Let's Talk About the Magic That Is Magnetic Lashes, K? (2025)

Let me introduce you to my favorite makeup innovation of the last decade: Magnetic lashes. Gone are the tedious mornings and Saturday nights of dealing with eyelash glue, tweezers, and uncomfortable fake lashes that fall off mid-conversation. And here to stay are long-lasting, reusable magnetic lashes that are easier to apply and more comfortable to wear than traditional false lashes.

Magnetic eyelashes are my product of choice, whether it’s using the ones that adhere with magnetic eyeliner (yup, that’s a thing—more on that below) and have, no surprise, gone viral, or the O.G. magnetic lashes that sandwich together. Still, as much as I love them, I’ll be the first to admit that not all magnetic eyelashes are created equal—which is why I’ve compiled a full list of my favorites, below.

I also chatted with makeup artists about how to apply magnetic lashes, how to get magnetic lashes to stay on, and how to clean them correctly. Oh, and I also got the safety lowdown from board-certified ophthalmologist to answer the biggest questions of all: Are magnetic lashes safe, and do magnetic lashes "ruin" your natural lashes? I promise I’m not leaving you on a cliffhanger here, but before I get into the deets, I’d like to quickly introduce some of the best magnetic false lashes on Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta rn.

Our top picks for the best magnetic lashes of 2024:

Ready for gorge lashes like Selena Gomez's above? Keep scrolling for the full breakdown of the best magnetic lashes, including real-person reviews and makeup artists’ favorites. Then, we’ll dive into some of the most commonly asked questions about magnetic lashes that we hear from our readers.