Make the Viral Dubai chocolate bar that chef says will 'leave you wanting more' (2025)

The chocolate bar gained popularity in 2023 after a viral TikTok video

26 Mar 2025

The viral Dubai chocolate bar has taken the world by storm in recent years.

The luxurious chocolate bar gained popularity in 2023 after an asmr food influencer shared a TikTok of herself eating the treat from Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai.

Maria Vehera captioned the video by saying: "WOW, JUST WOW!!! Can’t explain how good these are! When a chocolate, a dessert and a piece of art meet this is what you get!" Currently this clip has been viewed 121.4 million times, with a staggering 6.7million likes.

Following the video, business boomed at the chocolate shop, which was founded by Sarah Hamouda, in 2021. Sarah created the chocolate bar, which is filled with pistachio cream and knafeh - a shredded filo pastry - when she was pregnant and wanted to create something more than the "typical" chocolate fix.

Sarah has said that all the bars are handmade, with colourful designs on each one. FIX retails the 200g bars for $20 each, around £16.51.

Many brands and chefs have since created their own versions of the famous bar for a fraction of the price. Earlier this month, Lidl introduced its JD Gross Dubai-Style Chocolate on TikTok, sparking a frenzy among shoppers. The demand was so high that Lidl made 6,000 bars available via its TikTok shop, but they sold out quickly.

Irish TV chef and author Daniel Lambert shared his take on the chocolate. Posting alongside the recipe, Daniel wrote: "This Dubai Chocolate bar will leave you craving more."

Here's how to make your own Dubai chocolate bar at home. This recipe uses Middle Eastern kataifi pastry which can be bought at Amazon.

Ingredients

• 200g dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher)

• 100g pistachio paste

• 50g kataifi pastry

• (Optional: 20g butter for cooking the kataifi)

Method

1. Crisp the Kataifi Pastry: Heat a pan over medium heat and add 20g butter. Once melted, add the kataifi pastry, stirring continuously. Cook until golden brown and crispy (about 5 minutes), then remove from heat and let it cool.

2. Melt the Chocolate: Break the dark chocolate into small pieces and melt it in a double boiler or microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between until smooth.

3. Assemble the Layers: Pour half of the melted chocolate into a mould or small lined tray and spread evenly. • Refrigerate for 10 minutes until slightly firm. • Spread the pistachio paste over the set chocolate, then sprinkle the crispy kataifi evenly on top. • Pour the remaining chocolate over the kataifi, ensuring everything is covered.

4. Set & Serve: Refrigerate for 1–2 hours until completely firm. Once set, cut into bars or squares and enjoy the perfect mix of rich chocolate, creamy pistachio, and crispy kataifi.

Viewers were quick to comment on the creation. One person wrote: "Unreal. Thank you. I'm definitely going to make it."

Another added: "Looks insane."

