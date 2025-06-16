LUBRICANT - Englisch-Deutsch Übersetzung | PONS (2025)

Artificial aging in the heating oven
Through a simulation in the heating oven, the Leoni quality laboratory tests the behaviour of cables and vehicle wiring under extreme temperature conditions, the functional efficiency after artificial ageing and resistance towards fuels, lubricants and environmental influences.
Uwe Oberender, team leader in the laboratory, describes the extensive requirements, the Memmert universal oven UFP 400 reliably fulfills during the ageing tests:
Künstliche Alterung im Wärmeschrank simulieren
Über die Simulation im Wärmeschrank testet das Leoni Qualitätslabor das Verhalten von Kabeln und Fahrzeugleitungen unter extremen Temperaturbedingungen, die Funktionstüchtigkeit nach künstlicher Alterung sowie die Resistenz gegen Treibstoffe, Schmiermittel und Umwelteinflüsse.
Uwe Oberender, Teamleiter im Labor, beschreibt die umfangreichen Anforderungen, die der Memmert Universalschrank UFP 400 während der künstlichen Alterung zuverlässig erfüllt:
Motor and Chassis Kits
Our complete kits for engine and chassis are perfectly coordinated - and contain all accessories necessary for repairs, such as screws, nuts or lubricant.
In the sum of all parts, our repair solutions thus offer a large number of advantages in terms of installation and service.
Motor- und Fahrwerk-Kits
Unsere Komplett-Kits für Motor und Fahrwerk sind perfekt aufeinander abgestimmt – und beinhalten alle für die Reparatur notwendigen Zubehörteile wie Schrauben, Muttern oder Schmiermittel.
In der Summe aller Teile bieten unsere Reparaturlösungen damit eine Vielzahl an Vorteilen im Einbau und Service.
s family of C12 ™ high-performance intermediates is supplied with the full range of 12 carbon cyclic and linear molecules, offering unique properties to demanding applications.
C12™ intermediates, such as Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) and CORFREE® M1 diacid, produce coatings, resins, lubricants, fragrances, adhesives, fibers, foams and corrosion inhibitors.
CORFREE® M1 diacid
INVISTAs Familie der C12 ™ Hochleistungs-Zwischenprodukte bietet ein umfassendes Spektrum von zyklischen und geradkettigen 12C Kohlenstoffen, die einzigartige Eigenschaften für anspruchsvolle Anwendungen aufweisen.
C12™ Zwischenprodukte wie Dodecandisäure (DDDA) und CORFREE® M1 Disäure werden zur Herstellung von Beschichtungen, Harzen, Schmiermitteln, Duftstoffen, Klebstoffen, Fasern, Schäumen und Korrosionsinhibitoren eingesetzt.
CORFREE® M1 Disäure
When our gear heads leave the factory they are ready for installation.
That means they are already filled with lubricant.
Gears produced before 2008 contain Molywhite Grease RE00.
Wenn unsere Getriebeköpfe das Werk verlassen, sind sie einbaufertig.
Das heißt, sie sind bereits mit Schmiermittel befüllt.
Vor 2008 produzierte Getriebe enthalten Molywhite Grease RE00.
15.
The warranty does not cover machines which have been inadequately lubricated, or for which the wrong fuel or lubricant has been used.
16.
15.
Die Garantie gilt nicht für Motorräder, die unzureichend geschmiert oder für die der falsche Kraftstoff bzw. falsche Schmiermittel verwendet wurden.
16.
valve trains, transmission oil pans, thermostat housings.
It is resistant to the influence of lubricants, coolants, petrol, kerosene, water, acid solutions and alkalis.
It is easy to apply and remains flexible.
Ventiltriebe, Getriebeölwannen, Thermostatgehäuse.
Es ist widerstandsfähig gegen die Einwirkung von Schmiermitteln, Kühlflüssigkeit, Benzin, Kerosin, Wasser, Säurelösungen und Alkalien.
Es lässt sich leicht auftragen und bleibt flexibel.
Cooling by a fan is not necessary.
Especially in the environment of stamp machines the air is usually oily by different lubricants. Therefore the systems without a fan are perfectly suitable.
Obwohl die Rechenleistung mit 1GHz Takt und 8000 Mips einer Pentium Rechenleistung eines 3 GHz Rechners entspricht, ist die Kühlung über einen Lüfter nicht erforderlich.
Solch lüfterlose Systeme sind gerade für das Umfeld der Stanzmaschinen, wo die Luft durch die verschiedenen Schmiermittel ölhaltig ist, perfekt geeignet.
The extremely low coefficient of friction also permits easy disassembly from machines and installations.
In addition, WEICON Anti-Seize Assembly Sprays are excellent lubricants for statically high-stressed parts and for slowly rotating installations, as long as corresponding relubrication intervals are observed.
Temperature resistant from -180°C (-292°F) to +1400°C (+2,552°F).
Der extrem niedrige Reibungskoeffizient ermöglicht zudem ein leichte Demontage von Maschinen und Anlagen.
WEICON Anti-Seize Montagesprays sind außerdem ausgezeichnete Schmiermittel für statisch hochbeanspruchte Teile und - bei entsprechenden Nachschmierintervallen - langsam rotierende Anlagen.
Temperaturbeständig von -180°C bis +1400°C.
Presentation to the ICIS world conference, 2013
During the 17th edition of ICIS World Base Oils & Lubricants conference, our partner William Downey gave a speech on " Automotive 2025 - key global trends and the impact on lubricants " …
Rede anläßlich der ICIS-Konferenz ( nur in Englisch verfügbar ), 2013
Während der 17. ICIS World Base Oils & Lubricants-Konferenz sprach unser Partner William Downey über globale Trends der Automobilbranche, die den Markt für Schmierstoffe bis 2025 erheblich beeinflussen werden …
category.
Founded in Mannheim in 1931, today the lubricant manufacturer is a global company and the world's leading independent supplier of lubricants for use in industry, transportation, construction and agriculture.
ausgezeichnet.
Der Schmierstoffproduzent, 1931 als Familienunternehmen in Mannheim gegründet, ist heute eine Firma mit globaler Reichweite und unter den unabhängigen Unternehmen der weltweit größte Anbieter von Schmierstoffen für Industrie, Verkehr, Bau und Agrarwirtschaft.
The new Priority Programmes cover the entire spectrum of disciplines, from the humanities to the life and natural sciences to engineering.
Topics range from the development and testing of a novel class of materials – such as topological insulators, which are electrically insulating in their interior but conductive on the surface – to innovative paths in forming technology to enable health- and environment-friendly production without lubricants.
Another programme deals with the dynamic simulation of complex solids processes, a key technology that could also be used for applications in chemistry, pharmacy and medicine.
Die neuen SPP decken das gesamte fachliche Spektrum von den Geisteswissenschaften über die Lebenswissenschaften und Naturwissenschaften bis zu den Ingenieurwissenschaften ab.
Das Themenspektrum reicht dabei von der Weiterentwicklung und Erprobung einer neuartigen Materialklasse wie „topologischer Isolatoren“, die im Inneren elektrisch isolierend, an ihrer Oberfläche aber leitfähig sind, bis zu innovativen Wegen in der Umformtechnik, die auf eine gesundheits- und umweltverträgliche Produktion ohne Schmierstoffe zielen.
Ein anderes Programm setzt sich mit der dynamischen Simulation vernetzter Feststoffprozesse auseinander, einer Schlüsseltechnologie, die auch für Anwendungen in Chemie, Pharmazie und Medizin genutzt werden könnte.
… efficiency … worm helix angle … friction angle ( = arctg ( z ) ) z … coefficient of friction in gearing
Static coefficient of friction between gear materials (steel – bronze) is within the range of z = 0.09 to 0.14 depending on the lubricant used (its age, conditions and temperature) and the roughness of contact surfaces (given by gearing wear).
… Wirksamkeit … Steigungswinkel der Schnecke … Reibungswinkel ( = arctg ( z ) ) z … Reibungskoeffizient in der Verzahnung
Statischer Reibungskoeffizient zwischen Übersetzungsmaterialien (Stahl-Bronze) liegt im Bereich z = 0,09 bis 0,14, abhängig von verwendetem Schmierstoff (Zustand und Temperatur) und der Rauhigkeit der Kontaktflächen (durch Verschleiß der Verzahnung gegeben).
It shows which products can be considered for a bearing arrangement, the factors that must be taken into consideration in the design, the tolerances required on the adjacent construction and how the bearing arrangement is sealed.
It gives detailed information on the calculation of bearing rating life, on temperatures and loads, on the lubricants that are most suitable for the bearing arrangement and, last but not least, the correct methods of fitting and maintaining the products.
The data in the catalogue represent the current level of technology and manufacture as of August 2008.
Er zeigt, welche Produkte für eine Lagerung in Frage kommen, was bei ihrer Auslegung zu berücksichtigen ist, welche Toleranzen für die Umgebungskonstruktion notwendig sind und wie die Lagerung abgedichtet wird.
Er informiert ausführlich über die Berechnung der Lager-Lebensdauer, über Temperaturen und Belastungen, über Schmierstoffe, die sich für die Lagerung am besten eignen und nicht zuletzt darüber, wie die Produkte korrekt eingebaut und gewartet werden.
Die Angaben repräsentieren den Stand der Technik und Fertigung vom August 2008.
As a matter of fact this event is characterized by the ubiquitous presence of the six-legged dog eni logo.
Eni has a strong presence in the motorbike racing world, thanks to strategic partnerships with MotoGP, and its role as the exclusive supplier of fuel and lubricants for the Moto2 and Moto3 categories.
Eni Racing (SBK/Moto GP)
In der Tat wird dieser Event durch die allgegenwärtige Präsenz des sechsbeinigen Hund im eni Logo geprägt.
Eni hat in der Welt des Motorrad-Rennsports durch seine strategischen Partnerschaften mit dem MotoGP und als exklusiver Lieferant von Kraftstoff und Schmierstoffen für die Moto2- und Moto3-Klasse eine starke Präsenz.
Eni Racing (SBK/Moto GP)
development laboratory, and an extensive sales and spare-parts network, further strengthened in 2009 with the opening of a company for the north and central American market based in Florida - USA.
Today PIUSI spa is a major player in over 120 different countries, with a broad range of intelligent, professional and easy-to-use solutions for transferring and measuring fuels, lubricants and liquids, able to satisfy customer needs by carefully and competently listening to the Voice of the Customer.
Azienda - Chi siamo
PIUSI darf sich einer äußerst effizienten Unternehmensstruktur mit 200 Mitarbeitern rühmen, eines eigenen Forschungs- und Entwicklungslabors, eines weitverzweigten Vertriebs- und Ersatzteilnetzes, die 2009 durch die Gründung eines Unternehmens für den nord- und mittelamerikanischen Markt in Florida - USA weiter ausgebaut wurde.
Heute ist PIUSI spa ein anerkanntes und in über 120 Ländern vertretenes Unternehmen, mit einem breiten Angebot an intelligenten Lösungen, professioneller Qualität und einfachen Anwendungen für die Umfüllung und und Messung von Kraftstoffen, Schmierstoffen und Flüssigkeiten, die allen Kundenwünschen durch gezielte und kompetente Marktanalyse gerecht werden können.
Azienda - Chi siamo
D organizations.
Proteins from the residues of rapeseed oil production will be optimized such that they are suitable for use as base materials or additives in paints, cleaning agents, building materials, and lubricants.
[Further information]
In dem Ende September angelaufenen Projekt TeFuProt Innovationsallianz „ Technofunktionelle Proteine “ werden in den nächsten sechs Jahren in einer Kooperation von 14 Partnern aus Wirtschaft und Wissenschaft aus Agrarreststoffen pflanzliche Proteine mit technofunktionellen Eigenschaften entwickelt.
Eiweiße aus den Resten der Rapsölproduktion sollen so optimiert werden, dass sie als Grund- oder Zusatzstoff in Farben, Reinigungsmitteln, Bau- oder Schmierstoffen eingesetzt werden können.
[Weitere Informationen]
Oxea, an Oman Oil Group company, is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines.
These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics.
In 2012, Oxea generated revenue of about EUR 1.5 billion with its over 1,400 employees worldwide.
Oxea ist Teil der Oman Oil Group und ein weltweiter Hersteller von Oxo-Intermediates und Oxo-Derivaten wie Alkohole, Polyole, Carbonsäuren, Spezialitätenester und Amine.
Diese werden zur Herstellung von hochwertigen Beschichtungen, Schmierstoffen, kosmetischen und pharmazeutischen Produkten, Aroma- und Duftstoffen, Druckfarben sowie Kunststoffen verwendet.
Mit mehr als 1.400 Mitarbeitern weltweit erwirtschaftete Oxea 2012 einen Umsatz von rund 1,5 Milliarden Euro.
The product is an all-round wax for various industries such as plastics, masterbatch, cable, rubber and hotmelts.
It works as dispersing and release agent as well as a lubricant.
DEUREX E 11 G is delivered as granules with a diameter from 3 to 5 mm.
Das Produkt ist ein Allrounder für verschiedene Industrien wie Plastik, Masterbatch, Kabel, Gummi und Schmelzkleber.
Es funktioniert als Dispergier-, Trenn- und Gleitmittel.
DEUREX E 11 G wird als Granulat mit Durchmesser von 3 bis 5 mm geliefert.
Sex toys should be carefully cleaned.
Any open jars or tubes of lubricant should be thrown out, as from there the parasites can spread again.
In the case of threadworms, strict hygiene rules must be followed for six weeks.
Sexspielzeug sollte man sorgfältig reinigen.
Angebrochene Töpfe und Tuben mit Gleitmittel sollte man wegwerfen, da sich auch von dort aus die Parasiten wieder neu verbreiten könnten.
Bei Madenwurmbefall gelten für sechs Wochen verstärkte Hygieneregeln.
This makes it perfectly suitable for the plastics industry, Masterbatches ( especially pigments that are difficult to disperse ) as well as for high viscous rubber and cable fillers.
DEUREX E 25 works as dispersing and release agent as well as a lubricant.
Already a small amount of the wax is sufficient to increase the colour yield of Masterbatches. technical data DEUREX E 25
Dies macht das Produkt vor allem geeignet für die Plastikindustrie, für Masterbatches ( speziell für schwer dispergierbare Pigmente ) sowie für hochviskose Gummianwendungen und Kabelfüllstoffe.
DEUREX E 25 wirkt als Dispergier- und Trennmittel sowie als Gleitmittel.
Bereits geringe Mengen des Wachses genügen, um die Farbausbeute bei Masterbatches zu erhöhen. technische Daten DEUREX E 25
Analytical methods as for example chromatography can detect lowest impurities.
For this reason Riplate SW is manufactured out pure polypropylene without lubricants for an immaculate and secure analysis.
The relatively high volume allows closing of riplate with capmats without any liquid displacement and cross-contamination towards comparable plates with lower volume of other manufacturers.
Analyseverfahren wie zum Beispiel die Chromatographie weisen kleinste Verunreinigungen nach.
Riplate SW wird aus diesem Grund zur einwandfreien und sicheren Analyse aus reinem Polypropylen und ohne Zusätze wie Gleitmittel hergestellt.
Das relativ große Volumen erlaubt das Schließen und öffnen von Riplate mit Noppendeckel ohne Flüssigkeitsverdrängung und Kreuzkontamination gegenüber vergleichbaren Platten mit geringerem Probenvolumen anderer Hersteller.
Baerlocher
Aluminum stearates for use as internal and external lubricants for polyamides and thermosets, which are characterized by the fine particle size distribution.
Product Management:
Baerlocher
Aluminiumstearate zum Einsatz als innere und äußere Gleitmittel für Polyamide und Thermosets, welche sich durch die feine Partikelgrößenverteilung auszeichnen.
Product Management:
Never use two condoms at the same time - they rub against each other and can therefore more easily tear or come off.
Always use a generous amount of oil-free lubricant for anal sex or if the vagina is dry.
Never use oil-containing lubricant ( Vaseline, massage oil, body lotion ) - they destroy the condom!
Nie zwei Kondome gleichzeitig verwenden – sie scheuern aneinander und können so leichter reißen und abrutschen.
Bei Analverkehr und trockener Scheide immer ausreichend fettfreies Gleitmittel verwenden.
Niemals fetthaltige Mittel ( Vaseline, Massageöl, Bodylotion ) verwenden – sie zerstören das Kondom!
As a rule, no additives are used.
Amounts of pigments, stabilizers and lubricants may however be added.
RP = Regranulate with indication of brand name and color
In der Regel werden keine Additive beigefügt.
Ausnahmen sind eventuell geringe Zugaben von Pigmenten, Stabilisatoren und Gleitmittel.
RP = Regranulat mit Angabe von Marke und mit Farbnummer
Clay has a complex structure.
Many extremely thin layers, comprising only a few water molecules and also relatively large pores filled with water, confer plasticity on the clay, which is important, for example, in pottery (the thin water layers act as a lubricant).
The water molecules adhere to the clay and are therefore replaced only very slowly.
Ton hat eine komplexe Struktur :
Viele hauchdünne, nur wenige Wassermoleküle umfassende Schichten und auch grössere, mit Wasser gefüllte Poren verleihen ihm die Plastizität, die zum Beispiel beim Töpfern wichtig ist (die dünnen Wasserschichten wirken als Gleitmittel).
Die Wassermoleküle kleben am Ton und werden deshalb nur sehr langsam ausgetauscht.