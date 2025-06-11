'Love Island: Beyond The Villa': Everything we know about the spinoff and which Season 6 faves are returning (2025)

They’re back! Peacock struck gold with the cast of Love Island USA Season 6. And now we’ll get to see many of our favorite islanders one more time in a new Love Island spinoff series set to premiere on Peacock later this year.

The new spinoff seems like it will be revisiting the villa drama in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians-style reality show, so we will certainly be tuning in. The project, which has the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa, will follow the lives of the Season 6 stars “around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa,” per Peacock.

Season 6 featured many tears and broken hearts as the cast coupled up, cheated, and fought all in the name of love — and a $100,000 cash prize.

It comes as no surprise that NBC and Peacock would want to bring back the cast. Season 6 was the number one reality series in the United States when it aired in 2024. It also became Peacock’s most-watched original competition series ever.

And while Love Island: Beyond the Villa will star many of the beloved cast members, there are a couple of names who are noticeably missing from the announcement. So, which islanders will be reuniting in this new spinoff? Here’s everything we know about Love Island: Beyond the Villa so far.

Which Love Island USA Season 6 star is returning for Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

The confirmed cast for Love Island: Beyond the Villa includes Season 6 winner Serena Page and her besties, Leah Kateb and JaNa Craig. The trio quickly became fan-favorites on the show and shot to fame after leaving the villa.

Miguel Harichi and Kenny Rodriguez, Kateb and Craig’s respective partners, will also be returning for the spinoff series. Both couples had their ups and downs in the villa after the boys brought back new partners from Casa Amor, but they seem to be going strong after making it to the final four.

Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington are also set to return for the spinoff series. Evans and Martin had a torrid relationship on the show that included many, many tears on Martin’s part, so it will be interesting to see the pair reunite after all of the drama. As for Washington, he faced his own drama after leaving the villa, which led to the dissolution of his relationship with fellow islander Nicole Jacky, who does not seem to be returning for the spinoff.

However, there are some islanders who are noticeably missing from the announcement. Kordell Beckham, who won the show and split the earnings with Page, was not included in the cast announcement, nor was audience fave Rob Rausch. Beckham and Page are still together and going strong, so it will be a shock if he doesn’t make an appearance. But, for now, there is no telling if fans will get to see Rausch back in his favorite overalls in the new spinoff.

Peacock notes that other former islanders will be making an appearance on the spinoff, so there’s always hope for more.

When will Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiere on Peacock?

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiere date has not been announced yet. But Peacock confirms the first season will premiere in Summer 2025.

All episodes of Love Island USA Season 6 are streaming now on Peacock.