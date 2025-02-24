Laparoscopic esophagopexy, fundopexy, and hiatal herniorrhaphy for refractory regurgitation in a racing Alaskan husky sled dog (2025)

Case description

A 2-year-old 19.8 kg intact female Alaskan husky dog was presented to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (WSU-VTH) Internal Medicine service for evaluation of chronic exercise-induced regurgitation. The dog was used as a part of a sled dog team. During the season, training consisted of runs on a sled dog team that gradually increased in distance as the training season progressed, pulling heavier loads, and moving at faster paces, depending on the training goal for the day. The team included approximately 20 dogs that lived in large kennels; they were frequently let out to exercise in a fenced yard. However, this dog had been kept indoors to monitor more closely for regurgitation episodes.

The dog had been regurgitating during ~50 to 75% of the runs within the first 11.2 km, during which she would vocalize, then regurgitate what appeared to be food and water. There were no remarkable abnormalities detected by the primary care veterinarian during a physical examination on initial presentation. A fluoroscopic barium swallow study was unremarkable and thoracic radiographs showed a persistent cranial displacement of the right diaphragmatic crus approximately 5 mo before presentation. Endoscopy of the esophagus, stomach, and proximal duodenum showed regions that were grossly unremarkable aside from small amounts of grass present in the stomach. Histologically, Helicobacter spp. were present in the stomach and duodenum. In the proximal duodenum there was evidence of mild, non-specific inflammation with infiltration of eosinophils. The clinical signs were refractory to medication trials for more than 1 y with famotidine (Pepcid; Johnson and Johnson, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA), 1 mg/kg body weight (BW) PO, q12h, omeprazole (Prilosec; Proctor and Gamble, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA), 1 mg/kg BW, PO, q12h, and maropitant (Cerenia; Zoetis, Parsippany, New Jersey, USA), 12 mg/kg BW, PO, 1 h prior to travelling or training) in combination and separately for various intervals during the racing season. Dogs in the team also received fenbendazole (Panacur; Merck, Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA), 55.5 mg/kg BW, PO, for 3 d, pyrantel (Strongid; Zoetis), 5 mg/kg BW, PO, once, and praziquantel (Biltricide; Bayer USA, Whippany, New Jersey, USA), 3.4 mg/kg BW, PO, once to prevent endoparasites during the racing season. The only other abnormality reported was intermittent self-limiting diarrhea during competition season. The dog was not treated for Helicobacter spp. before further diagnostics and eventual surgical treatment, as clinical signs occurred only during exercise and the relevance of this bacterium to gastrointestinal disease in dogs is unknown (1). The dog was referred to the WSU-VTH Soft Tissue Surgery service for a laparoscopic spay and discussion of an abdominal exploration with surgical repair of a potential sliding hiatal hernia. The fluoroscopic barium swallow study was not repeated because the working differential diagnoses were thought to be a result of exercise-induced gastrointestinal disease and not a process that we would capture under fluoroscopy with repeat examination.

The main differential diagnoses for the dog’s suspected regurgitation before surgery consisted of a sliding hiatal hernia, or lower esophageal sphincter dysfunction, both of which could result in gastroesophageal reflux. After discussion, the owner elected a laparoscopic spay and a therapeutic trial consisting of hiatal hernia herniorraphy, esophagopexy, and fundopexy.

The dog was premedicated with hydromorphone (Hydromorphone; Pfizer; New York, New York, USA), 0.1 mg/kg BW, dexmedetomidine (Dexdomitor; Zoetis; Parsippany, New Jersey, USA), 5 μg/kg BW, and acepromazine (Acepromazine; VetOne; Boise, Idaho, USA), 0.02 mg/kg BW, intramuscularly. Anesthesia was induced with propofol (Propoflo; Zoetis; Parsippany, New Jersey, USA), 3.5 mg/kg BW, IV, and maintained on 1% isoflurane (Isothesia; Henry-Schein; Melville, New York, USA). Prior to surgery, cefazolin (Cefazolin; Pfizer; New York, New York, USA), 22 mg/kg BW, IV, was given and repeated every 90 min as a perioperative antibiotic. The ventral abdomen was shaved and prepared for surgery in a routine fashion with 70% isopropyl alcohol and a 2% chlorhexidine solution (Bactoshield; VetOne; Boise, Idaho, USA). Laparoscopic entry was performed using visually guided closed entry with Ternamian cannula (EndoTIP; Storz, Goleta, California, USA) placement followed by insufflation. The surgery was performed with Ternamian (threaded) reusable cannulas (EndoTip; Storz); three 6-mm cannulas and one 11-mm cannula (Figure 1). The hiatus-diaphragm interface was thermally scarred using a laparoscopic monopolar electrosurgery L-hook (Figure 2). Care was taken to not perforate the hiatus in order to avoid a tension pneumothorax from the CO 2 insufflation. A herniorrhaphy was performed using 2 isolated 2-0 prolene (Ethicon; Johnson and Johnson; New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA) sutures in a simple interrupted pattern in the ventral esophageal hiatus to decrease the esophageal hiatus diameter (Figure 3). The esophagus was in proper anatomic position during surgery, so no repositioning of the esophagus was required prior to the herniorrhaphy and esophagopexy. The esophageal hiatus appeared to have, highly subjectively, more laxity than would be anatomically appropriate. An esophagopexy was performed using 2-0 polyglyconate 6″ barbed suture (V-locTM180; Codien, Medtronic, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA) on the left crura of the esophageal hiatus to the left wall of the esophagus, with partial thickness sutures engaging the submucosal layer of the esophagus for approximately 5 bites, in a simple continuous pattern (Figure 4). A large bore orogastric tube was placed to aid in assessing thickness of the esophageal wall. A fundopexy was performed after monopolar electrosurgery to coagulate serosa on the stomach wall and peritoneum and transversus abdominus on the body wall. In a simple continuous pattern, 2-0 barbed 6″ suture (V-locTM180; Codien) was placed 5 cm caudal to the termination of the diaphragm. This technique was similar to a recently described technique for pyloric gastropexy (2). Thereafter, an elective routine laparoscopic ovariectomy was performed using a vessel sealing device for pedicle ligation. No complications were encountered during the surgery or general anesthesia, and the dog recovered uneventfully. Liposome-encapsulated bupivacaine (Nocita; Aratana Therapeutics, Leawood, Kansas, USA) was infiltrated into the incision, and carprofen (Rimadyl; Zoetis; Parsippany, New Jersey, USA), 2.2 mg/kg BW, PO, q12h, was administered for analgesia. The dog was given a gastrointestinal support soft food diet (Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Topeka, Kansas, USA) for the first 12 h following surgery and then returned to the normal diet.

Figure 1.

Figure 3.

Figure 4.

Approximately 6 mo after surgery, i.e., 3 mo into the training season, the owner reported that the dog had improved substantially. A questionnaire was created and presented in a follow-up telephone conversation with one of the authors (NLC) 186 d after surgery. The owner had noted a total of 3 regurgitation episodes out of 31 separate runs (10%), with regurgitation occurring 9.6 to 19.3 km into the run. In contrast, prior to surgery, the dog regurgitated during 50 to 75% of the runs, and these events occurred in the first 4.8 to 11.2 km of a run. The 3 episodes of regurgitation that had been reported after surgery were preceded by ingestion of snow, in contrast to the episodes before surgery that were not always preceded by snow ingestion. Also, before surgery, the dog tended to vocalize prior to the regurgitation episodes, and this only occurred in 1 of the 3 reported episodes after surgery. Follow-up was repeated 245 d after surgery (near the end of the racing season) and revealed no more clinical signs or regurgitation episodes after the initial 3 previously reported in the first 6 mo. At the 8 mo follow-up, the dog had completed more than 800 km in harness and its weight and appetite remained appropriate. The dog continued to receive omeprazole through periods of training, as before surgery, and remained on the same empirical antiparasitic protocol as the rest of the team throughout the racing season.

Gastrointestinal disease in racing Alaskan sled dogs is a well-reported and common problem in this population of dogs, with a reported prevalence of gastric erosions or ulcers in 48.5 to 61% of dogs (3,4). In these dogs, commonly reported lesions are gastric erosions, gastric ulceration, congestion or hemorrhage of the gastric mucosa, gastritis, enteritis, and aspiration pneumonia, with the latter being the most reported cause of death in this population (3,5). Strenuous exercise-induced functional changes, such as gastrointestinal barrier dysfunction, have been demonstrated to occur in both stomach and intestines in sled dogs (6,7). Immune-mediated disease delayed gastric emptying due to high-fat diets leading to gastric hyperacidity, pathogens such as Helicobacter pylori, elevated concentrations of endogenous glucocorticoids, and medications such as COX-2 inhibitors have all been suggested mediators of pathophysiologic mechanisms of these changes (3,8,9). Management of this disease-complex has generally involved medications that decrease gastric acidity, the most efficacious being omeprazole (10).

Medical management had been attempted in this dog, but the regurgitation was refractory to treatment for more than 1 y. The distinct decrease in clinical signs after surgical treatment for hiatal hernia suggests that this dog’s regurgitation episodes resembled those associated with a sliding hiatal hernia. The clinical signs only appeared during long periods of strenuous exercise, and may have resulted from more negative intrapleural pressure because of increased respiratory rate and effort. This has previously been reported in dogs, as well as increased external pressure that the harness may put on the thorax during races (11). However, a hiatal hernia was never definitively diagnosed in this dog. Further diagnostics after the fluoroscopic barium swallow study and endoscopic evaluation with histopathologic samples of the stomach and duodenum were declined because it was believed the disease process causing clinical signs was only occuring during strenuous exercise. Although fluoroscopic swallow studies have been of diagnostic value for sliding hiatal hernias in brachycephalic breeds, it is not known if this would be a sensitive and specific diagnostic test for an exercise-induced hiatal hernia, as the signs would likely not occur at rest as is standard for this diagnostic test (12). A method for the diagnosis of regurgitation during exercise was not known or available. Fluoroscopic evaluation of sled dogs with gastrointestinal disease symptoms may warrant further exploration, as endoscopic evaluation is generally used to identify gastrointestinal inflammation and fluoroscopic studies are not pursued. A therapeutic surgical trial was determined to be the most appropriate next step for the dog, as her perceived sledding performance value was high, and her quality of life was considered dependent on continued performance. A laparoscopic abdominal exploration and prophylactic hiatal herniorrhaphy, esophagopexy, and fundopexy were elected. The surgery took place during the summer season, and the owner slowly returned the dog to training the following season to assess the outcome. During surgery, the esophageal hiatus appeared to subjectively have slightly more laxity than normal, and on palpation with laparoscopic instruments moved more than was expected. This information aided in the decision during surgery to move forward with the hiatal herniorrhaphy.

Hiatal hernias involve complex disease processes with 4 described types and varying medical and surgical treatments. Type 1 hiatal hernias are sliding hernias, or those in which there is a dynamic cranial displacement of the abdominal esophagus, esophagogastric junction, and a portion of the stomach into the abdomen. Type 2 hiatal hernias are paraesophageal hernias, in which the esophagogastric junction and abdominal esophagus remain in a normal position, and a portion of the stomach displaces cranially, adjacent to the thoracic esophagus. Type 3 hiatal hernias are a combination of Types 1 and 2, with sliding and paraesophageal portions. Type 4 hernias are a combination of a Type 3 hernia with herniation of other abdominal organs into the thoracic cavity (13). There is no clear agreement in the human or veterinary literature regarding management of this group of diseases and the case selection for surgery. In general, surgical techniques focus on reducing the hernia through the esophageal hiatus and maintaining proper anatomy and esophageal sphincter function through herniorrhaphy, esophagopexy, gastropexy, and anti-reflux procedures (13). Based on the normal findings on dynamic imaging, this dog was suspected to have either a Type 1 sliding hiatal hernia or exercise-induced gastroesophageal reflux, and surgical correction was elected due to the failed medical therapy trials.

This is, to the authors’ knowledge, the first reported case of hiatal herniorrhaphy, esophagopexy, and fundopexy used to manage regurgitation refractory to medical management in a racing Alaskan sled dog. A definitive diagnosis of an exercise-induced sliding hiatal hernia, gastroesophageal reflux, or another cause of regurgitation was not identified in this case. The significant clinical improvement in this case following surgical correction of a presumed sliding hiatal hernia warrants further investigations into a larger number of racing Alaskan sled dogs to determine if some of the gastrointestinal disease in this population of dogs may be associated with sliding hiatal hernia. If so, this could be information of high impact, as there are serious consequences to vomiting and regurgitation during a sled dog race. Surgical treatment for hiatal hernia may be considered for treatment of racing Alaskan sled dogs showing regurgitation refractory to standard gastric protectant therapy. CVJ