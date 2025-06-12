Man United are competing with three of their 'big six' rivals in transfer window (2025)

This summer could be all about the strikers in the Premier League, with four of the division's biggest clubs all on the hunt for a new No. 9. A few years after the game seemed to have moved away from traditional centre-forwards, they are back in vogue and will cost big money in 2025.

At this stage, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea will all likely be signing a striker this summer. Among the Premier League's traditional big six, only Manchester City with Erling Haaland and Tottenham with Dominic Solanke are likely to start next season with the same striker leading their line.

Right now, four strikers seem to dominate discussions, and maybe that quartet will end up filling the vacancies at Old Trafford, Anfield, the Emirates, and Stamford Bridge. Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, and Liam Delap could dominate headlines for the next few months.

Isak is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, and Arsenal have held an interest in the Swede. Newcastle are reluctant sellers, and it would be a difficult deal to do, but the time might be right for him to move on.

But while there is no guarantee the 25-year-old will leave St James' Park, the other three will almost certainly be on the move. Gyokeres has a release clause at Sporting and a gentleman's agreement to leave for less. Osimhen's bridges have been burnt at Napoli, and Delap has done enough at Ipswich to stay in the Premier League when their relegation is confirmed.

Gyokeres has long been linked with United and a reunion with Ruben Amorim, but the danger has always been that his phenomenal goalscoring record could interest clubs that can offer Champions League football. Arsenal are now reportedly moving into the race, which could scupper United's plans.

Osimhen has 26 goals in 30 games on loan for Galatasaray this season and is heavily linked with United in Turkey and Italy. Napoli priced him out of a move last summer despite his falling out with the club, but he will depart this summer. He is the kind of goalscorer United need if they can make the finances work.

Then there is Delap. The 22-year-old has 10 goals in 28 Premier League games for Ipswich and has looked like a real prospect at times.

Chelsea hold a trump card with head coach Enzo Maresca, who played a big role in Delap's development at Manchester City. The England Under-21 international also fits the profile of player that United are focusing on under Ineos' stewardship.

Those four strikers all offer different threats and come at different stages. Having scored prolifically in the Premier League for Newcastle, Isak is the biggest guarantee of goals, but there is no chance United can sign him.

After that, Gyokeres and Osimhen would be next on the list having had Champions League experience and sustained good goalscoring records for several seasons. Delap, for all the potential, would represent a gamble on just that, and that is what United did when spending an initial £64million on Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane wears No. 9 now and clearly still has potential, but at this stage of his career, is he the striker United need? Will he ever be the man to lead the line at Old Trafford? He will be aware that he faces more competition than ever before come next season.

Other options could emerge. Jonathan David will leave Lille on a free transfer. Maybe Harry Kane fancies a return to the Premier League once he ends his trophy drought with the Bundesliga.

Either way, the battle for strikers in the Premier League this summer promises to be a fascinating one.

