Little-known dashboard symbol which means stop the car immediately (2025)

As temperatures rise and millions of drivers are expected to travel on the roads on Good Friday (April 18) it's a good time to recognise any issues with your vehicle before it causes a breakdown. And overheating problems are something that cannot be ignored.

Warmer weather, heavier traffic and traffic at a standstill coupled with neglected maintenance can all put extra strain on engines, making it more important than ever to be able to spot the warning signs your car is giving you,

And there's one dashboard symbol that means you should stop the car immediately and take action or you could end up with costly repair bills.

Car expert Gabriel Hambleton from car detailing supplier Gold Label Car Care, shares how one of the less recognised dashboard symbols, the engine cooling warning light, can help prevent a big bill.

He also tells how to spot overheating early, and what to do to avoid getting stranded.

What the squiggly line symbol means

"The engine cooling warning light, resembling a thermometer over wavy lines, is one of the least recognised dashboard symbols but crucial for preventing serious engine damage.

"If it lights up, the engine is overheating and ignoring it could lead to breakdowns and costly repairs, said Gabriel.

Signs your car is overheating

Gabriel said: "A high temperature reading or the gauge spiking into the red means the engine is overheating. If it lights up, it indicates the engine is overheating.

"Ignoring this warning could leave drivers stranded and facing costly repairs.

“Steam from the hood or a burning smell also indicate overheating, even if the warning light isn’t on, and should be addressed right away."

What to do when your car overheats

"Stay calm, pull over safely, and turn off the engine. Let it cool for at least 30 minutes before checking anything.

“If steam or smoke is present, don’t open the radiator cap immediately, as the system is pressurised and can cause burns. Wait until it’s fully cooled before checking coolant levels."

Main cause of overheating: coolant levels

"Low coolant is a leading cause of overheating, so regular top-ups are important, explained Gabriel.

"Antifreeze can degrade over time, so it’s recommended to replace the antifreeze every three to five years to make sure it continues to protect against corrosion and keeps the engine from overheating.

"Thumping or ticking sounds coming from the engine could indicate a malfunctioning thermostat or issues with the circulation of coolant. These sounds could suggest that the engine is overheating and should be addressed quickly to prevent serious damage.

“Coolant leaks are another common cause. If you spot one, fix it before refilling to prevent further damage.

"While water can be used in emergencies, always replace it with the correct coolant mix as soon as possible."

If your car is still overheating

"If overheating persists despite topping up the coolant, the issue may lie with the radiator or cooling fan," said Gabriel.

"A mechanic should inspect the system to prevent further damage."