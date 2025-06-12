Last chance! Currys’ epic spring sale ends soon — 19 last-minute deals I’m shopping from £15 (2025)

Currys’ Peck-Tacular Deals ends Tuesday, so there’s only a few days left to snag some savings. I’ve found some awesome deals you don’t want to miss, so act fast!

Right now, you can get the Hisense 55-inch Canvas TV for £899 at Currys (£300 off.) This is an extremely stylish TV that can display artwork and photos when you’re not watching shows or movies, and it’s an awesome cheaper alternative to the popular Samsung The Frame TV.

Or, if it’s time to upgrade your phone, you can get the awesome Google Pixel 9 on sale for £599 at Currys (£50 off.)

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals, and check out our Currys discount codes coverage for more savings.

My favourite Currys deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was £49 now £39 at Currys Mobile You won’t find a better Roku deal than this one on the Streaming Stick 4K. It’s our choice for the best streaming device, hands down. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we talked about its impressive 4K streaming quality, made even better with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it has practically every app you need. View Deal

Google Pixel 9: was £649 now £599 at Currys Mobile The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy. View Deal

TVs

Hisense 55" Canvas 4K QLED TV: was £1,199 now £899 at Currys Mobile Want a stylish TV at a budget-friendly price? We loved this model in our Hisense Canvas TV review for its solid picture quality and sound, glare-reducing matte display and easy set up. It has an art mode that can display artwork and photos when it's not in use, making it a great Samsung The Frame TV alternative for a lower price. View Deal

Gaming

Gran Turismo 7: was £69 now £29 at Currys Mobile PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline instalment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free update. View Deal

Appliances

Dyson V8 Advanced: was £329 now £229 at Currys Mobile Save £100 on this lightweight yet powerful cordless vacuum. While it's an older model, the V8 remains a solid performer for apartments and smaller homes. With up to 40 minutes of runtime and easy conversion to a handheld, it's an excellent entry point into Dyson's cordless range. View Deal

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series: was £549 now £499 at Currys Mobile The Luxe Café is a lot more versatile than similarly-priced espresso machines. With a setting for drip coffee and instant cold brew, it has a coffee for every preference. We gave it a 4.5-star rating in our Ninja Luxe Café review and praised its consistent performance and ease of use.

Headphones

Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £34 at Currys Mobile Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost. View Deal

JBL Tune Beam: was £79 now £39 at Currys Mobile The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life. View Deal

Laptops and tablets

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys Mobile The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life. View Deal

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was £1,499 now £949 at Currys Mobile This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is now available. View Deal

Phones