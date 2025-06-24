Make Luxury Travel Even More Stylish with 10 Chic Toiletry Kits (2025)

We’ve curated the 10 of the best compact luxury toiletry kits for stylish travel right now, including emergency kits, face and body care sets, and much more.

The 10 best compact luxury toiletry kits for stylish travel

We love to travel. It doesn’t matter whether it’s for business or for pleasure. We always feel a little thrill when the flight attendants tell us to fasten our seatbelts. Travel never gets old. Until it does.

Compact luxury toiletry kits for travel.

However, we know that it can also come with some major hassles. For one thing, luggage. Especially if you frequently find yourself boarding airplanes, you don’t always want to check a bag – nor do you want to pour your favorite beauty products in and out of TSA-approved travel bottles. And even if you’re driving or taking the train, you don’t want to weigh yourself down with full-size versions of your favorite conditioner or shampoo. You also don’t want to leave them behind.

If you’re looking to travel light, but still have everything you need for your journey, you have to find the right toiletry kit. These are pre-packed and ready to go. This is one item you can cross off your to-do list. Decide which kit is right for you, hit that bright blue order button, and then hit the road.

1. Minimergency Kit

It seems like the glittery, Instagram-friendly Pinch Provisions may have invented the idea for this list. Some of us have owned their handy, just-seems-like-a-good-idea-to-have-on-hand kits for years, and they’re only gotten better with time. Their “minimergency” kits are exactly what you want to keep in a carry-on (in case your suitcase gets lost), or throw in a backpack when your best friend kidnaps you for a last-minute road trip (it could happen). These teeny tiny kits come with everything you could ever possibly need, including: stain remover, lip gloss, breath drops, tape, nail polish remover, band-aids, earing backs, pins, hair spray, dental floss, buttons, hair elastics, pain reliever, an emergency board, clear nail polish, and deodorant wipes. And did we mention they’re teeny tiny?

In fact, even if you’re not planning to travel anytime soon, it couldn’t hurt to have one of these in your purse at all times; and if you love feeling prepared, browse Pinch Provisions’ full lineup, because they offer kits for hangovers, airplanes, work-from-home, tech emergencies, fitness class, music festivals, and even “reading” – because who hasn’t found themselves needing an emergency bookmark, coaster, or page holder?

BUY NOW – $20.00.

2. The Art of Face and Body Care Travel Set

Diptyque’s luxurious toiletry kit may currently be out of stock… and so we are signing up with our email addresses, and we’ll be the first to know when it’s once again available for purchase. This elegantly compact kit comes with lotion, shower gel, face cream, face cleanser, and an infused facial water, so you will to stay fresh and glowing for the duration of your time away.

SIGN UP NOW – $85.00.

3. Awake Shower Essentials

If you’re staying somewhere other than a hotel, you may be worried about how you’ll fit shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel into your suitcase – especially if you’re trying to travel light. Well, this set from Cowshed keeps it simple – a 300 milliliter bottle of shower gel, and a 300=milliliter bottle of 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. And that’s it. If you think you can get away with just those two things (and maybe sneak a toothbrush and some deodorant into the top of this slim bag), then this is absolutely the toiletry kit for you.

BUY NOW – £35.00.

4. Travel Set

You will fall so deeply in love with this travel set from Le Labo that you’ll never want to go home again. And we’re only half kidding. With bottles of Hinoki shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and body cream, what more could you possibly need? Everything fits inside this super-convenient canvas pouch, and everyone you meet will tell you how incredible you smell. The travel dream!

BUY NOW – $63.00.

5. Best Sellers Travel Kit

We wish every brand would do what Malin + Goetz has done with their handy dandy travel kit: they’ve shrunk all of their bestselling products down to an easy and convenient on-the-go size. In this nifty set, you’ll find shampoo, conditioner, cleanser, body wash, and two different kinds of moisturizer. And best of all, the aluminum tubes come inside of a biodegradable bag, so you can reduce your carbon footprint as you travel.

BUY NOW – $38.00.

6. The Exquisite Escapist Mini Travel Bag

From Molton Brown, you’ll find one-ounce bottles of all the shower gel and body lotion you could possibly need – and they come in four delightful scents, like jasmine and rose, suede orris, rhubarb and rose, and fiery pink pepper. Though it’s true that you would need to add a small shampoo or conditioner to the set, we love that this toiletry kit includes four separate sets of products – enough to keep us clean for our next few vacations.

BUY NOW – $38.00.

7. W Hotels Travel Set

We all know that the world’s best toiletries can be found inside a hotel bathroom – well, now you can bring those toiletries with you. This set from W Hotels is the most comprehensive toiletry kit we’ve found: it includes shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, lotion, bar soap, and face wash. Though there are things to love about every single pick on this list, this is the one to choose if you’re looking for confidence that you’ll have everything you need, and that you’ll look (and smell!) amazing, too.

BUY NOW – $69.75.

8. Public Goods Travel Set

Another all-inclusive toiletry kit comes from beloved sustainable brand Public Goods. This is another amazing option – the set includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, moisturizer, lotion, and even toothpaste. Each bottle is clearly labeled for your convenience, and the 3.5 oz measurements (airline-approved!) might tide you over for more than one trip.

BUY NOW – $19.95.

9. Ultimate Travel Pack

We know that many of us are very particular about which products we use. It is not always one-size-fits-all. Sometimes we can’t just switch out our own shampoo or moisturizer for another brand, even for a couple of days. That’s why we love this ultimate travel pack.It makes it easy to pour and pack small samples of each item in our daily routine. There are jars, bottles, spray bottles, and pouches, as well as a funnel and spatula for easy consolidation. If you know you have to take certain products with you on your journey, this is the toiletry kit to choose.

BUY NOW – $14.00.

10. Anya Hindmarch Makeup Bag.

Finally, when you’re on a long trip, sometimes you just need something to make you smile. Like this new makeup bag from Anya Hindmarch! It comes in 5 different colors. We love the orange one best of all. Dare you not to laugh every time you look at it.

BUY NOW: $263.00.

That’s our edit of 10 best compact luxury toiletry kits for easier travel, including emergency kits, face and body care sets, and much more. Have fun out there, dear reader.