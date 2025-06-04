Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (2025)

Table of Contents
SALE ON NOW! Tap into unlimited access Your morning news The lunch break The evening wrap Note from the Editor FootyHQ Sport Explore Travel The Echidna The Informer Voice of Real Australia Motoring Breaking news alert Today's Paper Alert Your favourite puzzles References

Launceston City are bucking recent trends in community sport, rejoining the Greater Northern League women's competition.

SALE ON NOW! Tap into unlimited access

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website

& app

The digital version of

Today's

Paper

Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox

Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia

All articles from the other

in your area

The hockey club last fielded a side in the North and North-West's top-flight division in 2021 and will return to the pitch this weekend as the 2025 season resumes.

"We're trying to make sure that we've got a pathway for our juniors," coach Colin Pearson said.

"We've been working really hard at building our junior numbers and we wanted to make sure they could play at a higher level locally, hence the need to get the team back in the GNL."

The Tigers previously combined with Tamar Churinga to raise their participation in the 2019 season, before going at it alone in 2020 and 2021.

Both sides now feature teams within the eight-team competition, with South Launceston and Queechy Penguins rounding out the Launceston-based sides.

Pearson said City have a squad of 14 players with a mixture of youth and experience.

Those experienced players include the likes of Emily Nunn, Jo Brumby and Alissia Pearson - the latter of which earned praise for her recruiting work.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (1)

Jo Brumby and Emily Nunn will feature for Launceston City in their return to GNLW. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Scott Gelston

"For us as a club, the need to have representation across all levels is really important," coach Pearson said.

"Alissia deserves a lot of credit in regard to the work she's done in the background, talking to players and getting them to come across.

"I think for the longevity of your club's success, ultimately you need to have a range of people.

"We've been able to sustain our three women's teams as well, so we haven't had to compromise too much, which is always promising."

Pearson has been encouraged by his young group's efforts so far and is excited to see their progress throughout the season.

"Undoubtedly, we'll struggle for consistency with young people, and they're bound to make mistakes," he said.

"So provided that we make mistakes in the right places, we can probably defend that a little bit.

"We're probably a little light on in regards to challenging for a top-four spot, potentially, but certainly, I think we'll create enough headaches for people to know that we're in the competition."

The Tigers open their campaign with a clash against Queechy Penguins at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (2)

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

See Also
'Practical measures': Liberals pledge $127k for CCTV across Meander ValleyWhy new graduate police officers hitting the streets chose to come herePrime Minister talks stadium fast-track on his latest Tassie election visit

More from AFL

Curing the Blues: One team is crashing faster than the stock market, but there's hope

Rohan Connolly

No comments
Blues star McKay speaks about mental health challenges

Oliver Caffrey

Crows, Cats to open AFL's Gather Round with blockbuster

Roger Vaughan

Curing the Blues: One team is crashing faster than the stock market, but there's hope

Rohan Connolly

No comments
Blues star McKay speaks about mental health challenges

Oliver Caffrey

Crows, Cats to open AFL's Gather Round with blockbuster

Roger Vaughan

All eyes on Rankine as Crows prepare for Gather Round

Roger Vaughan

View all

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (10)

Daily

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (11)

Weekdays

The lunch break

Grab a quick bite of today's latest news from around the region and the nation.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (12)

Weekdays

The evening wrap

Catch up on the news of the day and unwind with great reading for your evening.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (13)

Weekly

Subscriber Only

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (14)

Weekly

Subscriber Only

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (15)

Weekly

Sport

The latest news, results & expert analysis.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (16)

Weekly

Explore Travel

Every Saturday and Tuesday, explore destinations deals, tips & travel writing to transport you around the globe.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (17)

Weekdays

The Echidna

Sharp. Close to the ground. Digging deep. Your weekday morning newsletter on national affairs, politics and more.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (18)

Twice weekly

The Informer

Your essential national news digest: all the big issues on Wednesday and great reading every Saturday.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (19)

Twice weekly

Voice of Real Australia

Get real, Australia! Let the ACM network's editors and journalists bring you news and views from all over.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (20)

Weekly

Motoring

Get news, reviews and expert insights every Thursday from CarExpert, ACM's exclusive motoring partner.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (21)

As it happens

Breaking news alert

Be the first to know when news breaks.

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (22)

Daily

Subscriber Only

Today's Paper Alert

Your digital replica of Today's Paper. Ready to read from 5am!

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (23)

Daily

Subscriber Only

Your favourite puzzles

Test your skills with interactive crosswords, sudoku & trivia. Fresh daily!

Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence (2025)

References

Top Articles
We Just Saw The Second PNP Draw of 2025
7 Side Effects Of Straightening Hair You Should Be Aware Of | Hair Straightener Lab
The 10 Best Moisturizing Gloves for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest
Latest Posts
Soothe Dry, Cracked & Rough Hands With These Moisturizing Gloves
Do Steam Straighteners Damage Hair? Pros and Cons
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6445

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.