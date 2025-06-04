Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (2025)

Launceston City are bucking recent trends in community sport, rejoining the Greater Northern League women's competition.
The hockey club last fielded a side in the North and North-West's top-flight division in 2021 and will return to the pitch this weekend as the 2025 season resumes.
"We're trying to make sure that we've got a pathway for our juniors," coach Colin Pearson said.
"We've been working really hard at building our junior numbers and we wanted to make sure they could play at a higher level locally, hence the need to get the team back in the GNL."
The Tigers previously combined with Tamar Churinga to raise their participation in the 2019 season, before going at it alone in 2020 and 2021.
Both sides now feature teams within the eight-team competition, with South Launceston and Queechy Penguins rounding out the Launceston-based sides.
Pearson said City have a squad of 14 players with a mixture of youth and experience.
Those experienced players include the likes of Emily Nunn, Jo Brumby and Alissia Pearson - the latter of which earned praise for her recruiting work.
Jo Brumby and Emily Nunn will feature for Launceston City in their return to GNLW. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Scott Gelston
"For us as a club, the need to have representation across all levels is really important," coach Pearson said.
"Alissia deserves a lot of credit in regard to the work she's done in the background, talking to players and getting them to come across.
"I think for the longevity of your club's success, ultimately you need to have a range of people.
"We've been able to sustain our three women's teams as well, so we haven't had to compromise too much, which is always promising."
Pearson has been encouraged by his young group's efforts so far and is excited to see their progress throughout the season.
"Undoubtedly, we'll struggle for consistency with young people, and they're bound to make mistakes," he said.
"So provided that we make mistakes in the right places, we can probably defend that a little bit.
"We're probably a little light on in regards to challenging for a top-four spot, potentially, but certainly, I think we'll create enough headaches for people to know that we're in the competition."
The Tigers open their campaign with a clash against Queechy Penguins at 3.30pm on Saturday.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
