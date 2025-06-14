M-Å CDer med udenlandske kunstnere | DBA (2025)

Fra 10 kr. stk - hele min samling opløses

ALLE er 100% originale

(i)=integreret CD i cover eller digipak

Sender gerne som DAO-pakke til dit nærmeste posthus for 49 kr. uanset antal CD

Maalesh: Wassi Wassi 40,-

Maalesh: Yelela (i) 40,-

Maalesh: Nawambé 30,-

Machine Head: The Blackening 2CD+DVD (i) 80,-

Macy Gray: The ID

Macy Gray: On how life is /

Madness: Divine Madness

Madonna: Music /

Madonna: Music 2CD

Madonna: I’ll remember 4-track single

Madonna: Ray of light //

Madonna: GHV2

Maggie Björklund: Coming home (i) 20,-

Maggie Reilly: Echoes

Maggie Reilly: Save it for a rainy day

Maggie Reilly: Midnight sun

Magnetic Fields: I (7559796832)

Mahalia Jackson: Silent Night - Golden Greats

Majorian: Majorian 3-track single /

Maná: Justicia, Tierra y Libertad 2-track single

Manfred Mann: Original Gold CD 1+2 50,-

Manfred Mann: The singles plus

Manfred Mann: The best of the EMI years 20,-

Manfred Mann: The very best of the Fontana years

Manfred Mann’s Earth Band: Watch 50,-

Manfred Mann’s Earth Band: Nightingales and Bombers 60,-

Manfred Mann’s Earth Band: Blinded by the light – The very best of 20,-

Manhattan Transfer: The best of

Manhattan Transfer: The very best of

Manhattan Transfer: Bop Doo Wop 20,-

Manic Street Preachers: This is my truth tell me yours ///

Manic Street Preachers: Forever Delayed

Manic Street Preachers: Forever Delayed (i)

Manic Street Preachers: Forever Delayed 2CD 20,-

Mantovani Orchestra: The magic of

Marc Bolan & T.Rex: The collection

Marie Bergman: Fruit 30,-

Marie Laforêt: Marie Laforêt 20,-

Maria Callas: Bellini, Boito, Cherubini, Donizetti, Puccini, Rossini, Verdi

Mariah Carey: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey: Music Box /

Mariah Carey: Daydream

Mariah Carey: #1s

Marianne Faithfull: Broken English 30,-

Marianne Faithfull: A perfect stranger 2CD 40,-

Marie Fredriksson: Min baste vän 30,-

Marilyn Horne: Beautiful dreamer (the great American songbook)

Marilyn Manson: The last tour on earth 20,-

Marilyn Manson: Lest we forget 20,-

Marilyn Manson: Smells like Children 20,-

Marilyn Manson: Antichrist Superstar 20,-

Marilyn Manson: Holy Wood 20,-

Mark Knopfler: Local Hero 20,-

Mark Knopfler: Sailing to Philadelphia 20,- /

Mark Knopfler & Chet Atkins: Neck and Neck 20,-

Mark Morrison: The Judgement

Mark Owen: Green man

Maroon 5: Songs about Jane

Martin Reiter: Alma (i) 40,-

Mary Chapin Carpenter: Party Doll

Mary J Blige: Growing pains

Mary J Blige: The Breakthrough

Mary J Blige: Whats the 411?

Mary J Blige: The Tour

Mary Lou Williams: The first Lady of the Piano

Mary Lou Williams trio: Free Spirits (716043104321) 80,-

Massive Attack: Risingson (4-track single) (i)

Mastodon: Blood Mountain 20,-

Mats Ronander: Reality 20,-

Matt Bianco: Indigo

Mavericks: Live in Austin Texas 20,-

MC Hammer: Please Hammer don’t hurt ’em 20,-

Meat Loaf: Rock’n’roll hero /

Meat Loaf: Prime Cuts 20,-

Meat Loaf: Couldn’t have said it better 2CD 20,-

Meat Loaf: Welcome to the Neighbourhood

Melanie C: Northern star

Melody Club: Goodbye to romance 30,-

Mental as Anything: Live it up The Collection 2CD 30,-

Mercedes Sosa: Siempre – Una vida en canciones 2CD (i) 80,-

Mercury Rev: Deserter’s songs 20,-

Mercury Rev: All is dream 20,-

Mercury Rev: See you on the other side 20,-

Merle Haggard: More of the Best

Metallica: Creeping Death/Jump in the Fire EP 70,-

Metallica: The memory remains 3-track single 30,-

Metallica: Hardwired… to self-destruct 2CD (i) 40,-

Mezzoforte: Rising 30,-

Michael Bolton: Soul provider /

Michael Bolton: All that matters

Michael Bolton: The hunger /

Michael Bolton: The one thing

Michael Bolton: Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton: Everybody’s crazy

Michael Bolton: Greatest hits 1985-1995

Michael Bolton: At last – songs from the heart

Michael Bolton: Only a woman like you

Michael Bolton: Timeless – The Classics vol.2

Michael Bublé: Call me irresponsible

Michael Bublé: Crazy love CD+DVD

Michael J Sheehy: No longer my Concern (i)

Michael Genest: Crystal Fantasy

Michael Jackson: Blood on the dance floor //

Michael Jackson: This is it 2CD (i)

Michael Jackson: Invincible

Michael Jackson: History 2CD /

Michael Jackson: The Ultimate Collection 4CD+DVD+ stor booklet (5177433004) 200,-

Michael Jackson: Dangerous

Michael McDonald: Motown

Michael Nyman: The Piano (soundtrack)

Mick Jagger: Goddes in the doorway 20,-

Mick Jagger: Wandering spirit 20,- /

Mick Jagger: The very best of 20,-

Mick Jagger: She’s the Boss 50,-

Mick Jagger: Primitive Cool

Middle of the Road: Middle of the Road

Midge Ure: Answers to nothing 20,-

Midge Ure: Pure 20,-

Midnight Oil: Breathe (i) 20,- /

Midnight Oil: Redneck Wonderland 20,-

Miike Snow: Miike Snow

Mika: Life in Cartoon Motion /

Mika: The boy who knew to much

Mikael Samuelson: Fridas Bok 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Five miles out 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Elements 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Earth moving 20,- /

Mike Oldfield: Hergest Ridge 40,-

Mike Oldfield: QE2 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Platinum 20,- /

Mike Oldfield: Amarok 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Tubular Bells II 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Elements stor Box 4 CD+booklet 250,-

Mike Oldfield: The Orchestral Tubular Bells (2435931752) 20,-

Mike Oldfield: Crises 20,-

Mike & The Mechanics: M6 /

Mike & The Mechanics: Beggar on a Beach of Gold

Miles Davis: The best of (The Capitol/Blue note years) 20,-

Miles Davis: The cinema of Miles Davis (013929333031) 30,-

Miles Davis: Live around the World (i) (81227361228) 40,-

Miles Davis: You’re under arrest 30,-

Miles Davis: Collectors item (i) 30,-

Miles David: Miles Stones 2CD (011222204189) 30,-

Miles Davis: Gold /

Miles Davis: Porgy and Bess (099706514121) 20,- /

Miles Davis: Sketches of Spain (099706514220) 30,-

Miles Davis: A night in Tunesia (712155063794)30,-

Miles Davis: Four and More (Japan press) (SRCS 9111) 60,-

Miles Davis: My Funny Valentine (Japan Press) (SRCS 9110) 80,-

Miles Davis: The complete Amsterdam Concert (307516682322) 40,-

Miles Davis: Electric (099706544920) 20,-

Miles Davis: Miles away 3CD (i) (060143490194) 30,-

Miles Davis: Super Hits 20,-

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool 30,-

Miles Davis: Walkin’ 20,-

Miles Davis: Kind of Blue + Ascenseur pour l’échafaud + somethin’ else (med Cannonball Adderley) 2CD 40,-

Miles Davis Quintet: Harmon Gymnasium, Berkely 1967 (291012903426) 60,-

Miles Davis and Milt Jackson: Quintet/Sextet (i) (090204703814) 40,-

Miles Davis & Marcus Miller: Music from Siesta (7599256552) 30,-

Miles Davis & Tadd Dameron Quintet: In Paris International deJazz May 1949 (i) 40,-

Miles Davis feat. Stella by Starlight: 58 Miles (099746791827) 20,-

Milli Vanilli: All or nothing – the US remix album

Milt Jackson & John Coltrane: Bags & Trane (075678134821) 20,-

Milt Jackson & The Jazz Giants Bean Bags + Bags’ Opus (8436019580462) 30,-

Milton Nascimento: A Arte de Milton Nascimento 20,-

Miriam Makabe: Pata Pata

Mireille Mathieau: Greatest hits

Mission: Blue 30,-

Missy Elliott: Under construction /

Missy Elliott: The cookbook

Missy Elliott: Da real world

Missy Elliott: Respect M.E.

Missy Elliott: This is not a test

Moloko: I am not a Doctor

Moloko: Catalogue + Live at Brixton 2CD 30,-

Monkees: The definitive Monkees

Monkees: Head 50,-

Monkees: I’m a believer

Monty Python: Sings 20,-

Monty Python: The Final Rip off 2CD 30,-

Moody Marsden Band: Unplugged Live in Hell Norway (015908940125) 60,-

Morrissey: Ringleader of the Tormentors CD+DVD (i) 20,-

Morgan Delt: Phase Zero (i)

Mothers Finest: Meta-Funk’n-Physical 40,-

M People: Bizarre Fruit II – Live and remixed 2CD

Mr. Big: Lean into it

Mr. Thing & The Professional Human Beings: Funky Europa 30,-

Ms. Dynamite: Little Deeper

Mstrkrft: Fist of god (i) 20,-

Muddy Waters: Trainfare Blues /

Muddy Waters: The original Hoochie Coochie Man

Muddy Waters: 26 Track collection

Múm: Finally we are no one (i) 20,-

Muse: Black holes & Revelations (i) 20,- /

Muse: Hullabaloo 2CD 20,-

Muse: Absolution

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade 30,-

Nana Mouskouri: Why worry

Nana Mouskouri: Only love 2CD

Nana Mouskouri: A place in my heart 2CD

Nanci Griffith: Storms

Nanci Griffith: Blue roses from the Moons

Nancy Wilson: Today, tomorrow, forever + A touch of today (2 album på en CD) 50,-

Nat King Cole: The Greatest Hits

Nat King Cole: Here’s Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole: On the Street where you live (papcover/reklame)

Nat King Cole: Cole Espanol and more vol.1 + vol.2 (7777464692) (7777464822) 60,-

Nat King Cole: Love is the thing (and more) (7777466482)

Nat King Cole. The best of

Nat King Cole: The Unforgettable

Nat King Cole: Sings for two in love (and more)

Nat King Cole sings/George Shearing plays (7777483322)

Nat King Cole: Just one of those things (and more)

Nat King Cole: Twice as nice 2CD en Español (701861875220) 50,-

Natacha Atlas: Ayeshteni

Natacha Atlas: Gedida

Natalie Cole: Stardust

Natalie Cole: Holly & Ivy

Natalie Cole: Everlasting

Natalie Imbruglia: Left of the middle /

National: High Violet (i) 20,-

National: Sleep well Beast (i) 40,-

National Bank: The National Bank

Natural Born Hippies: In your dreams CD+DVD 20,-

Neeva: Neeva

Neil Diamond: 12 songs (i) /

Neil Diamond: Jonathan Livingston Seagull 30,-

Neil Sedaka: Laughter & Tears

Neil Sedaka: Greatest hits live in concert /

Neil Young: Road Rock V 1 – Friends and relatives 30,- /

Neil Young: Prairie Wind 30,-

Neil Young: Freedom 20,-

Neil Young: Sleeps with Angels 20,-

Neil Young: Living with War 20,-

Neil Young: Chrome Dreams II (i) CD+DVD 50,-

Neil Young: Live at Massey Hall 1971 (i) 30,-

Neil Young: Fork in the Road (i) CD+DVD 40,-

Neil Young: Earth 2CD (i) 40,-

Neil Young: Psychedelic Pill 2CD (i) 50,-

Neil Young: Live at the Fillmore East March 1970 30,-

Neil Young: Americana (i) 30,-

Neil Young: Neil Young (93624979050) 40,-

Neil Young: Mirror Ball + Merkin Ball 2CD (i) 30,-

Nelly Furtado: The spirit indestructible 2CD (i) 20,-

Nelly Furtado: Folklore

Nena: Feuer und Flamme 50,-

Neneh Cherry: Man

Neneh Cherry: Homebrew

N.E.R.D: Seeing sounds

Neville Brothers: All my relations 20,-

New Order: Waiting for the Sirens’ Call 20,-

New Order: The best of 20,-

New Order: International 20,-

New Young Pony Club: Fantastic Playroom

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Henrys Dream 80,-

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Nocturama 30,-

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Live from KCRW (i) 30,- /

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Into my arms (3-track single)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds + Kylie Minogue: Where the wild Roses grow (i) 3-track single (016025601851)

Nick Cave, Mick Harvey and Ed Clayton-Jones: And the Ass saw the Angel (i) 40,-

Nickelback: The long Road (i)

Nickelback: Silver side up

Nico: The Marble Index 120,-

Nico: The end… 100,-

Nico: Desertshore 100,-

Nightwish: Dark Passion Play 2CD (i) 20,-

Nils Lofgren: Damaged goods 20,-

Nina Simone: The best of

Nina Simone: In Concert 30,-

Nina Simone: Nina’s back 60,-

Nina Simone: Angel of the Morning (706238310014) 20,-

Nine: Listen 30,-

No Doubt: The singles 1992-2003

Norah Jones: Come away with me

Northern Voices: Shaman 50,-

Notting Hillbillies: Missing… Presumed having a good time

Oasis: What’s the story Morning Glory

Oasis: Familiar to Millions

Oasis: Definitely Maybe

Oasis: Heathen Chemistry

Oasis: Dig out your soul

Oasis: Be here now

Offspring: Conspiracy of one

Offspring: Americana

Offspring: Ixnay on the Hombre 20,-

Offspring: Smash

Oh No Ono: Yes

Oleta Adams: Circle of one

Oleta Adams: Evolution

Oleta Adams: Moving on

Olivia Newton John: Back to basics

Olivia Newton John: Soulkiss 50,-

Olivia Newton John: Gaia 20,-

Olivia Newton John: The definitive collection

Olive: Extra Virgin (i) 30,-

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark OMD: The best of 20,-

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark OMD: Organisation (DIDCD6) 60,-

Orup: Orup

Osmonds: Gonna be a Heartache tonight

Otis Redding: Otis Blue (75678031823) 20,-

Ozzy Osbourne: Live & Loud 2CD 60,-

Ozzy Osbourne: Speak of the Devil 40,-

Ozzy Osbourne: No rest for the Wicked 40,-

Ozzy Osbourne: Randy Rhoads Tribute 2LP på en CD 50,-

Ozzy Osbourne: The Ozzman Cometh 2CD 50,-

Ozzy Osbourne: Down to earth 40,-

Ozzy Osbourne: Under cover 40,-

Paramore: Riot

Parliament: Mothership Connection 40,-

Passenger: The Passenger 2-track single

Passenger: All the little lights

Passengers: Original Soundtracks 1

Pat Benatar: Gravity’s Rainbow 20,-

Patsy Cline: Walking after midnight

Patsy Cline: Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline: The very best of

Patti Smith: Trampin’ (i) 30,-

Patti Smith: Outside society (i) 30,-

Patty Griffin: Flaming Red

Paul Anka: Music goes on

Paul McCartney: Flowers in the Dirt /

Paul McCartney: Band on the run 40,-

Paul McCartney: Run Devil run 20,-

Paul McCartney: Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney: Live in Los Angeles (papcover) 30,-

Paul McCartney: Wingspan 2CD 20,-

Paul Simon: Surprise 20,-

Paul Simon: The rhythm of the Saints 20,- /

Paul Weller: 22 dreams

Paul Young: The crossing /

Perez Prado: Our man in Havana

Pet Shop Boys: Pop Art 2CD 20,- /

Pet Shop Boys: Nightlife (i) 20,-

Peter Cetera: One more story

Peter Gabriel: Secret World live 2CD 30,-

Peter, Paul & Mary: Ten years together

Petter: Bananrepubliken

Petter: Mitt sjätte sinne

Pétur Ben: Wine for my weakness (i) 30,-

Pharrell Williams: Girl

Phil Collins: Buster (soundtrack)

Phil Collins: Dance into the light //

Phil Collins: But seriously

Phil Collins: Both sides

Phil Collins: 12”ers

Phil Collins: Testify

Phil Keaggy: What a day + Love broke thru 2 album på en CD 100,-

Philip Glass: Glassworks 40,-

Pink: Try This

Pink: Missunderztood

Pink: The truth about Love

Pink: Can’t take me home

Pink: Funhouse Tour edition CD+DVD

Pink: Hurts 2D Human (i) 20,-

Pink Fairies: Never Never Land 30,-

Pink Floyd: Works 100,-

Pink Floyd: Echoes 2CD 40,-

Pino Daniele, Francesco De Gregori, Fiorella Mannoia, Ron: In Tour 2CD 30,-

PJ Harvey: Is this desire 20,-

Placebo: Meds /

Placido Domingo, Diana Ross og José Carreras: Christmas in Vienna

Placido Domingo, Sissel Kyrkjebø og Charles Aznavour: Christmas in Vienna III /

Platters: The collection

Pogues: Hell’s Ditch 20,-

Pointer Sisters: Break Out

Pointer Sisters: The best of The Pointer Sisters

Police: Zenyatta Mondatta 20,- /

Police: Ghost in the Machine 20,-

P.O.S.: Never better (i) 20,-

Prefab Sprout: Andromeda Heights 20,-

Presets: Beams

Presets: Apocalypso

Presidents of the United States of America: Tiny Explosions (2-track single I papcover)

Pretenders: Last of the independents

Pretty Maids: Anything worth doing is worth overdoing 40,-

Pretty Maids: Back to Back – The best of 30,-

Prince: Diamonds and pearls //

Prince: Emancipation 3CD 30,- /

Prince: Controversy (3601-2 256 950) 80,-

Prince: Lovesymbol 0(+>

Prince: Rave un2 the Joy Fantastic 30,-

Prince: Chaos and disorder 30,-

Prince: I Hate U - 5 track single (932435742)

Prince: Betcha by Golly Wow + Right back here in my arms 2 track single (24388356022)

Proclaimers: Sunshine on Leith

Procol Harum: The well’s on fire 40,-

Quatermass II: Long Road (016272883321) 80,-

Queen: Heaven for everyone 2 track single i papcover

Queen: Made in Heaven 30,- ///

Queen: Hot Space 50,-

Queen: The Interview CD+bog (Mick St Michael) 30,-

Queen: The Miracle 20,-

Queen: Live Magic 20,-

Queen: A night at the Opera 30,-

Queen Esther Marrow: Legend 2CD (i) 40,-

Queen of the Stone Age: R 20,-

Quincy Jones: The Dude 20,-

Rage against the Machine: The battle of Los Angeles

Rainbow: Live in Munich 1977 (DVD) (034504957374) 20,-

Rainbow: Long live Rock’n’roll (remastered) (31454736329) 40,-

Rainbow: Richie Blackmore’s Rainbow (remastered) (31454736022) 40,-

Ramones: Anthology – Hey ho let´s go 2CD box med hæfte 40,- /

Ramones: Subterranean Jungle 40,-

Ramones: Rocket to Russia 40,-

Ramsey Lewis Trio: Live

Ramsey Lewis: The In Crowd

Ramsey Lewis: A simple discovery (i) 20,-

Randy Crawford: Abstract Emotions 20,-

Randy Crawford: Secret combination

Randy Newman: Good old boys 40,-

Randy Newman: Faust 2CD 50,-

Randy Newman: Lonely at the Top 20,-

Rasmus: Into (i) 20,-

Rasmus: Hide from the sun

Rat Pack: Members edition

Rat Pack: Best of

Ray Charles: Genius loves company

Ray Charles: I’m going down to the river /

Ray Charles: I can’t stop loving you

Ray Davis: The Kinks Choral Collection 20,-

Ray La Montagne: Gossip in the grain (i) 20,-

Ray La Montagne: Till the suns turn black (i) 250,-

Razorlight: Razorlight

Razorlight: Slipway Fires

Rebecka Törnqvist: Good thing

Red hot chili peppers: I’m with you (i) 20,-

Red hot chili peppers: Out in L.A. 20,-

Red hot chili peppers: Freaky Styley 20,-

Red hot chili peppers: Mothers Milk 20,-

Red hot chili peppers: Live Rare Remix 3CD 70,-

Rednex: Sex & Violins /

Red Squares: It’s happening 20,-

Regina Spektor: Far (i)

Regina Spektor: Far

R.E.M.: Reveal

R.E.M.: Collapse into now (i) 20,-

R.E.M.: Singles collected

R.E.M.: Part lies, part heart, part truth, part garbage (i) 2CD 20,-

R.E.M.: Lifes rich Pageant

Reo Speedwagon: You can tune a piano, but you can’t Tuna fish 80,-

Reo Speedwagon: You get what you play for live 30,-

Richard Boone: A tribute to love /

Richard Clyderman: My Classic collection

Richard Clyderman: The collection

Richard Hawley: Lady’s Bridge

Richard Hawley: Further (i) 20,-

Richard Thompson: Henry the Human Fly 100,- (020393304528)

Richard Thompson: Beat the Retreat (tribute med REM, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Parker, Maddy Prior m.fl.)

Richard & Linda Thompson: Sunnyvista 80,-

Richard & Linda Thompson: In Concert, nov. 1975 50,-

Richie Blackmore: Rock profile vol. two (015773911908) 30,-

Richmond Fontaine: Thirteen cities 20,-

Rick Astley: Hold me in your arms /

Rickie Lee Jones: Pirates

Rickie Lee Jones: Flying Cowboys

Rickie Lee Jones: Rickie Lee Jones

Rickie Lee Jones: Ghostyhead

Ricky Martin: Sound loaded /

Ricky Martin: Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin: Vuelve

Ricky Shayne: Mamy Blue

Right said Fred: Up //

Right said Fred: Smashing

Right said Fred: Sex and travel

Rigmor Gustafsson: Signature Edition 6 2CD (i) 40,-

Rihanna: A girl like me

R. Kelly: Happy people/U saved me 2CD

R. Kelly: Fiesta 6-track single

R. Kelly: R 2CD 20,-

R. Kelly + Jay-Z: The best of both worlds (3859223512) 20,-

Robbie Williams: Escapology /

Robert Miles: 23am

Robert Palmer: Drive 50,-

Robert Palmer: Double fun 30,-

Robert Palmer: Woke up Laughing 30,-

Robert Plant: If I were a Carpenter 4-track single 20,-

Robert Plant: Fate of Nations 30,- /

Robert Plant: Manic Nirvana 30,-

Robert Plant & Jimmy Page: Most high in Prague 25.02.98 2CD 100,-

Robert Plant + Alison Krauss: Raising sand 20,-

Roberta Flack: Set te night to Music

Rod Stewart: If we fall in love tonight

Rod Stewart: Come home Baby

Rod Stewart: Vagabond Heart

Rod Stewart: Atlantic Crossing 20,-

Rod Stewart: Blood Red Roses deluxe edit. 30,,-

Rod Stewart & The Faces: Live & Alive 20,-

Rod Stewart: The great American songbook I – It had to be you

Rod Stewart: The great American songbook II – As time goes by

Rod Stewart: The great American songbook III – Stardust

Rod Stewart: The great American songbook IV – Thanks for the memory

Rod Stewart: Still the same /

Rod Stewart: Human /

Rod Stewart: In a broken dream 20,-

Rod Stewart: The story so far 2CD 20,-

Roger Chapman and the Shortlist: The complete Live in Hamburg concert (10014122) 60,-

Roger Whittaker: From Roger Whittaker with love 2CD

Rolling Stones: Abiggerbang 20,- /

Rolling Stones: More Hot Rocks 2CD 30,-

Rolling Stones: Flashpoint 20,-

Rolling Stones: Jump Back 20,-

Rolling Stones: Forty licks 2CD 30,-

Ron Sexsmith: Time being (i) 20,-

Ron Sexsmith: Blue Boy

Ronan Keating: Ronan

Ronan Keating: Songs for my Mother

Roots: Phrenology

Rory Gallagher: Live in Europe 20,-

Rory Gallagher: Live in Europe + Stage Struck 2CD 40,-

Rosemary Clooney: From Bing to Billie 2CD 30,-

Rosemary Clooney & Duke Ellington: Blue Rose (099746644420) 20,-

Roxette: Have a nice day

Roxy Music & Bryan Ferry: Street Life – 20 Great Hits (077778635628) 20,-

Roy Orbison: Rare Orbison

Roy Orbison: The Big O – the original singles collection 2CD 20,-

Rumour said Fire: The life and death of a male body 20,- /

Rumour said Fire: The arrogant 2CD 50,-

Runrig: In search of angels

Runrig: Live at Celtic Connections 2000 20,-

Runrig: Beat that drum 20,-

Runrig: Heartland 20,-

Runrig: The big wheel 20,-

Runrig: Mara 20,-

Runrig: Once in a Lifetime 20,-

Ryan Adams: Gold

Ryan Adams: Easy Tiger 20,- /

Ryan Adams: Rock n Roll 20,-

Ryan Adams: Love is hell

Ryan Adams: Love is Hell pt.2

Ryan Adams Love is Hell pt.1 + pt.2 20,-

Ryan Adams: Heartbreaker

Ryan Adams: 29

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals: Cold roses 2CD 20,-

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals: Cold roses 2CD (i) 20,-

Ry Cooder: Crossroads (soundtrack)

Ry Cooder: Pull up some dust and sit down (i) 40,-

Ry Cooder: My name is Buddy (i) 40,-

Ry Cooder: Get Rhythm 20,-

Röyksoop: Melody A.M.

Sade: Promise 20,- /

Saints: Howling (i) “riv” på omslag

Sally Oldfield: Secret songs 60,-

Sam & Dave: The best of

Sam Cooke: Hits

Sammy Davis Jr.: What I’ve got in mind /

Sandra: Everlasting love 4-track single 250,- (SRNCD 85)

Santana: Supernatural /

Santogold: Santogold

Sarah Brightman: Timeless /

Sarah Brightman: Dive 20,-

Sarah McLachlan: Afterglow

Sarah Vaughan: Jazz Masters 18

Sash: Life goes on

Saul Williams: Amethyst Rock Star

Savage Affair: Pink pills for pale people

Savage Garden: Affirmation /

Savage Garden: Affirmation – the best thing

Savage Garden: Savage Garden

Saxon: Innocence is no excuse (dig. remast.) 50,-

Scissor Sisters: Scissor Sisters

Scissor Sisters: Ta-Dah

Scooter: Back to the heavyweight jam (i)

Scorpions: Still loving you

Scorpions: Face the Heat 20,-

Scott Walker: Boy child: 67-70

Scott Walker: No regrets – the best of

Script: Science & Faith

Script: The Script

Scritti Politti: Provision 20,-

Sean Kingston: Sean Kingston

Sean Paul: Dutty Rock

Searchers: Sweets for my sweet

Section A: The seventh sign

Seigmen: The first wave 3-track single 20,-

Serge Gainsbourg: Comic Strip 30,-

Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66: The very best of 2CD 50,-

Shadows: Refelction

Shadows: String of Hits

Shadows: Diamonds

Shadows: The final tour 2CD

Shadows Fall: The war within 2CD (I)

Shakin Stevens: A whole lotta hits /

Shakin Stevens: Collectable CD+DVD 20,-

Shakira: Whereever Whereever 4-track single

Shakira: Oral fixation vol.2

Shane MacGowan and the Popes: The song with no name (single)

Sheryl Crow: Tuesday night music club //

Sheryl Crow: The Globe sessions /

Shirley Bassey: Born to sing

Shirley Bassey: Diamonds are Forever – The Concert collection 2CD

Shonen Knife: Get the wow (i) 4-track single

Sidney Bechet: The Sidney Bichet Story på 4CD box med hæfte (PROPERBOX 18) 40,-

Sigur Rós: ( ) 100,-

Sigur Ros: Med sud i i Eyrum vid spilum Endalaust 30,-

Sigur Rós: Takk 20,-

Sigur Rós: Agætis byrjun (i) 30,-

Simon & Garfunkel: Bridge over troubled water 20,-

Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Central Park 20,-

Simon & Garfunkel: America (88697308112) 20,-

Simple Minds: Real life /

Simple Minds: Street fighting Years

Simple Minds: Good news from the next world

Simple Minds: New Gold dream (81-82-83-84)

Simply Red: Blue //

Simply Red: Greatest hits

Simply Red: A new flame /

Simply Red: Ain’t that a lot of love 3-track single

Simply Red: Stars //

Simply Red: Love and the Russian winter

Sinead O’Connor: Am I not your girl 20,-

Sinead O’Connor: So far – the best of

Sissel: In symphony /

Sissel: My heart /

Sissel: All good things

Sissel: Gift of love (i)

Sissel: Sissel

Sister Sledge: Lost in Music

Sky: vol.2 30,-

Sky: Vol.3 30,- /

Sky: Vol.4 Forthcoming 30,-

Sky: 1-4 i lille box (4CD) (708574850261) 100,-

Slayer: God hates us all 20,-

Sleeper: Pleased to meet you

Sleeper: The it girl

Slipknot: 9.0 Live 2CD 30,-

Small faces: Itchycoo Park (711539002992) 20,-

Small faces: It’s all or nothing (31455004724)

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: The tracks of my tears

Smokie: Light a candle

Smokie: The Hit Box 10CD 30,-

Snow: 12 Inches of snow

Snow Patrol: Up to now 2CD 20,- /

Snow Patrol: A hundred million Suns

Snow Patrol: You’re all I have 2-track single promo

Snow Patrol: Final Straw

Snow Patrol: Fallen Empires

Soft Cell: The very best of 20,-

Sondre Lerche: Phantom Punch (papcover)

Sondre Lerche: Two way monologue

Sonny Clark with Paul Chambers: Philly (724353377427) 20,-

Sonny Rollins: A night at the Village Vanguard vol.2 40,-

Sonny Rollins: Worktime (888072312234) 30,-

Sonny Rollins: Newk’s time (724359083322) 30,-

Sonny Rollins: Volume one (724359172422) 40,-

Sonny Rollins: Vol. 2 (77778155829) 30,-

Sonny Rollins: Plus 4 (888072301597) 40,-

Sonny Rollins: Moving out ( 25218605823) 40,-

Sonny Rollins: Quadromania Swingin for Bumsy 4CD (222474-444) 30,-

Sonny Rollins: East Broadway run down 40,-

Sonny Stitt Quartet: New York Jazz (papcover) (517050-2) 40,-

Sonny Stitt with Oscar Peterson Trio: Jazz in Paris (i) (984635-8) 40,-

Sophie B. Hawkins: Timbre 2CD

Sophie B. Hawkins: Tongues and Tails

Sophie Ellis-Baxtor: Read my lips

Soultans: Love, sweat & tears

Space: The Ballad of Tom Jones 7-track single

Spacelab: The Champ (i) /

Spandau Ballet: Musclebound

Spandau Ballet: Through the Barricades

Speaker Bite me: Action Painting (i)

Spice Girls: Step to me 4-track single promo (Pepsi)

Spin Doctors: Pocket full of Kryptonite

Spooks: Siosos vol.1

Spyro Gyra: Spyro Gyra 1977-1987 40,-

Squeeze: Babylon and on 30,-

Stan Getz: The collector edition (4006408157618)

Stan Getz: What the World needs now (i) (3145574502) 20,-

Stan Getz: Greatest hits

Stan Getz: Pure Getz (CCD 4188) 30,-

Stan Getz: With European friends (33C38-7679) 30,-

Stan Kenton: The formative years (Papcover I plastlomme) 20,-

Starsailor: Love is here

Status Quo: Backbone 30,-

Status Quo: Ain’t complaining 30,-

Status Quo: Whatever you want

Status Quo: The 70s Singles Box 6CD 80,-

Status Quo: Ice in the Sun 20,-

Status Quo: The danish collection

Status Quo: On the Level 40,-

Status Quo: Classic Status Quo (3145483562)

Status Quo: Heavy Traffic 20,-

Steely Dan: Steely Dan (013659033660) 20,- /

Steely Dan: Everything must go 40,-

Steely Dan: Two against Nature 30,- /

Steely Dan: Can’t buy a Thrill 30,-

Stephen Stills: Stephen Stills (75678141423) 30,-

Steppenwolf og John Kay: Rise & shine 30,-

Steppenwolf: Best of – Live at 25 2CD 50,-

Steve Earle: Washington Square Serenade 20,-

Steve Earle: Transcendental Blues 2CD 40,-

Steve Howe: Homebrew 30,-

Steve Howe: Time 100,-

Steve Howe: The album 60,-

Steve Howe: Not necessarily acoustic 60.-

Steve Howe: Beginnings 80,-

Steve Lukather: Lukather 30,-

Steve Miller Band: The Steve Miller Band (013659035220)

Steve Reich - Kronos Qaurtet & Pat Metheny: Different Trains Electric Counterpoint 30,-

Stevie Nicks: Bella Donna 80,-

Stevie Wonder: Music of my mind – The definitive collection

Stevie Wonder tribute: Conception

Stina Nordenstam: Memories of a color

Sting: Nothing like the sun

Sting: Fields of Gold (dig. remast.)

Stonecake: Under the biketree

Stranglers: Friday the Thirteenth – Live from Royal Albert Hall 40,-

Stranglers: Rare, live & Unreleased 1974-78 40,-

Streets: Original pirate material

Streets: A grand don’t come for free

Streets: Everything is borrowed

Strokes: First impressions of Earth (i)

Style Council: Greatest hits

Suede: Singles

Sugar: Copper Blue

Sumé (Grønland): 1973-76 150,-

Super Furry Animals: Songbook vol.1

Supergrass: In it for the money

Supergrass: Diamond Hoo Ha 20,-

Supergrass: Road to Rouen 20,-

Supertramp: Even it the Quietest Moments 30,- /

Supertramp: Breakfast in America 20,-

Supertramp: Crime of the Century 30,-

Supertramp: Crisis – what crisis 30,-

Suzanne Vega: Gypsy (3-track cd-single) 250,-

Suzanne Vega: Solitude standing

Suzanne Vega: Nine objects of desire 20,-

Suzanne Vega: Songs in Red and Grey 20,-

Suzanne Vega: 99.9 F 20,-

Suzi Quatro: What goes around 20,-

Sven Bertil Taube: Synger Evert Taube – de bedste fra 1970-2000

Sweet: Live for today 50,-

Sweet: The collection 20,-

Sweet: Millennium collection 2CD 20,-

Sweet: Blockbusters 20,-

Sweet: Ballroom Hitz 2CD 20,-

Swing out Sister: Get in touch with yourself

Swinging Blue Jeans: Come on Everybody 20,-

Swinging Blue Jeans: Original hits

Syd Barrett: Opel 50,-

System of a Down: Mezmerize (i) 40,-

Take that: Everything changes /

Take that: Nobody Else

Tanita Tikaram: The Sweet Keeper

Taylor Dyane: Tell it to my heart

Ted Nugent: Craweman 20,-

Ted Russell Kamp: Poor man’s Paradise

Telepathetics: Ambulance 50,-

Temper Trap: Conditions (i)

Temptations: Awesome

Temptations: Back to front

10CC: Bloody Tourists 40,-

10CC: The very best of Alive 20,-

10CC: The Original Soundtrack 40,-

10CC: Alive 2CD (DIN 267D) 40,-

Texas: The hush

Texas: White on Blonde

Thelonious Monk: Round midnight (004883530083)

Thelonious Monk: The Paris Concert (8233300252) 20,-

The The: Disinfected 4-track EP

The The: Solitude 30,-

Thin Lizzy: Thunder and Lightning 30,-

Thin Lizzy: Lizzy Killers 50,-

Thin Lizzy: Master series 20,-

Thin Lizzy: Whisky in the Jar 20,-

Thin Lizzy: Bad Reputation 30,-

Thin Lizzy: Thin Lizzy (42282052827) 50,-

Third day: Time 20,-

Thorleifs: På opfordring

Tim Warfield: Jazzland (signeret) 100,-

Tina Cousins: Killing Time 20,-

Tina Dico: Far

Tina Turner: Twenty four seven

Tina Turner: Wildest dreams

Tina Turner: Rock me Baby (16015CD) 30,-

Tina Turner: Foreign Affair

Tin Machine (Bowie): Tin Machine 20,-

Tod Rundgren: Healing 60,-

Tom Jones: Mr. Jones /

Tom Jones: Kiss /

Tom Jones: I’m coming home

Tom Jones: Party Breaker 3CD 20,-

Tom Jones: The complete

Tom Jones: Touch my Heart

Tom Jones: 24 Hours

Tom Jones: Reload 2CD 20,-

Tom Jones: The lead and how to swing it

Tom Petty: Into the great live open 20,-

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Through the Years 2CD (i) 30,-

Tom Waits: Swordfishtrombones 40,-

Tomas Andersson Wij: Vi är värde så mycket mer 20,-

Tomas Andersson Wij: Stjärnorna I oss 20,-

Tomas Ledin: Du kan lita på mej

Toni Braxton: Toni Braxton

Tony Bennett: Here’s to the ladies

Tony Bennett: The beat of my Heart

Tony Joe White: The best of

Tony Sheridan: Here & Now 30,-

Tori Amos: Boys for Pele 20,-

Tori Amos: Winter (5-track single) (i)

Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes

Tori Amos: To Venus and back 2CD 20,-

Tori Amos: Glory of the 80’s 3-track single 30,-

Tori Amos: Crucify

Toto: The seventh one 20,-

Toto: Hydra 40,-

Toto: Toto 30,- /

Toto: Through the Looking Glass 20,-

Toto: The Toto collection (099752039524) 40,-

Tower of Power: Soul with a capital S 30,-

Tower of Power: The very best of 20,-

Tower of Power: Souled out 30,-

Tower of Power: In the Slot 20,-

Tower of Power: Monster on a Leash 20,-

T’Pau: Bridge of Spies

T.Rex: Dandy in the Underworld (i) 2CD 50,-

T.Rex: Rock on (295 971) 20,-

Tracey Thorn: Out of the woods

Tracy Chapman: Telling Stories 20,-

Tracy Chapman: Our Bright Future 30,-

Transplants: Haunted Cities 20,-

Trapeze: Medusa (42282095527) 60,-

Trapeze: Welcome to the real world – live at the Borderline (022911301316) 120,-

Trapeze: You are the Music… We’re just the Band (42282095626) 60,-

Treefight for sunlight: A collection of vibrations for your skull 20,-

Tricky: Mission accomplished (i) 4-track EP

Trisha Yearwood: The song remembers when

Trucks: It’s just Porn Mum (3-track single)

Turnbrakes: Ether song

Tweet: Southern Hummingbird

22 Pistepirkko: This time 2-track single

22 Pistepirkko: Quicksand: 2-track single

2Pac: Greatest hits 2CD 30,-

2 Unlimited: No limits

UB40: Promises and lies

UB40: Come back Darling (3-track single)

U2: Discothèque (4-track single)

U2: The best of 1990-2000 i papcover

U2: The best of 1980-1990

U2: Songs of innocence 2CD (i) 20,-

U2: Songs of experience 40,-

U2: Staring at the sun 3-track single

U2: Rubber Ball and Liquor 50,-

U2: Wide awake in America 4-track single /

U2: Under a Blood Red Sky – live

U2: The Joshua Tree (Ultradisc II 24 karat) 500,- (15775165021)

U2: How to dismantle an Atomic Bomb

U2: Achtung Baby 20,- /

U2: Zooropa

Uffie: Sex dreams and denim jeans

Ulf Lundell: Venus & Jupiter 2CD 30,-

Ultravox: Dancing with tears in my eyes /

Undercover: Check out the Groove

Underworld: 1992-2002 2CD (i) 20,-

Underworld: Oblivion with Bells 20,-

Underworld: Second toughest in the Infants 20,-

Underworld: Second toughest in the Infants 2CD 30,-

Uriah Heep: The official Bootleg series boxset – 6 live koncerter på 9 CDer 450,-

Uriah Heep: Easy Livin’ 20,-

Uriah Heep: Sweet Freedom 50,-

Uriah Heep: Look at Yourself 50,-

Uriah Heep: The Golden Palace 20,-

Usher: Confessions 20,- /

Usher: 8701 (fugtskadet frontcover) gratis

Usher: Here I stand 20,-

Van der Graf Generator: Godbluff 40,-

Van der Graf Generator: Pawn Hearts 40,-

Van Morrison: Spanish Rose 20,-

Van Morrison: Keep me singing (i) 20,-

Van Morrison with Georgie Fame & Friends: How long has this been going on 20,-

Van Morrison with Linda Gail Lewis: You win again 20,-

Vanessa-Mae: Storm

Vanessa Paradis: Bliss

Vanessa Paradis: Vanessa Paradis

Vangelis: Reprise 1990-1999

Vangelis: Odyssey 20,-

Varano: Step up (i) 20,-

Vaya con dios: Time flies /

Vaya con dios: Night Owls

Velvet Underground: 1990 40,-

Velvet Underground: The best of /

Velvet Underground & Nico: The Velvet Underground & Nico (banan-pladen) 50,-

Vengaboys: The party album

Vertical Horizon: Everything you want

Verve: Urban Hymns

Victoria Williams: Water to Drink

Victoria Williams tribute: Sweet Relief (med Soul Asylum, Pearl Jam, Lou Reed, The Jayhawks m.fl.)

Vikingarna: Vore danske favoritter 2CD

Vikingarna: Kramgoa Låter 1 – 20,-

Vikingarna: Kramgoa Låter 18

Village People: We want you – greatest hits //

Village People: Greatest hits

Vines: Winning days

Vines: Highly Evolved

Vonda Sheppard: Songs from Ally McBeal

Vox 11 Eleven: Roots (i) 50,-

V-punk: Tora, tora, tora 25,-

War on Drugs: I don’t live here anymore (i) 50,-

Warren Zevon: The wind (promo) 40,-

Waylon Jennings: Hangin Tough 30,-

Weather Report: The best of 20,-

Weather Report: I sing the body electric 40,-

Weather Report: Heavy weather 40,-

Weather Report: Black market 40,-

Weezer: Maladroit 20,-

Wes Montgomery: Three classic Albums Plus 2CD (022810302728) 30,-

Westlife: Turnaround

Westlife: Westlife /

Westlife: Allow us to be frank

Wet wet wet: Picture this

Wet wet wet: Holding back the river /

Wet wet wet: End of part one

Wet wet wet: The Memphis sessions

Wham: The Final /

Whispers: Toast to the Ladies

White Denim: Fits (papcover)

White Lies: To lose my life

Whitney Houston: I look to you /

Whitney Houston: My love is your love //

Who: Magic Bus (Live in Philadelphia) 200,-

Who: Dangerous II 200,-

Who: Substitute (tribute med David Bowie, Sheryl Crow, Pearl Jam, Stereophonics m.fl.)

Will Smith: Big Willie style

Will Smith: Born to reign

William Reid: Tired of fucking 4-track EP 40,-

Willie Nelson: Always on my mind

Willie Nelson: Always on my mind (anden udgave)

Willie Nelson: Moonlight becomes you 30,- /

Willie Nelson: Diamonds in the rough 50,-

Willie Nelson: You don’t know me – the songs of Cindy Walker 20,-

Willie Nelson: Across the Borderline 20,-

Willy deVille: Backstreets of Desire

Winans: Return

Winans: Heart & Soul

Woody Guthrie: Pastures of Plenty + Hard Travellin’ 2CD

Wyclef Jean: The Ecleftic 2CD 20,- /

Wyclef Jean: Carnival

Xx: Xx (0900829502) 50,-

XTC: The disappointed (i) 4-track EP

XTC: The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead (i) 4-track EP to punchholes I forside

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Master) 5-track EP (036172093823)

Yello: Zebra

Yellowman & Charlie Chaplin: The Negril Chill 20,-

Yes: House of Yes – Live from House Blues 2CD 100,-

Yes: Highlights – the bery best of 20,-

Yoav: Charmed & Strange

Young Dubliners: Saints and Sinners (signeret til Marie) 20,-

Youssou N’Dour: Egypt

Youssou N’Dour: The best of

Yusuf (Cat Stevens): An other Cup

ZZ Top: Recycler //

ZZ Top: Live in Germany 1980 50,-

ZZ Top: Eliminator 20,-

Åge Aleksandersen: Med hud og hår

Reservoir Dogs (soundtrack – a Quentin Tarantino movie) 20,- /

Robin Hood – Prince of thieves

The Sound of Music - Original soundtrack med Julie Andrews og Christopher Plummer

Casablanca (soundtrack) med mange af dialogerne og musikken 50,-

Philadelphia (soundtrack) Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Sade, Spin Doctors, Maria Callas m.fl. 20,-

Days of Thunder (Soundtrack på 3-track mini-cd) Maria McKee, Hans Zimmer og Chicago 20,-

Motowns 1’s – diverse kunstnere

Walt Disney: The Jungle book (Original motion picture soundtrack)

Romeo+Juliet (Soundtrack)

Moulin Rouge 2 (Soundtrack)

Dangerous Minds (soundtrack)

Titanic (soundtrack) /

Controol (soundtrack med New Order Velvet Underground Killers Joy Division Iggy Pop Sex Pistols David Bowie Roxy Music Kraftwerk m.fl.)

Juno (soundtrack) 2CD (8122799346) 50,-

Velvet Goldmine (soundtrack) med Placebo Pulp Brian Eno Roxy Music T-Rex /

Velvet Goldmine (soundtrack promo) 20,-

Shaken and Stirred – The David Arnold James Bond Project

Boogie Nights 1+2 (soundtrack med Beach Boys ELO Commodores Marvin Gaye Eric Burdon Hot Chocolate m.fl.)

Judgment Night (sountrack med Living Colour, Run DMC Biohazard Slayer Ice-T Faith no more Sonic Youth Cypress Hill Pearl Jam m.fl.

Passengers (soundtrack med The Edge, Bono, Luciano Pavarotti, Brian Eno m.fl)

Good Morning Vietnam (soundtrack)

Flashdance (soundtrack)

James Bond 007 – The best of

100 Movie hits 6CD 20,-

Midnight Jazz (i) (009880438329) 10,-

More Jazz after Dark 2CD (0249813168) 20,-

Chess - Emma Kershaw, Stig Rossen m.fl. 2CD 100,-

Basquiat (soundtrack med Public Image, PJ Harvey, Joy Division, Tom Waits, David Bowie, Pogues, John Cale m.fl.) (31452426024) 20,-

Jeff Wayne: The Musical version of War of the Worlds 2CD 40,- /

Stripperkongens Piger: Greatest Tits

Most wanted movie hits 2CD (Se&Hør)

The very best of Pop Music (Egmont): 1981-82 2CD 30,-

The very best of Pop Music (Egmont): 1986-87 2CD 30,-

For Fuld Musik (Diverse kunstnere): 23 50,-/stk.

My Fair Lady - dansk originalindspilning med bl.a. Osvald Helmuth

Forbryderalbummet

It’s snowtime

Nynne: Soundtrack

Det ny Tonefilmsorkester: Skitten-skatten-ditten-dum (i)

Voss/Torp: Den store lysfest – Steffen Brandt, Nanna, Peter Belli 20,-

Pizza King (soundtrack) 20,-

Alle tiders julemand: TV2’s julekalender med Pyrus

Dansk Rock Historie: Den grønne box – Sebastian – Bifrost – C.V. Jørgensen – Starfuckers – Lone Kellerman & Rockbandet – Jomfru Ane Band – Savage Rose – Gnags – Røde Mor – Atomkraft Nej Tak-pladen + den CD med alle sjældenhederne 11 CD box 200,-

Andersens drømme med bl.a. Mikael Simpson, Alberte, Teitur, Niels Skousen, Peter Sommer, Claus Hempler, Kira Skov, Nanna og Povl Dissing 20,- /

H.C. Andersens eventyr box med 10 CDer 20,- /

Sound of Copenhagen vol.7 2CD (i) 50,-

Århus Teater: Gasolin 1996/97 3-track EP

De små synger – Jubilæumsudgave

Pa-Papegøje

Hej Frede /

Det bedste af Dansk Musik: Præsentations 1963-1995 2CD 20,- /

Smølferne: Sommersmølferne

Diverse kunstnere: Bevar Christiania 30,-

Esther – Musical af Paul Hammerich og Bent Fabricius Bjerre

Flere Filmhits – sunget af Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Iben Hjejle, Kim Bodnia, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Rasmus Bjerg m.fl.

Lige i Masken: Jernladies slagsang + syv andre (Ekstra Bladet)

Børneradio: Rimlig Rar – Rimlig Raa

Det Dansk 3CD box med Ib Schønberg og Dirch Passer 20,-

Husker du 3CD box med Dirch Passer, Peter Malberg, Ove Sprogø, Victor Borge, Ib Schønberg, Marguerite Viby og mange flere 20,-

Der var engang 3CD box med Raquel Rastenni, Four Jacks, Gustav Winckler, Peter Malberg, Dorthe Kollo og mange flere 20.-

Kom tilbage nu 3 - 2CD med blandede kunstnere

Hannibal & Jerry soundtrack

Halfdans ABC – med sange af Elisabeth og Otto Brandenburg 20,-

Sangene fra Disneys Frost på dansk

Absolute Music: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27 + christmas2. 10 kr./stk.

