List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2025)

Table of Contents
List of Rare Endemic Life Gravid Bowfin Black Windrustler Hymstrigian Sandstar Gillopod Grand Escunite What are Rare Endemic Life? Endemic Life with Low Appearance Rate
  Endemic Life
  List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (1)

This is a list of all Rare Endemic Life in Monster Hunter Wilds. In this guide you'll learn each Rare Endemic Life, their locations, and what Rare Endemic Life is!

List of Contents

  • List of Rare Endemic Life
  • What are Rare Endemic Life?
  • Related Guides

List of Rare Endemic Life

Rare Endemic Life Location
Gravid Bowfin

Windward Plains

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria
Black Windrustler

Windward Plains

Hymstrigian

Windward Plains

Scarlet Forest

Sandstar

Windward Plains

Gillopod

Ruins of Wyveria
Grand Escunite

Scarlet Forest

Gravid Bowfin

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (19)

You can obtain the Gravid Bowfin in any body of water as long as it's Plenty Season in the Morning. We recommend the fishing area in the Base Camp of Scarlet Forest, right where Kanya fishes.

The Scarlet Forest Base Camp fishing spot is recommended as no monsters can interrupt your session, allowing you to fish without worry.

Gravid Bowfin Location and How to Catch

Black Windrustler

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (20)

Black Windrustlers can be found around Area 10 of the Windward Plains. Keep in mind that you may need a Ghillie Mantle to catch Windrustlers as they tend to run away when they see you.

Black Windrustler Location and How to Catch

Hymstrigian

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (21)

Hymstrigian can be found around Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest. They are hard to miss as their bright blue colors contrast well with the red waters. You can simply use your Capture Net to catch these beatiful blue birds.

Hymstrigian Location and How to Catch

Sandstar

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (22)

Sandstars can be found in the dune areas of the Windward Plains, around areas 13 and 16. These creatures only come out at night, and have a higher spawn rate during Plenty or Fallow weathers.

You will need Sonic Pods to catch Sandstars as they run away even if you're wearing a Ghillie Mantle.

Sandstar Location and How to Catch

Gillopod

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (23)

Gillopods can be found around Area 1 in the Ruins of Wyveria. You will have a higher chance of spotting these Gillopods during Inclemency and Plenty weathers.

Gillopod Location and How to Catch

Grand Escunite

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (24)

The Grand Escunite can be found in Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest. You will need the Tentacle Jig bait to successfully lure Grand Escunites.

Remember that the Tentacle Jig bait is a reward from Kanya's Side Quests.

Grand Escunite Location and How to Catch

What are Rare Endemic Life?

Endemic Life with Low Appearance Rate

List of All Rare Endemic Life and Locations | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (25)

Rare Endemic Life are creatures that have a low appearance rate among other endemic life. Most rare Endemic Life only appear under a specific time of day or weather. Fortunately, their locations are fixed, making them easier to catch under the right circumstances.

Keep in mind that some rare Endemic Life may be required for Side Quests, like the Gravid Bowfin for the fishing side quest.

List of All Endemic Life

All Endemic Life

ParatoadVigorwaspGiant Vigorwasp
FlashfliesDung BeetleVigormantle Bug
Wiggly LitchiWedge BeetleQuatreflies
GodbugThunderbugLandlight Shrimp
FlashbugBitterbugPallbug
Emperor HopperBlack WindrustlerWindrustler
NorthpeckerDark HornetCurioshell Crab
Ember RufflizardPurewaspSleeptoad
Crudeshell CrabLeaflugger AntBomb Beetle
NitrotoadHeatmantle BugRime Beetle
GillopodHymstrigian

All Aquatic Life

WhetfishSushifishVirid Bowfin
GoldenfishPlatinumfishGravid Bowfin
StardusterGlass ParexusEscunite
GoldenfryBomb ArowanaBurst Arowana
Grand EscuniteGoliath SquidGajau

Comment

1Anonymous3 days

This endemic life list is missing a lot :(

Post (1 Comments)

