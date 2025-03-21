Let's Talk About the Magic That Is Magnetic Lashes, K? (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Let me introduce you to my favorite makeup innovation of the last decade: Magnetic lashes. Gone are the tedious mornings and Saturday nights of dealing with eyelash glue, tweezers, and uncomfortable fake lashes that fall off mid-conversation. And here to stay are long-lasting, reusable magnetic lashes that are easier to apply and more comfortable to wear than traditional false lashes.
Magnetic eyelashes are my product of choice, whether it’s using the ones that adhere with magnetic eyeliner (yup, that’s a thing—more on that below) and have, no surprise, gone viral, or the O.G. magnetic lashes that sandwich together. Still, as much as I love them, I’ll be the first to admit that not all magnetic eyelashes are created equal—which is why I’ve compiled a full list of my favorites, below.
I also chatted with makeup artists about how to apply magnetic lashes, how to get magnetic lashes to stay on, and how to clean them correctly. Oh, and I also got the safety lowdown from board-certified ophthalmologist to answer the biggest questions of all: Are magnetic lashes safe, and do magnetic lashes "ruin" your natural lashes? I promise I’m not leaving you on a cliffhanger here, but before I get into the deets, I’d like to quickly introduce some of the best magnetic false lashes on Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta rn.
Ready for gorge lashes like Selena Gomez's above? Keep scrolling for the full breakdown of the best magnetic lashes, including real-person reviews and makeup artists’ favorites. Then, we’ll dive into some of the most commonly asked questions about magnetic lashes that we hear from our readers.
1
Best Magnetic Lash Kit for Beginners
Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit
Pros
- Contains five pairs of lashes for different eye looks
Cons
- Some reviewers say the eyeliner is a bit too sticky
When you’re new to magnetic lashes or just playing around with different styles, I recommend grabbing a kit that comes with a few lash options and a magnetic liner. This one has five pairs of lashes ranging from separated and natural to long and voluminous, plus a full-size magnetic liner to help you create ~lewks~ for months before it runs out.
- Style: Various
- Length: Various
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Synthetic
- Pairs Included: 5
- Wears: Unspecified
Glowing customer review: “I am not good at doing makeup and do not wear makeup often, but I bought these lashes for our family pictures. I was in a big hurry getting ready, and these lashes went on so easily and stayed really well.”
2
Bestselling Magnetic Lashes on Amazon
Luxillia Most Natural Looking Magnetic Lashes Kit with Applicator
Pros
- Comes with five different styles for a variety of eye makeup looks
Cons
- Liner takes at least two minutes to dry, per reviews
If you’re like me, you always stress about running out of things—like, oh, magnetic eyeliner specifically meant to work with your falsies. Luxillia’s Magnetic Eyelashes set comes with extra smudge-proof and waterproof liner, which is enough to secure multiple uses of each magnetic lash pair (this set comes with five). Plus, you can purchase the liner separately in black or brown if you run out.
- Style: Various
- Length: Long
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Synthetic silk
- Pairs included: 5
- Wears: Up to 30
Glowing customer review: "I am obsessed with these lashes! I've tried a bunch of brands and these work. I will definitely be buying again as they are so affordable for everyday use!"
3
Best Drugstore Magnetic Lashes
KISS Charm Magnetic False Eyelashes and Magnetic Lash Eyeliner
Pros
- Liner is infused with biotin to support lash health
Cons
- Some reviewers say they aren't well-suited for sweaty activities
Few drugstore brands can compete with KISS when it comes to affordable magnetic lashes. The flexible band that goes along the lash line has magnets embedded throughout for a more secure grip, and the magnetic eyeliner pen has a teeny-tiny felt brush tip that makes precise application a lot easier. Wear with care, and you can reuse this pair to get more bang for your buck.
- Style: Natural
- Length: Medium
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Synthetic
- Pairs included: 1
- Wears: Up to 15
Glowing customer review: "I have been using this brand for 3+ years now and it is the best by far. Easy to apply, easy to remove, long wear and the magnetic hold on the lashes is worth every penny."
4
Best Waterproof Magnetic Lashes
Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit
Pros
- Waterproof eyeliner stays on 10+ hours and is included in the kit
Cons
- You'll need an oil-based makeup remover to take off waterproof liner
If you're prone to teary eyes, have oily skin, or identify as a ~sweaty gworl~, you're the ideal candidate to test out these lashes that apply with waterproof magnetic eyeliner. I tried them and they legit do stay in place all day. Even in some seriously humid conditions, these magnetic lashes didn’t wiggle or slide, and all five pairs (ranging from v fluttery and wispy to thick and voluminous) felt comfortable and secure during testing—which is probably why they have more than 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
- Style: Various
- Length: Various
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs included: 5
- Wears: Unspecified
Glowing customer review: “I cannot put falsies on to save my life. So, I crossed my fingers and purchased these. Someone said if you had a hard time with liquid eyeliner to put pencil liner on first so you had a guide to follow. This worked wonders for me. If I could give more stars, I would.”
5
Best Magnetic Lashes Without Liner
Ardell Magnetic Lash Accent #001
Pros
- Can be worn without eyeliner
Cons
- Reviewers say they can be difficult to apply
I'm not into heavy, caterpillar lashes or over-the-top eye makeup on the daily, but still wants a lil boost to amplify their look. Hency why I love these accent lashes from Ardell. I just pop 'em on my eyes—no eyeliner required—by sticking one strip above my lashes and one below, sandwiching them together until they snap in place. Plus, because these are meant to just accentuate the outer corner of my eyes, I don't have to worry about the inner corner lifting up throughout the day and poking my eyelids (the worst).
- Style: Accent
- Length: Medium
- Type: Double lash strip
- Material: Synthetic
- Pairs Included: 1
- Wears: Up to 15
Glowing customer review:"After I developed an allergy to acrylates (which is in all lash glue), I was devastated to no longer be able to wear falsies! These took a little getting used to but lasted all day. The trick is to sit the top lash on your lash line and then apply the bottom lashes by holding it with both hands."
6
Best Natural Magnetic Lashes
Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic Lashes
Pros
- Lashes are pre-trimmed to fit most eyes
Cons
- You have to buy your own magnetic liner
Of all the magnetic lashes I’ve tried, these fluttery, short magnetic lashes are the ones I continuously go back to. They add just the right amount of length and volume to intensify any look, and they also fit comfortably behind sunglasses. The rounded shape also gives virtually all eyes a more defined finish without looking too dramatic. The magnetic liner isn't included, although these should work with any magnetic liner you have lying around.
- Style: Wispy
- Length: Short
- Type: Magnetic liner (not included)
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs Included: 1
- Wears: Up to 60
Glowing customer review: “These are amazing and easy as can be to use. They are so easy to apply to the liner instead of messy glue, and they’re reusable. They last all night but come off easily when you want them to. I've been in rain, humidity, etc., and they stay put all night. I will forever be using these.”
7
Longest Lasting Magnetic Lashes
KISS Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure
Pros
- Reviewers say lashes feel light on eyelids
Cons
- Some say lashes were only reusable up to five times
My 2024 motto is “more money on Uber Eats, less money on magnetic lashes,” and this affordable lash kit makes that possible. Just shake the included bottle of eyeliner (gotta make sure the formula’s iron oxides—aka the magnetic magic—are evenly distributed), thinly line your upper lash line, let the liner dry, then stick on these faux-mink lashes. Honestly, you’ll be able to nail the whole process before your fries arrive.
- Style: Natural
- Length: Short
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs included: 1
- Wears: Unspecified
Glowing customer review: “Once they're on, they are on. I rode several roller coasters, and the eyelashes didn't budge! Like 65 mph of wind in your face, and they still looked great!”
8
Best Full Glam Magnetic Lashes
Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Starter Set
Now 60% Off
Pros
- Comes with full-size magnetic liner
Cons
- Reviewers say the liner can be difficult to remove
If you're looking for D-R-A-M-A, these magnetic lashes are it. Lilly Lashes' bestselling 3D Miami style provides dramatic wispy layers that complement all eye shapes. They come with 12 micro-magnets that ensure an even grip—even if you need to trim the ends for a better fit (hi, it me).
- Style: Dramatic
- Length: Long
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs included: 1
- Wears: Up to 50
Glowing customer review: “I love these lashes. No more fighting to put on lashes; they set in place easily. Wish I found these sooner."
9
Best Cat-Eye Magnetic Lashes
Glamnetic Vibe Winged Magnetic Eyelashes
Now 33% Off
Pros
- Reviewers say the faux mink material is high-quality
Cons
- You'll have to buy Glamnetic magnetic liner separately
Love a siren eye? Same. Amp up your glam with these cat-eye magnetic lashes. Just draw your wings with Glamentic's fan-favorite magnetic eyeliner (which you can also purchase on Amazon), then pop these bbs on top. Each lash has tiny magnets lining the band to evenly distribute weight, meaning they won’t curl up at the corners.
- Style: Cat-eye
- Length: Long
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs Included: 1
- Wears: Up to 60
Glowing customer review: "I've been using Glamnetic lashes for almost a year now. I wore cheap magnetic lashes that never stayed on and then decided to splurge on Glamnetic, and these are the only lashes I wear and are extremely easy to put on—and they stay on."
10
Best Faux-Mink Magnetic Lashes
Sikkis Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner
Pros
- Made of super-soft faux mink
Cons
- Some testers say the liner is hard to remove
If you love the hella-soft and fluffy look of mink lashes but you don’t particularly want to buy the real, straight-from-the-animal thing, you need to try these faux-mink magnetic lashes, which are the closest I’ve found to real mink in a vegan material. They're surprisingly silky and fluttery, but even with a magnetic band, they still feel lightweight on your eyes.
- Style: Rounded
- Length: Long
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs Included: 3
- Wears: Unspecified
Glowing customer review: “I love these lashes very much. The length and style are perfect, and the application is a breeze. The lashes themselves come off very easily too.”
11
Best Magnetic Accent Lashes
Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash System
Pros
- Lighter alternative to a full-lash strip
Cons
- Takes three coats of liner for the lashes to stay put
Of all the magnetic eyelashes I tested, these accent lashes were my favorite for the days when I wanted a little ~oomph~ on my outer corners without the feel of a heavy lash. And they're way easier to apply: Just line your lash line with three coats of the included magnetic eyeliner, layer on some majorly thick and volumizing mascara, then place these faux-mink lashes along the outer edges of your liner for the full cat-eye effect.
- Style: Cat-eye accent
- Length: Medium
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs Included: 1
- Wears: Up to 15
Glowing customer review: “They went on perfectly within seconds and felt so secure, and they weren't heavy at all."
12
Best Magnetic Lashes for Monolids
MoxieLash Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner Kit - Classy Bundle
Pros
- Pre-moistened olive oil cotton swabs are included for struggle-free removal
Cons
- Some complained the liner applied a bit too thick
Truth: Some magnetic liquid liners were annoyingly difficult to apply during testing (I’m more of an eyeliner pencil girl, tbh). But this magnetic eyeliner and eyelash set was surprisingly easy, thanks to its felt-tip liner that helped me create a thin line without skipping or bleeding. These lashes are also a favorite of Luna, who loves that they have “10 magnets to help the lashes stay,” and are also “some of the most natural magnetic lashes I’ve tried.” Makeup artist-approved? Check.
- Style: Natural
- Length: Medium
- Type: Magnetic liner
- Material: Faux mink/silk
- Pairs Included: 1
- Wears: Up to 30
Glowing customer review: "The magnet makes these lashes fall right into place. Super easy to get perfect placement!"
13
Best Easy Application Magnetic Lashes
Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless Opposites Attract Lashes
Pros
- Pre-trimmed, so they comfortably fit most eye shapes
Cons
- Some eye shapes and sizes might still need to shorten the band
Sure, the whole point of magnetic lashes is that they’re easier to apply than traditional falsies, but these wispy, faux-mink lashes are on another level of ease. These lashes require zero trimming to fit most testers’ eyes, which is an absolute game-changer for anyone who already hates fake lashes. They also have a fine inner corner that keeps them looking natural, but tons of volume in the center that softly flares out into a wing.
- Style: Wispy
- Length: Long
- Type: Magnetic liner (not included)
- Material: Faux mink
- Pairs Included: 1
- Wears: Up to 30
Glowing customer review: “My very first magnetic lashes, and I might stop using regular ones after all. They are weightless, comfortable, and stay on all day. I love that these lashes don’t require trimming, and my favorite part? No glue.”
What are magnetic eyelashes?
Magnetic lashes are fake eyelashes that adhere to your eyes using either (1) magnetic lash strips sandwiched together or (2) magnetic eyeliner drawn across your lid. With the "sandwiching" technique, one lash strip (that has magnets along its base) sits underneath your natural lashes, while another lash strip (also with magnets along its base) is placed on top. The two magnets cling together and "sandwich" your natural lashes to create a fluttery lash.
Magnetic eyeliner lashes, however, are classic strip lashes with a thin magnetized base that adheres to magnetic eyeliner. These eyeliners are filled with iron oxides that work like a paint-on magnet to keep your lashes adhered until you peel them off. Yes, it really is as simple (and cool) as it sounds. Just line your lids however you like (cat eye, winged eye, whatever) and stick the lashes on—easy.
Are glue-on or magnetic lashes better?
Whether glue-on falsies or magnetic eyelashes are “better” depends on your personal preference, skill level, eye sensitivity, and how long you’ll be wearing them. “Magnetic lashes are a great entry point for anyone who’s ever struggled with traditional lash glue,” says Luna, “whether you opt for magnetic strip lashes alone or apply them with magnetic liner.”
As a refresher, with classic magnetic strip lashes, you place one strip on top of your natural eyelashes and one directly underneath until they gently snap together, sandwiching your real lashes. With magnetic eyeliner lashes, however, you only need one lash strip because the strip snaps to wherever you draw on your liquid liner. Because they both use magnets to adhere, magnetic lashes tend to have more room for error and re-adjusting.
That being said, classic magnetic eyelashes can feel a bit heavy on your lashes (especially if you wear them for an entire day and night), and magnetic eyeliners, just like most liners, can break down with sweat and skin oils throughout the day. So if you want lighter-weight lashes that can stay on for at least eight hours, you may prefer traditional glue-on lashes. Yes, they take more skill and precision and trimming, but they also come in a ton of styles and length options, especially for party looks or Halloween costumes.
Do magnetic eyelashes stay on?
When applied correctly, magnetic lashes can stay on for five to nine hours, depending on the application method and how strong the magnets are. If you’re concerned about wear time, opt for lash-strip magnetic lashes, which tend to stay on a bit longer than magnetic liner lashes.
But if you do want to increase the staying power of your magnetic liner lashes, line your upper lid with one coat of magnetic liner, wait for the liner to dry, then swipe on a second layer, says Luna. Basically, the more iron oxides, the better. And if you're reusing a pair of lashes, always make sure the magnets are clean by wiping them first with a Q-tip soaked in rubbing alcohol.
Do you use mascara with magnetic lashes?
According to Luna, yes, you can use mascara with your magnetic lashes to make them blend more seamlessly with your natural eyelashes. However, only brush on one to two layers to avoid over-coating them, especially if they’re synthetic (which can result in clumpy-looking lashes). “Just make sure you're cleaning the mascara off your magnetic lashes with makeup remover after each use to keep them in good condition,” says makeup artist Pesce.
How many times can you reuse magnetic lashes?
Though it varies between brands, in general, you can reuse magnetic lashes anywhere from 10 to 30 times, according to Pesce. So, depending on how often you wear your lashes, you can expect them to last anywhere from a month to a year—or even longer (if you only wear them on, say, your birthday). How do you know when it’s ready to toss ‘em and try a new pair? If your lashes look dingy or are coated with lots of mascara that won’t come off, if the lash band isn’t sticking anymore, or if they’ve lost their shape.
Do magnetic lashes damage your eyelashes?
Nope, when applied correctly, magnetic lashes won't damage your natural lashes and are considered relatively safe to use (though, of course, this depends on the strength of your lashes and the sensitivity of your eyelids). Still, any type of fake lash that clings to your lashes or sticks to your skin can potentially cause irritation or lash damage if you use them for prolonged periods of time without breaks.
The biggest risk comes with magnetic lashes that sandwich your own lashes. For these, opthamologist Ilyse Haberman, MD, recommends "limiting the use of them to avoid any potential lash damage or traction alopecia" (FYI, traction alopecia is the medical term for hair loss that's caused by repeatedly pulling or tugging on your hair). That's not to say you can't wear these lashes once or twice a week, but be cautious about sticking them on every single day.
Is magnetic eyeliner safe?
Yes, magnetic eyeliner is generally safe, says Dr. Haberman. But, as always, anything new that's going near your eyes has the potential to cause irritation, contact dermatitis, or an allergic reaction, whether that's magnetic eyeliner or just basic gel eyeliner. But in terms of hair loss or natural lash damage? "The magnetic eyeliner is likely safer in terms of traction alopecia since the false lashes are being supported by your eyelid, instead of just your natural lashes themselves," says Dr. Haberman. You know, just like classic strip lashes and glue.
