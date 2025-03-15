Liste med over 2.500 bøker i god stand - Fag, historie, biografier etc - Liste 3 | FINN-torget (2025)

Liste med over 2500 bøker. Pris fra kr 39,- og oppover. Se pris etter hver tittel.

Pga begrensninger i antall tegn i en Finnannonse, må jeg legge listen ut over 3 annonser. For full oversikt se Finnkode: 393197123, 393197127 og 393197131.

Dette er bøker jeg selger på Bookis, og der kan du finne informasjon om forfatter, kvalitetsvurdering etc. Det er bare å søke på en tittel og velge "Torgrim" som selger, så finner du den informasjonen du trenger.

Om du ønsker utvidet informasjon som forfatter, kvalitetsvurdering etc på melding, så er det bare å sende en liste, så vil jeg svare så fort som mulig.

Bøkene er gjennomgående i god stand.

Hentes ved Bjerke i Oslo eller sendes med Posten, Postnord eller Heltehjem.

******

På kant med værket - 79,00

På Kjølens rand i krig og fred: natur, kultur og historie rundt Femunden, Engerdalen og tilgrensende områder - 79,00

På kvinners premisser - 50,00

På lysets premisser: Finn Christensens billedverden - 79,00

På sykehus, sa du? En håndbok i overlevelsesteknikk - 49,00

På tampen - 50,00

På tross - Dikt fra eksil …. - 50,00

På tur i Oslos flotteste klasserom - 100,00

På vei tilbake (1972) - 79,00

På ære og samvittighet - 80,00

På'n igjen - 50,00

Quadra natura - 500,00

Quantum Healing - Exploring the Frontiers of Mind/Body Medicine. - 79,00

Quilting Bees: Swarms of Ideas and Projects for Friends - 69,00

Quiltmakers of Australia: Celebrating the Traditions - 79,00

Quiltmaking & quiltmakers - 49,00

Rabalder! - 99,00

Rachmaninoff - 79,00

Radiance - 79,00

Radical candor - 99,00

Radical Graphics / Graphic Radicals - 99,00

Radio Yalla: bli nordmann på en, to, tre, 4 - 49,00

Ragnarok: helvete åpenbares (Demonata 6) - 49,00

Ranger's Apprentice: Book 3: The Icebound Land - 69,00

Rap and Hip Hop: Examining Pop Culture - 49,00

Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood - 79,00

Ravencry - 49,00

Ready Steady Glow - 50,00

Recent forgeries - 79,00

Red Card: FIFA and the fall of the most powerful men in sports - 79,00

Red Sox: Where Have You Gone? - 79,00

Redd deg selv først: historien om dama som ville bli hel ved - 50,00

Redistribution or Recognition? - 99,00

Reformasjonen: den store historien - 79,00

Regnbuens saga: Chicago 1893 - Oslo 1993 - 79,00

Reidar - 50,00

Relationship marketing - 40,00

Relife - 199,00

Remaking the Middle Ages: The Methods of Cinema and History in Portraying the Medieval World - 69,00

Remarkable Physicists: From Galileo to Yukawa - 79,00

Renaissance Faces: Van Eyck to Titian - 79,00

Rendalen på langs - 50,00

Renessansen - 79,00

Renoir (The Masters Collection) - 79,00

Repulsion: Life and Times of Roman Polanski - 49,00

Respekt: en sexbok for gutter - 49,00

Retoriken - 99,00

Rett og politikk: nye perspektiver på demokratiets forutsetninger, utforming og grenser - 99,00

Retten til sex: essays - 79,00

Revir - 49,00

Revolusjon 2.0 - 79,00

Revolutionen der udeblev : Kominterns virksomhed fra 1919 til den spanske borgerkrig med Ernst Wollweber og Richard Jensen i forgrunden - 49,00

Rewild Your Home - Bring the Outside In and Live Well Through Nature - 99,00

Rework - 69,00

Reza - 149,00

Rikets kunst: en guide til utsmykkingen ved det nye Rikshospitalet - 99,00

Rikets kunst: en guide til utsmykkingen ved det nye Rikshospitalet - 69,00

Risikosjef i Syria - 149,00

Rising Tide: Gender Equality and Cultural Change Around the World - 129,00

Risk: The Science and Politics of Fear - 99,00

Riv gjerdene Et normkritisk metodemateriale i antidiskrimineringsarbeid - 79,00

Ro, ro til fiskeskjær: kokekunst med fisk og sjømat - 50,00

Road to Havana - 79,00

Road to Havana - 79,00

Roald Amundsen: En biografri: Bind I - 49,00

Rock of Ages: The Rolling Stone History of Rock & Roll - 50,00

Rojava!: kurderne i kamp for ei framtid uten Assad, Erdogan og Daesh - 79,00

Rolf Hofmo: et liv i idrett og politikk - 99,00

Roller: To skuespill, tre filmer - 79,00

Rolv Wesenlund: Det nye livet: alt før 50 er en oppvarming - 49,00

Rom for alle - 100,00

Rommel - 50,00

Rommels pansersjef - 49,00

Rommet: roman - 49,00

Rommet: roman - 49,00

Rommet: roman - 49,00

Rondo: sonaten om Sara - fjerde sats - 49,00

Root causes of terrorism - 100,00

Rosemaling fra hele Norge - 149,00

Rosepainting in Norway - 69,00

Roser som trives i Norge - 49,00

Roseromanen - 50,00

Roter rundt i stjernestøv - 99,00

Rottenes konge (1972) - 79,00

Routledge Philosophy GuideBook to Husserl and the Cartesian Meditations - 79,00

Rubato - 50,00

Rumpetroll og Hvalunger: Bind 1 i serien "Mitt kjære Sandefjord" - 79,00

Russian Criminal Tattoo Encyclopaedia - 149,00

Russland 1917: krig og revolusjon - 69,00

Russlands århudre - 100,00

Ryfylke-kvekerne! Utvandring! Essays og Myter - 149,00

Rypejakt - 49,00

Rypejakt - 99,00

Røde Fane 1-78: 3 Verdener (Tidskrift fra AKP(m-l) - 49,00

Røde hunder - 99,00

Rødrev på Mattisplassen - 50,00

Røtter og vinger: et "matpakkeseminar" i Jon Lilletuns ånd - 99,00

Røtter og vinger: et "matpakkeseminar" i Jon Lilletuns ånd - 79,00

Sagakvinnen Astrid - 49,00

Saks med flaks: Et badekar-eventyr - 50,00

Sam Barone: Imperium - Riket vokser - 79,00

Samarbeidets styrke - 50,00

Samer og samepolitikk - 49,00

Samliv, Skamliv - 79,00

Sammen om matglede: Røros-traktene er blitt en av landets viktigste matregioner - hvorfor? - 129,00

Sams Teach Yourself Unity Game Development in 24 Hours - 79,00

Samtale med ein 100-åring - 89,00

Samtidslyrikken - 99,00

Sanger for barna - 50,00

Sans og Samling / Sense and Capability - 100,00

Sanselig innredning: luft, lys, rom, lyd, overflater, farger - 49,00

Sansenes vidunderlige verden - 99,00

Satisfaction - 100,00

Savage Membrane: A Cal McDonald Mystery - 99,00

Saving the tropical forests - 79,00

Savvy Auntie: The Ultimate Guide for Cool Aunts, Great-Aunts, Godmothers, and All Women Who Love Kids - 49,00

Scandinavian living design - 99,00

Scrappy little nobody - 40,00

Se meg i øynene: Nærbilder fra Palestina - 69,00

Se Norges blomsterdal: livet, døden og koret - 99,00

Se!: lærebok i visuell journalistikk - 99,00

Sea of Tranquility - 49,00

Secrets of Supplements: The Good, The Bad, The Totally Terrific - 49,00

Seid: Artikler og essay 1990-2000 - 89,00

Seier'n er vår, men hvem har æren - 50,00

Seks dager i april: et historisk drama om kjærlighet, liv og død i slaget om Narvik 9.-14. april 1940 - 99,00

Self psychology and diagnostic assesment - 79,00

Self-Esteem: Third Edition: A Proven Program of Cognitive Techniques for Assessing, Improving, and Maintaining Your Self-Esteem - 49,00

Selv om sola ikke skinner: et portrett av 22. juli - 49,00

Send et dikt som hilsen - 49,00

Senior: veien til et langt og lykkelig arbeidsliv - 89,00

Senior: veien til et langt og lykkelig arbeidsliv - 89,00

Senlin Ascends - 39,00

Sens & Sans - 49,00

Sensjasonell sex - 50,00

Ser du meg?: et møte med ungdommer ved en barneverninstitusjon - 79,00

Serious Eats: A Comprehensive Guide to Making and Eating Delicious Food Wherever You Are - 79,00

Shabby Chic Interiors: My rooms, treasures and trinkets - 99,00

Shadow Chaser (Chronicles of Siala) - 79,00

Shalimar the clown - 49,00

Shattering Silence - 50,00

She Who Is: The Mystery of God in Feminist Theological Discourse - 79,00

Shetlandsgjengen - 40,00

Shout! Boken om The Beatles - 100,00

Sic: fra litteraturens randsone - 49,00

Sigarett stomp: jazz i Norge 1940-1950 - 100,00

Sigurd Winge og Hans dekorasjoner i Oslo Handelsgymnasium - 79,00

Sigøynermåne - 79,00

Sikkerhet med et smil - 69,00

Silas og Heksekråka møtes igjen - 40,00

Sild : havets sølv, bordets gull - 49,00

Silent drift - 100,00

Silkestein (1984) - 49,00

Simuleringer - 50,00

Singing Bowls: A Practical Handbook of Instruction and Use - 100,00

Sir Walter Scott and His World - 79,00

Sirkus!: det norske turnésirkusets historie, fortalt gjennom plakater, program, barndomsminner og vage anelser - 49,00

Sitater om Norge - 49,00

Siv med egne ord - 49,00

Six decades on the seven seas: the Anders Wilhelmsen Group 1939-1999 - 99,00

Six Pillars of Self Esteem - 79,00

Sixties London - 70,00

Sjelens alkymi - 99,00

Sjeletegn: en innføring i din åndelige skjebne - 49,00

Sjokolade: forføreriske godbiter fra de mykeste hvite til de lekreste mørke - 49,00

Sjøforsvaret dag for dag 1914-2000 - 99,00

Sjå han sykle - 45,00

Skal dette være morsomt? - 49,00

Sketch - Plan - Build: World Class Architects Show How It's Done - 149,00

Skillful Coping - 79,00

Skiltguide : kulturhistoriske skilt i Oslo : katalog, supplerende tekster, registre og kar - 149,00

Skin care - 150,00

Skipperens lystseilaser - 49,00

Skitne hemmeligheter - 75,00

Skjetten sportsklubb 1967-2017: Historien - 100,00

Skjoldmøytrilogien - 69,00

Skolevalget: om skoler som konkurrerer og elever som velges bort - 79,00

Skolevalget: om skoler som konkurrerer og elever som velges bort - 79,00

Skrekk & Gru - 49,00

Skreppekarar og anna folk - 79,00

Skrift om vår nære historie - 49,00

Skule Waksvik: skulpturer gjennom 60 år - 189,00

Skygge over Babylon - 50,00

Skyggebilder: Tarjei Vesaas og det sanselige språket - 99,00

Skyggefulle minner - 49,00

Skyggespillet: løgn, kjærlighet og rettferdighet langs nazistenes fluktrute - 69,00

Skyward: claim the stars - 79,00

Slackt: når regissøren roper kutt! (Deomnata 3) - 49,00

Slam: dette er ikke en diktsamling - 59,00

Sleeping Giants - 49,00

Slekten: innføring i ættegransking - 50,00

Slemt - 49,00

Sliced: State-Of-The-Art Nutrition for Building Lean Body Mass - 79,00

Slik blir du statsminister: og 99 andre morsomme ting du kan gjøre når du blir stor : finn yrket som passer for deg - 79,00

Slik lever våre fugler - 90,00

Slik overlever du på Jobben! - 50,00

Slottet - 100,00

Slottet - 100,00

Slutt med sukker: et komplett 8-ukers avvenningsprogram og en kokebok - 49,00

Slåttar og spelemenn i Byggland - 299,00

Smak! - 49,00

Small City Houses - 49,00

Small Eco Houses: Living Green in Style - 149,00

Smither's Mammals of Southern Africa: A Field Guide - 50,00

Smultringene - 50,00

Smykker fra Smitt og Smau: Doors, windows and shingles of Bergen (Særpregede arkitektoniske detaljer fra Bergen) - 79,00

Småen 0-2 år -

Småen i magen: fra to celler til levedyktig barn - 40,00

Snadder: matgleder fra Nesodden Gastronomiske Selskap - 99,00

Snakk sant om livet - 70,00

Snakk sant om livet: snakk sant om live - 70,00

Snart blir jeg frisk - 50,00

Snart mamma: svangerskap, fødsel og de ti månedene etter - 49,00

Snowden-filene: historien om verdens mest ettersøkte mann - 49,00

Snusen og Tinni: et eventyrlig vennskap - 49,00

Snødronningen - 69,00

So You Want To Go To Drama School? (Nick Hern Books) - 79,00

So, What's Your Point?: A Practical Guide to Learning & Applying Effective Techniques for Interpersonal Communication - 79,00

Social Movements for Global Democracy - 99,00

Soga om Sogn og Fjorda - Kraft og motkraft - 20,00

Soga om Sogn og Fjordane - Fjordfylket på nye vegar - 200,00

Soga om Sogn og Fjordane - Kraft og motkrefter: etter 1945 - 200,00

Soga om Sogn og Fjordane - Rift om brødet - 200,00

Soldaten som ikkje ville teie : Trædal-saka: norsk våpenmakt - retta mot kven? - 49,00

Soldaten: On Fighting, Killing and Dying - 79,00

Soldater 1939-1945 - 50,00

Sommerdager dengang - 50,00

Sommerfugler over brustein: Arbeiderdikteren Arne Paasche Aasen - 49,00

Sommertoget: på sporet av Norge - 99,00

Somrene på Skagen : Stiftelsen Modums Blaafarveværk 24. mai-30. september 1997 - 49,00

Song of Solomon - 49,00

Songwriting Without Boundaries: Lyric Writing Exercises for Finding Your Voice - 99,00

Sonography - 300,00

Sorrowland - 79,00

Sossen: bohemdronningen - 149,00

Sossen: bohemdronningen - 149,00

Sound - 49,00

Sound Botánica - 50,00

Sov godt! Søvnoppskrifter for barn 0-8 år - 45,00

Spann - 75,00

Speilbilder: Om dagdrøm og livskunst - 49,00

Spell: dikt - 39,00

Spenning i 60 år: Møre Trafo 1951-2011 - 99,00

Spike, Mike, Slackers & Dykes: A Guided Tour Across a Decade of American Independent Cinema - 99,00

Spionens kamp: en sann historie om krigen og kjærligheten - 79,00

Spiral Dynamics: Mastering Values, Leadership and Change - 99,00

Spirit Capture: Photographs from the National Museum of the American India - 149,00

Sport Nutrition for Health and Performance - 79,00

Sportsboken 76 (med plakat av Manchester City) - 99,00

Sportsboken 81-82 - 49,00

Sportsboken 86-87 - 49,00

Spoven Filippus - 79,00

Sprek hele livet - 49,00

Sprout!: Everything I Need to Know about Sales I Learned from My Garden - 79,00

Sprudlende - 150,00

Språk, tanke og kommunikasjon - 50,00

Språkøret - 45,00

Spør Far - 79,00

Stadnamn fortel historie: om namngjeving - 69,00

Stadnamn fortel historie: om namngjeving - 49,00

Stalin: European history in perspective - 50,00

Stand Back and Deliver: Accelerating Business Agility - 49,00

Stand On Zanzibar - 79,00

Stargate SG-1: The Ultimate Visual Guide - 79,00

Stat, organisasjon, klasse : noen hovedretninger i moderne politisk filosofi - 49,00

State Accountability for Space Debris: A Legal Study of Responsibility for Polluting the Space Environment and Liability for Damage Caused by Space Debris - 799,00

Statistical Methods for Psychology - 79,00

Stauberaren Per Borten - 100,00

Steen i glasshus - 50,00

Steinar Fjeld: Trofast til Sandnessjøen: 40 år i norsk showbusiness - 99,00

Steinfjes - 60,00

Stein's animal life - 79,00

Steinvekt: dikt 1973-1983 - 99,00

Stemmer fra Groruddalen - 70,00

Stemmer fra innsiden - 79,00

Steve Jobs - En biografi - 50,00

Stewardes, come fly with me - 50,00

Stikk i strid - 70,00

Stille stunder: manns gaman (1974) - 79,00

Sting & Ting: Sy til barn - 99,00

Stjerneskudd - 129,00

Stone Giant: Michelangeo's David and how He came to be - 69,00

Stopp tiden! - 50,00

Storboka - 79,00

Storbritanias århundre - 80,00

Stork flying over pinewood - 150,00

Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life - 79,00

Stormkyss - 49,00

Strenger i det ukjente - 50,00

Stress: en ungdomsguide - 79,00

Strikk din egen Kama Sutra: rett og vrangt kan bli til så mangt! - 89,00

Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things - 99,00

Stumper & Stjerner (1935-1995 - Oslo sporveiers personalforening) - 49,00

Style me vintage - 50,00

Styrk L-Faktoren - 50,00

Styrkebibelen for jenter - 40,00

Styrt fra Moskva? - 50,00

Størst er kjærligheten: tekster om samliv - 49,00

Stå imot: si nei til selvutviklingen - 49,00

Suetonius: Volume I: Lives of the Caesars - 69,00

Sukkerbomben: bli kvitt søtsuget - 79,00

Sukkerfritt kjøkken - 50,00

Sunn pasta, helt enkelt!: grønn vri på din favorittmat - 100,00

Sunn pasta, helt enkelt!: grønn vri på din favorittmat - 69,00

Sunnmøringen - 79,00

Superfreakonomics: den skjulte siden av alt mellom himmel og jord - 69,00

Superteam - 50,00

Supervillains and Philosophy: Sometimes, Evil is its Own Reward (Popular Culture and Philosophy, 42) - 79,00

Svalbard! Pengar! - 99,00

Svalbard: Arctic land - 90,00

Svanesang - 49,00

Svart i Hitler-Tyskland: min historie - 45,00

Svastikastjernen - 79,00

Svidd sjel: ein biografi om Ragnvald Skrede - 79,00

Svingstol. En samling prosatekster (Dag Solstad, 1967) - 399,00

Svømming og stup - 149,00

Sweet & Simple Needle Felted Animals: A Step-By-Step Visual Guide - 79,00

Switch: How to change things when chane is hard - 69,00

Sykehus og hudsykdommer: En historisk oversikt fra Egypt til Egersund gjennom 2500 år - 49,00

Sykkelbyen Lillestrøm - 79,00

Sylvskipi - 99,00

Syntese - 79,00

Søker: Gud - Om åndelig lengsel i vår tid - 49,00

Sølvguttene: De første årene - 99,00

Sørmarka: Fagorganisasjonens høyskole 1939-1989 - 99,00

Søsterkranser: Dikt - 50,00

Søt bakst: en oppskrift 60 deilige bakverk - 99,00

Så seile vi på Mjøsa, og andre viser - 49,00

Sånn sett: Adresseavisens beste bilder 2008 - 79,00

Såson e trøndern - 99,00

Ta tak i livet ditt - før noen andre gjør det - 49,00

Ta vare på Oslo - 69,00

T'Ai Chi, Chi Kung : 15 Ways to a Happier You - 49,00

Taking care of eBusiness - 79,00

Tana, den største elv - 100,00

Tangaroa, havets hersker: et eventyr i Kon-Tikis kjølvann - 49,00

Tango Stories - Musical Secrets - 69,00

Tankenes rett - 149,00

Tanker i fjellet : et år i Gausdal Vestfjell - 100,00

Tantra: Åndelighet og seksualitet - 99,00

Tanzania in Transition: From Nyerere to Mkapa - 79,00

Tapas & Sherry - 70,00

Taxi: en fotografisk reise - 79,00

Teater i perspektiv - 49,00

Teater med barn og unge: en studie av barne- og ungdomsteatret ved Rogaland teater - 79,00

Teater, hva du ga mitt liv - 100,00

Teaterteori: klassiske og moderne tekster - 49,00

Technoscience - 99,00

Ted Williams: The Biography of an American Hero - 79,00

Tenk enkelt: få mer av det som betyr mest - 69,00

Tenk på det! - 50,00

Tenk på det! - 50,00

Tenkningen som deltagelse: musikken som utfordring for tenkningens selvforståelse - 79,00

Terribly English: a guide for curious natives and baffled visitors - 79,00

Terror, Terrorism, and the Human Condition - 50,00

Terrorist's Creed - 149,00

TERRYWORLD - 79,00

Tett på Troms - 200,00

Th. Kittelsen: Den norske faun (1942) - 199,00

The 9 / 11 Commission report - 70,00

The Advanced Chinese Leg Manoeuvres in Action - 49,00

The Age of Agile: How Smart Companies Are Transforming the Way Work Gets Done - 79,00

The Alphabet of Manliness - 50,00

The Appearance of Power: How Masculinity is Expressed Through Aesthetics - 49,00

The Arab Revolution: Ten Lessons from the Democratic Uprising - 79,00

The Architecture of the Roman Empire: Volume I: An introductory study - 99,00

The Art of Calligraphy & Lettering: Master techniques for traditional and contemporary handwritten styles (Collector's Series) - 79,00

The Art of Florentine Drawings - 49,00

The Art of Protest: Culture and Activism from the Civil Rights Movement to the Streets of Seattle - 79,00

The Art of Rebellion III - 99,00

The Art of Slush Recipe Book: Creative & delicious recipes for slushies, milkshakes, smoothies, & more! - 79,00

The Artists of Brown County - 79,00

The Ascent Of Man - 79,00

The ask and the answer - 49,00

The Avalanche Handbook - 49,00

The Best horror of the year Volume one - 100,00

The Big Book of Slow Cooker Recipes - 100,00

The Biofuels Deception: Going hungry on the green carbon diet - 99,00

The Biology of Cancer (2007) - 99,00

The Birth Guy's Go-To Guide for New Dads - 149,00

The book of general ignorance - 49,00

The Book of hormones - 69,00

The Boxer - 49,00

The boy on the bridge - 49,00

The Broker Who Broke Free - 79,00

The Bruins: Brian McFarlane's Original Six - 69,00

The Buy Side: A Wall Street Trader's Tale of Spectacular Excess - 100,00

The Case for Books: Past, Present, and Future - 69,00

The Chinese century: A photographic history - 99,00

The Churchill Factor - 99,00

The Coaching Manual: The definitive guide to the process, principles and skills of personal coaching - 79,00

The Colette Sewing Handbook - 100,00

The Coming of Conan the Cimmerian - 100,00

The complete book of drawing - 69,00

The Complete Magnolia Bakery Cookbook - 49,00

The Complete Prose of Woody Allen (Without feathers / Getting even / Side effects) - 79,00

The complete worst-case scenario survival handbook - 79,00

The completely and totaly true book of Urban legends - 100,00

The Conciece history of Ireland - 70,00

The Conran Cookbook - 79,00

The Consuming Instinct: What Juicy Burgers, Ferraris, Pornography, and Gift Giving Reveal About Human Nature - 49,00

The costume history - 99,00

The Crass Menagerie: A Pearls Before Swine Treasury (Volume 9) - 99,00

The Daily Show (The Book) - 99,00

The Dark Eidolon and Other Fantasies - 79,00

The Dead Yard: Tales of Modern Jamaica - 100,00

The desolations of Devil's Acre - 79,00

The Dictionary of Imaginary Places: The Newly Updated and Expanded Classic - 149,00

The Dominatrix Demands Pain - 79,00

The education of a coach - 50,00

The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds and the Laws of Physics - 99,00

The Encyclopedia of Classical Music: An Essential Guide to the World's Finest Music - 99,00

The Encyclopedia of Mythology - 149,00

The Encyclopedia of Pop, Rock & Soul - 50,00

The end of competitive advantage - 99,00

The entrepreneurial state - 49,00

The Fine Art of Co-Producing - 79,00

The five C's of cinematography : motion picture filming techniques - 79,00

The Five of us - 100,00

The Forbidden Subject: How Oppositional Aesthetics Banished Natural Beauty from the Arts - 299,00

The force of nonviolence - 49,00

The Front-end of Large Public Projects: Paradoxes and Ways Ahead - 1 199,00

The Function of the Orgasm: Sex-Economic Problems of Biological Energy (The Discovery of the Orgone, Vol. 1) - 129,00

The future of work - 79,00

The Game - 79,00

The game - 100,00

The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists - 99,00

The Gates of Europe - 49,00

The Golem and the Jinni - 79,00

The Golem at Large: What You Should Know about Technology - 79,00

The Grace of Kings ( Dandelion dynasty , Vol. 1 ) - 79,00

The Grand Ole Opry History of Country Music: 70 Years of the Stars, the Songs, and the Stories - 79,00

The Graveyard Book - 49,00

The Great Race: The Global Quest for the Car of the Future - 79,00

The Great Wiz and the Ruckus - 49,00

The Green Witch - 79,00

The Handbook of Play Therapy - 79,00

The Heart & soul of change: What works in therapy - 79,00

The heart of Myrial: book one of the Shadowleague - 50,00

The Hennie Onstad Art Centre: The Art of Tomorrow Today - The Collection - 99,00

The Hilbert Challenge - 79,00

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Visual Companion - 100,00

The Holy Books Of Thelema (The Equinox volume three number nine) - 500,00

The Honors Class: Hilbert's Problems and Their Solvers - 99,00

The Hurried Child: Growing Up Too Fast Too Soon (Revised edition) - 50,00

The Illuminatus Trilogy - 99,00

The innovator's guide to growth - 79,00

The Irish Leprechaun's Kingdom: The World of Banshees, Fairies, Giants, Monsters, Mermaids, Phoucas, Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Many Others - 99,00

The Japanese Kitchen - 50,00

The Khrushchevites: Memoirs - 99,00

The Kingdom of God Is Within You - 79,00

The knife of never letting og - 49,00

The Knitter's Book of Yarn: The Ultimate Guide to Choosing, Using, and Enjoying Yarn - 79,00

The Language of Meetings: English Language Teacher at the United Nations in Geneva - 49,00

The Languages of Logic - An Introduction to Formal Logic - 99,00

The Last Best Cure: My Quest to Awaken the Healing Parts of My Brain and Get Back My Body, My Joy, and My Life - 79,00

The Legend of Amdahl - 99,00

The life and opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman - 79,00

The Lions and Elephants of the Chobe: Botswana's untamed wilderness - 79,00

The Logic of Violence in Civil War - 89,00

The long pour: A bartender’s anthology of hilarious tales and dirty tricks - 79,00

The Longing of the Soul - 79,00

The Lucky Shopping Manual - 50,00

The mafia in Havana: A Caribbean mob story - 49,00

The Magical City: Acolouring book - 79,00

The making of a leader: Recognizing the lessons and stages of leadership development - 79,00

The Man Who Loved Dogs - 99,00

The Man Who Loved Only Numbers: The story of Paul Erdos and the search for mathematical truth - 79,00

The Marketing Agency Blueprint: The Handbook for Building Hybrid PR, SEO, Content, Advertising, and Web Firms - 99,00

The Marrow of Tradition - 79,00

The Masters Speak - 79,00

The Matrix and philosophy : welcome to the desert of the real - 99,00

The McDonaldization of Society: Revised New Century Edition - 129,00

The mind of the middle ages - 50,00

The Mission - 99,00

The Monk and the Riddle: The Education of a Silicon Valley Entrepreneur - 49,00

The Morning of the Magicians - 149,00

The Mote in God's Eye - 79,00

The Movie Business Book: Third Edition - 79,00

The Mysterious Affair at Styles - 79,00

The Mystery Method: How to get beautiful women into bed - 99,00

The Mystery of the Aleph - 99,00

The Myth makers - 50,00

The Myth of Ancient Egypt - 79,00

The National Uncanny: Indian Ghosts and American Subjects - 79,00

The Natural: The Misunderstood Presidency of Bill Clinton - 79,00

The new guide to beer - 80,00

The Next Chapter: Total E&P Norge AS - 99,00

The No-Nonsense Guide to Fair Trade - 79,00

The official a Game of Thrones colouring book - 59,00

The Opposite of Loneliness: Essays and Stories - 50,00

The Originality of the Avant-Garde and Other Modernist Myths - 79,00

The Origins of Cohasset: The Land and Its People - 79,00

The Oxford Illustrated History of English Literature - 50,00

The Oxford Library of English Poetry: Volume I, II & III - 149,00

The Pacific - Stillehavskrigen - 75,00

The Paris Cookbook - 79,00

The Penguin History of Modern China: The Fall and Rise of a Great Power, 1850 - 2009 - 79,00

The Perfect Sausage: Making and Preparing Homemade Sausage - 79,00

The Photographer - 99,00

The Pipers Call - 50,00

The Poison song - 50,00

The Politics of Chaos in the Middle East - 129,00

The Positive Charge: Six positive connections to success - 79,00

The Possessions: A Novel - 79,00

The Power Of Leadership - 49,00

The Power of Nothing: A spiritual guide to true emptiness - 79,00

The Power of Six - 79,00

The Powerhouse: Inside the Invention of a Battery to Save the World - 99,00

The Practice of Value (The Berkeley Tanner Lectures) - 149,00

The Prophet's Bible - 99,00

The Quantum Thief - 79,00

The Ranger's Apprentice: Book 2: The Burning Bridge - 69,00

The Reality Dysfunction - 79,00

The Restructuring of Social and Political Theory - 50,00

The Scandinavian Kitchen: Over 100 Essential Ingredients with 200 Authentic Recipes - 99,00

The School of life. An emotional education - 79,00

The secret life of men and women - 70,00

The Secret Race: Inside the Hidden World of the Tour de France: Doping, Cover-ups, and Winning at All Costs - 79,00

The Secrets of My Life - 79,00

The Secrets of Success at Work: 10 Steps to Accelerating Your Career - 79,00

The sexual dominant woman - 100,00

The Shadow of What Was Lost - 39,00

The Shambhala Guide to Traditional Chinese Medicine - 40,00

The Shining / Carrie / Misery (Three novels in one volume) - 50,00

The Shining / Carrie / Misery (Three novels in one volume) - 50,00

The Skincare Bible - 49,00

The starless sea - 49,00

The Stars Now Unclaimed - 49,00

The Stencilled Home: 13 Themed Room Styles - 150,00

The Storms: Adventures and tragedy on Everest - 149,00

The Story of Architecture - 149,00

The Story Template: The Story Template: Conquer Writer's Block Using the Universal Structure of Story - 100,00

The Sundering: Warcraft: War of the Ancients - 49,00

The System of Landor's Cottage: A Pendant to Poe's Last Story - 49,00

The Tactical Marksman: A Complete Training Manual For Police And Practical Shooters - 99,00

The Tale bearers - 50,00

The Tao of Coaching : Boost Your Effectiveness by Inspiring Those Around You - 79,00

The tattoo chronicles - 50,00

The templar revelation - 69,00

The Terrorist Next Door: The Militia Movement and the Radical Right - 99,00

The Third Policeman - 49,00

The third wave - 49,00

The Twat Files - 129,00

The Tyranny of Rights - 79,00

The Tyranny of Science - 79,00

The UCAS Guide to Getting Into University and College - 49,00

The Ugly Game - 79,00

The Ultimate Practical Guide To Scrapbooking: Creating Fabulous Lasting Memory Journals To Cherish - 79,00

The Urban cookbook: creative recipes for the graffiti generation - 79,00

The Vagenda: A Zero Tolerance Guide to the Media - 99,00

The valmo model: Occupational therapy for a healthy life by doing - 99,00

The Value of Void - 300,00

The vikings - 99,00

The War for Muslim Minds: Islam and the West - 99,00

The Wave Principle of Human Social Behavior and the New Science of Socionomics - 79,00

The well of ascension - 59,00

The woman in the story - 50,00

The World is flat - 99,00

The Yoga of eating - 49,00

Theorizing Masculinities: Research on men and masculinity - 79,00

They left Hell in Norway for Thief River Falls Minnesota, 1878: The Geving & Lonson Letters by Leif & Lise Stokke - 89,00

Things I Love - 100,00

This Is My Funniest: Leading Science Fiction Writers Present Their Funniest Stories Ever - 79,00

Thomas F's siste nedtegnelser til almenheten - 70,00

Thor Heyerdahl , mannen og havet - 69,00

Three Fingers - 79,00

Throne of Glass - 79,00

Thug kitchen - 49,00

Ti dagers stillhet - 99,00

Ti år tynnere: ny livsstil på seks uker - 70,00

Tid blir ikke borte - 89,00

Tidens guder: Ledere på nært hold - 99,00

Tidshjulet Sjette bok del I - Kaosets herre - 100,00

Tidsinnstilt: Fra liv og presse - 49,00

Tiina Kivinen 2000-2010 - 50,00

Til Indwohnernes større Sicherhed : Bergen Politikammer 1692-1992 - 99,00

Til kompost kan du bli: historien om en religion - 79,00

Til min by: Oslo-dikt gjennom 400 år - 69,00

Til sin tid. Journalistikk 1945-70 - 49,00

Til Sydpolen - 100 år etter: i Amundsens spor, utstyr og ånd - 79,00

Til topps i Nordland - 49,00

Til Veggs: 29 kulturprofiler fra Romerike - 79,00

Tilbake til sangene: dikt og skisser - 60,00

Tilskikkelsen - 99,00

Timandra Harkness: Big Data - 79,00

Time and a word: The Yes story - 100,00

Time Out of Mind: The Lives of Bob Dylan - 99,00

Tingenes tilstand - 49,00

To Cook a Continent: Destructive Extraction and Climate Crisis in Africa - 129,00

To kvinner: Karen-Christine Friele og Wenche Lowzow forteller til B. G. Olsen - 149,00

To liv, en skjebne: Viggo Hansteen og Rolf Wickstrøm - 129,00

To lyse hundar - 70,00

To Pixar and beyond - 49,00

To See But Not To See: A Case Study Of Visual Agnosia: A Case Study of Visual Agnosia - 79,00

To semester (1966) - 49,00

To sleep in a sea of stars - 69,00

To: elske, ære, bli - 79,00

Tokyo natt - 50,00

Tolv italienske byer: Sør for Alpene, nord for Po - 79,00

Tolv trinn og tolv tradisjoner - 79,00

Toner fra et jegerhorn - 79,00

Too Late to Resist: Steamy Clinches from the Pulp Classics (Pulp Postcard series) - 49,00

Top 100 singles - 70,00

Toppsjefenes metoder - 70,00

Torturen - 70,00

Tour de Norvége - 125,00

Towards friendship - 70,00

Tractionman er her - 50,00

Tractionman møter Turbodog - 50,00

Tradisjon og fornyelse : Norge rundt århundreskiftet : utstilling - 149,00

Tradisjon og fornyelse : Oslo handelsgymnasium 125 år - 79,00

Traditional Folksongs and Ballads of Scotland: Volume 2 - 69,00

Travsportminner: anekdoter, episoder og historier fra gamle hestekarer - 79,00

Tre kvinner - 99,00

Tre skritt bak: mennesker og opplevelser som Quislings unge adjutant så dem - 79,00

Tretjakovgalleriet i Moskva Fra Gammelrussisk - til Sovjetkunst - 100,00

Triumph of the Third Reich - 99,00

Trolig utro - 39,00

Trollmannens hatt - 49,00

Trondheim 1964 - 79,00

Trudvang gjennom 126 år - 129,00

Trust me I'm lying - 89,00

Trust: Mastering the Four Essential Trusts: Trust in Self, Trust in God, Trust in Others, Trust in Life - 79,00

Trygve Bratteli: En fortelling - 40,00

Tundraens folk - 79,00

Tunturin ja meren kansa - 99,00

Turbidity - 50,00

Turisten - 79,00

Turisten - 79,00

Turisten - 79,00

Tuscany interiors - 100,00

Tutta: uten mot, ingen ære - 79,00

TV-reportasjen - 49,00

TV-reportasjen - 49,00

Tyll - 79,00

Tyngde - 49,00

Tyske diktere: Lyrikk og prosa fra vår egen tid - 79,00

Tyssefaldene: krafttak i hundre år : 1906-2006 - 79,00

Tøffe tider for gentlemen - 99,00

Tørsten gir lys: om åndelig lengsel og modning - 79,00

Tøyninger for dansere - 49,00

Uffe - 70,00

U-land og u-hjelp i 70-årenes perspektiv - 99,00

Ulf Nilsen: passasjer - 199,00

Ulf Stark: Rømlingene - 49,00

Ullensaker 1660-1840 - 99,00

Ullensaker 1940-1992 - 100,00

Ulstein Betongindustri AS i Haddal: 50 år - fra 1955 til 2005 - 79,00

Under dronene: Dagbok fra Gaza - 79,00

Under krigen: Vi må ikke falle - 49,00

Underliv - 80,00

Understand rap - 39,00

Understanding Dementia - 69,00

Understanding Japanese Society (Nissan Institute/Routledge Japanese Studies) - 79,00

Understanding religious ethics - 100,00

Underveis til Isfahan - 49,00

Underveis. Artikler 1949-2006 - 70,00

Ungdom bak volden: forståelse og behandling av ungdom med volds- og aggresjonsproblemer - 49,00

Ungdomstid - 49,00

Unholy Trinity: The IMF, World Bank and WTO - 149,00

Unike hoteller i eksotiske strøk - 45,00

Unike vennskap: 47 fortellinger om magiske vennskap i dyrenes verden - 49,00

Universitetet i kamp 1940-1945 - 89,00

Universitetet i Oslo 200 år - 200,00

Universitetsbiblioteket i ord og bilder - 149,00

Universitetsbiblioteket i ord og bilder - 149,00

Urter i hagen: enkle prosjekter for weekend-gartneren - 69,00

Us & Our Planet: This is How We Live - 79,00

Ut av mørket - 49,00

Ut av skyggene: den lange veien mot likestilling for innvandrerkvinner - 79,00

Utbrent: krevende jobber - gode liv - 79,00

Utopia for realister - 39,00

Utrolige småbarn - 80,00

Utvalgte Single Malt og Skotsk Whisky: Håndbok for kjennere og nybegynnere - 49,00

Utvandrerne - 49,00

Utysket Ramona - 50,00

V2 - 49,00

Valhall: Historien om Quark - 49,00

Valhall: Utfordringen - 49,00

Vampire lovers - 75,00

Vandringer langs veien: gamle hus i ord og bilder - 99,00

Vargic's Miscellany Of Curious MapsWorld - 99,00

Varige spor : Dr.ing. A. Aas-Jakobsen AS - 79,00

Vebjørn Sand - 79,00

Vebjørn Sand: Sand - 99,00

Ved sengekanten: sanger, dikt og bønner - 49,00

Veganmisjonens kokebok - 40,00

Vegemot: dikt - 69,00

Veien til Neverland - 90,00

Veier overalt: dagbok 1996-1998 - 40,00

Veiviseren: kulturhistorisk håndbok for Norge - 99,00

Vekket av døden: om en leges reise inn i etterlivet og den bemerkelsesverdige historien om hans åndelige forvandling - 99,00

Vekst gjennom kunnskap - 75,00

Velkommen hjem til oss!: gjester, mat og vertskap i en multikulturell verden - 79,00

Vendepunktet: vitenskapen, samfunnet og det nye verdensbildet - 79,00

Vennlige og uvennlige planter i vårt utemiljø - 50,00

Vent litt - 79,00

Verdens beste kur - 50,00

Verdens beste lam: 17 lærlinger fra 13 land møter 18 mesterkokker - 49,00

Verdens beste lam: 17 lærlinger fra 13 land møter 18 mesterkokker - 49,00

Verdens beste lam: 17 lærlinger fra 13 land møter 18 mesterkokker - 49,00

Verdens rundeste ball - 50,00

Verdens verste menneske - 100,00

Verdensrekordbanen Bislett - 79,00

Vestigia : Kjell Erik Killi Olsen - 79,00

Vestlandet sett fra luften - 69,00

Vestlandet: En opplevelse for alle - 50,00

Vi er de tusener- : Arbeiderpartiets kvinnebevegelse 1901-1976 - 49,00

Vi er de tusener: norske musikkhistorier - 99,00

Vi lager troll - 50,00

Vi må ikke falle: Bind 1 - 49,00

Vi puster fortsatt - 79,00

Vi sloss for Norge: frontkjemper og motstandsmann - fiender i krig, venner i fred - 79,00

Vi som aldri kan glemme - 70,00

Vi sto han av!: Oluf i utval - 49,00

Viggo Mortensen: Linger - 49,00

Vikingene, havets erobrere - 49,00

Vilje og visjon: En billedfortelling om Stavanger-regionen - 69,00

Vilje til vekst: Gjøvik 150 år - 149,00

Villmarkssykling - 100,00

Vilt - vått og vakkert - 50,00

Vindens datter: Om en ung indianerjentes dramatiske liv - 49,00

Virke og profesjon - 49,00

Visitors - 99,00

Visum til Canada: roman - 49,00

Vold og islam - 49,00

Volga: en russisk reise - 79,00

Være med på leken: noveller - 99,00

Værtegn i Norge: over 450 varsler og tegn fra hele landet - 49,00

Vågestykket - 100,00

Vår egen historie - 1960-tallet - 50,00

Vår egen historie - 1970-tallet - 50,00

Vår nye skole - 49,00

Vår verden er dugg - 49,00

Våren som ikke kom - 50,00

Vårherre og Sankt Peter - 100,00

W. Somerset Maugham and his world - 79,00

Waking Gods - 49,00

Walden & On the Duty of Civil Disobedience - 49,00

Wall street poker - 50,00

Wanda E. Hareim: Malerier 2000-2004 - 79,00

Wanderlust: Amodern yogi's guide to discovering your best self - Find your true north - 79,00

War on Peace - The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence - 99,00

Warszawa '44 - 50,00

We Want Real Food: Why Our Food is Deficient in Minerals and Nutrients - and what We Can Do about it - 79,00

Wedding Winning Bouquet Combinations - 99,00

Weelicious: One Family, One Meal (140 Fast, Fresh, and Easy Recipes) - 79,00

What a Plant Knows: A Field Guide to the Senses - 99,00

What Evolution Is - 79,00

What motivates me - 89,00

What Once Was Mine: A Twisted Tale - 79,00

What Should We Be Worried About?: Real Scenarios That Keep Scientists Up at Night - 79,00

What Successful People Know about Leadership: Advice from America's #1 Leadership Authority - 49,00

Whisky fra hele verden - 49,00

Whisky: verdens beste merker og destillerier - 79,00

Whiskyboka: En guide til Whisky - 49,00

White gold - 100,00

White saris and sweet mangoes. Aging, gender, and body in north India - 39,00

Who moved my cheese? - 99,00

Why Cooperate? - 79,00

Why I danced tango alone - 89,00

Why We Make Mistakes: How We Look Without Seeing, Forget Things in Seconds, and Are All Pretty Sure We Are Way Above Average - 79,00

Wild Animus: A Novel - 79,00

Will Pop Eat Itself?: Pop Music in the Soundbite Era - 50,00

William Nygaard: 1865-1952 - 49,00

Women's Institute: Book of the home - 100,00

Women's Working Lives: Patterns and Strategies - 79,00

Word Painting: A Guide to Writing More Descriptively - 100,00

Working with spoken discourse - 199,00

World of Warcraft: Before the Storm - 49,00

World of Warcraft: Thrall: Twilight of the Aspects - 79,00

World poverty and human rights - 50,00

World, the Flesh and the Subject: Continental Themes in Philosophy of Mind and Body - 79,00

Write Great Fiction: Description & Setting - 100,00

Write Your Own Egyptian Hieroglyphs: Names, Greetings, Insults, Sayings - 99,00

Writing and Difference - 79,00

Writing the Blockbuster Novel - 50,00

XS - small houses big time - 99,00

Yalo - 79,00

Yngling: Dickt - 44,00

Yngstemann på Eidsvoll - 45,00

You Cannot Live As I Have Lived and Not End Up Like This: The Thoroughly Disgraceful Life and Times of Willie Donaldson - 79,00

Young European Architects - 150,00

Z for sorry - 100,00

Zulu betyr himmel: å være fadder - 49,00

Æ still mæ som statsmininster - 50,00

Æresordet - 45,00

Ærlig talt (1974) - 79,00

Økogartner'n: fra A til Å om økologisk hagebruk - 79,00

Økologisk mat - 45,00

Økonomisk apartheid - 50,00

Økonomisk apartheid - 50,00

Østenfor Vest og vestenfor Øst - 149,00

Østfold: Året rundt, mat, minner og merkedager - 99,00

Østre Aker: Gammel kirke med rik vekst: 1860-1985 - 79,00

Øyeblikkets speil - 49,00

Øyenvitne - 150,00

Å forhandle - 79,00

Å lese skuespill: en innføring i drama-analyse - 49,00

Å leve i nuet: som ein pensjonist ser det - 79,00

Å se verden fra et annet sted - 79,00

Å snakke med hester - 99,00

Å sørge: en bok om tap, sorg, kraft og håp - 149,00

Å ta farvell - 49,00

Å våge livet en gang til - 50,00

Ånden er løs! - 69,00

Åpen ild og skjulte sår: krigsseiler gjennom seks år - 99,00

Årbok for Nordmøre 2021 - 50,00

Året rundt med Caravaggio - 99,00

Årstall og holdepunkter i Norgeshistorien - 49,00

Aasmund Olavsson Vinje: Å tenke er å være fri (En biografisk historie) - 149,00