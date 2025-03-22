Manicure-tools-name-with-picture-and-uses 2025 (2025)

Hey, there today we will uncover all the nail extension tools, with their image, names, and uses.

1.Nail Filer

Nail filters are used to shape your nails and perfect the edges of nails. are often used in manicures and pedicures frequently trimming the nails with clippers. They can be made of emery boards, ceramic, glass, crystal, plain metal, or metal files coated with corundum.

Here are the basic uses of nail filers

Trimming : nail files are generally used to trim the edge of nails.

Shaping : nail flies can give your nails the desired shape while keeping them in good condition.

Cleaning : Some nail files can be used to clean sidewalls and under the nails, and to remove dead skin.

2 Buffer

Here are some basic uses of nail buffer

Smoothing buffer can make your nails smooth, naturally healthy, and glossy. And they can remove ridges and dead skin of nails.

Shaping some buffers can help us to make our desired nails.

Polishing buffers can enhance their natural look or prepare them for polish. You should buff your nails before applying nail polish, as they can make your nail polish long-lasting.

Exfoliating buffers can exfoliate around the cuticle and remove dry skin and ridges from the nail plate.

Some buffers have different sides, for different purposes, such as removing the top layer of the nail or making the nail shiny.

3.Dehydrator

The dehydrator removes oil from nails and helps nail products to be long-lasting. A dehydrator is mostly used before acrylic and gel extension.

4.Primer

Nail primer is a liquid product that is applied before the manicure to prepare your nails for a gel extension.

Primer removing oil from the cuticle, to mark your nails ready for extension.

Preventing air bubbles to make your polish glossy and shiny.

Reduce the chance of breaking, and make your extension long-lasting.

Primer makes a sticky layer that helps the nail bond with the gel and polish.

5.Cuticle Pusher



Cuticle pushers are used to push back cuticles and dead skin of nails. and make nails better and polish long-lasting. The cuticle pusher plays an important role in the manicure and pedicure.

6.Cuticle Cutter



Cuticle cutters are used to cut cuticles and dead skin of nails. They can be used before or after a manicure to clean up cuticles.

7.Cuticle Oil

Cuticle oil can help keep your nails healthy and shiny. And it provides

Hydration : cuticle oil provides the moisture of our nails and makes them soft and healthy.

Nail growth : cuticle oil can increase the nail length.

Shine : cuticle oil can help your polish last longer and look shiny.

Strength and smoothness : if you apply cuticle oil, it can make your nails healthy and help to keep your nails smooth.

8.Base coat



Base coat is a clear liquid polish that is applied beginning in the polish, to make your polish last longer and to create a smooth surface for polish. the base coat is always used for nail protection, strength, and smoothness.

9.Topcoat



The top coat is a clear polish that provides a protective layer to seal the nail color and shine to the nails. The main purpose of a top coat is to make your manicure long-lasting, smooth, and shiny.

10.Acrylic powder



Acrylic powder is used to create acrylic nails. It’s mixed with a liquid chemical that hardens, making it spreadable. The mixture is then applied to the nail and allowed to air dry, which takes about 10–15 minutes. Once dry, the nails can be painted.

11.Monomer



Nail liquid monomer is used for acrylic nail building. It allows the acrylic powder to transform from powder to paste that you can then form with a nail tip or form to create the perfect, custom nail.

12.Dappen Dish



A small glass or plastic container with a lid, that holds a minimal amount of monomer liquid for one service use when sculpting or creating an overlay using the liquid & powder artificial nail system.

13.Brushes



Brushes are used to paint and design your nails and make them attractive and glossy. With the help of these brushes, you will be able to create any nail art.

14.Clear Builder Gel



Builder gel is used to create nail length, thickness, or strength of nails.

15.Nail Tip Clipper



Nail tip clippers can be used to trim or cut artificial nails, such as acrylic and gel extensions. and create different shapes like square, round, French, etc.

16.Dotting Tool



Dotting tools are used to create different types of nail art with dot work like heart nails, flower nails circles, and many more. Different-sized bases can create dots of different sizes.

17.Nail Tips



Nail tips can be used to add length, and fix broken nails.

18.Nail Glues



nail glues are commonly used to adhere to nail tips, nail embellishments, press-on nails, and even dip powders.

19.UV LED Lamp



UV lamps are used to speed up the drying time of your polish, make your manicure last longer, and create a more professional-looking finish.

20.Acetone-Free Remover



Acetone-free removers are one of the best options for removing nail polish from all types of nails, including natural, artificial, and gel nails.

Some classy and shiny nail art designs ideas for your next extension

FRENCH MANI

FUNKY NAIL

SWIRL NAIL ART

HEART NAILS