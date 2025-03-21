Makeup Accessories | LOOKFANTASTIC UK (2025)

Makeup accessories are all the tools you need to create a pro-worthy look – think brushes, eyelash curlers, makeup sponges, false lashes and more. Finding the accessories that simplify (and amplify!) your routine is a total game-changer, and we've got all the essentials every makeup lover needs right here at LOOKFANTASTIC.

Whether you're creating a bold graphic liner or a smokey eye, you'll need some eye makeup accessories to nail the style you want. First you'll want to tidy up your brows, and the best way to do that is with tweezers and an eyebrow razor. Eyelash curlers are a necessity if you want more curled and longer-looking lashes – try the MAC Full Lash Curler for exactly that. And your kit won't be complete until you own a pair of magnetic false lashes, that you can use over and over again to create those dramatic evening looks.

There are a few must-have face makeup accessories you should have in your arsenal too. Add a makeup brushes including a powder brush, blush brush and contour brush to your kit, pronto, so you can always achieve a flawless base. You can grab all the brushes you need with the Brushworksor Real Techniques. A makeup sponge is best for buffing and blending in your liquid formulas too. And last but certainly not least, you'll need a makeup bag to store them all in. For that, we'd recommend none other than The Flat Lay Co.'s incredible designs – think everything from leopard print and tigers to retro florals and other vibrant prints.