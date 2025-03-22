Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
1.Nail Filer 2 Buffer 3.Dehydrator 4.Primer 5.Cuticle Pusher 6.Cuticle Cutter 7.Cuticle Oil 8.Base coat 9.Topcoat 10.Acrylic powder 11.Monomer 12.Dappen Dish 13.Brushes 14.Clear Builder Gel 15.Nail Tip Clipper 16.Dotting Tool 17.Nail Tips 18.Nail Glues 19.UV LED Lamp 20.Acetone-Free Remover References

Hey, there today we will uncover all the nail extension tools, with their image, names, and uses.

1.Nail Filer

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (1)

Nail filters are used to shape your nails and perfect the edges of nails. are often used in manicures and pedicures frequently trimming the nails with clippers. They can be made of emery boards, ceramic, glass, crystal, plain metal, or metal files coated with corundum.
Here are the basic uses of nail filers

  • Trimming : nail files are generally used to trim the edge of nails.
  • Shaping : nail flies can give your nails the desired shape while keeping them in good condition.
  • Cleaning : Some nail files can be used to clean sidewalls and under the nails, and to remove dead skin.

2 Buffer

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (2)

Here are some basic uses of nail buffer

  • Smoothing buffer can make your nails smooth, naturally healthy, and glossy. And they can remove ridges and dead skin of nails.
  • Shaping some buffers can help us to make our desired nails.
  • Polishing buffers can enhance their natural look or prepare them for polish. You should buff your nails before applying nail polish, as they can make your nail polish long-lasting.
  • Exfoliating buffers can exfoliate around the cuticle and remove dry skin and ridges from the nail plate.
  • Some buffers have different sides, for different purposes, such as removing the top layer of the nail or making the nail shiny.

3.Dehydrator

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (3)

The dehydrator removes oil from nails and helps nail products to be long-lasting. A dehydrator is mostly used before acrylic and gel extension.

4.Primer

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (4)

Nail primer is a liquid product that is applied before the manicure to prepare your nails for a gel extension.

See Also
How to Select Tool Balancers and Why You Should Choose TECNA?Guide to Standard Poodles: Traits, Care TipsHow to Create A Honey Jar Spell for Love or SuccessWhat are the names of nail tools? – Heimduo

  • Primer removing oil from the cuticle, to mark your nails ready for extension.
  • Preventing air bubbles to make your polish glossy and shiny.
  • Reduce the chance of breaking, and make your extension long-lasting.
  • Primer makes a sticky layer that helps the nail bond with the gel and polish.

5.Cuticle Pusher

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (5)


Cuticle pushers are used to push back cuticles and dead skin of nails. and make nails better and polish long-lasting. The cuticle pusher plays an important role in the manicure and pedicure.

6.Cuticle Cutter

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (6)


Cuticle cutters are used to cut cuticles and dead skin of nails. They can be used before or after a manicure to clean up cuticles.

7.Cuticle Oil

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (7)

Cuticle oil can help keep your nails healthy and shiny. And it provides

  • Hydration : cuticle oil provides the moisture of our nails and makes them soft and healthy.
  • Nail growth : cuticle oil can increase the nail length.
  • Shine : cuticle oil can help your polish last longer and look shiny.
  • Strength and smoothness : if you apply cuticle oil, it can make your nails healthy and help to keep your nails smooth.

8.Base coat

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (8)


Base coat is a clear liquid polish that is applied beginning in the polish, to make your polish last longer and to create a smooth surface for polish. the base coat is always used for nail protection, strength, and smoothness.

9.Topcoat

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (9)


The top coat is a clear polish that provides a protective layer to seal the nail color and shine to the nails. The main purpose of a top coat is to make your manicure long-lasting, smooth, and shiny.

10.Acrylic powder

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (10)


Acrylic powder is used to create acrylic nails. It’s mixed with a liquid chemical that hardens, making it spreadable. The mixture is then applied to the nail and allowed to air dry, which takes about 10–15 minutes. Once dry, the nails can be painted.

11.Monomer

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (11)


Nail liquid monomer is used for acrylic nail building. It allows the acrylic powder to transform from powder to paste that you can then form with a nail tip or form to create the perfect, custom nail.

See Also
Why Nail Clippers Matter More Than You Think: The Key to Healthy Nails

12.Dappen Dish

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (12)


A small glass or plastic container with a lid, that holds a minimal amount of monomer liquid for one service use when sculpting or creating an overlay using the liquid & powder artificial nail system.

13.Brushes

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (13)


Brushes are used to paint and design your nails and make them attractive and glossy. With the help of these brushes, you will be able to create any nail art.

14.Clear Builder Gel

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (14)


Builder gel is used to create nail length, thickness, or strength of nails.

15.Nail Tip Clipper

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (15)


Nail tip clippers can be used to trim or cut artificial nails, such as acrylic and gel extensions. and create different shapes like square, round, French, etc.

16.Dotting Tool

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (16)


Dotting tools are used to create different types of nail art with dot work like heart nails, flower nails circles, and many more. Different-sized bases can create dots of different sizes.

17.Nail Tips

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (17)


Nail tips can be used to add length, and fix broken nails.

18.Nail Glues

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (18)


nail glues are commonly used to adhere to nail tips, nail embellishments, press-on nails, and even dip powders.

19.UV LED Lamp

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (19)


UV lamps are used to speed up the drying time of your polish, make your manicure last longer, and create a more professional-looking finish.

20.Acetone-Free Remover

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (20)


Acetone-free removers are one of the best options for removing nail polish from all types of nails, including natural, artificial, and gel nails.

Some classy and shiny nail art designs ideas for your next extension

FRENCH MANI

FUNKY NAIL

SWIRL NAIL ART

HEART NAILS

Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Is Snowfall Based on a True Story?
Snowfall's Mix of Fact and Fiction Foreshadows Season 6's Ending
In ‘Snowfall’ Season 6, Franklin’s Only Success Is Linked To The Death & Demise Of His Own People
Latest Posts
Anne Wheeler Move
Who is Snowfall Based on in Real Life? Connecting the FX Show to Its Real-World Inspirations - 33rd Square
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5899

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.