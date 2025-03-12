Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (2025)

A great tan might be the best souvenir from a beach vacation or weekend outside—but spending too much time in the sun can cause a litany of skin problems from photoaging to skin cancer. The right SPF will protect your skin from the sun's harsh UVA and UVB rays, but if you're still eager to score a gorgeous glow, add a sunless tanner to your shopping list.

"They can be a safer alternative to sunbathing or tanning beds," explains Anna Chacon, a broad-certified dermatologist in Miami. "Sunless tanners can provide a bronzed glow without exposing the skin to harmful ultraviolet rays, which can contribute to premature skin aging, sunburn, and skin cancer."

As most sun-free seekers know, self-tanning requires patience, a steady hand, and a few helpful tools; however, it all starts with the right formula. But, with so many face mists, lotions, and viral self-tanning drops to choose from, where to begin? For Kerry Spindler—esthetician and founder of her eponymous spa in Winthrop, Massachusetts—you'll want to prioritize a self-tanner that resembles a second skin. "Look for one that matches your skin tone and provides a natural-looking color," she says. "Opt for products that are formulated with hydrating ingredients to keep the skin moisturized and smooth."

Meanwhile, Michela Wariebi says blendability is a big factor. "You want to look for a self-tanner that isn’t going to leave streaks or patching," the New York City-based makeup artist tells Bazaar. "I suggest applying with a glove to get the smoothest application. Using just your hands usually makes the coverage inconsistent."

To get you from a goose egg to golden in just a few swipes or spritz, we tracked down the most popular sunless tanners that will help you snag the ultimate year-round glow-up. With experts from skincare pros and shoppers alike, these picks provide streak-free, glowy finishes that leave your skin looking and feeling extra supple—never awkwardly and unnaturally orange.

BEST OVERALL

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

Pros

  Offers an array of different tones
  Formula is quick-drying and non-sticky

Cons

  Sent is polarizing
  Expensive

If you have tested more than your fair share of self-tanners in the past to no avail, give this one a chance. This mousse develops the most natural-looking color without streaks when applied with care (along with a handy tanning mitt). "Mousses are lightweight and quick-drying, making them a popular choice for achieving an even, streak-free tan," Spindler says. Close to 12,000 Amazon reviewers agree, noting that it's the "best tanner ever," especially for those with fair skin. Leave this formula on for one hour for a light glow, two hours for a medium shade, and three hours for a deeper bronze.

Customer Review:

"Love this product!!!. Dries fast, no streaks, last almost a week and does not leave a strong scent. Be sure to exfoliate and shave prior to use." —JenniferMurray

Size6.7 fl. oz.
Key IngredientsDihydroxyacetone
ShadesLight, medium, and dark shades based on the length of application
Formula TypeMousse

BEST MOUSSE

Jergens SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse , Water-based Self Tanner with Coconut Water , Tanning Dye-free Sunless Foam , 5 Ounce , Active Derived from Natural Sugars (Packaging May Vary)

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (12)

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (13)

Pros

  Available in two skin tones
  Silicone-free
  Has a pleasant, tropical aroma

Cons

  Some shoppers have reported an orange color in some areas

Just because you're ditching a sun-soaked tan doesn't mean you have to leave those vacation vibes behind. Enter SOL by Jergens Water Mousse. Powered by Jergens, a brand we've been relying on for tanners and moisturizers for years, this silicone-free formula offers a natural-looking glow. The tanning active used here is made from a mix of naturally derived sugars, so this pick is both cruelty- and dye-free. (Not to mention it's infused with coconut water to offer a light, tropical aroma.)

SOL by Jergens Water Mousse comes in both medium and deep shades to bring a streak-free glow to all skin tones. Just make sure to use a mitt for even application.

Customer Review:

"I have tried just about every kind of self tanner out there and this one is by far my favorite at home self tanner. The coverage is so even and the color looks so natural. I will continue to reorder."Elizabeth H.

Size5 oz.
Key IngredientsDihydroxyacetone
ShadesMedium and Dark
Formula TypeMousse

BEST HYDRATING

L'Oréal Paris Self-Tanning Water Mousse

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (18)

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (19)

Pros

  Streak-free
  Vitamin E and coconut water add a jolt of hydration

Cons

  Must allow between four to eight hours for color to develop ahead of showering
  Limited shade offerings

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but dry, dehydrated skin can make your faux tan go from beautiful to a bummer. Fortunately, L'Oréal's Sublime Bronze mousse checks all the boxes of a great self-tanner: Long lasting, streak-free, and lightweight. Meanwhile, a does of Vitamin E and coconut water makes this option super-hydrating—all while leaving your skin feeling soft and plump. L'Oréal's sunless tanner takes four to eight hours to work its magic, but if you want a long-lasting bronze, apply three times over the course of 12 to 24 hours.

Customer Review:

"A great self-tanner that doesn't break the bank! It goes on clear, I found it spread better and didn't leave a residue if you use a tanning mitt, love the coconut scent!" —Cc_collections

Size5 fl. oz.
Key IngredientsDihydroxyacetone, Coconut Water, and Vitamin E
ShadesMedium
Formula TypeMousse

Pros

  Works in 60 seconds
  Affordable
  Silicone-, paraben- and cruelty-free

Cons

  Tropical scent may be strong for some
  Since this option dries quickly, the skin can easily appear slotchy

Thanks to Jergens' Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse, you don't have to drop top dollar on a fancy vacation to romp in a sun tanning bed. Cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested, this tinted formula is an easy, affordable way to fake a gorgeous tan. Apply this foamy mousse in circular motions for a unique shade that adapts perfectly to your individual skin tone. And as a bonus, its natural-looking formula dries down in 60 seconds flat.

Customer Review:

"After years of baking in the sun, I had completely given up on having any color during the summer. Enter this Instant Bronzer. It went on way easier and much more even than the lotion. The color is fantastic. I can’t even tell it’s not a real tan. No streaks, no blotchy hands or knees. Just a perfect fake tan. I finally have a way to have some summer color without killing my skin." —LLC

Size6 oz.
Key IngredientsGlycerin and Dihydroxyacetone
ShadesLight and Dark
Formula TypeMousse

BEST SELF-TANNER BUNDLE

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (30)

Pros

  Fast-drying
  Packed with ingredients to hydrate, firm, and soothe the skin
  Comes with a brush and mitt
  Cruelty- and toxin-free

Cons

  A few shoppers say this sunless tanner transfers

Looking to cover all of your tanning bases in one fell swoop? Here's a three-piece set from the pros at Coco & Eve that includes a mango and guava-scented tanning foam for body, along with a mitt and kabuki brush for expert blending. And since the tanner has a green-grey base that applies to dry skin, you won't have to worry about looking orange-y once you're done applying.

Though you'll buy Coco & Eve's sunless tanner for the bronzed benefits, you'll love it for its skin-fortifying formula. Raw virgin coconut will hydrate and firm the skin, while a mix of mango, fig, and cocoa will reduce the signs of aging. For glowing skin beyond the bronze, Coco & Eve's lotus extract-powered Cellushape claims to smooth skin and manage cellulite.

Customer Review:

"Great bundle package. Amazing coverage and color. No streaks. The brush is fantastic for the hands and face. The quality is amazing and doesn’t smell like awful fake tan normally does. Would recommend 10/10." —Olivia F.

Size6.7 oz.
IngredientsNatural DHA, Raw Virigin Coconut, Lotus Extract, Mango, Fig, and Cocoa
ShadesLight, Medium and Dark
Formula TypeFoam

BEST SELF-TANNER WATER

TAN-LUXE Express Water

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (36)

Pros

  Formula is built to hydrate, soothe, and protect the skin.
  Fast results in 30 minutes
  Transfer-free formula

Cons

  Limited shade offerings
  Some people say it takes more than 30 minutes to see results

When you're in a pinch, try Tan-Luxe's Express Water. Here, a blend of glycerin, naturally-derived DHA, and eyruthrelose work together to create a bronzed glow in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, ingredients like beta glucan, allantoin, and a double dose of hyaluronic moisturize the skin. Even better: It applies just like your favorite face mist, and won't rub onto your clothes.

Customer Review:

"This is one of my top favorite self-tanners. It is not patchy. It looks natural. It even looks good on my hands and feet and those can be hard to look natural. It lasts longer than some of my other self-tanners. I was skeptical, but I love it. "—Steph

Size6.76 oz
Key IngredientsVitamin C, Beta Glucan, Vitamin B5, Hyaluronic Acid
ShadesOne shade
Formula TypeWater

BEST SELF-TANNER MIST

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (42)

Pros

  Hydrating
  Three shade offerings

Cons

  Best for those already experienced with self-tanner
  Expensive
  Some shoppers wished it had a 360-degree sprayer

This mist is part body oil, part mist, and leaves the most subtle glow behind on your arms, legs, and more. Since it features plumping and hydrating actives like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glycerin, along with a moisturizing oil base, you can seamlessly massage it into your skin without the threat of streaking. (Plus, a mix of argan, grape seed, and avocado promises to keep your skin moisturized for up to 24 hours.) However, experts recommend exfoliating and moisturizing dry areas first.

Customer Review:

"My favorite tanner ever!! Makes me SO dark within hours (a natural, dark tan) and lasts for days. I am obsessed and will never switch to a different one!" —Vanxox

Size6.76 oz.
Key IngredientsGlycerin, Squalane, and Hyaluronic Acid
ShadesLight, Medium, and Dark
Formula TypeMist

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Luminizing Body Serum

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (48)

Pros

  Gentle ingredients are great for sensitive skin
  Many customers said it offers an excellent, natural glow

Cons

  Scent is polarizing

For anyone with sensitive skin, it's easy to assume that a sunless tanner might result in even more breakouts and irritation. Fortunately, Coola's Organic Sunless Tan Luminizing Body Serum is here to help. This lightweight formula features a sugar-beet-derived DHA to offer a gentle glow to sensitive skin types. Ecocert Cosmos Organic Certified, this formula also uses 99 percent natural ingredients, so you won't have to worry about harsh chemicals, either. Oh, and did we mention this option is streak-free, transfer-resistant, and has a tropical piña colada scent?

Customer Review:

"I was so impressed by this product, it gave me that perfect tan and glow without any streaks."—Fashionably C

Size5 fl. oz.
Key IngredientsSugar-Beet derived DHA
ShadeOne Shade
Formula TypeSerum

BEST SELF-TANNING GEL

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel

Pros

  Features a plant-based formula
  Non-staining formula, so you don't need to use a glove

Cons

  Expensive
  Some shoppers say the results weren't as noticeable as other products.

This buildable, quick-drying gel is formulated with a mix of naturally-derived DHA and Erythrulose to give your skin a bronzed boost for a natural-looking glow for both face and body. (A trial found that 94 percent of participants noticed an instant tan.) Meanwhile, a hint of glycerin is used to leave skin feeling baby smooth, not auspiciously oily. It's also a non-staining formula, which means you can nicely use the palm of your hand to apply it and won't need to bother with a glove. Try using this one three to four times a week for a long-lasting glow.

Customer Review:

"I absolutely love this product! It’s the best self-tan I’ve ever used. It leaves my skin feeling soft without being oily or sticky. It gives my skin a soft, natural glow. It’s not orange or overbearing at all." —Gliz20

Size4.2 oz.
Key IngredientsDocosahexaenoic Acid and Erythrulose
ShadesOne Shade
Formula TypeGel

BEST FRAGRANCE-FREE SELF-TANNER

Bondi Sands Pure Self Tan Foaming Water

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (57)

Pros

  Great for sensitive skin
  Many shoppers say the tanner doesn't transfer onto bedding or clothes
  Available in two color options

Cons

  Must be left on skin for at least six hours
  Since this tanner doesn't have a base color, it can be tricky to apply an even coat

Just because you want to fake a fresh, sun-kissed complexion doesn't mean you're yearning to smell like a resort's swim-up bar. Free of fragrances and dyes, and safe for sensitive skin, this tanning foam from Bondi Sands comes in two shade options for ultimate shade customization. Plus, it features ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E to boost radiance and hydration as you wear it.

Customer Review:

"Easy to apply and gives a good color, not orange and no streaks. It's easy to build if you want it to be darker. Dries fast and doesn't transfer on clothes, and doesn't really have any type of smell. Just remember to exfoliate so you get the best results." —Haley

Size6.7 oz.
Key IngredientsDihydroxyacetone, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Vitamin E
ShadeLight/Medium and Dark
Formula TypeFoam

BEST BUILDABLE

Vita Liberata Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (63)

Pros

  Packed with moisturizing ingredients
  Gradual yet buildable formula can be used daily

Cons

  Depending on your skin tone, this option can appear brassy and orangey

If you want to ease into a tan complexion, Spindler recommends Vita Liberata's Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion. "[It] provides a subtle, buildable tan over time, making them a great option for those who prefer a more gradual change in skin tone," she says.

Simply apply it like a body moisturizer, and you'll notice a gradual, gorgeous glow over the course of eight hours. (You can also reapply a few times each week if you want to bolster your bronze.) Suitable for a wide range of skin types, this formula is packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and aloe vera to keep your skin nourished.

Customer Review:

"I have been using this product for years and so far I haven’t found anything better. It does take time to develop. I put it on after showering and about 8 hours later, it is good. I also love that it moisturizes my skin." —Lisa R.

Size6.76 oz.
Key IngredientsAloe Vera, Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid
ShadesOne Shade
Formula TypeLotion

BEST SELF-TANNER FOR FACE

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

Pros

  It's an easy-to-apply formula—no rinsing required!

Cons

  Natural finish may be too light for some
  Expensive

A tanning mist you only have to spray once might seem too good to be true. But we're here to tell you this unicorn product does exist—and St. Tropez makes it. While it may look like your ordinary face mist, this version is infused with natural tanning agents, like mandarin orange extract, to give you the golden glow of your dreams. All you need to do is spritz on a layer—over or under makeup—and you'll snag a great glow in four to eight hours. (Yes, it's that simple.)

Customer Review:

"I get so many compliments about my glowing tan skin. And it's all from this product! I use about two times a week for a sun-kissed glow!" —Angel

Size2.7 oz.
Key IngredientsMandarin Orange Extract
ShadeOne, Light to Medium Shade
Formula TypeMist

BEST NATURAL SELF-TANNER

Beauty by Earth Self Tanner

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (71)

Pros

  Can be used on face and body
  Uses natural ingredients, including a sugar beet-derived DHA
  Buildable, non-greasy formula

Cons

  Depending on your skin tone, some people cited an orange glow
  Scent is polarizing

Over 20,000 glowing reviews (get it?) on Amazon can't be wrong: Beauty by Earth is one of our top organic and natural self-tanner picks. Available in two shade options—"Fair to Medium" and "Medium to Dark"—this illuminating lotion is powered by sugar beet-derived DHA. It also uses aloe vera and Argan oil to leave skin glowing, healthy, and hydrated. (All without the use of additives, dyes, or parabens.) Pro-tip: Add half a teaspoon of the lotion to your go-to mitt for a gradual tan.

Customer Review:

"This tanner is amazing! I have gone through a number of self-tanning products, and this one, by far, is the most moisturizing. It still has a self-tanner smell, but it’s not too bad. I am very pale most of the year and this gave a very natural-looking tan." —Olivia

Size7.5 fl. oz.
Key IngedientsSugar Beet-Derived DHA, Aloe Vera, and Argan Oil
ShadesFair to Medium and Medium to Dark
Formula TypeLotion

BEST SELF-TANNING PADS

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face (Pack of 20)

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (77)

Pros

  Easy, mess-free application
  Alpha Beta ingredients will gently exfoliate the skin

Cons

  May be irritating for sensitive types
  Expensive

One of our editors' exfoliating and blackhead-removing face pads also provides one of the best faux tans. They use a combination of micro-encapsulated DHA, soy proteins, plus Active Vitamin D to deliver a streak-free, natural-looking finish. (Using alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids offers a light exfoliation to buff away dry skin.) And to expertly customize shade, increase your number of repetitions for a deeper tan. The brand recommends you press the pad against your face, neck, and décolleté and move it around in gentle, circular motions. It'll take three to four hours to see your "intense glow," but it'll be worth it.

Customer Review:

"Touch of color mixed with an exfoliator. Great product, easy to use." —Smallchest

Size20 Towelettes
Key IngredientsEncapsulated DHA, Alpha Beta Acids, and Active Vitamin D
ShadesOne Shade
Formula TypePad

BEST SELF-TANNING DROPS

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Pros

  Hydrating
  Can be mixed with your skincare product for a customizable, buildable complexion

Cons

  Those with large pores or acne might notice splotchy results

If you're looking for a more bespoke experience, this part face oil, part tan booster will probably be your jam. Eco-Cert Organic DHA Tanning Active delivers a vacation-friendly finish, while hydrating ingredients like Plus couldn't be simpler to use: add the drops to your normal moisturizer, serum, or face oil for a more radiant, natural-looking tone.

Customer Review:

"This is my holy-grail product. It doesn’t transfer and you can choose how dark you want to go. The smell is not bad and it leaves me perfectly glowed. It will only stain your hands if you don’t wash them afterward. I mix the drops with a regular moisturizer, not directly on my skin. I love this product so much!" —Applecorps

Size1.01 oz.
ShadeLight/Medium and Medium/Dark
Formula TypeDrops

What should I look for in the best self-tanners?

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (86)

In addition to skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, many of the best self-tanning products are available in various color options that make it easy to achieve a subtle, natural glow or a deeper bronze skin tint. The right formula might vary to your skin's specific needs.

"It's important to consider your individual skin type and desired outcome when choosing a sunless tanner, as different products may work better for different people," Spindler says. "Always conduct a patch test and carefully follow the application instructions for the best results."

How should I apply self-tanner?

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (87)

Applying your self-tanner will ultimately depend on the exact formula you use—so you should follow your specific option's directions—but your pre-tan prep will remain the same. "Always exfoliate and moisturize the skin before applying self-tanner to ensure an even and long-lasting glow," Spindler says. Also, remember that the longer a tanner is left on, the darker your skin will become. After you tan, keep your skin hydrated for best results.

Can I use the same tanning products for both my face and body?

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (88)

Unless a product clearly states that its formula is ideal for the face and body, we advise following its specific directions to avoid skin irritation, discoloration, or an unnatural look.

Meet the Experts

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (89)

  • Michela Wariebi is a professional makeup artist based in New York City.
  • Kerry Spindler is an esthetician and founder of Kerry Spindler and her eponymous spa in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Why trust Harper's Bazaar?

Looking for Extra Bronze? These Essential Self-Tanners Won't Leave You Orange (90)

For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.

