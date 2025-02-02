Many Tattoo Inks Are Contaminated With Bacteria, Researchers Say (2025)

Share on Pinterest Many types of sealed tattoo inks were found to contain harmful bacteria, according to a new study.

Multiple species of bacteria were detected, more than half of which were linked to possible disease risks.

While the overall risk of bacterial infection from tattoos remains low, experts call for tighter regulations on tattoo ink. Tattoos are increasingly common and generally considered safe in sterile environments with licensed professionals using high-quality materials. Tattoo needles penetrate the skin to deposit ink into the epidermis , which is why safe tattooing practices are key to reducing the risk of adverse events. With proper aftercare, the risk of infection from a new tattoo is minimal. However, the long-term risks associated with tattoo ink are less known. Some tattoo inks may contain potentially harmful ingredients that could be toxic to health. In a recent study, scientists tested 75 inks used for tattoos and permanent makeup. Of these, they identified bacteria in 26 samples — more than one-third of the inks. The research was published July 2 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. “I’m very surprised to see such a high level of bacterial contamination in tattoo inks despite sterility claims,” said Margaret Schwarz, MD, a board certified dermatologist at Noted Dermatology, not involved in the study. “We often think of needle contamination as the source of infections. I wouldn’t have considered the ink itself,” she told Healthline.

Should you worry about bacteria in tattoo ink? Previously, experts believed the two main risk factors for tattoo-related infections were inadequate hygiene at the tattoo studio and poor aftercare. Despite this, a 2010 study and a 2011 study each identified aerobic bacteria in tattoo ink. Aerobic bacteria require air to survive, while anaerobic bacteria die in contact with oxygen. This makes anaerobic bacteria more challenging to culture and, therefore, study. The latest research is the first to look for aerobic and anaerobic bacteria in tattoo ink. The scientists tested 75 samples of unopened, sealed tattoo inks manufactured by 14 companies and available for sale in the U.S. More than one in three of the inks contained bacteria. The researchers found 34 bacterial isolates, 19 of which they referred to as “possibly pathogenic strains.” Two of the bacterial species were isolated under anaerobic conditions, which included: See Also Is Tattoo Ink Toxic and Can It Cause Health Issues? - Tattify Cutibacterium acnes : Linked to acne and eye infections.

Linked to acne and eye infections. Staphylococcus epidermidis: An organism commonly found on the skin that can cause infections in immunocompromised individuals. Two ink samples contained Staphylococcus saprophyticus, a common cause of urinary tract infections, and C. acnes. With one-third of inks containing bacteria, why aren’t post-tattoo infections more common? “Not all bacteria cause infections, and many people have strong immune systems that can fend off these pathogens,” Schwarz explained. “But the risk is still significant, and it’s crucial to take preventive measures.” “Regulations on tattoo inks and the tattooing process can help ensure safer practices and reduce the risk of infections,” she continued. “Enhanced oversight would benefit both tattoo artists and clients.” Hannah Kopelman, MD, a dermatologist and expert in cutaneous oncology and hair loss, not involved in the recent research, agreed. ​​”The high prevalence of bacteria in these studies does highlight the need for better regulation and quality control in the tattoo industry,” she told Healthline.

Other possible health risks of tattoos Bacterial infections are one of the more common issues associated with tattoos, but there are other potential concerns, including: allergic reactions

granuloma: noncancerous cluster of white blood cells and other tissue

and other tissue keloids: raised areas around the tattoo caused by scar tissue

: if needles are infected Also, another recent study concluded that tattoos may be a risk factor for malignant lymphoma — a cancer that starts in the lymph system and spreads around the body. The study included 11,905 people, and the authors conclude that “tattooed individuals have a 21% increased risk of overall lymphoma relative to nontattooed individuals.” Interestingly, they also found that people who had a tattoo removed by laser treatment had an even higher risk of malignant lymphoma. This, the scientists believe, may be caused by harmful compounds that are produced as the tattoo is broken down. However, the authors report several limitations to their findings and call for more research to explore this relationship.

What to know about tattoo safety While there are some risks associated with tattoos, they can be minimized by good planning. “My advice is to research thoroughly and select a reputable tattoo artist and studio. It’s crucial to ensure that the studio follows strict hygiene practices, such as using sterile equipment and disposable needles,” Kopelman said. She also noted the importance of discussing any allergies or skin sensitivities before the procedure. “It’s essential to look for certification and proper licensing, which indicate adherence to health and safety regulations,” she explained. “The studio should be clean and organized, with all equipment sterilized or disposable.” Kopelman advised checking reviews and asking for recommendations from previous customers. “Word of mouth can also be great advice,” agreed Schwarz. “Look for someone who uses single-use, sterilized needles. They should also use high quality, reputable ink brands. Don’t be afraid to ask questions before you get your ink!” Aftercare is also important, Kopelman said. This often includes: Keeping the tattooed area clean and moisturized.

Avoiding exposure to direct sunlight.

Refraining from submerging the tattoo in water — like swimming pools or hot tubs — during the healing process.

Avoiding touching the tattoo with dirty hands.

Resisting picking any scabs that form.