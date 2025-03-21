Makeup Accessories | LOOKFANTASTIC UK (2025)

Table of Contents
Shop Makeup Brushes Best Selling Tools & Accessories Top Makeup Accessory Brands Makeup Brush & Sponge Cleaners Makeup Accessories References

Showing slide 1

SHOP NOW

Shop Now

Showing slide 1

UNDER £15 50% OFF NEW IN ALL SAVINGS

Showing slide 1

Shop Makeup Brushes

Brush Sets
Foundation Brushes
Eye Brushes
All Brushes

Showing slide 1

Best Selling Tools & Accessories

NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation Brush

4.76 stars out of a maximum of 5

328

£14.50

Real Techniques Travel Fantasy Mini Brush Set (Worth £41.91)

4.8 stars out of a maximum of 5

211

£19.99

IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7

4.87 stars out of a maximum of 5

217

£39.00

Showing slide 1

Shop Now

Top Makeup Accessory Brands

Shop now
Shop now
Shop now
Tweezerman Experts in creating beautiful brows and lashes, Tweezerman craft efficient, stylish and, most importantly, high-quality beauty tools that precisely trim, shape and define.
Shop now
brushworks From brushes and makeup sponges to tweezers, powder puffs and eyebrow razors, Brushworks have everything you need to take any stress out of your beauty rituals.
Shop now
Shop now

Makeup Brush & Sponge Cleaners

Using clean makeup brushes, is the key to achieving flawless makeup and keeping your skin clear of breakouts.

ISOCLEAN Makeup Brush Cleaner with Detachable Dip Tray 165ml

4.71 stars out of a maximum of 5

229

£12.00

See Also
Essential Makeup Tools: A Professional’s Checklist

Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid

4.79 stars out of a maximum of 5

24

£15.00

Beautyblender Blendercleanser Liquid Charcoal 88ml

4.7 stars out of a maximum of 5

10

£12.00

Spectrum Collections Brush Laundrette Towel

4.79 stars out of a maximum of 5

19

£17.00

ISOCLEAN 'Enthusiast' Makeup Brush Cleaner with Spray Top 525ml

4.8 stars out of a maximum of 5

89

£24.50

ISOCLEAN 'Enthusiast' Makeup Brush Cleaner with Easy Pour Top 525ml

4.81 stars out of a maximum of 5

74

£24.50

StylPro Make Up Brush Cleansing Solution 500ml

4.28 stars out of a maximum of 5

79

£14.99

ISOCLEAN Makeup Brush Cleaner with Easy Pour Top 275ml

4.81 stars out of a maximum of 5

117

£17.00

StylPro Original Make Up Brush Cleaner and Dryer

4.67 stars out of a maximum of 5

138

£29.99

ISOCLEAN Makeup Brush Cleaner 110ml

4.66 stars out of a maximum of 5

50

£8.00

Showing slide 1

How do I clean my Makeup Brushes & Sponges?

Simply put the brushes and sponges in a bowl of lukewarm water and a few drops of gentle shampoo or soap. Massage each tool with your hands until the residue comes out, then put the makeup tools on a clean towel to dry.

How often should I clean my Makeup Brushes & Sponges?

We recommend cleaning your makeup brushes and sponges every 7-10 days to avoid any harmful bacteria going on your skin.

Brush or Sponge?

For a more natural look, we recommend using a sponge as it avoids packing on all of the product, however if you prefer a more ‘full-face’, a brush works perfectly to seamlessly apply foundation and concealer.

Makeup Accessories

Makeup accessories are all the tools you need to create a pro-worthy look – think brushes, eyelash curlers, makeup sponges, false lashes and more. Finding the accessories that simplify (and amplify!) your routine is a total game-changer, and we've got all the essentials every makeup lover needs right here at LOOKFANTASTIC.

Whether you're creating a bold graphic liner or a smokey eye, you'll need some eye makeup accessories to nail the style you want. First you'll want to tidy up your brows, and the best way to do that is with tweezers and an eyebrow razor. Eyelash curlers are a necessity if you want more curled and longer-looking lashes – try the MAC Full Lash Curler for exactly that. And your kit won't be complete until you own a pair of magnetic false lashes, that you can use over and over again to create those dramatic evening looks.

There are a few must-have face makeup accessories you should have in your arsenal too. Add a makeup brushes including a powder brush, blush brush and contour brush to your kit, pronto, so you can always achieve a flawless base. You can grab all the brushes you need with the Brushworksor Real Techniques. A makeup sponge is best for buffing and blending in your liquid formulas too. And last but certainly not least, you'll need a makeup bag to store them all in. For that, we'd recommend none other than The Flat Lay Co.'s incredible designs – think everything from leopard print and tigers to retro florals and other vibrant prints.

Makeup Accessories | LOOKFANTASTIC UK (2025)

References

Top Articles
Glitterbels Dual-Ended Cuticle Pusher
The 10 Best Skincare Brands for Men
Morning vs Night Skincare Routine for Men: What You Need to Know - GENTSWAYS
Latest Posts
Top 11 Men's Skincare Brands For Every Budget (And Their Best Products)
The Best Beauty Products for Men to Put Your Best Face Forward
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 5666

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.