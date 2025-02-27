Low FODMAP Protein Powders: What To Buy and What to Avoid - FODMAP Everyday (2025)

Protein powders can be a convenient way to consume protein, whether you’re trying to build muscle, recover from workouts, or simply supplement your diet. Please note that many, if not most, people who think they need protein supplementation do not. But if you do need protein supplementation and are following a low FODMAP diet, you need to know which are low FODMAP protein powders and appropriate for any stage of the low FODMAP diet. Some can trigger digestive distress, while others are perfectly suitable. The key is knowing how to tell the difference.

Table Of Contents What Makes a Protein Powder Low or High FODMAP? Low FODMAP Protein Powders Whey Protein Isolate (NOT Concentrate) Egg White Protein Pea Protein Rice Protein Hemp Protein Collagen High FODMAP Protein Powders to Avoid Ingredients to Watch Out For In General Side Note on Non-Nutritive Sweeteners How to Choose a Low FODMAP Protein Powder Final Thoughts

What Makes a Protein Powder Low or High FODMAP?

FODMAPs(fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) are types of carbohydrates that can cause digestive issues in people withirritable bowel syndrome (IBS)and other gut sensitivities. Since protein itself is not a carbohydrate, the issue with protein powders comes down to their source, how the protein is processed, and additives.

To determine if a protein powder is low or high FODMAP, check the ingredient list for:

Protein Source – Some protein sources are naturally high in FODMAPs (more on this below), while others are low.

– Some protein sources are naturally high in FODMAPs (more on this below), while others are low. Additives and Sweeteners– Many powders contain high-FODMAP sweeteners or fillers that can cause digestive distress.

Low FODMAP Protein Powders

Fortunately, there are several low FODMAP protein powders available. Here are the best options:

Whey Protein Isolate (NOT Concentrate)

Why It’s Low FODMAP: Whey isolate goes through a filtration process that removes most of the lactose, making it a suitable choice.

Whey isolate goes through a filtration process that removes most of the lactose, making it a suitable choice. What to Look For: Make sure the label says, “whey protein isolate” and not “whey protein concentrate,” which retains more lactose and can be high FODMAP.

Make sure the label says, “whey protein isolate” and not “whey protein concentrate,” which retains more lactose and can be high FODMAP. Example: Pure whey protein isolate , with no added lactose, artificial sweeteners, or high FODMAP flavorings.

, with no added lactose, artificial sweeteners, or high FODMAP flavorings. Avoid:Whey protein concentrate or whey blends, as they typically contain more lactose.

Egg White Protein

Why It’s Low FODMAP: Egg whites contain almost no carbohydrates, making them naturally low in FODMAPs.

Egg whites contain almost no carbohydrates, making them naturally low in FODMAPs. What to Look For: Egg white protein without added high FODMAP ingredients like inulin, honey, or sugar alcohols.

Egg white protein without added high FODMAP ingredients like inulin, honey, or sugar alcohols. Example: 100% egg white protein with minimal added ingredients.

with minimal added ingredients. Avoid:Blends that contain fructose, artificial sweeteners, or lactose-based ingredients.

Pea Protein

Why It’s Usually Low FODMAP: Monash University has tested pea protein and found that a standard serving (typically 20g) is low in FODMAPs. However, larger amounts may contain some galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), a high-FODMAP carbohydrate. FODMAP Friendly has lab tested pea protein and found it to contain no FODMAPs whatsoever. These are not contradictions. Please read our article, When Low FODMAP Lab Tests Differ.

Monash University has tested pea protein and found that a standard serving (typically 20g) is low in FODMAPs. However, larger amounts may contain some galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), a high-FODMAP carbohydrate. FODMAP Friendly has lab tested pea protein and found it to contain no FODMAPs whatsoever. These are not contradictions. What to Look For: Pure pea protein isolate with no added high FODMAP fibers or sweeteners.

Pure pea protein isolate with no added high FODMAP fibers or sweeteners. Example: Plain pea protein isolate without additional fibers or artificial additives.

without additional fibers or artificial additives. Avoid: Pea protein concentrate or blends that include other legumes, which might increase FODMAP content.

Pea protein concentrate or blends that include other legumes, which might increase FODMAP content. Read More:We have an article for you that discusses this more in-depth – Is Pea Protein Low FODMAP?

Rice Protein

Why It’s Low FODMAP: Rice protein is extracted from brown rice and contains no fermentable carbohydrates.

Rice protein is extracted from brown rice and contains no fermentable carbohydrates. What to Look For: A single-ingredient rice protein without additives.

A without additives. Example: 100% brown rice protein.

100% brown rice protein. Avoid:Blended plant-based proteins that include high FODMAP ingredients.

Hemp Protein

Why It’s Low FODMAP: Hemp protein is made from hemp seeds, which are low in FODMAPs. It also contains fiber, which can be beneficial for digestion.

Hemp protein is made from hemp seeds, which are low in FODMAPs. It also contains fiber, which can be beneficial for digestion. What to Look For: Pure hemp protein without added high-FODMAP fibers or sugars.

without added high-FODMAP fibers or sugars. Example: Organic hemp protein powder.

Organic hemp protein powder. Avoid:Sweetened hemp proteins with sugar alcohols or inulin.

Collagen

Why It’s Low FODMAP: Collagen is derived from animal connective tissue and contains no carbohydrates, making it completely FODMAP-free.

Collagen is derived from animal connective tissue and contains no carbohydrates, making it completely FODMAP-free. What to Look For: Pure hydrolyzed collagen or collagen peptides.

hydrolyzed collagen or collagen peptides. Example: Unflavored collagen peptides.

Unflavored collagen peptides. Avoid:Flavored versions with high FODMAP ingredients.

High FODMAP Protein Powders to Avoid

Now that we’ve covered the good options, here are the protein powders that can trigger digestive discomfort if you’re sensitive to FODMAPs

1. Whey Protein Concentrate

See Also Soy Protein Isolate: Unveiling The Phytoestrogen Mystery

Why It’s High FODMAP: It contains lactose, which is a high FODMAP sugar.

It contains lactose, which is a high FODMAP sugar. Low FODMAP Alternative:Look for whey protein isolate.

2. Soy Protein

Why It’s High FODMAP: Soy protein is often made from whole soybeans, which are high in galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), a type of FODMAP.

Soy protein is often made from whole soybeans, which are high in galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), a type of FODMAP. Low FODMAP Alternative:If you tolerate soy,look for soy protein isolate, which is lower in FODMAPs.

3. Blended Plant-Based Proteins

Why It’s High FODMAP:Many blends include larg(er) quantities of high FODMAP legumes like lentils or chickpeas.

4. Flavored Protein Powders with High FODMAP Additives

Why It’s High FODMAP:Many protein powders contain artificial sweeteners, fiber additives, or sugars that are high FODMAP.

Ingredients to Watch Out For In General

Inulin (chicory root)

High-fructose corn syrup

Sugar alcohols (sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol, mannitol)

Honey in quantity

Steer clear if “prebiotics” is listed on the label. Per Monash suggestions: “Avoid protein powders/supplements that have the word ‘prebiotic’ on the packaging. Prebiotic is a term synonymous with FODMAPs and it may cause symptoms for some. Check the ingredients panel for ingredients such as: inulin, chicory root, Jerusalem artichoke.”

Side Note on Non-Nutritive Sweeteners

Many flavored protein powders are sweetened withnon-nutritive sweeteners(NNS) such as aspartame, saccharine, sucralose, neotame, acesulfame-K, stevia, and monk fruit.

There is a preponderance of protein powders that contain stevia and monk fruit, and many people think these are “clean” and healthful sweeteners, or at least that they are not poor sweetener choices. Not so fast.

When it comes to short, as well as long-term, digestive issues with NNS, many dietitians say approach these sweeteners with caution.

Here is an evidence-basedstudyand a quote: “NNS consumption can induce gut microbiota dysbiosis and promote glucose intolerance in healthy individuals.” And you can read about theWorld Health Organization’s (WHO) statementsas well.

If you need sweetened low FODMAP protein powder, we prefer cane sugar, especially from a FODMAP and gut-health perspective. Our top suggestion would be to use unsweetened low FODMAP protein powders.

How to Choose a Low FODMAP Protein Powder

When shopping for a protein powder, follow these guidelines:

Check the Ingredient List:Look for single-ingredient protein powders without added sweeteners or fibers.

Look for Certified Low FODMAP Options:Some brands, likeMonash UniversityandFODMAP Friendly certified products, undergo lab testing to ensure they are low FODMAP.

Test Your Tolerance:If you’re unsure whether a protein powder works for you, start with a small serving and observe how your body reacts.

Final Thoughts

Finding a protein powder that fits a low FODMAP diet doesn’t have to be complicated. Stick with options like whey isolate, egg white protein, rice protein, hemp protein, pea protein isolate, and collagen, while avoiding whey concentrate, soy protein, and heavily processed blends with high FODMAP additives.

If you’re ever unsure, check with Monash University’s FODMAP Diet App and FODMAP Friendly app, or consult a Registered Dietitian (RD) who specializes in digestive health.

For complementary information please read the following articles: