Making a Marky Mark: The rugby skills that create a rare NRL threat (2025)

With a chip and chase near miss to rival Waratahs young gun Max Jorgensen, Mark Nawaqanitawase continued to show exactly why the Roosters lured him from rugby union.

And with a pair of not-so-near missed tackles defending his try line against the Warriors, the cross-code convert’s steepest learning curve was still plain to see.

Nawaqanitawase’s rare skills with the ball have been a notable point of difference for the Roosters after, remember, just four games in the NRL.

Along with the renowned aerial abilities that delivered a memorable try on debut against South Sydney last year, Nawaqanitawase’s offloading after poking his nose through the line has been a hallmark of his rugby upbringing, where post-contact ball-playing takes priority over rugby league’s wrestle.