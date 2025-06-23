Least Deserving Best Actress Winner - 2010s edition (2025)

R26 The Meryl fans always love to claim that Weinstein never helped her out but The Iron Lady is proof that she was equally as complicit as Jennifer Lawrence and Goop. Meryl fans can take pride in the fact that she's on the same level as those two "actresses."

I don't think Olivia's win over Glenn had anything to do with The Iron Lady though. She wasn't even famous back then outside of Britain and The Favourite is what launched her in the US. Nor did Weinstein have anything to do with The Favourite...wasn't he already exposed by then? I think Glenn's loss there had more to do with the fact that very few voters saw The Wife, which had tepid reviews anyway, whereas The Favourite had multiple Oscar nominations. I don't think The Wife got any nominations besides for Glenn.

Even as a Glenn fan, it's not a favorite movie of mine partly because I can never believe that Glenn would sit there and take all that abuse from her husband for so many years. I think Albert Nobbs was the better performance from her that should have won her an Oscar. I also vaguely remember that around the time of campaigning for The Wife, it was announced that she would star in the Sunset Boulevard movie and I think voters may have decided that they'd be better off waiting to award her when that comes out. I certainly saw that a lot of her fans on social media weren't that upset that she lost the Oscar for The Wife in part because they felt Sunset Boulevard was around the corner and a far superior film.