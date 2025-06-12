Last chance! Currys’ epic spring sale ends soon — 19 last-minute deals I’m shopping from £15 (2025)

Jump to:
Currys’ Peck-Tacular Deals ends Tuesday, so there’s only a few days left to snag some savings. I’ve found some awesome deals you don’t want to miss, so act fast!
Right now, you can get the Hisense 55-inch Canvas TV for £899 at Currys (£300 off.) This is an extremely stylish TV that can display artwork and photos when you’re not watching shows or movies, and it’s an awesome cheaper alternative to the popular Samsung The Frame TV.
Or, if it’s time to upgrade your phone, you can get the awesome Google Pixel 9 on sale for £599 at Currys (£50 off.)
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals, and check out our Currys discount codes coverage for more savings.
My favourite Currys deals
PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.
Price check: from £25 @ Amazon
Govee RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip: was £24 now £19 at Currys Mobile
We love Govee's smart lights and this deal makes the RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip a great buy. You can use the Govee Home app to choose between over 16 million shades, sync the lights up to your music, and more. You can also control them via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was £49 now £39 at Currys Mobile
You won’t find a better Roku deal than this one on the Streaming Stick 4K. It’s our choice for the best streaming device, hands down. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we talked about its impressive 4K streaming quality, made even better with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it has practically every app you need.
Google Pixel 9: was £649 now £599 at Currys Mobile
The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.
Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series: was £549 now £499 at Currys Mobile
The Luxe Café is a lot more versatile than similarly priced espresso machines. With a setting for drip coffee and instant cold brew, it has a coffee for every preference. We gave it a 4.5-star rating in our Ninja Luxe Café review and praised its consistent performance and ease of use.
Hisense 55" Canvas 4K QLED TV: was £1,199 now £899 at Currys Mobile
Want a stylish TV at a budget-friendly price? We loved this model in our Hisense Canvas TV review for its solid picture quality and sound, glare-reducing matte display and easy set up. It has an art mode that can display artwork and photos when it's not in use, making it a great Samsung The Frame TV alternative for a lower price.
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was £1,499 now £949 at Currys Mobile
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is now available.
TVs
TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys
Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £98. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.
Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos
Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV: was £999 now £599 at Currys Mobile
The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In ourHisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Price check: £599 @ Amazon
Hisense 55" Canvas 4K QLED TV: was £1,199 now £899 at Currys Mobile
Want a stylish TV at a budget-friendly price? We loved this model in our Hisense Canvas TV review for its solid picture quality and sound, glare-reducing matte display and easy set up. It has an art mode that can display artwork and photos when it's not in use, making it a great Samsung The Frame TV alternative for a lower price.
Gaming
Gran Turismo 7: was £69 now £29 at Currys Mobile
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline instalment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free update.
Astro A10 Wired Gaming Headset: was £49 now £39 at Currys Mobile
If you're after a solid headset that won't sting your wallet, the Astro A10 is a great pick. Sure, it's a wired headset, but this second-generation model packs custom-tuned 32mm dynamic drivers and a crystal-clear integrated boom microphone, that can be flipped up to mute. It's also got a smart design that thankfully avoids the garish look of some gaming accessories. We gave it an excellent 4-star rating in our Astro A10 review.
Logitech G923: was £379 now £258 at Currys Mobile
At this price, the G923 is a great wheel to start sim racing with. The build quality is impressive where it matters from a rigid wheel to nice feeling pedals under your feet, the buttons are well placed for quick mid-race interactions and Trueforce elevates the force feedback with great definition of the tinier details.
Price check: £269 @ Amazon
Appliances
Dyson V8 Advanced: was £329 now £229 at Currys Mobile
Save £100 on this lightweight yet powerful cordless vacuum. While it's an older model, the V8 remains a solid performer for apartments and smaller homes. With up to 40 minutes of runtime and easy conversion to a handheld, it's an excellent entry point into Dyson's cordless range.
Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series: was £549 now £499 at Currys Mobile
The Luxe Café is a lot more versatile than similarly-priced espresso machines. With a setting for drip coffee and instant cold brew, it has a coffee for every preference. We gave it a 4.5-star rating in our Ninja Luxe Café review and praised its consistent performance and ease of use.
Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was £799 now £649 at Currys Mobile
If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains, handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.
Headphones
Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £34 at Currys Mobile
Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.
JBL Tune Beam: was £79 now £39 at Currys Mobile
The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life.
Laptops and tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £289 now £159 at Currys Mobile
An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys Mobile
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was £1,499 now £949 at Currys Mobile
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is now available.
Phones
Google Pixel 9: was £649 now £599 at Currys Mobile
The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,149 now £1,099 at Currys Mobile
The iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped in price. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we liked its larger 6.9-inch display and handy Apple Intelligence features (like Writing Tools and the new Siri.) It also has epic battery life, lasting 17 hours and 38 minutes in our testing.
