LORRAINE LEWIS Recruits JOEL HOEKSTRA, SEAN MCNABB And MATT STARR For New FEMME FATALE Lineup (2025)

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Lorraine Lewis revealed the lineup of her long-running FEMME FATALE. FEMME FATALE released a self-titled MCA album in 1988 which produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love". She said: "Well, it's all guys, for one thing. I've had a wonderful time being with the ladies of rock and roll — do not get me wrong — I've had a major blast. But FEMME FATALE originally was myself and four rocking guys, and we're getting back to the roots of that.

"Look, we can't go back to the '80s — I don't wanna do that — but I do want to be the front person, the leader of the pack that has these great rocking guys in back of me," she explained. "And so we're getting back to that look, getting back to that sound.

"I'm excited to play with guys again, quite honestly," Lorraine continued. "I've been on stage the last couple of weeks at the 'Ultimate Jam Night' at the Whisky [A Go Go in West Hollywood, California], and I got to perform with a great rocking band, with Sean McNabb [DOKKEN, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GREAT WHITE] on bass and just a plethora of just total rock stars backing me up. And there's just a difference in energy. I mean, it's one thing to be with badass babes, a whole 'nother ball game to be with rock star dudes. There's a power that comes with that, and I love it. They're super confident, they're great players, and the sound is great.

"We have a new single that's ready to drop," Lewis revealed. "I actually just sent it to a label this morning. I've gotta be all quiet about all of that stuff. But we're in talks with some labels about FEMME FATALE. In the meantime, I do have a band together. Right now my rhythm section is Matt Starr [Ace Frehley, MR. BIG] on drums. Sean McNabb on bass, and Joel Hoekstra [WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER] is the guitarist. Joel is amazing. I have a track that is going to get mixed and mastered probably in the next week, with myself and Leather Leone from CHASTAIN, and we did a duet together, a rocking duet, our voices together. And Joel just laid guitar on that on Tuesday. So, I just heard what he did last night around midnight — the tracks came in — and I'm, like, 'Oh, damn.' [Laughs] I mean, what an amazing guitar player. What an amazing talent. He's been working with Cher. I mean, he does so many different things. I know he is working with [producer] Mike Clink. I read something about that. Yeah, he's very, very, very busy, and I am lucky and honored to get him when I can get him.

"So that's my lineup," she added. "Will it change from time to time due to people having commitments? So, look, if Cher needs Joel to be on stage with her, I will relinquish to Cher, because Cher is the queen. As a matter of fact, Cher has been very, very monumental in my personal growth as of late, over the last year, I would say, looking at Cher as a role model of sorts because she's such a fierce open-book badass. I don't know her personally, but I have definitely gotten some high fives, so to speak, of wanting to do certain things with my life and just looking at hers. And she's just done things the way that she's wanted to, and so I've loved that about her.

"So, yes, if Joel needs to be with Cher — totally understandable. So I have other players lined up that would fill in for that. But that's the lineup right now. Yeah. I'm excited… Yeah, they're really great. And just like I said before, power, the power, and when you have that kind of power behind you, for me, it just elevates me to another level. It's, like, 'Oh, you did that? Well, let me go here.'"

The 66-year-old Lewis reactivated FEMME FATALE after a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019. Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes" for release later this year.

Lewis was fired from VIXEN in May 2024 and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

A collection of demos for what was supposed to be FEMME FATALE's second album, "One More For The Road", was released in 2016 via FnA Records. The demos were recorded back in 1989/1990 with the original bandmembers and had never seen the light of day until more than a quarter century later.

"One More For The Road" contained 14 tracks, including a version of Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart".

FEMME FATALE released a live album in April 2024, "Demos + Live", that also included five demo tracks and a cover of AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top".