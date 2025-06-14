Lib Dems 'handed £100k war chest' to combat Reform at local elections (2025)

By GREG HEFFER, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT FOR MAILONLINE

Published: 10:45, 22 April 2025 | Updated: 10:46, 22 April 2025

The Liberal Democrats have received £100,000 in donations to a 'Farage fighting fund' ahead of next month's local elections, it has emerged.

Polling experts reckon Sir Ed Davey's party might be the big winners in the local council contests across England on 1 May.

They could benefit as Reform UK, headed by Nigel Farage, take votes away from the Conservatives and cause key losses for Kemi Badenoch's party.

But the Lib Dems are also set to take on Reform directly in some parts of the country.

According to the Financial Times, the Lib Dems have received £100,000 from donors in recent weeks with a specific mandate to repel the growth of Mr Farage's outfit.

A further £75,000 has also been committed to fund campaigning in next year's Senedd elections in Wales, where Reform is expected to perform well.

'Normally at this time of year, at this point in the election cycle, it would be tumbleweed,' a party strategist told the newspaper.

'But we're getting a huge amount of support. We're being seen as a bulwark against Farage.'

It came as Mrs Badenoch admitted the Tories were in for a 'very difficult' set of local elections due to rising support for 'protest parties'.

The Conservative leadertold BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'We lost last year in a historic defeat – these elections are going to be very difficult for Conservatives.

'Two-thirds of the seats four years ago we won – there's no way we are going to be able to do that again.'

Mrs Badenoch added: 'Protest is in the air – protest parties are doing well at the moment.

'It's really important that we take time to get things right – rebuild trust with the public and have a credible offer.

'I'm not saying everything we did was correct – that's why we've seen support for other parties.'

Sir John Curtice, one of the country's top election experts, has said the upcoming local elections are taking place in 'unprecedented circumstances'.

On 1 May, elections will be held for 23 councils across England with more than 1,600 council seats up for grabs.

National opinion polls currently have Labour, the Tories and Reform all within a few percentage points of each other.

In an article for the Mirror, Sir John wrote: 'British politics was once a two-horse race between Conservative and Labour. Now it is a fragmented five-way battle.

'Even the Greens (9 per cent) are at a record high in the polls, while the Liberal Democrats (14 per cent) are a force once more.'

He added: 'Although Labour's support has collapsed since the general election, it is the Conservatives who have most to lose next month.

'Not only were they riding high four years ago, but this year's local elections take place almost entirely in traditionally true blue Tory territory.'

But Sir John said Reform would 'not necessarily end up big winners in terms of seats'.

'In last year's general election the party won more votes than the Liberal Democrats but ended up with many fewer seats,' he continued.

'The party's vote was spread too thinly across the country.

'In taking votes from the Conservatives, Reform could simply help the Lib Dems, who always do better in local elections than in the national polls, take key seats from Kemi Badenoch's party.'