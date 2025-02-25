LoveSync: What Happened To The Brand After Shark Tank? - Glam (2025)

What if you had a button to communicate when you want to get frisky with your lover? While the idea may seem a little unusual, it actually exists, and it's called LoveSync. Married couple Ryan and Jenn Cmich invented the button and showcased it in a 2020 episode of "Shark Tank," a reality show where entrepreneurs have a chance to pitch to a group of investors known as "Sharks." In the episode, the duo explained that they came up with the concept after Ryan wanted an easier way to initiate sexy time with Jenn, and they claimed to use the button in their personal bedroom.

Advertisement

Before appearing on the cut-throat TV show, the founders of the button were already used to receiving pushback for their product. Media outlets caught wind of the unconventional new gadget after it raised over $20,000 (exceeding the original goal of $7,500) on Kickstarter in 2019. Websites such as The Verge criticized the button for potentially impeding sexual communication, while Daily Dot named it "the worst of sextech." Even comedian Stephen Colbert poked fun at the techie invention on a Valentine's Day-themed segment of his late-night talk show.

This early attention was just the beginning for the LoveSync founders, who would go on to ask the Sharks for $100,000 in exchange for 10% of their company in hopes of giving long-term couples a new way to approach intimacy.

Advertisement