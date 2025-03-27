Literally Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Exfoliating Your Face (2025)

I'll be the first to say that every now and then, my skin doesn't have the same radiance it normally does. There are times when my skin is in a rut, and that's typically when I remember the power of a good exfoliator.

Whether it be face scrubs, liquid exfoliators, or dry brushes, I don't shy away from anything that can help me achieve an instant glow. Plus, exfoliating also unclogs pores and smoothens skin, according to board-certified dermatologist Amy Spizuoco, DO. "It removes the skin cells that are about to turnover and promotes that next layer of skin to rebuild a healthier, brighter complexion," she says.



Of course, I try to avoid over-exfoliating my sensitive, combination skin. According to dermatologist Avnee Shah , MD, *a lot* of us are honorary members of the over-scrubbers club. "You can tell you’re over-exfoliating if your skin becomes red and starts to peel or flake,” she says.

Meet the expert: Avnee Shah, MD , is a New Jersey-based dermatologist. Amy Spizuoco, DO, is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York.

Below, experts dishes on everything you need to know from the tools you can use to possible routines for different skin types. Read on for all the details, and get ready to refine your regimen. (Just remember to check in with your derm if you’re planning on incorporating new products.)

What is exfoliation?

For the folks in the back: Exfoliation is a skin-care technique whereby you remove dead cells from the top layer of your skin. By removing this layer of clutter off of your skin, exfoliation helps brighten your complexion and allows your skin-care products to penetrate deeper into your skin (making them work better), says Dr. Shah. It might make your skin softer and reduce the risk of acne since those dead skin cells can accumulate and clog up your pores, she says.

Dr. Spizuoco adds that while cell turnover occurs naturally, it's worth noting that up until 18 years old, your skin's ability to complete this process decreases by roughly 10 percent per decade. Exfoliation will help move things along and "promote that next layer of keratinocytes (the top layer and protective barrier of your skin) and skin cells to regenerate and reform," says Dr. Spizuoco.

Types of exfoliation

Before you grab the first kind of exfoliator you see, you should know that there are two types of exfoliation chemical and physical (sometimes referred to as manual). Here's a breakdown of how the two differ:

Physical: Physical exfoliation typically employs a tool (like an oscillating cleansing brush or even a washcloth) or face scrub to physically remove the dead skin cells. Dr. Shah says that if you go the scrub route, the finer the particle, the better off you’ll be because they’re less abrasive. (Think: sugar scrubs and rice enzyme powders like Tatcha's.)



Physical Exfoliators We Love Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant All-star ingredients like rice powder and salicylic acid come together in this formula to gently remove buildup from the pores and smoothing the skin's texture. Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder This isn't a fan favorite for no reason: it features Japanese rice powder to gently exfoliate the skin while silk proteins keep the skin conditioned and moisturized. See Also 20 Rekomendasi Skincare Laki-Laki Untuk Kesehatan Kulit Versed Day Maker Microcrystal Exfoliating Cleanser Now 41% Off $10 at Amazon This cleanser contains microcrystalline, black currant, and raspberry leaf extract to buff away dead skin cells, fight acne, reduce inflammation, and keep oil under control.

Chemical: Chemical exfoliators, on the other hand, use alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) - or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) (think: a face wash with salicylic acid or a facial peel pad or moisturizer with glycolic acid) to help the dead skin cells break away from healthy ones, says Dr. Spizuoco. Retinoids can also be considered exfoliants, since they also work to increase cell turnover. “I find that if people are using retinoids, they don’t really need to exfoliate on top of that,” says Dr. Shah.

Chemical Exfoliators We Love Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid The salicylic acid in this formula clears pores and assists in removing the buildup of dead skin layers to reveal clearer and smoother skin The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution This formula's star ingredient, glycolic acid, is an AHA that targets texture irregularities and reduces skin congestion. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner $17 at Amazon This face toner was formulated with salicylic acid and glycolic acid to remove dirt, dead skin, and pore-clogging debris.



The best exfoliating method for you really depends on your preferences, as well as what kind of skin you have (more on that in a sec). Dr. Shah notes that dermatologists are recommending chemical exfoliation more than physical methods these days, especially since scrubs have the potential to create small tears in the skin.

How often should you exfoliate your face?

As a general rule, less is more. The goal is NOT to turn beet-red or to feel a sting—it’s to gently help along your body’s natural exfoliation process so that your face glows. For sensitive skin Dr. Shah advises skipping exfoliation altogether. But if you'd like to exfoliate, just use a creamy cleanser with a low percentage of glycolic acid once a week, she says.

If you have oily skin or are acne-prone, you have a lot more freedom with your regimen—Dr. Shah says you can exfoliate up to four times per week (just make sure you work up to it over time), and your skin can probably tolerate both chemical and physical exfoliation. One option for your regimen, according to Dr. Shah, is to use an AHA-based cleanser two to three times per week and a facial peel pad once per week. Alternatively, you might work up to using a retinoid every day. Meanwhile, those with normal to combination skin can exfoliate twice per week by using a retinoid or an AHA or BHA cleanser.

For a smoother healing process, exfoliating at night is highly recommend due to a lower risk of UVA and UVB exposure, says Dr. Spizuoco. She adds that you can apply moisturizers with hyaluronic acid or niacinamide afterward to allow your skin to repair overnight. But if you prefer to exfoliate during the day, just make sure to layer on ample SPF protection.

When should you skip exfoliation?

If you're mid-breakout, you might be tempted to go to town with exfoliants—but you should actually avoid abrasive physical methods. “I see exfoliation in a lot of my acne patients doing more harm than good,” Dr. Shah says.

Why? If you have cystic or chronic acne, your skin is already inflamed. So irritating it further with harsher exfoliants can leave behind dark marks known as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The marks can last even longer (and happen more often) in people who have tan to deeper skin tones, Dr. Shah adds. As for chemical exfoliants, they can help in some cases, she explains, but it’s best to get advice from your dermatologist before going for it because you’ll want to take a more nuanced approach to your exfoliation regimen.

Other times you should hold off on exfoliation: when you have any kind of cut or open wound on your face, if you have an infection on your face like a cold sore (it'll spread!), or if you're sunburned. Moisturizer and TLC is more of what your skin needs during those times.

How to exfoliate your face

Physical Exfoliation

Using a clean brush or your favorite scrub, move in small, gentle, circular strokes around your face, says Dr. Shah. Keep your movements light. Shah says think of it more like caressing flower petals rather than rubbing a stain out of your favorite shirt. Rinse with lukewarm water so your freshly exfoliated face isn’t irritated by hot water. Pat face dry and apply moisturizer. Don't skip this—Dr. Shah says exfoliation is always a bit drying.

Chemical Exfoliation

To prep your skin, Dr. Spizuoco recommends washing your face with a gentle cleanser and lukewarm water to remove oil, dirt, and other impurities. Then, pat dry with a clean towel. Take your favorite chemical exfoliant and apply gently in small, circular motions after cleansing. If it's a product that sits on your face (like a peel), follow the package directions for how long you should wait before rinsing off your face. If it's a face wash, lightly rinse your face with lukewarm water. Pat face dry and apply moisturizer. Again, don't skip this step!

If you still manage to overdo it, remember that no one gets a trophy in the exfoliation Olympics. Take a few days off, and come back when the seas (and your complexion) are calm again.



What to do if you over-exfoliate

It’s kind of ironic—peeling skin might make you think that you're seeing results, or need to exfoliate even more. In reality, it's a sign that you need to slow things down. If you went overboard, you might also be dealing with symptoms like irritation, redness, and increased sensitivity.

Granted, it's not an ideal situation to be in, but the good news is a quick trip to see your dermatologist can provide you with the best course of action on next steps for recovery. And while it's not always easy to get an appointment with a doctor on short notice, Dr. Spizuoco recommends sticking to soothing, non-irritating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to repair the skin.



All in all, it is possible to exfoliate the right way from the comfort of your home, minus the irritation. Just take it slow and consult your doctor to ensure you achieve your most radiant skin in a safe way.