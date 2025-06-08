Major Emmerdale couple in danger of splitting as exes grow close (2025)

When Ross Barton (Michael Parr) returned to Emmerdale, it wasn’t long until he was causing trouble between Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

It was Joe Tate’s (Ned Porteous) arrival back to the village that changed the dynamic between Ross and Charity. Once Joe attempted to worm his way back into Noah Dingle’s (Jack Downham) life, Charity asked Ross to scare him away.

Ross was more than happy to help Charity out due to his own history with Joe, and because he wanted to spend more time with their son Moses. A few years ago, an acid attack was organised for Joe, but Ross became the victim instead.

As a result of Charity and Ross both wanting to see the back of Joe Tate, they’ve spent quite a bit of time together.

Which now has the potential to cause a whole lot of bother.

In tonight’s episode, Ross returned from Liverpool. He had been told that his brother Pete Barton was in hospital after being attacked.

The former resident of the village was only put in A&E because of Joe, who wanted Ross out of the way before his organ donation plan started.

When Ross arrived in the pub, Charity told him that Joe had gone to Chicago.

A suspicious Ross pulled out his phone and said that wasn’t true, because a tracker he had put on Joe’s car says he’s still in England.

Specifically, not too far away from the village.

With that, Cagney and Lacey hopped in the car and drove off.

On the way, Ross and Charity realised they had taken a wrong turn, so they stopped for a debrief. As this happened, Charity reapplied her lipliner.

The two characters were clearly getting on well, but Ross made the dynamic a bit awkward when he later said it seemed as though Charity was going to make a move on him.

They were then distracted due to finding Joe’s car, which was actually being driven by Sam Dingle (James Hooton) for a valet.

Their plan reaching a dead end, Ross and Charity prepared to head back home.

Tonight’s scenes highlighted Ross and Charity’s friendship once more, but could it turn into something more?

Will the two exes decide the chemistry between them is growing again and start an affair?

