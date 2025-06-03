LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) (2025)

Posted by Defense World Staff on Apr 22nd, 2025

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

