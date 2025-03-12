LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask review: the future of LED face masks has arrived (2025)

When you buy through links on our articles, Future and its syndication partners may earn a commission.

Many of the best LED face masks tackle the signs of ageing using red and infrared LEDs to boost skin collagen levels, which naturally decline as we get older. But what if wrinkles and fine lines aren’t your only skincare concern?

Internal and external factors such as sun exposure, hormonal changes, pollution, stress, diet and poor sleep can all affect the appearance of our skin, leading to issues including acne, hyperpigmentation, redness, inflammation, dullness and dark circles, to name a few. So, what’s the solution?

Step forward the brand-new LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask from Project E Beauty, which boasts an impressive eight treatment modes to tackle over 10 of the most common skin care concerns using the power of different coloured LED lights, including purple, yellow, cyan, green and, of course, red and near-infrared. Want to know how it works? Read on.

LUMALUX FACE PRO LED LIGHT THERAPY MASK REVIEW: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask is now available to buy for a recommended retail price of £309 from Project E Beauty .

LUMALUX FACE PRO LED LIGHT THERAPY MASK REVIEW: UNBOXING AND DESIGN

Inside the box, you’ll find the LED mask itself, plus the controller, USB-C charging cable, carry bag and instruction manual. So far, so standard. But it’s the number of LED bulbs on the mask’s interior that will catch your eye on first inspection.

Hailed as Project E Beauty’s ‘most advanced LED mask for deeper skin renewal’, the LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask features an astonishing 800 high-grade LEDs, which Project E Beauty says is 400% more LEDs that the industry standard.

Divided into four LEDs per bulb, you get 200 red LEDs, 200 blue LEDs and 200 green LEDs to make different kinds of colour light therapy, plus 180 Infrared LEDs and 20 deep infrared LEDs, all densely packed across the interior of the mask for optimal face coverage, precise light delivery, and maximal energy absorption.

Indeed, this mask intentionally has a very thin slit at the mouth area for integrated lip coverage, so you can also enjoy a targeted LED lip treatment to enhance collagen and elasticity for younger, fuller-looking lips while still being able to breathe.

Made from 100% soft, supple silicone with padded, built-in eye protection, the LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask weighs just 307g, so it’s incredibly lightweight and comfortably fits the face courtesy of the wide, built-in straps that secure with large Velcro pads for an adjustable fit.

Wireless and portable, you’ll need to charge the controller for five hours to get a full charge, but it will potentially last you for weeks as each treatment lasts for just three minutes (more on that later).

To turn it on, long press the controller’s power button for two seconds to automatically activate the first of the seven LED light therapy colour modes: Deep Rejuvenation Mode, using deep infrared, infrared, and red. To access the other colour modes, keep pressing the mode button.

LUMALUX FACE PRO LED LIGHT THERAPY MASK: FEATURES

I’ve touched upon the 20 deep infrared LEDs a couple of times, but let’s not skirt over them. Deep infrared is a fairly new addition to high-end LED masks, going much deeper than red light wavelengths (630nm) and infrared light wavelengths (850nm) to penetrate the skin at 1072nm, thus supporting advanced phase collagen production to help tackle more advanced signs of aging.

Moreover, the 20 deep infrared LEDs in this mask are positioned across key facial zones identified as ‘high impact’ areas for skin ageing, including the forehead, crow’s feet, frown lines, and areas around the mouth. When combined with red and infrared in the first mode, these deep infrared LEDs create ‘peak power zones’ that deliver concentrated, highly targeted light therapy to prevent and smooth out wrinkle formation.

But that’s not all, because this mask provides seven other colour modes to tackle a multitude of skin concerns using science-backed light wavelengths. Let’s break them down:

Deep Rejuvenation mode: Deep Infrared (1072nm) + Infrared (850nm) + Red light (630nm)

Clinically proven to be the most powerful anti-ageing LED light therapy combination on the market for cellular rejuvenation and collagen enhancement. Works beyond the skin's surface to target muscles, joints, and nerves to reduce inflammation and enhance skin health from the outside in.

Intense Youth Boost mode: Infrared (850nm) + Red (630nm)

Prevents ageing by triggering collagen and elastin production to promote younger-looking skin while softening the appearance of existing wrinkles.

Blemish Control mode: Blue (460nm)

Targets acne by applying intense blue light wavelengths to the outer skin layer to destroy acne-causing bacteria P-acnes. Blue light also reduces pore size, regulates excess oil production, and treats other inflammatory markers such as redness and inflammation.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Calm and Clear mode: Purple, combing Red (630nm) + Blue (460nm)

A powerful anti-blemish treatment that reinforces the collagen matrix while treating and preventing acne breakouts. Acne can damage the skin barrier, so red light helps to repair skin while blue light helps to heal.

Balance and Brighten mode: Green (520nm)

A mode to target hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone such as dark spots, melasma, dark eye circles and rough texture. Intensely brightens dull and lackluster skin while supporting cell turnover for enhanced radiance.

Soothing Harmony mode: Cyan, combining Green (520nm) + Blue (460nm)

Cyan light therapy is a unique combination of blue and green wavelengths designed to deeply purify and soothe inflamed and sensitive skin. Beneficial for the treatment of rosacea and other skin conditions accompanied by redness.

Glow Enhancer mode: Yellow, combining Red (630nm) + Green (520nm)

Red and green light wavelengths stimulate the production of red blood cells and remove toxins and other impurities from the skin. Clinically proven to soften skin texture and reduce roughness in four weeks

Full Spectrum Boost mode: White, combining Blue (460nm) + Red (630nm) + Green (520nm)

An all-in-one treatment combining all visible light wavelengths to trigger cellular renewal and transform overall complexion. To be used as a final treatment after other modes

Because this mask uses multiple LEDs that are densely packed together, it is deemed very powerful, so each treatment mode is limited to just three minutes per session. For the best results, Project E Beauty recommends you use the mask three to five times a week for three minutes per session, and that you limit yourself to two modes per day for a maximum of six minutes all together to avoid skin irritation.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

LUMALUX FACE PRO LED LIGHT THERAPY MASK: PERFORMANCE

First off, this lightweight mask feels almost weightless when worn, applying zero pressure to the nose and forehead. I found the fit slightly loose across the lower half of my face - probably because it has just the one central strap as opposed two straps at the top and bottom - but the mask’s generous size and shape ensures you get great light therapy coverage.

Nearly all the LED masks I’ve tried before have wide mouth holes so you can breathe easy and drink through a straw during lengthier treatments. The obvious downside of this, however, is that your lips and surrounding areas don’t get to enjoy the benefits of the LED rays.

To get around this, I’ve previously used the CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector device to plump and soften my lips, but there’s no need for an additional gadget with the LumaLux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask. It provides great coverage across the mouth area, and because the treatments last for just three minutes, you won’t miss taking a sip of water.

I wasn’t sure how efficacious the three-minute treatments would be, but I put my trust in the mask’s clinical-level power and used it five times a week for a month, often doing one treatment in the morning and one before bed to take full advantage. Bonus alert: because the sessions are so short, they fit easily into your morning and evening cleansing regime.

As a perimenopausal woman in her 40s with hormonal acne, dark circles, hyperpigmentation from sun damage, and several signs of ageing, I sometimes struggled to decide what mode I wanted to use, because I wanted to use them all!

In the end, I mainly used the Deep Rejuvenation mode in the morning to plump and prevent fine lines, and selected the Soothing Harmony mode before bed to address most of my other skin concerns, including acne, inflammation, redness, hyperpigmentation and dark circles.

Project E Beauty say results vary depending on the concerns being addressed, so while relief from acne, redness and irritation may be immediate, the long-term benefits of red and infrared light therapy may take two to three months to fully take effect.

Personally, I noticed any signs acne and inflammation were immediately soothed and minimised, helping to prevent any major breakouts during the course of testing. By the end of the month, my skin tone was also noticeably more even, brighter, and less red, and I am looking forward to seeing whether continued use of the Cyan mode will improve my hyperpigmentation and redness further.

Finally, I’m in love with the deep infrared LEDs placed strategically on ‘high impact’ facial zones. I’m positive they helped to visibly smooth the pesky lines on my forehead where I raise my eyebrows - I thought these were ingrained, but I was wrong! - as well as the marionette lines around my mouth. Overall, I’m seriously impressed.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

LUMALUX FACE PRO LED LIGHT THERAPY MASK: VERDICT

The Lumalux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask offers eight scientifically-proven treatment modes - seven LED light therapy colour modes, plus infrared and deep infrared light therapy – to combat all your skincare concerns, including ageing, hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, dark circles and more.

Uber-lightweight and comfortable to wear, treatments take just 3 minutes per session to fit seamlessly into your life. Even better, the 20 deep infrared LEDs deeply penetrate the skin at 1072nm to tackle wrinkles in high-wear areas, such as the forehead and crow’s feet.