Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting (2025)

I’ve been making lemon cream cheese frosting for over 10 years, and I’ve learned that the key to a smooth, stable frosting is proper ingredient temperature, careful mixing, and balancing sweetness with tang. Cream cheese should be soft but slightly cool, and overmixing can make the frosting too loose—so once it’s fluffy, stop! If it ever looks like it’s breaking, just keep beating, and it will come back together!

The Absolute Best Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

I’ve been making lemon cream cheese frosting for over 10 years, and I’ve learned a lot—mostly through trial and error. One of my biggest mistakes? Adding too much lemon juice and watching the frosting completely separate!

That’s when I discovered an important trick: if your frosting looks like it’s breaking, don’t panic—just keep beating it! Cream cheese can be finicky, but with enough mixing, it will come back together into a smooth, luscious frosting.

Beyond that, there are three other key things I’ve learned that can make or break a good cream cheese frosting:

Room temperature ingredients matter

Cream cheese and butter should be soft but not too warm—otherwise, the frosting can turn runny. I let them sit out just long enough to be pliable but still slightly cool to the touch. How to keep it thick and stable

Unlike traditional buttercream, cream cheese frosting can be softer. The trick? Don’t overbeat it! Once everything is combined and fluffy, stop mixing. Overmixing can break down the structure, making it too loose to hold its shape. Sweetness & tang balance

Cream cheese has a natural tang that pairs beautifully with lemon. If you love a sharper flavor, cut back on the powdered sugar slightly and let the citrus shine. If you prefer a sweeter frosting, add a little extra sugar until it’s just right for you.

I’ve tested and tweaked my lemon cream cheese frosting recipe so many times, all with the goal of making it foolproof for you. No separation, no runny texture—just smooth, flavorful frosting that’s easy to work with and tastes incredible. If I can help you skip the mistakes I made early on, then I’ve done my job.

What’s the difference between cream cheese frosting and buttercream?

Cream cheese frosting and buttercream differ in their ingredients and flavor. Cream cheese frosting contains cream cheese, which gives it a slightly tangy taste, whereas buttercream is made with butter, sugar, and sometimes a bit of liquid, resulting in a sweeter, more buttery flavor.

Ingredients for Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

My simple recipe has the perfect balance of tangy and sweet. Get the full recipe with measurements and instructions in the recipe card below. Here’s a summary of what you’ll need:

Cream cheese, room temperature

room temperature Unsalted butter, room temperature

room temperature Powdered sugar

Fresh lemon juice

Salt

Lemon zest, optional

How to Make Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

This frosting is incredibly easy to make when you follow my tried-and-true method:

Mix cream cheese and butter. In a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese and butter on medium speed for 1-2 minutes, until light and fluffy.

Mix in remaining ingredients. Gradually add 3 ½ cups of powdered sugar, lemon juice, salt and the lemon zest, mixing on low until combined. Increase the speed to high and beat for 2-3 minutes. Adjust the sweetness by adding more powdered sugar if desired. If too thick, thin with 2-4 teaspoons of milk or heavy cream. Store and use. Keep covered and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months. After chilling or freezing, let it thaw in the refrigerator and come to room temperature. Then, beat the frosting for a few seconds to restore its creamy texture. If it’s still too stiff, add a small amount of milk or heavy cream and mix until smooth.

Pro Tips for the Perfect Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

For best results, follow these tips:

Soften cream cheese and butter. Make sure to use room temperature ingredients. If you don’t, you could end up with lumpy frosting.

Make sure to use room temperature ingredients. If you don’t, you could end up with lumpy frosting. Don’t overwhip your frosting. Overwhipping could cause it to get too runny. If this happens, add a small amount of powdered sugar until it thickens, but beware, the more you add, the sweeter the frosting will be.

Overwhipping could cause it to get too runny. If this happens, add a small amount of powdered sugar until it thickens, but beware, the more you add, the sweeter the frosting will be. Whip it good! If you don’t have an electric mixer, you can mix this icing by hand with a whisk. This will take a little more effort, but it may be easier to prevent overwhipping your frosting this way.

Storage Tips

You can make the frosting ahead of time or store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

The frosting will thicken in the fridge as it gets cold. Before using, place the frosting on the counter and allow it to come to room temperature. Give it a quick whip with an electric mixer before using.

Can you freeze cream cheese frosting?

You can freeze this frosting in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months. I recommend writing the date on the container or bag. When ready to use, thaw overnight in the refrigerator and then briefly whip with an electric mixer.

Best Ways to Use Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

There are so many great ways to put this frosting to use. Here are some ideas:

Lemon sheet cake or layer cake

or Vanilla Cupcakes

Lemon Cupcakes

Blueberry Muffins

Sugar Cookies

Zucchini Bread

Dipping Sauce for Fruit

Variations & Customizations

If you want to customize or make swaps, here are some ideas:

Vanilla Lemon Frosting : Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

: Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Coconut Lemon Frosting : Stir in ½ teaspoon coconut extract and sprinkle with toasted coconut.

: Stir in ½ teaspoon coconut extract and sprinkle with toasted coconut. Berry Lemon Frosting : Add 2 tablespoons of blended or freeze-dried raspberries, blueberries, or strawberries.

: Add 2 tablespoons of blended or freeze-dried raspberries, blueberries, or strawberries. Lemon Poppy Seed Frosting : Fold in 1 teaspoon poppy seeds for texture and a unique twist.

: Fold in 1 teaspoon poppy seeds for texture and a unique twist. Ginger Lemon Frosting: Stir in ½ teaspoon ground ginger or finely grated fresh ginger.

FAQ

Why is my lemon cream cheese frosting runny? This could happen if the frosting was over whipped. To fix, add more powdered sugar. Be careful to only add little bits because this can push the frosting to the sweeter side. What can I add to cream cheese frosting to make it thicker? The best way to thicken cream cheese frosting is by adding small amounts of powdered sugar. It will, however, make it sweeter. Does cream cheese frosting need to be refrigerated before frosting? It does not need to be refrigerated before frosting, however it does need to be refrigerated for storage. It can sit out for up to 8 hours at room temperature.

