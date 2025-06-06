Liberia: 'Liberia Needs Another Female Chief Justice' (2025)

By William Q. Harmon

With the imminent retirement of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) is advocating for the appointment of another female Chief Justice.

AFELL, in a statement issued over the weekend, urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to consider appointing a woman to lead the nation's judicial reform process. AFELL emphasized the importance of gender diversity on the Supreme Court Bench, calling it a progressive and symbolic step towards achieving judicial reforms under the ARREST AGENDA.

"If President Boakai is serious about achieving judicial reforms under his ARREST AGENDA, the appointment of women to the nation's highest court would be a progressive and symbolic step forward," AFELL president, Cllr. Philomena T. Williams, said in the statement.

Chief Justice Yuoh, during the official opening of the March Term of Court, announced her imminent retirement after years of dedicated services.

Yuoh, who assumed the role on September 27, 2022, after former Chief Justice Francis Korkpor retired, will officially retire on June 26, 2025, in accordance with Article 72 "b" of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which sets the retirement age at seventy (70).

She is the third female to occupy the highest office in the judicial system in the 175-year history of the founding of the Liberian state. The other two females are Cllr. Frances Johnson Allison, 1996-1997, and Gloria Musu-Scott, 1997-2003.

Following her retirement, President Boakai will nominate someone to the position, while the Liberian Senate will conduct a confirmation hearing. However, following the recommendation from the Liberian Senate, the nominee will be appointed and commissioned by the President to take office on October 10, 2025.

As Chief Justice Yuoh prepares to retire in June 2025, Williams highlighted the significance of maintaining a female presence in the judiciary to continue the reform initiatives initiated by Yuoh.

"As Chief Justice Yuoh's retirement draws closer, it is very important that we call on the President to appoint another female Chief Justice to build on the legacy that Yuoh is leaving behind," Cllr. Williams noted. "It is important that we remain on the path of the reform process that she initiated, and another female will do that better. This is why we are appealing to the President."

The AFELL president also applauded the efforts of Chief Justice Yuoh and the High Court's Bench in promoting discipline and ethical behavior within the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law and judicial integrity.

The Association praised recent rulings that sanctioned lawyers, magistrates, and judges for misconduct, viewing them as evidence of a working system of internal accountability.

"The Rule of Law is a fundamental pillar of a functioning judicial system. To ensure justice and integrity, all branches of government and every citizen must be equally subject to the law," AFELL stated.

AFELL called for the preservation of the independence and integrity of the judiciary as a necessary foundation in the fight against corruption. "We must uphold the honor and dignity of the courts. We were made good lawyers -- we must remain great lawyers without fear or favor."

FELL also extended congratulations to President Boakai and the government for the special recognition given to AFELL members serving in key positions -- notably Vice President Cllr. Juah Lawson and Treasurer Atty. Yemi Williams. The Association also urged Cllr. Lawson to play a leading role in driving positive reforms within the legal profession.

