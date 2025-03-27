Manicure Drill Bits: A Guide to Choosing - MIDA Nail Care (2025)

La manicure with drill bits It is the most used technique by professionals today, because speed up the process e reduces the risk of damage the nail plate and surrounding skin.

However, if you choose the wrong tip, you risk extending the working time and injuring the customer.

If you want to understand which tips do you really need (and save time and money), this guide is for you!

We will see the first three large macro-categories of milling tips, and then we will go into the details of materials, shapes and degrees of abrasiveness.

THE THREE MACRO-CATEGORIES OF MILLING BITS