Manicure Pusher (narrow rounded pusher and hatchet) 30/1 (2025)

Description
Professional manicure tools are a must-have for every nail stylist, but also a great accessory for people who take care of their hands in the comfort of their homes. Staleks BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 nail pusher is a high-quality tool that allows for precise preparation of the nail plate before manicure and removal of unnecessary cuticles.
Thanks to its ergonomic shape and double end, the pusher is extremely functional, which allows for precise removal of cuticles and cleaning of nails from remnants of hybrid, gel or acrylic mass.
Double ending - versatile in nail care
The Staleks BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 manicure pusher has two functional tips.
- Roundedpusher - isused to gently and preciselypushbackcuticles, preparing the nail for further styling. Thanks to itsergonomicshape, itiscomfortable and safe to work with, without the risk of irritation.
- Precision cleaningtip - allows for effectiveremoval of dirt from under the nails and residues of styling products. It isalsoperfect for removingremnants of hybridvarnish.
Thanks to this, the pusher is extremely functional and can be used both for everyday care and during professional manicure.
Ergonomic shape for precision and comfort
The Staleks BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 hoof pick has been designed to perfectly fit the user's hand. Its ribbed handle prevents the tool from slipping, which allows for precise and comfortable work. Thanks to its optimal length and lightweight design, the hoof pick is comfortable to use even during long-term styling.
High quality workmanship - durability and corrosion resistance
Staleks tools are known for their excellent quality of workmanship, and the BEAUTY & CARE 30 TYPE 1 hoof is no exception. Made of high-quality stainless steel, it is resistant to corrosion and damage, which guarantees a long product life.
Thanks to precise polishing and perfectly smooth edges, the tool is safe to use and easy to keep clean. It can be disinfected with special agents, which ensures hygiene and safety during work.
Staleks - reliable manicure tools
Staleks is a brand valued by professionals and home users. The manufacturer specializes in high-quality manicure and pedicure tools that combine functionality with durability.
Thanks to the use of the latest technologies and attention to detail, Staleks products are distinguished by excellent ergonomics, durability and comfort of use. This is a brand that focuses on precision and comfort of work, meeting the expectations of even the most demanding customers.
Features
- double functionality - a pusher for pushing back cuticles and a precise tip for cleaning nails,
- ergonomic, non-slip handle - ensures a firm grip and comfort of work,
- high-quality stainless steel - guarantees durability and resistance to corrosion,
- safe, rounded tip - minimizes the risk of damaging the nail plate,
- can be disinfected - can be cleaned with specialist hygiene products.
Use
Prepare your nails – wash and dry your hands before starting work. Soften your cuticles. Push back your cuticles – use the rounded tip to gently push back your cuticles from your nail plate. Clean your nails – use the other tip to remove dirt from under your nails and any leftover nail polish or gel. Clean and disinfect the cuticle pusher with an appropriate agent after each use.
Precautions
Store in a dry, ventilated place, out of reach of children, at least 1 meter away from heating devices, at a temperature not lower than +5°C and not higher than +25°C, with a relative humidity of up to 80%. Use as intended, and keep clean and dry after use. Do not use acids or bases for disinfection and sterilization. The use of abrasive and metallic objects for cleaning is prohibited. Avoid dropping on hard surfaces and prevent contact with corrosive contaminants. Resistant to all types of disinfection and sterilization without loss of quality.
Product parameters
Brand
Staleks
Symbol
3.01.09.0648
Producer code
4820241060092
Entity responsible for this product in the EU
STALEKS spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnościąMore
Address: Lindleya 16Postal code: 02-013City: WarszawaCountry: Polska
Your previous questions regarding this product
Yes, the tool is easy to use even for people who are just starting their manicure adventure. The rounded tips minimize the risk of damaging the nail, and the non-slip handle provides a firm grip, which facilitates precise work.
How to care for the pusher to make it hygienic and durable?
After each use, the pusher should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected with a special antibacterial preparation. Avoid sterilization in an autoclave or dryer, as this may affect the durability of the tool. Store in a dry place, preferably in a protective case.
Can the pusher be used to remove hybrid mass?
Yes, thanks to the precise cleaning tip, the pusher is great for removing remnants of hybrid varnish, gel or acrylic. This is a great tool to help remove styling, but it is recommended to use it in combination with a remover or milling machine.
How does the Staleks cuticle pusher differ from standard cuticle tools?
The Staleks cuticle pusher is distinguished by its dual functionality, high quality workmanship and ergonomic handle. Thanks to stainless steel, it is resistant to corrosion, and precisely rounded tips ensure safety and comfort of use.
Yes! The tool is often chosen by nail stylists due to its functionality, durability and comfort of use. It works great both in beauty salons and in everyday home care.
