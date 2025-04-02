Long-Lasting Curls This Way With These Tester-Loved Curling Irons (2025)

TL;DR
Our favorite curling iron is the Hot Tools Pro Artist Digital Curling Iron. It comes in four barrel sizes, has multiple heat settings, and creates gorgeous, long-lasting curls. If you're looking for a tool that offers curling capabilities and other styling options, we highly recommend the Dyson Airwrap for its versatility.
Sure, heatless curling hacks on TikTok are entertaining and fun to experiment with, but nothing will help you achieve the perfect curl like a solid curling iron. There’s a curling iron for every look you wish to create, be it loose waves or tight ringlets. The best tools consist of high-quality materials, feature ergonomic designs, have multiple heat settings, and are easy to use. But finding one that ticks all of these boxes while giving you the results you deserve isn’t easy.
So, we tested many options in our lab facility in NYC and at home in our daily lives to determine which ones are worth spending your money on. Professional hairstylists and at-home testers evaluated each tool based on its ease of use, clamp tension (if applicable), performance, overall look, and value. With curling irons for thick hair and fine hair, budget-friendly picks, and more, we’ve got you covered.
We believe in using the products we recommend just like you would—which is why make it a priority to test products in real-life settings and in our NY-based Lab.
- Curling Iron Brands Tested: 35
- Testing Period: 2 weeks
- Methodology: Curling irons were tested in our lab with the help of professional hairstylists, and at home in our everyday lives. Each curling iron was tested on three different hair types (type 1-2, type 2-3, and type 3-4).
- Factors Considered: Features (cold shot, heat and speed settings, automatic shut-off), power cord length, weight, design, overall results, curl type, and value.
How to Use a Curling Iron the Right Way
If you’re struggling to master creating curls with an iron that has a clamp, Kimble gave Byrdie a brief breakdown.
“Start by holding the curling iron vertically with the clasp facing forward. Then, clamp a one to two-inch section of hair about one to two inches from the ends. Curl the hair out and away from your face, all the way up to the root. Hold for seven to 12 seconds depending on your hair texture.”
Giannetos says that if you’re looking to achieve a loose, lived-in finish, keep the roots and ends of the hair out of the curling iron and position it away from the face.
Best Overall
Hot Tools Pro Artist Digital Curling Iron
What We Like
Comes in 4 different barrel sizes
Digital temperature dial is easy to maneuver
Automatic shut-off
Creates lasting curls
Great for type 3 and 4 hair
What to Consider
Some online reviews say the tool stops working fairly quickly
Material: Ceramic-titanium-finish | Temperature Range: 265-455 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.75, 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches
The best curling irons are easy to use, ergonomic, and create beautiful results—and this one checks every box and more. It comes in four versions with different barrel sizes that each offer a unique curled effect, and it works to create smooth, long-lasting curls. The clamp is neither too loose nor too tight, meaning it’s easy to glide through the hair, and we found that the tool is compatible with all hair types, though it works particularly well to smooth and style hair types 3 and 4.
As for features that add to the value, we were really impressed with the digital temperature dial. It’s simple to use and easily displays what temperature the iron is on. The barrel is pretty long, which is great for those with long hair. Plus, the tool is lightweight and has a soft-touch finish that prevents it from slipping out of your hands. What's more, it has an automatic shut-off, so you’ll never have to panic if you think you left it on. Considering the relatively affordable price, the sleek and functional design, how user-friendly it is, and the beautiful results it creates, this curling iron is Byrdie-approved.
Dera, tester with hair type 1 (not shown): "The handle and barrel are sleek and easy to use, and the power cord is extra long, which was a game changer for me! You can change the temperature within 10-degree increments and lock in that temperature with a side button (another bonus because I noticed when I curled my hair in certain directions that I would move that rotating mechanism on accident)."
Elise, tester with hair type 2A (not shown): "I am so happy with how my hair looked after using this curling iron. I achieved beachy waves, and it took less than 20 minutes, which is an achievement for us thick-haired girlies."
What We Like
Reasonably affordable and accessible at drugstores
Multiple heat settingsand detachable clamp
Digital temperature display
Auto shut-off
What to Consider
Not ideal for type 4 hairdue to the temperature
Curls aren't super long-lasting
Material: Tourmaline ceramic | Temperature Range: 310-400 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, 1.75 inches
Hairstyling tools can be expensive, but good ones don’t have to be. This pick is affordable and available at most drugstores, and we were really impressed by it during our testing process. It comes in multiple sizes, has a digital temperature display with five heat settings, and has an automatic shut-off. It comes with a detachable clamp, so you can use it as a traditional curling iron or a wand. This feature is great if you’re a beginner because it allows you to experiment and see which styling method is most comfortable for you.
This tool worked for most hair types except type four hair. Because it only goes up to 400 degrees, it isn't hot enough to properly style this hair type. As for thinner and medium hair, it worked to create smooth curls, though the definition faded pretty quickly, leaving behind more loose waves than true curls. So, while this curling iron isn’t ideal for everyone, it is a great option for those who are looking for a versatile tool at a really affordable price.
Sophie, tester with hair type 2B (not shown): "The design of this iron is classic and intuitive, and I found it to be really easy to use. I would recommend this to someone looking for a basic, no-frills curling iron that won't cost them an arm and a leg."
What We Like
Comes with a variety of attachments, worth the investment
Multiple heat and airflow settings
Intuitive and easy to use
Creates bouncy, voluminous look
What to Consider
Not ideal for tight, defined curls
Curls don’t last long
Material: Nylon | Temperature Range: Up to 302 degrees | Barrel Size: 1.2, 1.6 inches
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: theDyson Airwrapis a fantastic tool—that is, if you have the proper expectations. While not a traditional curling iron that can give you tight or ultra-defined curls, this versatile tool is excellent if you want to create a wide range of styles, loose curls or waves included. It comes with multiple attachments, two of them being curling barrels that use heat and powerful airflow to create curls. As a rotating curling iron, it winds your hair up the barrels. We love how intuitive and easy this tool is—it practically works for you. It also features multiple heat and airflow settings and a cool shot, ensuring you can find the right temperature and pressure for your hair type.
Throughout our extensive testing of this tool, we’ve found that the initially defined curls it creates almost always fall significantly within a couple of hours, but what you’re left with is anything from a loose curl to a bouncy blowout look. If you’re looking for a do-it-all tool that helps you achieve a wide range of styles, we definitely recommend checking out this game-changing tool from Dyson.
Sophia, tester with hair type 1 (not shown): "I think it works great for giving a blowout-like style. It doesn't feel as damaging because it's air and doesn't seem to get overly hot."
Danielle, tester with hair type 3/4 (not shown): "Once the hair latches and wraps around the barrel, I don't really have to do anything else but just guide the barrel up the section of hair as it wraps around it. I was surprised how defined and bouncy the curls came out."
Best for Thick Hair
T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio
What We Like
Smooth ceramic allows thicker hair to glide easily
Comes with 3 interchangeable wands
9 heat settingsand automatic shut-offf
Creates long-lasting curls
What to Consider
Hottest setting can easily burn hair
Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: 260-410 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.5, 1.25, 1.5 inches
If you have thicker hair and are looking to create a variety of curls (that last), this tool with three different-sized barrels is perfect for you. Two of the wands are actually clamp-less wands, and the 1.5-inch barrel has a clamp that’s easy to use. The smallest barrel creates tight curls, the medium one creates looser but still-defined curls, and the largest choice creates loose waves. Each one is made with a super smooth ceramic that allows the hair to glide effortlessly without creasing or getting stuck, and we love that they all create long-lasting curls. Not to mention, there are nine different heat settings, allowing you to find the ideal temperature for your unique hair. It also heats up quickly and features an automatic shut-off, which elevates the user experience. If you’re looking for a truly high-quality tool that offers versatility, this one is worth the investment.
Amanda Rosenthal, writer with hair type 2A (not shown): "My hair easily glides through the barrel and is left in a frizz-free, gorgeous curl. The clamp doesn't pull, tug, or snag on my hair, and as someone with long locks, I appreciate that it curls all of my strands in one go. I love how easy it is to switch barrels to customize the look to my desired curly style."
Sydney, tester with hair type 3A/B (not shown): "I was able to get really close to my scalp comfortably without pain from the clip tugging on my hair or the temperature being too hot. I liked the 1.5-inch clip and barrel the best because it gave my hair big, smooth curls that had a lot of volume."
What We Like
Features 5 heat settingsthat work great for finer hair types
Comes with 3 interchangeable barrels
Clamps are smooth and don’t tug hair
Automatic shut-off
What to Consider
Clamp could hold hair more securely
Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 280-430 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.5, 1, 1.5 inches
Not every hair tool works the same for every hair type, so it’s important to find one that fits you. To put it simply, we much prefer this one for fine hair than thick or coily hair—we didn’t find that it created lasting curls on the latter hair textures. However, when we tested it on fine and thin hair, we got much better results. The curls looked smooth and defined and lasted nicely for almost two full days.
We love that this relatively affordable tool comes with three barrels of different sizes, providing the option to customize your curls. It also features five heat settings, an automatic shut-off, and a wide range of temperatures. If you havefine hair and you’re looking for a versatile curling iron—at a fair price point—we recommend this one.
Emma, tester with hair type 1B: "I'm honestly shocked that this curling iron isn't priced higher. I expected it to be around $150 and would consider paying that, given the results and quality of the tool. Plus, I love that you get a carrying case, glove, and hair clips with the three interchangeable barrels."
What We Like
Longer barrel is 2 inches longer than standard irons
Clamp holds hair securely but not too tight
Lightweight and long-lasting
6 heat settings
What to Consider
Not ideal for those looking for tight curls
Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: Up to 430 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches
Those with long hair know the struggle of trying to fit the entire length of your strands onto a standard curling iron—it’s awkward, and it often creates funky-looking results. We were so impressed by this tool, which is two inches longer than the average curling iron because it makes wrapping your hair around the barrel in one shot super easy and is shockingly lightweight. Not to rule it out for shorter to medium-length hair, but our testers who didn’t have longer strands reported the barrel was a pretty big adjustment and that it felt tricky to maneuver. It features a clamp that secures the hair without creating unflattering creases, and it also has six heat settings to suit different hair types. Though it wasn’t ideal for making tight or ultra-defined curls—it’s better for a looser, more beachy look. If you’ve got long hair and you find that standard curling irons aren’t ideal for your lengths, we highly suggest checking this one out.
Heating up this iron does take up to three minutes, but the auto shut-off, which goes into effect after one hour, as the brand claims, is a saving grace for those of us who rush to get ready and tend to forget whether we’ve turned off our hot tools.
Jessica, tester with hair type 3A (not shown): "What I loved most about this curling iron was that it could hold all of my hair securely without creating a dent. I was also happy with how securely it held my hair since I have such long hair. I could curl about 14 inches of hair with no problem."
Best for Tight Curls
BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Curling Iron
What We Like
Small barrel delivers tightly coiled curls
Adjustable temperature settings
Long swivel chord
Affordable
What to Consider
Hard to get precise heat settings on the temperature dial
Not ideal for long hair
Material: Titanium, ceramic-coated | Temperature Range: 250-450 degrees | Barrel Size: 0.75, 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches
If you’re looking for a curling iron that will help you achieve tight, defined curls, the 0.75-inch model from BaBylissPro is a great option. Though it doesn’t have fancy features like a digital temperature display or automatic shut-off, it’s a functional iron that does the job at an affordable cost. The secure clamp helps you maintain control, but it’s not so tight that it tugs at your hair. It also offers multiple heat settings, which you can adjust with the temperature dial, though selecting a precise temperature is a bit tricky. It is very easy to use and maneuver, extremely lightweight, and allows for many different ways to curl the hair. It creates really beautiful, smooth curls that last pretty well—those with thin to medium hair saw the most long-lasting results.
If we could change anything about it, it would be the barrel's length (it’s a bit too short for long hair), but considering its effectiveness, ease of use, and affordability, we definitely recommend it for those looking to create tight curls.
Mandy, tester with hair type 1B: "I'm very happy with how my hair looked afterward. It even looked good the next day with a simple comb-through. It gave my hair a very nice wave."
Best for Beginners
ghd 1-Inch Curling Iron
What We Like
Maintains 365 F across entire barrel to keep temperature safe for each strand
Clamp is secure but not too tight
Heats up very quickly
Creates lasting curls
What to Consider
Cooling tip could be larger for better gripping without burning
Doesn’t have adjustable temperature settings
Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 365 degrees | Barrel Size: 1 inch
A curling iron with tons of bells and whistles can be intimidating, especially if you’re a beginner—that’s why we love that this one is simple. It utilizes the brand’s patented technology that detects each strand of hair and ensures that the iron maintains a temperature of 365 degrees, which they say is safe for most hair types. Though we do enjoy the customizability that comes along with having multiple heat settings, having just one that’s suitable for a wide range of hair types is great when you’re a beginner because it eliminates the guesswork. We also love how lightweight this tool is, the fact that it heats up in a matter of seconds, and that the clamp is secure yet still easy to open and close. Plus, it creates beautiful curls that fall somewhere in between loose and defined—and they last all day. If you’re looking for an intuitive curling iron that’s high-quality and beginner-friendly, this is the one for you.
Katy, tester with hair type 2A (not shown): "This is the lightest curling iron I have ever used. I loved how easy it was to maneuver one-handed vs. having to use both hands to get the job done. The lightness allowed me to get my hair done quicker than usual too."
Irene, tester with hair type 3A (not shown): "The ceramic barrel felt high-quality and glided through my hair without producing frizz, pulling, or tugging. I also loved how I only needed to hold my hair in the iron for less than 10 seconds to get a perfect curl, reducing the amount of time I had the heat on my hair overall and giving it a healthier look."
Best for Heat Protection
InStyler Cerasilk Curling Iron
What We Like
Multiple temperature settings
Automatic shut-off
Features a cool-touch grip to clamp hair instead of traditional clamp
What to Consider
Not ideal for type 4 hair
Doesn’t get quite hot enough to create super-defined results
Material: Woven ceramic | Temperature Range: 300-400 degrees | Barrel Size: 1 inch
If you have fine or damaged hair, we recommend checking out this curling wand that claims to limit and prevent it. The barrel is wrapped in a woven ceramic coating, which blocks the hair from directly touching the hot plates, leading to less direct heat and damage. It features a range of temperatures that suit different hair types, though we found that it doesn’t feel overly hot, even on the highest setting. This is a great feature for people with fine to medium hair, but it does mean that it’s not the most effective for type four strands because this hair type requires higher temperatures when styling.
Aside from the heat-protecting feature, we really like that it’s a wand-style iron with a cool-touch silicone grip that you can use to secure the ends of the hair to guide you as you style it. Though not necessary, this little feature can be useful, especially for beginners. It also has an automatic shut-off feature, and most importantly, it works to create smooth, lasting curls.
What to Look For
- Barrel Size: “Finding the right curling iron and barrel size that works for you all depends on what look you’re going for,” says celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. He explains that if you’re going for a looser, more relaxed-looking curl, a larger barrel size is best. If you’re trying to create tight curls, a smaller iron is ideal.Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble also adds that thinner barrels workbest for short hair, while thicker barrels are great if you have long hair.
- Material: Curling irons are typically made with ceramic, titanium, or tourmaline material—sometimes, they even feature a combination.“Ceramic plates are gentle and use a smooth, silky surface which allows the hair to glide without snagging or pulling, resulting in minimal damage while providing even heat distribution,” Kimble explains. Giannetos is a fan of this material, saying “They are my favorite because they keep the hair protected from daily heat.” Kimble says that “titanium plates are more durable and provide the best heat conduction, which gives curls more longevity,” however, this increased heat can also cause more damage to fragile hair if not properly managed. Giannetos adds that titanium curling irons are great for people with thick or naturally curly hair because of their high-temperature settings."With tourmaline plates, the smooth glide minimizes breakage and produces negative ions, which keep moisture and gloss in place,” Kimble says. “The tourmaline iron is suitable for all hair types, whether fine or dense, but it will work especially well for people with fine hair.”
- Temperature Settings: Different hair types and textures require different ideal curling temperatures—thin and fine hair can’t tolerate temperatures as high as thick hair can, meaning that finding an iron that has a range is ideal. According to Kimble, fine hair should be using curling irons at 250-275 degrees, between 300-330 degrees is ideal for medium hair, and thick hair can handle between 300-385 degrees.
- Built-in Safety Stand: It is ideal to have a bevel built into your curling iron so that it is easy to put it down on your counter between sections. This small feature will preventaccidental burns to your countertop and keep the hot iron lifted above other items that could catch fire.
- Swivel Cord: A swivel cord will allow your curling iron to move easily as you style your strands and avoid getting tangled or crowding your view as you go.
- Clamp: Finding the right clamp is an important factor that considers your hair type. A clamp that’s too tight may pull on or even crease finer hair that’s quicker to react to heat and tension. Thicker hair types may need one with more tension to keep the hair from slipping out of the iron. The right tension can offer a smoother glide and curl finish.
- Hair Type: For best results, select the curling iron best suited for your hair and curl type. In order to determine your curl type—there are different types of curls—from 2a to 4c—you'll have to explore characteristics and traits of your hair.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you make curls last?
It’s far from uncommon to curl your hair and be thrilled with the results only to look in the mirror a few hours later and see that your curls have fallen significantly. It can be tricky to ensure that they last all day and night, but both Kimble and Giannetos recommend setting your curls with hairspray to improve their longevity. Kimble also recommends pinning them up as they cool and set which will help to extend their life.
What temperature and barrel size should I use?
According to Nikki Providence, celebrity stylist, starting at a medium-low heat setting is a safe place to begin to gently encourage the hair into its new shape. Finer hair types may experience exposure to damage at higher temperatures, whereas thicker hair types may be more resistant to heat and need to go in at the highest temperature available. Regardless, easing into the right temperature and using a heat protectant beforehand will help give your strands an added boost of protection.
To enhance natural texture, you want to select a barrel size that’s as close to the shape of your waves or curls. To sculpt the hair, a 1-inch iron is a safe bet for creating glam waves, or for offering a tighter hold to finer hair types. For looser waves or curls, 1.25 inches is a great place to start for providing a shape that isn’t too tight, but not so loose that it will fall flat.
Meet Our Experts
To get further insights on the best curling irons, we also spoke with hairstyling experts:
- Kim Kimble is a celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kim Kimble. She has worked with clients like Zendaya, Beyonce, Kerry Washington, and more.
- Dimitris Giannetos is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with clients like Megan Fox, Anita, Candice Swanepoel, Charli D'Amelio, and more.
- Nikki Providence is a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Jenny Slate, Tori Kelly, and Alison Brie among others.
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an associate editor at Byrdie and a product tester specializing in cosmetics. She's been curling her hair and testing curling irons for many years. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing.
Catherine Hufton is a London-based lifestyle journalist and has been a contributing writer and editor for Byrdie since 2022. She digs deep into all things fashion and beauty to find the very best shopping must-haves—from the most effective collagen serums to the best drugstore makeup essentials.