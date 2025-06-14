Man falsely accused of being a shooter after Kansas 2024 Super Bowl win, dies - National | Globalnews.ca (2025)

A Kansas man who was falsely accused of being among the shooters who opened fire at a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory last year has died, his attorney said.

Denton Loudermill Jr.,ofOlathe,wasbriefly handcuffed butwasnever charged in the chaos that followed the deadly shooting. He laterfiled lawsuitsagainst three Republican Missouri state senators andaTennessee congressmanwhoshared social media posts thatfalselyimplicated him.

Those caseswere all dismissed,largely onjurisdictional issues.

Attorney LaRonna Lassiter Saunders confirmed Loudermill’s deathinastatement Fridaybut gave no details on the circumstances. Loudermillwas49.

“More details will be provided in time, but for now, we ask that you honor the family’s need for privacy as they come together to grieve this tremendous loss,” she wrote.

The Feb. 14,2024, shooting outside Union Station inKansasCity, Missouri, killedawell-known DJ and injured more than 20 others, manyofthem children.

Loudermill’s lawsuits said he froze when the gunfire erupted, standing in the middleofthe chaos so long that police had put up crime scene tape by the time he finally started to walked away. As he tried to leave, officers stopped him and told him hewasmoving “too slow.” They handcuffed him and put him onacurb, where people began taking pictures and posting them on social media, the lawsuits said.

Man falsely accused of being a shooter after Kansas 2024 Super Bowl win, dies - National | Globalnews.ca (2)

Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade appears to have stemmed from dispute: police

Loudermill ultimatelywasled away and told hewasfree to go. But soon posts began appearing on X that includedapictureofLoudermill,acar wash employeewhowasborn and raised in the U.S. The posts called him an “illegal alien” anda“shooter,” even though he had no involvement, the lawsuits said.

Man falsely accused of being a shooter after Kansas 2024 Super Bowl win, dies - National | Globalnews.ca (5)

Three men were ultimately charged with murder, and several other people faced other charges stemming from the shootings, which authorities saidstemmed fromadisputebetween two groupsofpeople.

Lassiter Saunders said she would continue fighting to clear Loudermill’s name.

“While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over. Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing downalie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actionsofaCongressman, Missouri senators, and social media influencers,whocouldn’t be bothered to verify the truth before destroyingaman’s life.

“If you thought we were determined before, you haven’t seen anything yet!” she concluded.

