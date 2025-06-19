Leniu, Thurston label one another ‘fake’ and ‘overly aggressive’ amid feud (2025)

Advertisement
By Christian Nicolussi and Michael Chammas
Roosters prop Spencer Leniu has accused Queensland Maroons great and Nine commentator Johnathan Thurston of being “two-faced” and “fake” following their on-field run-in at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.
Thurston hit back on Saturday, claiming he was “shocked” by Leniu’s comments, “which was not of a racial nature, but overly aggressive in tone and unwarranted”.
Taking to social media on Saturday morning, Leniu posted on his Instagram account: “I never wanted to talk to JT. He kept trying to come speak to me. I said, ‘Lad idc [I don’t care] if that you hate me for what I did [calling Ezra Mam a ‘monkey’ in Las Vegas]. But don’t come up to me asking me questions like we’re Algood (sic). Don’t be two face. Hate me lad I’m eetswa [sweet] with that. But don’t be fake. I hate fake people.”
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo on Saturday said there was nothing to investigate because there had been no complaint lodged by Thurston or Nine, the publishers of this masthead.
“Until we know there’s an issue, we won’t do anything. If someone wants to make a complaint, we will certainly look into it.”
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Thurston said: “Let me start by saying I was shocked by what unfolded Friday night.
“On a podcast 12 months ago, I made a comment on the penalty issued to Spencer Leniu by the NRL in regards to racial comments he had made.
“As a proud Indigenous man, I clearly do not endorse Spencer’s remark in Las Vegas last year. However, the comments I made were an opinion on the penalty he was given and it is an opinion I stand by.
“As Spencer left the field during last night’s match he made an abusive comment to me, which took me and those around me by surprise.
“The comment was not of a racial nature but was overly aggressive in tone and unwarranted.
“After the match, I approached Spencer on the field to seek clarity on what he said and why he had said it. Spencer was again overly aggressive, and it became clear that he had interpreted the comments I made 12 months ago as a personal attack on him which was not the case.
“A further conversation took place later with Roosters officials and Spencer outside the sheds.
“I remain available if Spencer or the Roosters would like to discuss this matter privately.”
During Friday night’s match, Nine had promoted that Thurston would be conducting post-match interviews inside the Roosters sheds. He was replaced by Cameron Smith.
After the match, Roosters coach Trent Robinson said he wasn’t aware of any lines being crossed.
“There’s a discussion there, but from what I saw there wasn’t any crossing the line there,” Robinson said. “I don’t know why – Spencer, he didn’t go and approach anybody. I don’t know why you’re trying to put it on Spence here ... you guys are trying to put it on Spencer here.
“This is the way the questions are coming, you guys just have got to be careful the way that you guys are asking questions as well.
“I don’t think it’s on anyone, I think it is a discussion between two men. So cool your jets when it comes to accusations around somebody, the way you guys are questioning there you’ve already formed an opinion.
“Two guys having a conversation, it might get heated. But nothing wrong was said, as far as I know, and it was about an incident and that’s OK for guys to have that conversation.”
Thurston was critical of the NRL’s punishment of Leniu last year.
“The NRL had a great opportunity to make a stand, not only for the game but for society as well,” Thurston said at the time.
“I think the game has failed in this instance. I don’t think the eight weeks is sufficient for what has been said and the mental scars that have been brought up with what our culture has endured since colonisation. It was a great opportunity to go 12 weeks as a blanket ban for all racial vilification if you are found guilty.”
