Man Utd receive transfer boost Ruben Amorim needs as £34m option emerges (2025)

Manchester United have been linked with a summer transfer window move for Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling.

The Saints have gone down with a whimper and most of their star players are expected to leave following Premier League relegation. A fire sale at St Mary's this summer is likely to play into the hands of any buying club and that should pique United's interest as they seek affordable options.

Recent reports from CaughtOffside have claimed that Dibling should be available for a fee in the region of €40million (£34m), even if Southampton would ideally like to keep the player. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are also said to be interested which could pose a problem to United if any of those clubs qualify for the Champions League and the Reds don't.

But Ruben Amorim's side will have an advantage few of their rivals can offer. United will be in need of midfield reinforcement this summer.

Christian Eriksen is set to leave on a free transfer, while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo face uncertain futures at Old Trafford. The Reds attack has been seen as the most urgent area to strengthen.

But come the summer, Amorim may be left with three fewer midfielders. It's a big problem and yet it could also give them an advantage with trying to attract new signings.

Dibling would be given more game time at M16, certainly over Chelsea and that could be enough to persuade him. There may be question marks over Dibling's ability having played in a midfield which has struggled so badly in the Premier League.

And yet, aged 19, he has shown enough promise to be worth a punt, particularly if his transfer fee is around the £30m mark. His appearances for England at youth level are a testament to his talent.

Signing young, promising talent offers no guarantee of success but the Reds have to look towards that strategy now instead of established stars and Dibling may be the perfect start towards that change.

