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (91)

Biodegradable

Low power consumption

If the toothbrush detects movement for 3 minutes, it will automatically enter Backpack Mode to save power, which can then be disabled with a single button press.

*Packaging is made from 90+% recyclable materials

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (92)

Why Laifen is the best place to buy Wave.

Shop Wave

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (93)

Fast & free delivery.

Always free. Always reliable. Orders placed before 12:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday, will ship the same day. All other orders ship next business day.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (94)

30 day money-back guarantee.

If you are not satisfied with your Wave for any reason, send it back within 30 days for a full refund. It’s that simple.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (95)

Official & direct customer service

When you buy from Laifen, you get direct access to our world-class customer service team. No third party middlemen, no nonsense.

Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes: Reviews, features, prices, & more - US (96)

Exclusive offers for Laifans.

Become an official Laifan when you shop with us. This means VIP discounts, deals, and fun surprises, tailored just for you.

