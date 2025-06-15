Lethal Cosmetics | Fiercely colorful. (2025)

The MAGNETIC system introduced

We may not have invented eyeshadows, face powders, highlighters, water-activated eyeliners or magnetic palettes, but what we did invent is the most comprehensive build your own palette (byop) system outthere. It's called the MAGNETIC system and it's truly one of a kind.

It all starts with a small magnetic metal pan (or tin/godet) that in our case is rectangular and either 26x26 mm or 39x52mm in size. We chose rectangular pans because they waste less space and quite subjectively look neater. We picked these particular dimensions (they're multiples of 13mm) because we want you to be able to combine small and large pans and still perfectly fill a palette.

Which empty palette to choose?

Speaking of, we offer two styles of empty palettes that we call freestyle and well palettes. Freestyle palettes have an undivided magnetic base that can hold pans of different sizes, even ones not made by us. Well palettes have openings or slots that have the exact size of one pan and they have release holes on the back for popping them back out. Well palettes look a little more organized, but they don't let you mix different pan sizes. They also tend to be a little bigger, because there's spacing in between the pans. Whichever style you prefer, we have plenty of options ranging from 4 pan well palettes all the way to 48 pan freestyle palettes.

300+ products to choose from

More important still is what's inside the pans. Let's start with our eyeshadows: we have over 200 to choose from and they're not just numerous but also exceptional! All of our eyeshadows are vegan, cruelty-free, halal, child-labor free and dermatologically tested. They're also made in the EU, talc-free, paraben-free and plastic free. We love to give you lots of options, but we never compromise on quality. All our eyeshadows are highly pigmented, blendable, don't crease or fade and they all have fantastic wear time. Our mattes are not just super reliable, they're also a favorite among makeup artists and enthusiasts alike. Besides our many mattes in both neutral and super vibrant colors, we also have an incredible selection of UV neons, metallics, duochrome eyeshadows and even multichrome eyeshadows.