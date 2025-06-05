Luxury hotel to open where Montauk motel once stood in latest transformation of rustic haven (2025)

There’s a new luxury hotel launching this summer on the East End — Offshore Montauk — with a price tag to match.

Rising where the former Sands Motel once stood, the chic hotel becomes the latest to replace a budget-friendly Montauk motel, as Side Dish has been chronicling.

Room rates will range from $700 to $1,000 and up to $2,000 for “multiple bedroom suites on holiday weekends,” a spokesperson said.

Marley Dominguez’s Enduring Hospitality Group bought the property last year for $23.5 million — down from the $28 million asking price.

8

Located at 71 South Emerson Ave., Offshore offers ocean and Fort Pond views.

The 43 rooms have all been gut renovated, and guests can also book a treatment its spaor relax on the pool deck.

Offshore is “centered around wellness, offering a state-of-the-art spa,” along with a pool and a gym, the spokesperson said.

A restaurant and bar with a rooftop space will launch next summer.

8

8

We hear…that Michelin-starred Greek chef Lefteris Lazarou is making his debut in the US with AMMA Fresh Greek — opening in the Penn District this summer.

Lazarou, known for Varoulko Seaside in Athens, crafted the new fast-casual concept’s menu with speed, taste and nutrition in mind. True to traditional Greek dishes, the menu features “affordable and accessible” offerings — along with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, says AMMA Fresh Greek founder Haris Stamoulis.

8

Diners can build their own plates with a main protein (chicken or beef-and-lamb gyro; chicken, pork or lamb souvlaki or Talagani cheese); a puree (spinach, celeriac, carrot-orange, cauliflower or pomodoro); a carb (rice with corn and carrots, Greek fries, or oven baked potatoes) and a vegetable. Other options include custom pita wraps and Greek classics like Moussaka and Pastitsio and Lazarou creations, like AMMA’s sea bream on a cauliflower pomodoro puree with arugula and a side of Tarama spread; and sea bream on celery rootpuréewith baby spinach and a side of tarama spread.

Desserts will includebougatsa(a custard wrapped in phyllo), andportokalopita(a Greek syrup cake made with phyllo infused with orange flavor.)

8

The restaurant joins the “transformed” Penn Station retail concourse level, said Vornado Realty Trust Executive VP Glen J. Weiss.

The design, by Athens-based Stirixis Group, includes terrazzo floors, an orange and olive tree, and anagora—a small market stocked with items from Greece and branded products such as honey and olive oil.

Tasteof the West Side is back for the first time in five years (save for a small event in 2022) — and it’s bigger than ever, with more than 70 chefs participating over two nights — on May 30 and 31.

It will be held at the Louis Brandeis Campusencompassing five different high schools, a mix of public and charter schoolson West 84th St, and it will be hosted by the New York Postand benefitLifeforce in Later Years (L.I.L.Y), a charity for eldercare in Upper Manhattan andYoung People Chorus, who will also be performing at the event.”

8

After COVID and inflation, the restaurants are eager to get out. It’s been very tough and they are excited we are bringing it back,” said Don Evans, chairman of the event. Taste of the West Side launched in 2010 and the neighborhood’s food scene has changed significantly since then, Evans added.

Top stars like Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana will attend as well as new favorites like Essentials by Christophe and long time classics like Cafe Luxembourg. Think small plates, craft cocktails and curated wines. There’s a live DJ the first night, with participating restaurants on Friday night includeDagon, Sempre Oggi, Melba’s, Carmine’s, Velvet Cowboy, and Pop Up Bagels.

8

Saturday night, dubbed Best of the West, features a live performance by the Atomic Funk Project band and dishes from Tatiana, Essentials by Christophe, The Leopard at Des Artistes, Lincoln Ristorante, Jacob’s Pickles, Cafe Luxembourg, Orwashers, and Jing Fong.Tickets are $125 for general admission and $175 for VIP tickets. General Admission tickets go on sale March 24 with a 15% early bird discount here.

Breads Bakery founder Gadi Peleg is hoping to do with bureka what he did with babka.

BUBA Bureka, the Big Apple’s first dedicated bureka, shop opens at 193 Bleecker St on April 3.The menu is from Chef Ben Siman-Tov, a chef/baker with a modern take on Middle Eastern cuisine. Siman-Tov is also known asBenGingi,and he has 1.7 million followers on social media; he also coco-authored“Eat Small Plates”with his wife Zikki, slated for release later this year.

8

Siman-Tov andPeleg have partnered with Fritz Oleshansky, who previously worked at Breads Bakery in Union Square, where he was known as “Fritz the Schmoozer.”

Bureka is a crisp yet flaky pastry ubiquitous in the Mediterranean and Middle East. The changing menu includesmultiple fillings and sides — all served with tahini, pickles and a hard-boiled egg.

Signature burekas on the opening menu will include the Potato Bureka with Dutch potatoes and caramelized onions; a sweet-and-savory Corn Bureka with fresh corn, butter, and a touch of sea salt; a classic Cheese Bureka with gouda, feta, and ricotta; and a Spinach Artichoke Bureka.

The seasonal menu will also include collaborations with chefs and influencers. Siman-Tov, Peleg and Oleshansky also hold weekly live jam sessionsandlaunched the shop following a conversation over coffee at Breads Bakery, natch.