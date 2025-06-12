Lakers' Austin Reaves Weighs In on Stigmas White NBA Players Face (2025)

Los Angeles Lakers star shooting guard Austin Reaves is enjoying his third consecutive Most Improved Player-worthy season.

Thus far this year, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product is averaging career bests of 20.2 points (on .458/.375/.876 shooting splits), 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his 72 healthy contests for the 49-31 Lakers. He's playing so well, the 26-year-old suddenly looks like he might have an All-Star-level ceiling — a remarkable achievement for an undrafted player.

In an extensive piece on his rise within the Lakers organization during its transition to this new Luka Doncic-centric era, ESPN's Dave McMenamin uncovered a litany of Reaves' perspectives, including one sure to be controversial among fans.

New story: On Doncic’s return to Dallas. A spectacle, a performance and a dynamic night not soon forgotten https://t.co/YuWZs4VVzb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2025

Reaves notes that he wants to prove himself in part because white players are often seen by others as being generally underwhelming.

"You know, as a white guy in the NBA, I sometimes look at white players and I'm like, 'They're not very good,'" Reaves told McMenamin. "So, it's a stigma that I think is real."

More Los Angeles Lakers: Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas

His head coach, JJ Redick, was a 15-year NBA vet and appreciated Reaves' point. Redick, who is also white, eventually emerged as one of the game's best shooters in his role, but never became the superstar he had been at Duke.

"I think every guy in our shoes has experienced some level of this where you're going to be tested," Redick told McMenamin. "And truthfully, no matter how many times you pass that test, you're going to be tested again."

Still, Reaves has earned the admiration and respect of his coach, general manager, and most important teammate.

More Los Angeles Lakers: Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer

"My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together," team president and GM Rob Pelinka said. "And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody."

Reaves' sneaky athleticism has been so good of late that, at times, it has surprised even Reaves, as when he dunked against the Dallas Mavericks in a playoff-clinching 112-97 L.A. win on Wednesday.

AR surprised himself 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/vzhI0tuiM2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 10, 2025

Five-time All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic appreciates what Reaves can do on the hardwood.

"Basketball-wise, I already knew he was that good. But just being around it and seeing him do that [score 45 points in a recent victory against the Indiana Pacers], it was [a] higher [realization]," Doncic said. "I mean, the expectation is that high. I think he has the potential to be an amazing player. He already is."

More Los Angeles Lakers:

NBA Insider Reveals Serious Concern About Lakers’ Championship Outlook

Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission

Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target

Lakers Analytics Team Seems to Confirm Longstanding Fan Theory

For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued toLos Angeles Lakers On SI.