Manicure Pusher (narrow rounded pusher and hatchet) 30/1 (2025)

Professional manicure tools are a must-have for every nail stylist, but also a great accessory for people who take care of their hands in the comfort of their homes. Staleks BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 nail pusher is a high-quality tool that allows for precise preparation of the nail plate before manicure and removal of unnecessary cuticles.

Thanks to its ergonomic shape and double end, the pusher is extremely functional, which allows for precise removal of cuticles and cleaning of nails from remnants of hybrid, gel or acrylic mass.

Double ending - versatile in nail care

The Staleks BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 manicure pusher has two functional tips.

Roundedpusher - isused to gently and preciselypushbackcuticles, preparing the nail for further styling. Thanks to itsergonomicshape, itiscomfortable and safe to work with, without the risk of irritation.

Thanks to this, the pusher is extremely functional and can be used both for everyday care and during professional manicure.

Ergonomic shape for precision and comfort

The Staleks BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 hoof pick has been designed to perfectly fit the user's hand. Its ribbed handle prevents the tool from slipping, which allows for precise and comfortable work. Thanks to its optimal length and lightweight design, the hoof pick is comfortable to use even during long-term styling.

High quality workmanship - durability and corrosion resistance

Staleks tools are known for their excellent quality of workmanship, and the BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 hoof is no exception. Made of high-quality stainless steel, it is resistant to corrosion and damage, which guarantees a long product life.

Thanks to precise polishing and perfectly smooth edges, the tool is safe to use and easy to keep clean. It can be disinfected with special agents, which ensures hygiene and safety during work.

Staleks - reliable manicure tools

Staleks is a brand valued by professionals and home users. The manufacturer specializes in high-quality manicure and pedicure tools that combine functionality with durability.

Thanks to the use of the latest technologies and attention to detail, Staleks products are distinguished by excellent ergonomics, durability and comfort of use. This is a brand that focuses on precision and comfort of work, meeting the expectations of even the most demanding customers.