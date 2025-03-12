Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (2025)

A great tan might be the best souvenir from a beach vacation or weekend outside—but spending too much time in the sun can cause a litany of skin problems from photoaging to skin cancer. The right SPF will protect your skin from the sun's harsh UVA and UVB rays, but if you're still eager to score a gorgeous glow, add a sunless tanner to your shopping list.

"They can be a safer alternative to sunbathing or tanning beds," explains Anna Chacon, a broad-certified dermatologist in Miami. "Sunless tanners can provide a bronzed glow without exposing the skin to harmful ultraviolet rays, which can contribute to premature skin aging, sunburn, and skin cancer."

As most sun-free seekers know, self-tanning requires patience, a steady hand, and a few helpful tools; however, it all starts with the right formula. But, with so many face mists, lotions, and viral self-tanning drops to choose from, where to begin? For Kerry Spindler—esthetician and founder of her eponymous spa in Winthrop, Massachusetts—you'll want to prioritize a self-tanner that resembles a second skin. "Look for one that matches your skin tone and provides a natural-looking color," she says. "Opt for products that are formulated with hydrating ingredients to keep the skin moisturized and smooth."