Least Deserving Best Actress Winner - 2010s edition (2025)

We're almost at the end of our weekly poll of who you consider to be the least deserving Best Actress Oscar winner of all time!
Please only vote for the least impressive performance of the given 10 winners, not on anything else! Which was the weakest compared with the other winners of that decade?
Please share your thoughts too!
|by Anonymous
|reply 52
|June 16, 2023 8:06 PM
Colman. I was the true favorite.
|by Anonymous
|reply 1
|June 14, 2023 10:20 PM
These teef won me an Oscar.
|by Anonymous
|reply 2
|June 14, 2023 10:23 PM
I'm sorry but Jennifer doesn't even make my top 20 for that decade.
I found Julianne to be truly moving as Alice, it was a hard job to convey such a rapid decline.
|by Anonymous
|reply 3
|June 14, 2023 10:30 PM
Black Swan was carried by the supporting performances. Portman was awful.
|by Anonymous
|reply 4
|June 14, 2023 11:38 PM
R4 = Camille Etienne
|by Anonymous
|reply 5
|June 15, 2023 12:28 AM
Meryl did fine work, but did she really need a third Oscar? Her win over Gabby Sidibe was as shocking as it was unnecessary. "Precious" was moving as fuck, whereas "The Iron Lady" was yet another predictable biography of a polarizing politician.
Did Frances "Burlap" McDormand need another one? Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie both gave outstanding performances that year, and weren't theirs more worthy of an award than someone who already had an established record of excellence?
|by Anonymous
|reply 6
|June 15, 2023 12:34 AM
R6 Sandy Bullock won over Gabi and Meryl in 2009.
Meryl beat
Viola "The Help"
Glennie "Albert Nobbs"
Michelle Williams "My Week With Marilyn"
Rooney Mara "Girl With The Dragon Tattoo"
|by Anonymous
|reply 7
|June 15, 2023 9:56 AM
Meryl was stuck with a shitty screenplay and amateur Director but actually gave a fantastic Thatcher portrayal. Shame the material wasn't as lively as her performance which was actually more nuanced than some people remember
|by Anonymous
|reply 8
|June 15, 2023 11:27 AM
Emma Stone in that dreck "La La Land," but there's nothing Hollywood likes better than fellating itself, so no surprise there.
|by Anonymous
|reply 9
|June 15, 2023 2:10 PM
It’s a toss up between Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence. And because im a sometimes superficial cunt and Halle Berry is beautiful I give it to JLaw.
|by Anonymous
|reply 10
|June 15, 2023 2:17 PM
Halle won the previous decade R10 but I personally feel she was outstanding in Frankie and Alice from 2010, although the screenplay wasn't top tier
|by Anonymous
|reply 11
|June 15, 2023 3:06 PM
I know one thing over 100 yrs of film history and only one black woman has won best lead. Shame.
|by Anonymous
|reply 12
|June 15, 2023 3:16 PM
R7 BALLS! You're right.
Maybe G should've won that year. She'd been working on "Nobbs" for years, and she deserved a little reward for it.
|by Anonymous
|reply 13
|June 15, 2023 4:55 PM
Albert Nobbs is one of my favorite Glenn performances as well and it took her years to bring it to screen from the stage. I would have given her the Oscar that year.
JLaw is easily the worst winner this decade especially considering she slept with Weinstein for it.
|by Anonymous
|reply 14
|June 15, 2023 8:16 PM
The only award Halle Berry deserved was the Razzie.
|by Anonymous
|reply 15
|June 15, 2023 8:21 PM
The winner of our previous poll on BEST winning performance?
|by Anonymous
|reply 16
|June 15, 2023 8:36 PM
Aside from Blanchett's scenery-chewing in "Blue Jasmine," this has to be the weakest line-up yet.
Vote for me has to go to Zellweger's shamefully lazy Judy. But Portman is indeed awful in "Black Swan," and one-note glum Brie Larson in "Room"?! I can't imagine anything I would less want to see again than "Room." Colman was shrill and also one-note.
At least Lawrence and Stone have a modicum of movie star charm/charisma. Just a modicum, but I'll take what I can get.
|by Anonymous
|reply 17
|June 15, 2023 10:15 PM
What a shitty lineup.
|by Anonymous
|reply 18
|June 15, 2023 10:17 PM
Which one doesn’t suck the least?
|by Anonymous
|reply 19
|June 15, 2023 10:18 PM
R17 is clearly Jennifer Lawrence
|by Anonymous
|reply 20
|June 15, 2023 10:43 PM
Cate Blanchett was brilliant in Blue Jasmine. Some of y’all letting your disdain for the character, clout your interpretation of the performance.
|by Anonymous
|reply 21
|June 15, 2023 11:27 PM
I think it's more Cate hate ever since the last awards season. Even more reason why she deserves to be a 3-time Oscar winner by now.
|by Anonymous
|reply 22
|June 15, 2023 11:29 PM
Sandra Bullocks entire performance in Gravity was done in almost one take.
Shits all over Cates obvious performance in that perverts flick.
|by Anonymous
|reply 23
|June 15, 2023 11:29 PM
I have to vote for McDormand strictly because I hate "Three Billboards" with a burning passion. Horrible film. Honorable mention goes to Streep, but I admit it's because her white-washing of Thatcher's legacy during that awards season was so unseemly. I believe that's also the same season where she kneecapped Emma Thompson's chances for the P.L. Travers biopic.
It's a pretty weak, bleak decade. Colman is probably the best of the lot.
|by Anonymous
|reply 24
|June 15, 2023 11:59 PM
R24 Saving Mr. Banks came out in 2013. Meryl singlehandedly put a stop to Emma's campaign and then had the gall to call her up and express her indignity at the lack of a nomination for her supposed bestie.
|by Anonymous
|reply 25
|June 16, 2023 12:01 AM
R25 She also had Weinstein help take away Violas frontrunner buzz for The Help and push her underwhelming performance in Iron Lady.
Olivia Colman was also in The Iron Lady. Coincidence that she was a surprise winner that year over our beloved Glenn?
Streeps the Tonya Harding of the movie world. McDormand winning four in half the time it took her to win three couldn’t be better karma.
|by Anonymous
|reply 26
|June 16, 2023 12:17 AM
R25: Oh God, you're right—it was the year Streep ended up getting nominated for the dreadful "August: Osage County,"
|by Anonymous
|reply 27
|June 16, 2023 12:20 AM
[quote]McDormand winning four in half the time it took her to win three couldn’t be better karma.
McDormand only has three, R26, but Streep only has two-and-a-half.
|by Anonymous
|reply 28
|June 16, 2023 12:21 AM
R28 McDormand's 4th Oscar is for producing Nomadland. She has 4 Oscars but only 3 of them are for acting.
|by Anonymous
|reply 29
|June 16, 2023 12:27 AM
R26 The Meryl fans always love to claim that Weinstein never helped her out but The Iron Lady is proof that she was equally as complicit as Jennifer Lawrence and Goop. Meryl fans can take pride in the fact that she's on the same level as those two "actresses."
I don't think Olivia's win over Glenn had anything to do with The Iron Lady though. She wasn't even famous back then outside of Britain and The Favourite is what launched her in the US. Nor did Weinstein have anything to do with The Favourite...wasn't he already exposed by then? I think Glenn's loss there had more to do with the fact that very few voters saw The Wife, which had tepid reviews anyway, whereas The Favourite had multiple Oscar nominations. I don't think The Wife got any nominations besides for Glenn.
Even as a Glenn fan, it's not a favorite movie of mine partly because I can never believe that Glenn would sit there and take all that abuse from her husband for so many years. I think Albert Nobbs was the better performance from her that should have won her an Oscar. I also vaguely remember that around the time of campaigning for The Wife, it was announced that she would star in the Sunset Boulevard movie and I think voters may have decided that they'd be better off waiting to award her when that comes out. I certainly saw that a lot of her fans on social media weren't that upset that she lost the Oscar for The Wife in part because they felt Sunset Boulevard was around the corner and a far superior film.
|by Anonymous
|reply 30
|June 16, 2023 12:33 AM
R27 Meryl was desperate that year to get a nomination for August: Osage County. She must have realized that if she lost that nomination, her streak of Oscar nominations would promptly be put to an end. That was Weinstein's meddling as well and Meryl proved to be equally as deceitful as him by throwing Emma Thompson under the bus.
The funny thing is that her performance in AOC brings up the fact that whenever Meryl acts alongside any of her contemporaries, they always outact her. Look at Cher in Silkwood, Diane Keaton in Marvin's Room, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman both in The Hours, Nicole in Big Little Lies Season 2, Glenn Close in The House of the Spirits, Julia Roberts in AOC, etc. These women always get way better reviews than her. There's a reason Meryl has never worked with Jessica Lange, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Michelle Pfeiffer or any of the British thespians like Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren. Meryl prefers to work with younger actresses early in their career who she knows won't be a threat like Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, and Uma Thurman. I'm sure if she did a movie with Renee today, Renee would be the one to earn all the accolades.
|by Anonymous
|reply 31
|June 16, 2023 12:40 AM
Does Emma Stone have a tongue defect? She talks funny sometimes.
|by Anonymous
|reply 32
|June 16, 2023 1:19 AM
Who should have won each year?
2010 Michelle Williams
2011 Rooney Mara
2012 Emmanuelle Riva
2013 Cate Blanchett
2014 Rosamund Pike
2015 Charlotte Rampling
2016 Isabelle Huppert
2017 Sally Hawkins
2018 Olivia Colman
2019 Renee Zellweger
|by Anonymous
|reply 33
|June 16, 2023 1:53 AM
I would say Cate and Meryl were the best and the most memorable.
Sandra and Jennifer were the worst and unfortunately memorable for that.
I can barely remember the others.
|by Anonymous
|reply 34
|June 16, 2023 2:00 AM
Oops Sandra not on, but still memorable for being bad. This devs goes to Jennifer Lawrence for worst. It’s a terrible performance.
|by Anonymous
|reply 35
|June 16, 2023 2:02 AM
Anne Hathaway turned down Silver Linings Playbook. She could have spared us the embarrassment of an Weinstein win.
|by Anonymous
|reply 36
|June 16, 2023 2:41 AM
So many veteran actresses got the shaft while Streep kept getting in:
Sally Field in My name is Doris
Lily Tomlin in Grandma
Mary Kay Place in Diane
Karen Allen in Colewell
|by Anonymous
|reply 37
|June 16, 2023 2:45 AM
^ None of those deserved nominations
|by Anonymous
|reply 38
|June 16, 2023 3:17 AM
Lily Tomlin is due for one of those phony achievement Oscars any time now.
She and Bette might share it one year. Call it the "Big Business" path to an EGOT.
|by Anonymous
|reply 39
|June 16, 2023 3:34 AM
Who is Brie Larson?
|by Anonymous
|reply 40
|June 16, 2023 3:43 AM
The Iron Lady isn't even a movie. It's an assembly of scenes that are so incompetent that they dont explain the character Streep is playing. So you're watching an impression more than a character. It's from the director of Momma Mia and is somehow less serious.
|by Anonymous
|reply 41
|June 16, 2023 3:47 AM
Jennifer Lawrence was not just the worst decade, I would rank her as one the least deserving winners in the history of the category. It’s not a great part and she’s nothing special in it, and this was around the time when her arrogance, obnoxiousness, and complete lack of class and thoughtfulness became apparent in public. I remember her bragging about having never taken an acting class and not bothering to memorize her lines until she shows up for hair and makeup. It shows!
She’s also not very pretty and has an annoying speaking voice. Even with the Weinstein connection, I will never get how she has a career.
|by Anonymous
|reply 42
|June 16, 2023 3:48 AM
R42 The least deserving winner in history, you say?
|by Anonymous
|reply 43
|June 16, 2023 3:55 AM
Goop at least has acting in her blood as Kate Hudson would say. JLaw's only bodily fluids related to acting are the ones from opening her legs to the pig monster.
|by Anonymous
|reply 44
|June 16, 2023 4:40 AM
I saw that Jennifer’s new comedy is expected to open at $10 million. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
|by Anonymous
|reply 45
|June 16, 2023 7:00 AM
R31 you're laughable, truly.
Please explain how Streep cost Thompson a nomination? My memory is that Amy Adams was the surprise 5th. Streep & Roberts got nominated for all the usual precursors prior to Oscar.
And if she and Weinstein were complicit why did he campaign Winslet over her in 2009? Or CZJ?
|by Anonymous
|reply 46
|June 16, 2023 9:07 AM
JLaw.
Puta stole my Oscar.
|by Anonymous
|reply 47
|June 16, 2023 9:32 AM
Least deserving - so many to choose from.
I think Brie Larson and Emma Stone share this honor.
|by Anonymous
|reply 48
|June 16, 2023 11:36 AM
Brie was good in the first part of the movie but I forgot she isn't on screen so much in the second act. Charlotte Ramping was great in 45 Years but she didn't blow my socks off, like she is capable of.
Blanchett was good too but not going to win so soon after BJ.
I wish Maggie Smith or Lily Tomlin had been nominated that year instead of Jlaw for her mop movie, they were both great in their movies.
If only certain movies had been released sooner, such as Elle.
|by Anonymous
|reply 49
|June 16, 2023 11:55 AM
I agree that Maggie Smith deserved a nomination for The Lady in the Van over JLaw's hideous nomination which was only due to Weinstein pushing her as the new It Girl. That fizzled out quickly.
|by Anonymous
|reply 50
|June 16, 2023 4:57 PM
R50 sure did!
|by Anonymous
|reply 51
|June 16, 2023 7:45 PM
Lol at some people thinking Meryl plots to get Oscar nominations. Voters just tick her name at this point
|by Anonymous
|reply 52
|June 16, 2023 8:06 PM
