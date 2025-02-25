LoveSync: What Happened To The Brand After Shark Tank? - Glam (2025)

- News
- Brand News
ByBrie Schmidt
Jacob Lund/Shutterstock
What if you had a button to communicate when you want to get frisky with your lover? While the idea may seem a little unusual, it actually exists, and it's called LoveSync. Married couple Ryan and Jenn Cmich invented the button and showcased it in a 2020 episode of "Shark Tank," a reality show where entrepreneurs have a chance to pitch to a group of investors known as "Sharks." In the episode, the duo explained that they came up with the concept after Ryan wanted an easier way to initiate sexy time with Jenn, and they claimed to use the button in their personal bedroom.
Before appearing on the cut-throat TV show, the founders of the button were already used to receiving pushback for their product. Media outlets caught wind of the unconventional new gadget after it raised over $20,000 (exceeding the original goal of $7,500) on Kickstarter in 2019. Websites such as The Verge criticized the button for potentially impeding sexual communication, while Daily Dot named it "the worst of sextech." Even comedian Stephen Colbert poked fun at the techie invention on a Valentine's Day-themed segment of his late-night talk show.
This early attention was just the beginning for the LoveSync founders, who would go on to ask the Sharks for $100,000 in exchange for 10% of their company in hopes of giving long-term couples a new way to approach intimacy.
The LoveSync founders struggled to win over the Sharks
Ryan and Jenn Cmich stepped onto the "Shark Tank" stage, along with a couple of actors, to make their pitch. The actors portrayed a scene that's familiar to many people in long-term relationships: They're in bed, side by side, but they're tired and distracted, making sex seem like an elusive afterthought. The LoveSync founders argued that their product is a practical solution for these scenarios, offering romantic partners an opportunity to discreetly tap their own button if they're in the mood. If they both press the button, it lights up green, theoretically boosting their confidence in the bedroom. If only one partner presses it, nothing happens, saving them from rejection and embarrassment.
When it came time to talk business following the initial pitch, the Cmiches revealed they had fulfilled all their Kickstarter orders and were expecting to continue selling the button for around $60 as they grew their business. However, moments later in the discussion, Ryan revealed that they also wanted to turn LoveSync into a mobile app, confusing the Sharks.
In the end, the "Shark Tank" investors questioned the premise of the button and challenged the notion that it would help partners connect more easily. More importantly, they struggled to see eye to eye with Ryan, and Shark Barbara Corcoran called him out for not listening to the investors' feedback and objections. As a result, no Shark made an offer, and the LoveSync founders walked away without a deal.
LoveSync's Shark Tank feature didn't spell overnight success
After failing to allure the "Shark Tank" cast, Jenn Cmich reflected on what went wrong in front of the show's cameras. "We are so excited about this product and this technology and all the ideas that we have for it. I think we let that get the best of us and we weren't effective enough in communicating the plan that we actually have to do that," she explained.
After the episode aired, Daymond John, an investor on "Shark Tank," took to Twitter to echo the criticisms shared on the show. His tweet read, "#TakeawayFromTheTank: During a pitch you'll always be faced with challenges to your idea, criticism, and questions. Make sure you can communicate clearly or else you'll have a very hard time making the sale. #LoveSync #SharkTank."
Despite the hiccups, the LoveSync founders appeared to make the most of their time on the reality show, even if no deal was made. According to Insider, the duo proudly announced their "Shark Tank" appearance on the LoveSync website and social media accounts, and they also asked Insider for an interview to help promote their TV feature (which the website appears to have passed on). That same year, LoveSync worked with Bounce Innovation Hub to launch its app, transforming the physical buttons into a digital smartphone version.
LoveSync buttons are still available to buy and download
Years after LoveSync went viral on Kickstarter and appeared in front of the "Shark Tank" investors, the company is still in business, though it hasn't yet reached the heights the married co-founders may have hoped for. Besides failing to secure a deal on the reality show, LoveSync hasn't won over any investors away from TV cameras either — besides its Kickstarter supporters — according to CB Insights.
Still, Ryan and Jenn Cmich haven't given up on their invention. The physical button design is still available for sale on the LoveSync website, albeit at a higher price point (around $129 for a set) than what was revealed during the "Shark Tank" pitch. It also comes with a new feature that allows users to choose a time window for their desire, increasing the chances of overlapping with their partner's taps.
The LoveSync app is also still available for download and is free to try. On the Apple App Store, the product has received 129 ratings to date, averaging 4.2 out of 5 stars. Sales from the button and the app appear to be enough to keep the company afloat, andLoveSync reached nearly $1 million in annual revenue by 2021.
What's next for LoveSync?
LoveSync's future is still uncertain, but it's clear that the company's earlier momentum has slowed over time. LoveSync's Instagram and Facebook accounts haven't been updated since 2022, and according to their LinkedIn pages, both Ryan Cmich and Jenn Cmich have continued to keep their day jobs outside of growing LoveSync.
However, in a 2022 episode of the "Lessons From the Tank" podcast, the founders stood by their vision for LoveSync and seemed optimistic, though a little surprised by naysayers who didn't understand their product. "It took some time for [online dating] to really catch on and become mainstream, and that's really where we see, you know, LoveSync going," Jenn explained to host Joe Altieri. "It's going to take a little time, but I think just the sexual wellness category as a whole is really at sort of at the cusp of exploding so we're, you know, excited to be a part of that."