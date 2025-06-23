Least Deserving Best Actress Winner - 2010s edition (2025)

We're almost at the end of our weekly poll of who you consider to be the least deserving Best Actress Oscar winner of all time!

Please only vote for the least impressive performance of the given 10 winners, not on anything else! Which was the weakest compared with the other winners of that decade?

Please share your thoughts too!

by Anonymousreply 52June 16, 2023 8:06 PM

Colman. I was the true favorite.

by Anonymousreply 1June 14, 2023 10:20 PM

These teef won me an Oscar.

by Anonymousreply 2June 14, 2023 10:23 PM

I'm sorry but Jennifer doesn't even make my top 20 for that decade.

I found Julianne to be truly moving as Alice, it was a hard job to convey such a rapid decline.

by Anonymousreply 3June 14, 2023 10:30 PM

Black Swan was carried by the supporting performances. Portman was awful.

by Anonymousreply 4June 14, 2023 11:38 PM

R4 = Camille Etienne

by Anonymousreply 5June 15, 2023 12:28 AM

Meryl did fine work, but did she really need a third Oscar? Her win over Gabby Sidibe was as shocking as it was unnecessary. "Precious" was moving as fuck, whereas "The Iron Lady" was yet another predictable biography of a polarizing politician.

Did Frances "Burlap" McDormand need another one? Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie both gave outstanding performances that year, and weren't theirs more worthy of an award than someone who already had an established record of excellence?

by Anonymousreply 6June 15, 2023 12:34 AM

R6 Sandy Bullock won over Gabi and Meryl in 2009.

Meryl beat

Viola "The Help"

Glennie "Albert Nobbs"

Michelle Williams "My Week With Marilyn"

Rooney Mara "Girl With The Dragon Tattoo"

by Anonymousreply 7June 15, 2023 9:56 AM

Meryl was stuck with a shitty screenplay and amateur Director but actually gave a fantastic Thatcher portrayal. Shame the material wasn't as lively as her performance which was actually more nuanced than some people remember

by Anonymousreply 8June 15, 2023 11:27 AM

Emma Stone in that dreck "La La Land," but there's nothing Hollywood likes better than fellating itself, so no surprise there.

by Anonymousreply 9June 15, 2023 2:10 PM

It’s a toss up between Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence. And because im a sometimes superficial cunt and Halle Berry is beautiful I give it to JLaw.

by Anonymousreply 10June 15, 2023 2:17 PM

Halle won the previous decade R10 but I personally feel she was outstanding in Frankie and Alice from 2010, although the screenplay wasn't top tier

by Anonymousreply 11June 15, 2023 3:06 PM

I know one thing over 100 yrs of film history and only one black woman has won best lead. Shame.

by Anonymousreply 12June 15, 2023 3:16 PM

Albert Nobbs is one of my favorite Glenn performances as well and it took her years to bring it to screen from the stage. I would have given her the Oscar that year.

JLaw is easily the worst winner this decade especially considering she slept with Weinstein for it.

by Anonymousreply 14June 15, 2023 8:16 PM

The only award Halle Berry deserved was the Razzie.

by Anonymousreply 15June 15, 2023 8:21 PM

The winner of our previous poll on BEST winning performance?

by Anonymousreply 16June 15, 2023 8:36 PM

Aside from Blanchett's scenery-chewing in "Blue Jasmine," this has to be the weakest line-up yet.

Vote for me has to go to Zellweger's shamefully lazy Judy. But Portman is indeed awful in "Black Swan," and one-note glum Brie Larson in "Room"?! I can't imagine anything I would less want to see again than "Room." Colman was shrill and also one-note.

At least Lawrence and Stone have a modicum of movie star charm/charisma. Just a modicum, but I'll take what I can get.

by Anonymousreply 17June 15, 2023 10:15 PM

What a shitty lineup.

by Anonymousreply 18June 15, 2023 10:17 PM

Which one doesn’t suck the least?

by Anonymousreply 19June 15, 2023 10:18 PM

R17 is clearly Jennifer Lawrence

by Anonymousreply 20June 15, 2023 10:43 PM

Cate Blanchett was brilliant in Blue Jasmine. Some of y’all letting your disdain for the character, clout your interpretation of the performance.

by Anonymousreply 21June 15, 2023 11:27 PM

I think it's more Cate hate ever since the last awards season. Even more reason why she deserves to be a 3-time Oscar winner by now.

by Anonymousreply 22June 15, 2023 11:29 PM

Sandra Bullocks entire performance in Gravity was done in almost one take.

Shits all over Cates obvious performance in that perverts flick.

by Anonymousreply 23June 15, 2023 11:29 PM

I have to vote for McDormand strictly because I hate "Three Billboards" with a burning passion. Horrible film. Honorable mention goes to Streep, but I admit it's because her white-washing of Thatcher's legacy during that awards season was so unseemly. I believe that's also the same season where she kneecapped Emma Thompson's chances for the P.L. Travers biopic.

It's a pretty weak, bleak decade. Colman is probably the best of the lot.

by Anonymousreply 24June 15, 2023 11:59 PM

R24 Saving Mr. Banks came out in 2013. Meryl singlehandedly put a stop to Emma's campaign and then had the gall to call her up and express her indignity at the lack of a nomination for her supposed bestie.

by Anonymousreply 25June 16, 2023 12:01 AM

R25 She also had Weinstein help take away Violas frontrunner buzz for The Help and push her underwhelming performance in Iron Lady.

Olivia Colman was also in The Iron Lady. Coincidence that she was a surprise winner that year over our beloved Glenn?

Streeps the Tonya Harding of the movie world. McDormand winning four in half the time it took her to win three couldn’t be better karma.

by Anonymousreply 26June 16, 2023 12:17 AM

R25: Oh God, you're right—it was the year Streep ended up getting nominated for the dreadful "August: Osage County,"

by Anonymousreply 27June 16, 2023 12:20 AM

[quote]McDormand winning four in half the time it took her to win three couldn’t be better karma.

McDormand only has three, R26, but Streep only has two-and-a-half.

by Anonymousreply 28June 16, 2023 12:21 AM

R28 McDormand's 4th Oscar is for producing Nomadland. She has 4 Oscars but only 3 of them are for acting.

by Anonymousreply 29June 16, 2023 12:27 AM

R26 The Meryl fans always love to claim that Weinstein never helped her out but The Iron Lady is proof that she was equally as complicit as Jennifer Lawrence and Goop. Meryl fans can take pride in the fact that she's on the same level as those two "actresses."

I don't think Olivia's win over Glenn had anything to do with The Iron Lady though. She wasn't even famous back then outside of Britain and The Favourite is what launched her in the US. Nor did Weinstein have anything to do with The Favourite...wasn't he already exposed by then? I think Glenn's loss there had more to do with the fact that very few voters saw The Wife, which had tepid reviews anyway, whereas The Favourite had multiple Oscar nominations. I don't think The Wife got any nominations besides for Glenn.

Even as a Glenn fan, it's not a favorite movie of mine partly because I can never believe that Glenn would sit there and take all that abuse from her husband for so many years. I think Albert Nobbs was the better performance from her that should have won her an Oscar. I also vaguely remember that around the time of campaigning for The Wife, it was announced that she would star in the Sunset Boulevard movie and I think voters may have decided that they'd be better off waiting to award her when that comes out. I certainly saw that a lot of her fans on social media weren't that upset that she lost the Oscar for The Wife in part because they felt Sunset Boulevard was around the corner and a far superior film.

by Anonymousreply 30June 16, 2023 12:33 AM

R27 Meryl was desperate that year to get a nomination for August: Osage County. She must have realized that if she lost that nomination, her streak of Oscar nominations would promptly be put to an end. That was Weinstein's meddling as well and Meryl proved to be equally as deceitful as him by throwing Emma Thompson under the bus.

The funny thing is that her performance in AOC brings up the fact that whenever Meryl acts alongside any of her contemporaries, they always outact her. Look at Cher in Silkwood, Diane Keaton in Marvin's Room, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman both in The Hours, Nicole in Big Little Lies Season 2, Glenn Close in The House of the Spirits, Julia Roberts in AOC, etc. These women always get way better reviews than her. There's a reason Meryl has never worked with Jessica Lange, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Michelle Pfeiffer or any of the British thespians like Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren. Meryl prefers to work with younger actresses early in their career who she knows won't be a threat like Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, and Uma Thurman. I'm sure if she did a movie with Renee today, Renee would be the one to earn all the accolades.

by Anonymousreply 31June 16, 2023 12:40 AM

Does Emma Stone have a tongue defect? She talks funny sometimes.

by Anonymousreply 32June 16, 2023 1:19 AM

Who should have won each year?

2010 Michelle Williams

2011 Rooney Mara

2012 Emmanuelle Riva

2013 Cate Blanchett

2014 Rosamund Pike

2015 Charlotte Rampling

2016 Isabelle Huppert

2017 Sally Hawkins

2018 Olivia Colman

2019 Renee Zellweger

by Anonymousreply 33June 16, 2023 1:53 AM

I would say Cate and Meryl were the best and the most memorable.

Sandra and Jennifer were the worst and unfortunately memorable for that.

I can barely remember the others.

by Anonymousreply 34June 16, 2023 2:00 AM

Oops Sandra not on, but still memorable for being bad. This devs goes to Jennifer Lawrence for worst. It’s a terrible performance.

by Anonymousreply 35June 16, 2023 2:02 AM

Anne Hathaway turned down Silver Linings Playbook. She could have spared us the embarrassment of an Weinstein win.

by Anonymousreply 36June 16, 2023 2:41 AM

So many veteran actresses got the shaft while Streep kept getting in:

Sally Field in My name is Doris

Lily Tomlin in Grandma

Mary Kay Place in Diane

Karen Allen in Colewell

by Anonymousreply 37June 16, 2023 2:45 AM

^ None of those deserved nominations

by Anonymousreply 38June 16, 2023 3:17 AM

Lily Tomlin is due for one of those phony achievement Oscars any time now.

She and Bette might share it one year. Call it the "Big Business" path to an EGOT.

by Anonymousreply 39June 16, 2023 3:34 AM

Who is Brie Larson?

by Anonymousreply 40June 16, 2023 3:43 AM

The Iron Lady isn't even a movie. It's an assembly of scenes that are so incompetent that they dont explain the character Streep is playing. So you're watching an impression more than a character. It's from the director of Momma Mia and is somehow less serious.

by Anonymousreply 41June 16, 2023 3:47 AM

Jennifer Lawrence was not just the worst decade, I would rank her as one the least deserving winners in the history of the category. It’s not a great part and she’s nothing special in it, and this was around the time when her arrogance, obnoxiousness, and complete lack of class and thoughtfulness became apparent in public. I remember her bragging about having never taken an acting class and not bothering to memorize her lines until she shows up for hair and makeup. It shows!

She’s also not very pretty and has an annoying speaking voice. Even with the Weinstein connection, I will never get how she has a career.

by Anonymousreply 42June 16, 2023 3:48 AM

R42 The least deserving winner in history, you say?

by Anonymousreply 43June 16, 2023 3:55 AM

Goop at least has acting in her blood as Kate Hudson would say. JLaw's only bodily fluids related to acting are the ones from opening her legs to the pig monster.

by Anonymousreply 44June 16, 2023 4:40 AM

I saw that Jennifer’s new comedy is expected to open at $10 million. Oh how the mighty have fallen.

by Anonymousreply 45June 16, 2023 7:00 AM

R31 you're laughable, truly.

Please explain how Streep cost Thompson a nomination? My memory is that Amy Adams was the surprise 5th. Streep & Roberts got nominated for all the usual precursors prior to Oscar.

And if she and Weinstein were complicit why did he campaign Winslet over her in 2009? Or CZJ?

by Anonymousreply 46June 16, 2023 9:07 AM

JLaw.

Puta stole my Oscar.

by Anonymousreply 47June 16, 2023 9:32 AM

Least deserving - so many to choose from.

I think Brie Larson and Emma Stone share this honor.

by Anonymousreply 48June 16, 2023 11:36 AM

Brie was good in the first part of the movie but I forgot she isn't on screen so much in the second act. Charlotte Ramping was great in 45 Years but she didn't blow my socks off, like she is capable of.

Blanchett was good too but not going to win so soon after BJ.

I wish Maggie Smith or Lily Tomlin had been nominated that year instead of Jlaw for her mop movie, they were both great in their movies.

If only certain movies had been released sooner, such as Elle.

by Anonymousreply 49June 16, 2023 11:55 AM

I agree that Maggie Smith deserved a nomination for The Lady in the Van over JLaw's hideous nomination which was only due to Weinstein pushing her as the new It Girl. That fizzled out quickly.

by Anonymousreply 50June 16, 2023 4:57 PM

R50 sure did!

by Anonymousreply 51June 16, 2023 7:45 PM

Lol at some people thinking Meryl plots to get Oscar nominations. Voters just tick her name at this point

by Anonymousreply 52June 16, 2023 8:06 PM

