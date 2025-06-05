Lucinda Hicks Named CEO of Sister Group (2025)

Production companySister (Black Doves, Eric, Chernobyl, This Is Going to Hurt), co-founded by chief creative officer Jane Featherstone, executive chair Elisabeth Murdoch, and Stacey Snider, has named Lucinda Hicks CEO of Sister Group, the company unveiled on Thursday.

The former CEO of Banijay U.K. and (chief operating officer (COO) of Endemol Shine U.K., who will be based in London, previously also ran TV production company Dragonfly. In addition to her experience with Sister top executives from those roles, Hicks has since 2022 also worked with Sister and other companies, such as Channel 4, in an advisory capacity.

In her CEO role, Hicks will “drive the strategic direction and oversee executionof the independent studioanditspartner companies,” Sister said.

The production powerhouse on Thursday also unveiled the promotion of global chief financial officer (CFO) Chris Fry to the additional, newly created role of COO.

Fry has been serving as interim CEO since the departure of Cindy Holland late last year. With global TV production on the downswing, Sister determined that it would lean into the parts of its business that have already been profitable and to shut down its Los Angeles office at the end of 2024.

“The appointments follow the decision taken at the end of 2024 to move group operations from the U.S. and sellglobally fromthe U.K.,” Sister said. Fry’s promotion is separate to the promotion of namesake Chris Fry to the role of managing director at Sister London last month.

The pair of Hicks and Fry will at group level work closely withSister London, the production arm behind the likes ofBlack Doves, Eric, and The Split, which continues to beled by Featherstoneand the rest of the existing leadership team.

“Lucinda takes the reins at a truly exciting point in Sister’s evolution with our global-facing TV and film operations now led from the U.K., creative partner businesses maturing and showing almost limitless potential,” said Murdoch. “She is one of the most talented creative executives of her generation, who has run indies and groups, has a proven track record in nurturing creative talent, founding start-ups, and driving major M&A activity, and an ingrained international perspective – a skillset and experience perfectly suited to lead us in our next chapter.”

Added Featherstone: “We are a creator-led business, and Lucinda is a true champion of creatives. Having had the pleasure of working with her both at Shine Group and more recently through her work with us as a consultant, I know implicitly the acumen, leadership and impact that she will bring to the role.”

Said Hicks: “Sister is synonymous with excellence and unique in the creative diversity of the incredible companies that sit within the fold. I’ve seen recently first-hand how that reputation is rightly earned and how the ambition to continually raise the bar is unrelenting and so characteristic of Liz and Jane. Having had the privilege of working with them and the brilliant Chris Fry in different guises across the years, it’s genuinely energizing to be joining them and the supremely talented Sister team.”

Sister partners with creator-led businesses across the U.K. and U.S. For example, it recently increased its investment in Dorothy St Pictures, the producer behind The Greatest Night in Pop and Pamela: A Love Story. It also works with British animation company Locksmith Animation (That Christmas), new non-scripted TV and tech entertainment company Yes Yes Media, and iconic London music venue Koko. In the U.S., Sister has invested in podcast studio Campside Media, Molly Stern’s publishing venture Zando, Unanimous Media, Stephen Curry’s content studio, and comic book, film and TV studio AWA Studios.