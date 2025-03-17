List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2025)

- Game8
Endemic Life
List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations
This is a list of all Rare Endemic Life in Monster Hunter Wilds. In this guide you'll learn each Rare Endemic Life, their locations, and what Rare Endemic Life is!
List of Rare Endemic Life
|Rare Endemic Life
|Location
|Gravid Bowfin
|
Windward Plains
Scarlet Forest
Oilwell Basin
Iceshard Cliffs
Ruins of Wyveria
|Black Windrustler
|
Windward Plains
|Hymstrigian
|
Windward Plains
Scarlet Forest
|Sandstar
|
Windward Plains
|Gillopod
|
Ruins of Wyveria
|Grand Escunite
|
Scarlet Forest
Gravid Bowfin
You can obtain the Gravid Bowfin in any body of water as long as it's Plenty Season in the Morning. We recommend the fishing area in the Base Camp of Scarlet Forest, right where Kanya fishes.
The Scarlet Forest Base Camp fishing spot is recommended as no monsters can interrupt your session, allowing you to fish without worry.
Gravid Bowfin Location and How to Catch
Black Windrustler
Black Windrustlers can be found around Area 10 of the Windward Plains. Keep in mind that you may need a Ghillie Mantle to catch Windrustlers as they tend to run away when they see you.
Black Windrustler Location and How to Catch
Hymstrigian
Hymstrigian can be found around Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest. They are hard to miss as their bright blue colors contrast well with the red waters. You can simply use your Capture Net to catch these beatiful blue birds.
Hymstrigian Location and How to Catch
Sandstar
Sandstars can be found in the dune areas of the Windward Plains, around areas 13 and 16. These creatures only come out at night, and have a higher spawn rate during Plenty or Fallow weathers.
You will need Sonic Pods to catch Sandstars as they run away even if you're wearing a Ghillie Mantle.
Sandstar Location and How to Catch
Gillopod
Gillopods can be found around Area 1 in the Ruins of Wyveria. You will have a higher chance of spotting these Gillopods during Inclemency and Plenty weathers.
Gillopod Location and How to Catch
Grand Escunite
The Grand Escunite can be found in Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest. You will need the Tentacle Jig bait to successfully lure Grand Escunites.
Remember that the Tentacle Jig bait is a reward from Kanya's Side Quests.
Grand Escunite Location and How to Catch
What are Rare Endemic Life?
Endemic Life with Low Appearance Rate
Rare Endemic Life are creatures that have a low appearance rate among other endemic life. Most rare Endemic Life only appear under a specific time of day or weather. Fortunately, their locations are fixed, making them easier to catch under the right circumstances.
Keep in mind that some rare Endemic Life may be required for Side Quests, like the Gravid Bowfin for the fishing side quest.
Monster Hunter Wilds Related Guides
List of All Endemic Life
All Endemic Life
|Paratoad
|Vigorwasp
|Giant Vigorwasp
|Flashflies
|Dung Beetle
|Vigormantle Bug
|Wiggly Litchi
|Wedge Beetle
|Quatreflies
|Godbug
|Thunderbug
|Landlight Shrimp
|Flashbug
|Bitterbug
|Pallbug
|Emperor Hopper
|Black Windrustler
|Windrustler
|Northpecker
|Dark Hornet
|Curioshell Crab
|Ember Rufflizard
|Purewasp
|Sleeptoad
|Crudeshell Crab
|Leaflugger Ant
|Bomb Beetle
|Nitrotoad
|Heatmantle Bug
|Rime Beetle
|Gillopod
|Hymstrigian
All Aquatic Life
|Whetfish
|Sushifish
|Virid Bowfin
|Goldenfish
|Platinumfish
|Gravid Bowfin
|Starduster
|Glass Parexus
|Escunite
|Goldenfry
|Bomb Arowana
|Burst Arowana
|Grand Escunite
|Goliath Squid
|Gajau
Author
Monster Hunter Wilds Walkthrough Team
This article was created by Game8's elite team of writers and gamers.
Leave feedback(Login required)
Endemic Life
List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations
