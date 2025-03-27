LED RED Light Therapy Mask (2025)

1 / of 21
- Regular price
-
$199.00
- Regular price
-
$399.00
- Sale price
-
$199.00
Save 50%
Ordered today, delivered between
EssenceMaskx1GIFT
Moisturizeandrefreshyourfacialskin.
Buy the Mask and Get a Free Essence Mask for Nourishing Your Skin.
Couldn't load pickup availability
Detail and Benefits
The Megelin LED Mask is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device designed for at-home use. It features classic wavelengths, including 630nm red light and 460nm blue light, providing effective light therapy for skin health. The design is lightweight and easy to use, making it ideal for both home and travel use.
Key benefits include:
- Helps improve the appearance of wrinkles
- Targets acne-prone areas for clearer skin
LED RED Light Therapy Mask
- Regular price
-
$199.00
- Regular price
-
$399.00
- Sale price
-
$199.00
Sale
Unleash Your Skin’s Radiance
High-quality, Comprehensive, Affordable Skin Treatment
Full Video
Release Your Skin Glow
Enhance your skin wellness with 10-minutes usage everyday.
Reduce WrinklesClear AcneFine LinesCollagen Boost
Smoothens Facial Fine Lines
Megelin LED Mask uses 630nm red light to support the appearance of smoother skin, helping to minimize the visible signs of fine lines and wrinkles.
Gentle On Acne Areas
Megelin LED Mask uses 460nm blue light to target acne-prone areas, supporting the improvement of skin clarity with regular use over time.
Smooths Your Skin
The red light from this device targets fine lines on the face, especially around the eyes and lips, helping to smooth and rejuvenate the skin.
Make Your Skin Plumper and Younger
Red light stimulates cellular energy, promoting collagen regeneration in the skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
Advanced Designs for Superior Results
Powerful, Flexible, and Affordable Red Light Therapy Experience
35mw/cm² Irradiance
Powerful Irradiance for Better Results
The Megelin LED Mask features 288 medical-grade LEDs, providing deep penetration to support skin appearance improvements. Even light distribution ensures full skin coverage, delivering consistent results for effective at-home skincare.
288 High-Quality LEDs
Deep Penetration and Even Coverage
Megelin LED Mask features hundreds of high-quality LEDs, providing deep penetration to target skin concerns at their source. Even light distribution ensures full skin coverage, delivering consistent and visible results for effective at-home care.
Users Verified
Best-Fit Silicone Design
Unlike other LED masks, Megelin LED Mask is designed with best-fit silicone, shaped after testing and analyzing the faces of thousands of users. Made from liquid silicone material, it ensures a comfortable fit without causing discomfort.
Effortless Skincare Anytime, Anywhere
Enjoy salon-level red light therapy at home, no need to go out.
Leisure Time
Fitness Moment
Self-Care Routine
#1 Dermatologist Recommended LED Brand
Endorsed by Leading Industry Experts
Dr. Jane Taylor
Board-Certified Dermatologist
Red Light Therapy has been extensively validated in studies to effectively reduce inflammation and alleviate pain. Its safety and efficacy are highly recommended.
Dr Whitney Bowe
Board-Certified Dermatologist
Red Light Therapy is designed to be seamlessly integrated into daily life. Whether for wound healing or pain relief, it offers an effective and safe approach.
Dr. Jennifer Marthers
Board-Certified Dermatologist
Red light therapy has been widely utilized in the field of skin rejuvenation, with scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness in promoting collagen production, reducing wrinkles, and improving skin tone and texture.
Dr. Davin Lim
Board-Certified Dermatologist
The scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of red light therapy in promoting collagen synthesis, reducing wrinkles, improving skin tone, and tightening contours is substantial.
What People Say
Unveil Your Glow with Megelin
Trusted by 400K+ Customers
Clinically proven LED devices boost collagen production and smooth skin in just 10 mins.
FAQs
How does it work?
The Megelin LED Mask uses light therapy to support skin health. By stimulating the skin’s natural processes, it promotes the appearance of smoother, more balanced skin, helping to enhance skin vitality and overall appearance.
What are the benefits of different light wavelengths?
- Red Light: Supports collagen regeneration, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and enhances skin elasticity and firmness.
- Blue Light: Targets acne-prone areas, supporting the improvement of skin clarity and balance by addressing the appearance of blemishes.
Why is the mask not starting? Does the mask need to be plugged in?
To activate the mask, connect it to the controller. Please avoid connecting the controller to a charging cable（Type-c） while using the mask, as a safety feature prevents its operation during charging.
How often should the LED mask be used?
It is recommended that this product be used 3-4 times a week, and a
single use time is 10-20 minutes, blue light usage should not exceed ten minutes in a single session.
How do I charge my battery? How long should I charge it?
The battery has a capacity of 3000mAh and can be fully charged in 4 hours, providing a usage time of 2 hours for the mask and 1 hour for the face and neck set.
Can I use any charging cable to charge the red light mask remote?
We strongly recommend using the dedicated charging cable that comes with the red light mask. Using other cables may lead to issues such as incomplete charging or failure to charge due to voltage compatibility problems. For optimal performance and safety, please use the supplied cable.
Can I rub or squeeze the LED light therapy mask?
It’s important to handle the LED mask gently. Avoid rubbing, squeezing, or applying excessive pressure to the mask, as this can damage the internal components and cause some of the LEDs to stop working. To ensure the longevity and effectiveness of the mask, always store it carefully and treat it with care.