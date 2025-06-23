Lymphatic Drainage Tools | Sephora (2025)

Sephora customers often prefer the following products when searching for Lymphatic Drainage Tools.
Boost your skincare routine with our collection of lymphatic drainage tools. Designed to help stimulate lymphatic flow and reduce puffiness, these tools are a must-have for anyone looking to achieve a healthy, radiant complexion. From jade rollers to gua sha stones, we offer a variety of options to suit your preferences and needs. Incorporating these tools into your daily skincare regimen can help improve circulation, promote detoxification, and enhance the absorption of skincare products. Discover the power of lymphatic drainage and unlock a new level of self-care with our selection of innovative tools.
I recently learned about how this helps with lymphatic drainage. At first I wasn’t sure if the bristles would be too rough, but it’s actually softer than “copper” sounds. ...Love this brush, the bristles are sturdy and after using with lymphatic strokes I feel energized. My skin feels lighter and rejuvinated.
What it is: A sleek dry brush with ion-charged copper bristles to wake up the body, exfoliate skin, restore electromagnetic balance, and rev up the lymphatic system.
Device Features:
- Copper Bristles: Release neutralizing ions that target acidity and balance your energy state.
- Humanly Soured Natural Horsehair: Luxuriously soft touch to an intensely exfoliating experience.
What Else You Need to Know:This is the ultimate tool to energize your lymphatic system, boost circulation, and enhance overall skin health. The ion-charged copper bristles release neutralizing ions that are easily absorbed through the skin creating a sense of calm.
Because of the smooth shape, I feel it worked better for lymphatic drainage purposes than other tools as well....I use the Kansa wand every morning as a facial massage, cold eye depuffer, and lymphatic drainage and it’s one of my favorite tools!
What it is: A facial tool to help depuff, soften the appearance of fine lines, and stimulate energy flow.
What Else You Need to Know: Used by practitioners of Ayurveda for centuries, the pure Kansa, a sacred mix of copper and tin, lowers and balances skin’s pH to help calm irritation and redness.
Beautifully made Lymphatic Drainage Massage Tool!...When used together, the Oil helps the Tool easily glide over skin for Lymphatic Drainage and the Tool helps the Oil get massaged into and absorbed by skin....Using this massage tool with the Sol De Janeiro Firmeza Oil, and following the lymphatic drainage instructions (and Sephora's "How to Use" instructions), I immediately saw the difference between the treated one, and the one that hasn't (yet).
What it is: An at-home lymphatic drainage massage tool to help visibly sculpt the body and reduce that bloated feeling.
What Else You Need to Know: This tool—made of FSC-certified beechwood—allows you to experience the benefits of a lymphatic drainage massage at home, using Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil (sold separately). Sweep the tool over skin to support lymphatic drainage and the body’s natural detox process and reduce visible signs of bloating.
Once I get the serum in the areas I need I turn the roller to the off position and then use the roller like a jade roller on my entire face for lymphatic drainage and muscle tightness. I leave it on when I eat my breakfast and when come back to do my regular morning routine I am already depuffed! ...Good tool to have in your skincare arsenal...I can't use it everyday, it's itchy at times, but after my botox or with puffy eyes, it's a great tool to reduce inflammation.
What it is: A roll-on serum, with centella asiatica and niacinamide, shown to relieve redness and puffiness.
Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Skincare Concerns: Dark Spots, Redness, Puffiness
Formulation: Lightweight Gel
Highlighted Ingredients:
- Arnica: Reduces the look of swelling.
- Centella Asiatica: Relieves redness.
- Niacinamide: Soothes and restores skin's moisture barrier.
Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also gluten-free and cru
ITEM: 2759967
I have tons of gua sha tools & this one is great. Love for lymphatic drainage in the mornings, a little treat for self care days also. ...It helps the products absorb better into my skin and also helps with lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness in my face.
What it is: A facial gua sha made from rose quartz stone to massage and visibly sculpt your face and neck.
Ingredient Callouts: It comes in recyclable packaging.
What Else You Need to Know: Slight variations in stone color and shape are due to the unique natural character of this product. Rose quartz is believed to have skin nourishing properties and self-love energy.
ITEM: 2759934
Self-Care + Lymphatic...I feel like skincare tools are such a great investment in my self-love and lymphatic system. ...Made of rose quartz, this tool offers multiple benefits for the skin. Its cool and smooth surface provides a relaxing massage, promoting lymphatic drainage and reducing puffiness.
What it is: Dual-ended, natural rose quartz facial massage tool. Large and small ends for versatility. Soothe, cool, reduce puffiness on face and body.
Skincare Concerns:Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Puffiness
What Else You Need to Know: Rose Quartz is known to have skin nourishing properties. Use the Facial Roller regularly to massage your face and body to cool, soothe and help reduce puffiness. Natural rose quartz stone colors vary in this unique product known for its "love" energy. Easy to store in the included pouch.
ITEM: 2716017
ITEM: 2716017
I’ve been using it for lymphatic drainage massages, and let me tell you, it’s perfect for that. ...This one smells amazing! I've enjoyed doing lymphatic massages with this oil. It gets my circulation going and makes my skin glow.
What it is: A sculpting body oil expertly formulated with plankton and celery that improves the look of cellulite and firmness and leaves a cashmere-soft, hydrated finish.
Highlighted Ingredients:
- Flax and Celery Seed: Super-seed extracts visibly transform texture and reinforce skin barrier.
- Kelp Sea Oil: Supports collagen production, intensely hydrates, and smooths.
- Plankton: Contain fatty acids that visibly sculpt and smooth cellulite and improve the look of firmness and elasticity.
What Else You Need to Know: This active body oil is brimming with clinically tested algae actives along with squalane and moringa for intense, long-lasting hydration. Use solo or with your favorite body sculpting tool.
