M3GAN 2.0 Trailer is the T2 of Horror-Comedy Absurdity (2025)

The trailer for M3GAN 2.0 toes the line between terrifying and hilarious, and it looks like that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The full-length trailer dropped on Thursday, April 3rd, revealing that the public response to this snarky android has been very similar in her world to the response in real life. The major difference is that since M3GAN’s defeat, a new AI threat has evolved, and it will take the original robot companion to stop it — a familiar premise for Terminator fans. The trailer is full of outrageous stunts and one-liners, along with a thorough set-up for the new story as well. M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on Friday, June 27th.

M3GAN 2.0 picks up two years after the events of the first movie, and the trailer quickly reveals that M3GAN is not dead. The robot’s consciousness has been contained in a small toy, apparently with no capacity for murder or even freedom of movement. However, the technology used to create M3GAN has apparently leaked, and the new threat in this movie is a military spy robot named Amelia. In desperation, Gemma trusts M3GAN to help stop this new attacker.

Universal was quick to order a sequel after M3GAN cleaned up at the box office in 2022, and now the whole creative team is back including screenwriter Akela Cooper, co-writer and directoer Gerard Johnstone, and producer James Wan. Allison Williams reprises her role as roboticist Gemma and Violet McGraw as her niece, Cady. Of course, Amie Donald is back to perform M3GAN’s eerie actions, while Jenna Davis returns as her snarky voice. Theyy’re joined by Ivanna Sakhno as the new robotic threat, Amelia.

The introduction of a rival robot will naturally draw some comparisons to one of the most iconic sci-fi slashers of all time, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. There, the heroes needed to trust a figure that had tried to kill them in the past, though it’s hard to imagine Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 doing a TikTok dance. Still, it’s nice to see M3GAN 2.0 honoring its genre roots.

This is just the start of what looks to be a burgeoning franchise. In addition to this direct sequel, Universal has ordered a spinoff movie titled SOULM8TE, an erotic thriller about this AI robotic technology being applied to a more adult form of companionship. It wrapped filming in November, and is slated for release on January 2, 2026.

The trailer shows that the creative team is laying some groundwork to expand this premise, which will help future installments feel more organic. According to the synopsis by Universal, Gemma has become an author and a public advocate for AI regulation in the time between M3GAN and 2.0, indicating that she’s not the only one pushing this technology forward. At the same time, it’s clear these seeds won’t keep M3GAN from being the star of the show — complete with new stature, new outfits, and new martial arts skills.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on Friday, June 27th. the original movie is streaming now on Starz at the time of this writing, and is also available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores.