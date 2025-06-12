'Life-changing' hair removal device gives results 'in weeks' (2025)

Shoppers can save £40 on the award-winning IPL device that also improves skin tone and texture with a special discount code

Finding a hair removal solution that actually works can be a challenge for many, with waxing, shaving and lasers often not having the desired results. Shoppers believe they've finally found the answer; the 'life-changing' Bondi Body V2 Laser IPL Hair Removal Device.

The brand claims the gadget is the 'most powerful' at-home permanent hair reduction system on the market, offering 'results in as little as four weeks'. It uses 'lightning-fast' three-second light flashes to remove the hair and offers eight intensity settings that are 'painless with zero recovery time'.

As well as removing unwanted body hair, the award-winning V2 Laser IPL Hair Removal Device aims to rejuvenate the skin, reducing pigmentation, sun spots, and veins. This helps to regenerate skin tone and texture, while promoting a 'visibly younger-looking complexion'.

The V2 Laser IPL Hair Removal Device usually retails for £299, however Bondi Body is giving Manchester Evening News readers the chance to save £40 when they enter the special code FORTY at the checkout. This brings the price down to £259.

There are other IPL hair removal devices on the market, such as the Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series that's currently on sale for £249.99, reduced from £309.99. This gadget comes with an additional pen trimmer device, however it has less intensity settings than Bondi Body's creation, offering five settings.

Buy the hair removal gadget £299 £259 Bondi Body Buy here MEN readers can save £40 on the Bondi Body V2 Laser IPL Hair Removal Device.

Braun has slashed the price of its IPL Skin i-Expert Pro 7 from £859 to £430. This hair removal device is one of the retailer's 'most advanced' gadgets, with it using an automatic smart operation that provides real-time feedback to adjust the number of flashes emitted by the device based on your skin tone.

Bondi Body was founded by CEO Trish Coulton who's known as the 'hair removal queen'. She came to London from Australia and established herself as a prominent leader in the beauty industry, with extensive expertise and a lasting influence in hair removal and skin care for nearly three decades.

Trish created the Bondi Body V2 Laser to empower clients while carrying out their beauty routines. Dedicated to providing individuals with the freedom to feel confident in their own skin, she asks: "Who wants to spend the rest of their life having to shave their legs?"

The 'ground-breaking' IPL Hair Removal Device delivers a solution that not only addresses immediate hair removal needs, but also improves skin quality over time. It is designed to 'meet the evolving preferences of modern consumers', offering both convenience and long-term benefits.

Over 50 shoppers have reviewed the Bondi Body V2 Laser IPL Hair Removal Device on the brand's website, with it earning a respectable overall rating of 4.5 out of five. One delighted buyer commented: "I used to shave every other day, but now my hair growth is almost non-existent. This laser is truly life-changing. My skin feels so much smoother."

"After just a few weeks of use, the results are already visible," wrote a second happy customer. "The different intensity settings are great for targeting specific areas. Love it."

Unfortunately one shopper hasn't seen the desired results so far, as they explained: "I really wanted to love this product and always saw so many positive reviews. I have been trying it on one leg, my stomach and facial area. Unfortunately my legs look no different to each other after five weeks. The only area slightly improved is my upper lip area. I'm happy to continue to try."

However, someone else has been left impressed: "Having shaved virtually every day since the age of 17 (I hate stubble), this has changed my life. After five sessions the hair is growing back so thin and soft that it's not even noticeable. I'm so impressed and so happy my skin is getting a break, as well. Plus, my showers now only take minutes and as a busy mum of two under three, every spare minute is priceless."

You can buy the V2 Laser IPL Hair Removal Device from Bondi Body here for £259. Remember to enter the special code FORTY at the checkout to get the £40 discount.