Long-Lasting Curls This Way With These Tester-Loved Curling Irons (2025)

Giannetos says that if you’re looking to achieve a loose, lived-in finish, keep the roots and ends of the hair out of the curling iron and position it away from the face.

“Start by holding the curling iron vertically with the clasp facing forward. Then, clamp a one to two-inch section of hair about one to two inches from the ends. Curl the hair out and away from your face, all the way up to the root. Hold for seven to 12 seconds depending on your hair texture.”

If you’re struggling to master creating curls with an iron that has a clamp, Kimble gave Byrdie a brief breakdown.

We believe in using the products we recommend just like you would—which is why make it a priority to test products in real-life settings and in our NY-based Lab.

So, we tested many options in our lab facility in NYC and at home in our daily lives to determine which ones are worth spending your money on. Professional hairstylists and at-home testers evaluated each tool based on its ease of use, clamp tension (if applicable), performance, overall look, and value. With curling irons for thick hair and fine hair, budget-friendly picks, and more, we’ve got you covered.

Sure, heatless curling hacks on TikTok are entertaining and fun to experiment with, but nothing will help you achieve the perfect curl like a solid curling iron. There’s a curling iron for every look you wish to create, be it loose waves or tight ringlets. The best tools consist of high-quality materials, feature ergonomic designs, have multiple heat settings, and are easy to use. But finding one that ticks all of these boxes while giving you the results you deserve isn’t easy.

Our favorite curling iron is the Hot Tools Pro Artist Digital Curling Iron . It comes in four barrel sizes, has multiple heat settings, and creates gorgeous, long-lasting curls. If you're looking for a tool that offers curling capabilities and other styling options, we highly recommend the Dyson Airwrap for its versatility.

Best Budget Conair InfinitiPro Digital Curling Iron $30$26 at Amazon$30 at Ulta$26 at Target What We Like Reasonably affordable and accessible at drugstores

Multiple heat settingsand detachable clamp

Digital temperature display

Auto shut-off What to Consider Not ideal for type 4 hairdue to the temperature

Curls aren't super long-lasting Material: Tourmaline ceramic | Temperature Range: 310-400 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, 1.75 inches Hairstyling tools can be expensive, but good ones don’t have to be. This pick is affordable and available at most drugstores, and we were really impressed by it during our testing process. It comes in multiple sizes, has a digital temperature display with five heat settings, and has an automatic shut-off. It comes with a detachable clamp, so you can use it as a traditional curling iron or a wand. This feature is great if you’re a beginner because it allows you to experiment and see which styling method is most comfortable for you. This tool worked for most hair types except type four hair. Because it only goes up to 400 degrees, it isn't hot enough to properly style this hair type. As for thinner and medium hair, it worked to create smooth curls, though the definition faded pretty quickly, leaving behind more loose waves than true curls. So, while this curling iron isn’t ideal for everyone, it is a great option for those who are looking for a versatile tool at a really affordable price. Sophie, tester with hair type 2B (not shown): "The design of this iron is classic and intuitive, and I found it to be really easy to use. I would recommend this to someone looking for a basic, no-frills curling iron that won't cost them an arm and a leg."



Best Splurge Dyson Airwrap $600 at Amazon$600 at Ulta$600 at Nordstrom What We Like Comes with a variety of attachments, worth the investment

Multiple heat and airflow settings

Intuitive and easy to use

Creates bouncy, voluminous look What to Consider Not ideal for tight, defined curls

Curls don’t last long Material: Nylon | Temperature Range: Up to 302 degrees | Barrel Size: 1.2, 1.6 inches We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: theDyson Airwrapis a fantastic tool—that is, if you have the proper expectations. While not a traditional curling iron that can give you tight or ultra-defined curls, this versatile tool is excellent if you want to create a wide range of styles, loose curls or waves included. It comes with multiple attachments, two of them being curling barrels that use heat and powerful airflow to create curls. As a rotating curling iron, it winds your hair up the barrels. We love how intuitive and easy this tool is—it practically works for you. It also features multiple heat and airflow settings and a cool shot, ensuring you can find the right temperature and pressure for your hair type. Throughout our extensive testing of this tool, we’ve found that the initially defined curls it creates almost always fall significantly within a couple of hours, but what you’re left with is anything from a loose curl to a bouncy blowout look. If you’re looking for a do-it-all tool that helps you achieve a wide range of styles, we definitely recommend checking out this game-changing tool from Dyson. Sophia, tester with hair type 1 (not shown): "I think it works great for giving a blowout-like style. It doesn't feel as damaging because it's air and doesn't seem to get overly hot." Danielle, tester with hair type 3/4 (not shown): "Once the hair latches and wraps around the barrel, I don't really have to do anything else but just guide the barrel up the section of hair as it wraps around it. I was surprised how defined and bouncy the curls came out."



Best for Thick Hair T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio See Also The Very Best Curling Irons $320$224 at Amazon$320 at Sephora$320$300 at Walmart What We Like Smooth ceramic allows thicker hair to glide easily

Comes with 3 interchangeable wands

9 heat settingsand automatic shut-offf

Creates long-lasting curls What to Consider Hottest setting can easily burn hair Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: 260-410 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.5, 1.25, 1.5 inches If you have thicker hair and are looking to create a variety of curls (that last), this tool with three different-sized barrels is perfect for you. Two of the wands are actually clamp-less wands, and the 1.5-inch barrel has a clamp that’s easy to use. The smallest barrel creates tight curls, the medium one creates looser but still-defined curls, and the largest choice creates loose waves. Each one is made with a super smooth ceramic that allows the hair to glide effortlessly without creasing or getting stuck, and we love that they all create long-lasting curls. Not to mention, there are nine different heat settings, allowing you to find the ideal temperature for your unique hair. It also heats up quickly and features an automatic shut-off, which elevates the user experience. If you’re looking for a truly high-quality tool that offers versatility, this one is worth the investment. Amanda Rosenthal, writer with hair type 2A (not shown): "My hair easily glides through the barrel and is left in a frizz-free, gorgeous curl. The clamp doesn't pull, tug, or snag on my hair, and as someone with long locks, I appreciate that it curls all of my strands in one go. I love how easy it is to switch barrels to customize the look to my desired curly style." Sydney, tester with hair type 3A/B (not shown): "I was able to get really close to my scalp comfortably without pain from the clip tugging on my hair or the temperature being too hot. I liked the 1.5-inch clip and barrel the best because it gave my hair big, smooth curls that had a lot of volume."



Best for Fine Hair Tymo 3-in-1 Interchangeable Curling Iron $60 at AmazonView on Tymobeauty.com What We Like Features 5 heat settingsthat work great for finer hair types

Comes with 3 interchangeable barrels

Clamps are smooth and don’t tug hair

Automatic shut-off What to Consider Clamp could hold hair more securely Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 280-430 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.5, 1, 1.5 inches Not every hair tool works the same for every hair type, so it’s important to find one that fits you. To put it simply, we much prefer this one for fine hair than thick or coily hair—we didn’t find that it created lasting curls on the latter hair textures. However, when we tested it on fine and thin hair, we got much better results. The curls looked smooth and defined and lasted nicely for almost two full days. We love that this relatively affordable tool comes with three barrels of different sizes, providing the option to customize your curls. It also features five heat settings, an automatic shut-off, and a wide range of temperatures. If you havefine hair and you’re looking for a versatile curling iron—at a fair price point—we recommend this one. Emma, tester with hair type 1B: "I'm honestly shocked that this curling iron isn't priced higher. I expected it to be around $150 and would consider paying that, given the results and quality of the tool. Plus, I love that you get a carrying case, glove, and hair clips with the three interchangeable barrels."



Best for Long Hair Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron $149 at Amazon$149 at Sephora$149 at Ulta What We Like Longer barrel is 2 inches longer than standard irons

Clamp holds hair securely but not too tight

Lightweight and long-lasting

6 heat settings What to Consider Not ideal for those looking for tight curls Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: Up to 430 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches Those with long hair know the struggle of trying to fit the entire length of your strands onto a standard curling iron—it’s awkward, and it often creates funky-looking results. We were so impressed by this tool, which is two inches longer than the average curling iron because it makes wrapping your hair around the barrel in one shot super easy and is shockingly lightweight. Not to rule it out for shorter to medium-length hair, but our testers who didn’t have longer strands reported the barrel was a pretty big adjustment and that it felt tricky to maneuver. It features a clamp that secures the hair without creating unflattering creases, and it also has six heat settings to suit different hair types. Though it wasn’t ideal for making tight or ultra-defined curls—it’s better for a looser, more beachy look. If you’ve got long hair and you find that standard curling irons aren’t ideal for your lengths, we highly suggest checking this one out.



Heating up this iron does take up to three minutes, but the auto shut-off, which goes into effect after one hour, as the brand claims, is a saving grace for those of us who rush to get ready and tend to forget whether we’ve turned off our hot tools. Jessica, tester with hair type 3A (not shown): "What I loved most about this curling iron was that it could hold all of my hair securely without creating a dent. I was also happy with how securely it held my hair since I have such long hair. I could curl about 14 inches of hair with no problem."

Best for Tight Curls BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Curling Iron $60 at Amazon$80 at Sephora$60 at Ulta What We Like Small barrel delivers tightly coiled curls

Adjustable temperature settings

Long swivel chord

Affordable What to Consider Hard to get precise heat settings on the temperature dial

Not ideal for long hair Material: Titanium, ceramic-coated | Temperature Range: 250-450 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.75, 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches If you’re looking for a curling iron that will help you achieve tight, defined curls, the 0.75-inch model from BaBylissPro is a great option. Though it doesn’t have fancy features like a digital temperature display or automatic shut-off, it’s a functional iron that does the job at an affordable cost. The secure clamp helps you maintain control, but it’s not so tight that it tugs at your hair. It also offers multiple heat settings, which you can adjust with the temperature dial, though selecting a precise temperature is a bit tricky. It is very easy to use and maneuver, extremely lightweight, and allows for many different ways to curl the hair. It creates really beautiful, smooth curls that last pretty well—those with thin to medium hair saw the most long-lasting results. If we could change anything about it, it would be the barrel's length (it’s a bit too short for long hair), but considering its effectiveness, ease of use, and affordability, we definitely recommend it for those looking to create tight curls. Mandy, tester with hair type 1B: "I'm very happy with how my hair looked afterward. It even looked good the next day with a simple comb-through. It gave my hair a very nice wave."



Best for Beginners ghd 1-Inch Curling Iron $209 at Amazon$209 at Sephora$209 at Dermstore What We Like Maintains 365 F across entire barrel to keep temperature safe for each strand

Clamp is secure but not too tight

Heats up very quickly

Creates lasting curls What to Consider Cooling tip could be larger for better gripping without burning

Doesn’t have adjustable temperature settings Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 365 degrees | Barrel Size: 1 inch A curling iron with tons of bells and whistles can be intimidating, especially if you’re a beginner—that’s why we love that this one is simple. It utilizes the brand’s patented technology that detects each strand of hair and ensures that the iron maintains a temperature of 365 degrees, which they say is safe for most hair types. Though we do enjoy the customizability that comes along with having multiple heat settings, having just one that’s suitable for a wide range of hair types is great when you’re a beginner because it eliminates the guesswork. We also love how lightweight this tool is, the fact that it heats up in a matter of seconds, and that the clamp is secure yet still easy to open and close. Plus, it creates beautiful curls that fall somewhere in between loose and defined—and they last all day. If you’re looking for an intuitive curling iron that’s high-quality and beginner-friendly, this is the one for you. Katy, tester with hair type 2A (not shown): "This is the lightest curling iron I have ever used. I loved how easy it was to maneuver one-handed vs. having to use both hands to get the job done. The lightness allowed me to get my hair done quicker than usual too." Irene, tester with hair type 3A (not shown): "The ceramic barrel felt high-quality and glided through my hair without producing frizz, pulling, or tugging. I also loved how I only needed to hold my hair in the iron for less than 10 seconds to get a perfect curl, reducing the amount of time I had the heat on my hair overall and giving it a healthier look."