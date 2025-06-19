Leniu, Thurston label one another ‘fake’ and ‘overly aggressive’ amid feud (2025)

Roosters prop Spencer Leniu has accused Queensland Maroons great and Nine commentator Johnathan Thurston of being “two-faced” and “fake” following their on-field run-in at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Thurston hit back on Saturday, claiming he was “shocked” by Leniu’s comments, “which was not of a racial nature, but overly aggressive in tone and unwarranted”.

Taking to social media on Saturday morning, Leniu posted on his Instagram account: “I never wanted to talk to JT. He kept trying to come speak to me. I said, ‘Lad idc [I don’t care] if that you hate me for what I did [calling Ezra Mam a ‘monkey’ in Las Vegas]. But don’t come up to me asking me questions like we’re Algood (sic). Don’t be two face. Hate me lad I’m eetswa [sweet] with that. But don’t be fake. I hate fake people.”

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo on Saturday said there was nothing to investigate because there had been no complaint lodged by Thurston or Nine, the publishers of this masthead.