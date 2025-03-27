LED RED Light Therapy Mask (2025)

Table of Contents
Release Your Skin Glow Advanced Designs for Superior Results Powerful, Flexible, and Affordable Red Light Therapy Experience Powerful Irradiance for Better Results Deep Penetration and Even Coverage Best-Fit Silicone Design References
Skip to product information

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (1)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (2)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (3)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (4)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (5)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (6)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (7)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (8)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (9)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (10)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (11)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (12)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (13)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (14)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (15)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (16)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (17)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (18)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (19)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (20)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (21)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (22)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (23)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (24)

  • LED RED Light Therapy Mask (25)

1 / of 21

Regular price
$199.00

Regular price
$399.00
Sale price
$199.00

Save 50%

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (26)

Ordered today, delivered between

Type

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (27)

LED Face Mask

$199.00

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (28)

LED Face & Neck Set

$299.00

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (29)

LED Face Mask

$199.00

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (30)

LED Face & Neck Set

$299.00

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (31)

LASER&LED Mask Set

$1,099.00

Detail and Benefits

The Megelin LED Mask is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device designed for at-home use. It features classic wavelengths, including 630nm red light and 460nm blue light, providing effective light therapy for skin health. The design is lightweight and easy to use, making it ideal for both home and travel use.

Key benefits include:

  • Helps improve the appearance of wrinkles
  • Targets acne-prone areas for clearer skin

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (33)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (34)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (35)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (36)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (37)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (38)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (39)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (40)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (41)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (42)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (43)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (44)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (45)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (46)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (47)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (48)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (49)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (50)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (51)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (52)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (53)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (54)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (55)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (56)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (57)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (58)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask

Regular price
$199.00

Regular price
$399.00
Sale price
$199.00

Sale

Unleash Your Skin’s Radiance

High-quality, Comprehensive, Affordable Skin Treatment

Full Video

Release Your Skin Glow

Enhance your skin wellness with 10-minutes usage everyday.

Reduce WrinklesClear AcneFine LinesCollagen Boost

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (60)

Smoothens Facial Fine Lines

Megelin LED Mask uses 630nm red light to support the appearance of smoother skin, helping to minimize the visible signs of fine lines and wrinkles.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (61)

Gentle On Acne Areas

Megelin LED Mask uses 460nm blue light to target acne-prone areas, supporting the improvement of skin clarity with regular use over time.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (62)

Smooths Your Skin

The red light from this device targets fine lines on the face, especially around the eyes and lips, helping to smooth and rejuvenate the skin.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (63)

Make Your Skin Plumper and Younger

Red light stimulates cellular energy, promoting collagen regeneration in the skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

See Also
5x het beste led masker voor een stralende huid | Fashionchick.nl

Advanced Designs for Superior Results

Powerful, Flexible, and Affordable Red Light Therapy Experience

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (65)

35mw/cm² Irradiance

Powerful Irradiance for Better Results

The Megelin LED Mask features 288 medical-grade LEDs, providing deep penetration to support skin appearance improvements. Even light distribution ensures full skin coverage, delivering consistent results for effective at-home skincare.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (66)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (67)

288 High-Quality LEDs

Deep Penetration and Even Coverage

Megelin LED Mask features hundreds of high-quality LEDs, providing deep penetration to target skin concerns at their source. Even light distribution ensures full skin coverage, delivering consistent and visible results for effective at-home care.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (68)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (69)

Users Verified

Best-Fit Silicone Design

Unlike other LED masks, Megelin LED Mask is designed with best-fit silicone, shaped after testing and analyzing the faces of thousands of users. Made from liquid silicone material, it ensures a comfortable fit without causing discomfort.

Effortless Skincare Anytime, Anywhere

Enjoy salon-level red light therapy at home, no need to go out.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (70)

Leisure Time

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (71)

Fitness Moment

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (72)

Self-Care Routine

#1 Dermatologist Recommended LED Brand

Endorsed by Leading Industry Experts

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (73)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (74)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (75)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (76)

Dr. Jane Taylor

Board-Certified Dermatologist

Red Light Therapy has been extensively validated in studies to effectively reduce inflammation and alleviate pain. Its safety and efficacy are highly recommended.

Dr Whitney Bowe

Board-Certified Dermatologist

Red Light Therapy is designed to be seamlessly integrated into daily life. Whether for wound healing or pain relief, it offers an effective and safe approach.

Dr. Jennifer Marthers

Board-Certified Dermatologist

Red light therapy has been widely utilized in the field of skin rejuvenation, with scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness in promoting collagen production, reducing wrinkles, and improving skin tone and texture.

Dr. Davin Lim

Board-Certified Dermatologist

The scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of red light therapy in promoting collagen synthesis, reducing wrinkles, improving skin tone, and tightening contours is substantial.

What People Say

Unveil Your Glow with Megelin

Trusted by 400K+ Customers

Clinically proven LED devices boost collagen production and smooth skin in just 10 mins.

FAQs

How does it work?

The Megelin LED Mask uses light therapy to support skin health. By stimulating the skin’s natural processes, it promotes the appearance of smoother, more balanced skin, helping to enhance skin vitality and overall appearance.
What are the benefits of different light wavelengths?
  • Red Light: Supports collagen regeneration, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and enhances skin elasticity and firmness.
  • Blue Light: Targets acne-prone areas, supporting the improvement of skin clarity and balance by addressing the appearance of blemishes.
Why is the mask not starting? Does the mask need to be plugged in?

To activate the mask, connect it to the controller. Please avoid connecting the controller to a charging cable（Type-c） while using the mask, as a safety feature prevents its operation during charging.
How often should the LED mask be used?

It is recommended that this product be used 3-4 times a week, and a
single use time is 10-20 minutes, blue light usage should not exceed ten minutes in a single session.
How do I charge my battery? How long should I charge it?

The battery has a capacity of 3000mAh and can be fully charged in 4 hours, providing a usage time of 2 hours for the mask and 1 hour for the face and neck set.
Can I use any charging cable to charge the red light mask remote?

We strongly recommend using the dedicated charging cable that comes with the red light mask. Using other cables may lead to issues such as incomplete charging or failure to charge due to voltage compatibility problems. For optimal performance and safety, please use the supplied cable.
Can I rub or squeeze the LED light therapy mask?

It’s important to handle the LED mask gently. Avoid rubbing, squeezing, or applying excessive pressure to the mask, as this can damage the internal components and cause some of the LEDs to stop working. To ensure the longevity and effectiveness of the mask, always store it carefully and treat it with care.

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (86)

LED RED Light Therapy Mask (2025)

References

Top Articles
12 Best Nail Art Tool Kit in 2023: Take Your Nails To The Next Level
The 11 Best Blackhead Removers to Buy in 2025
Essential Nail Design Tools for Professionals - Hair To Feet Beauty
Latest Posts
Top 10 Must-Have Acrylic Nail Tools for Every Nail Artist - The Natural Nail
How to safely remove blackheads at home, according to derms
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6010

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.