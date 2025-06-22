March 2025 Men's Freestyle Wrestling International Rankings — THE FIGHT SITE (2025)

57 KG

#1 (61) Masanosuke Ono (JPN) takes the #2 spot behind 2024 Olympic champion #1 Rei Higuchi (JPN) due to beating 2024 Olympic silver medalist #3 Spencer Lee (USA) in the marquee match of FloWrestling Night in America. 2024 Olympic bronze medalist #4 Gulomjon Abdullaev (UZB) competed up at 61 KG at PWL-8 against #2 (61) Zavur Uguev (RUS) and was tech falled 11-0. Yarygin champion #9 Nachyn Mongush (RUS) competed up at 61 KG for the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament where he took silver to #5 (61) Takara Suda (JPN).

#3 Spencer Lee (USA) won the Zagreb Open over #16 Islam Bazarganov (AZE) with #17 Azamat Tuskaev (SRB) and Roman Bravo Young (MEX) taking bronze. #12 Bekzat Almaz Uulu (KGZ) moved up to 61 KG where he failed to place at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament after a quarterfinal loss to Artem Gobaev (RUS).

Ali Momeni (IRI) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament over Ayaal Belolyubski (TJK) with Weiyu Li (CHN) and Almaz Smanbekov (KGZ) taking bronze. #12 Musa Mekhtikhanov (RUS) won the Medved Memorial over three-time Russian Nationals bronze medalist Aryan Tyutrin (BLR) with Dimchik Batomunkuev (BLR) and Murad Islamov (RUS) taking bronze.

61 KG

#1 Masanosuke Ono (JPN) cut down to 57 KG where he beat 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist #3 Spencer Lee (USA) at FloWrestling Night in America to take the #2 spot behind 2024 Olympic champion #1 Rei Higuchi (JPN). #2 Zavur Uguev (RUS) tech falled #4 (57) Gulomjon Abdullaev (UZB) 11-0 at PWL-8. Nathan Tomasello (USA) beat Daniel DeShazer 7-0 at FloWrestling Night in America. Seth Gross (USA) tech falled Austin DeSanto (USA) 10-0 at FloWrestling Night in america.

Emrah Ormanoglu (TUR) won the Medved Memorial over Rustam Zhilyasov (RUS) with Magomed Abdurakhmanov (RUS) and Georgi Okorokov (AUS) taking bronze. Ahmad Javan (IRI) won the Zagreb Open over Ebrahim Khari (IRI) with Nuraddin Novruzov (AZE) and Nahshon Garrett (USA) taking bronze.

Takara Suda (JPN) enters the rankings at #5 for beating #9 (57) Nachyn Mongush (RUS) in the finals of the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament. Bronze medalists at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament were 2024 Russian Nationals bronze medalist #17 Artem Gobaev (RUS) and Mukhamad Balgabay (KAZ). #13 Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu (KGZ) moved up to 65 KG where he took silver at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament is ranked #4 behind 2024 65 KG Olympic silver medalist #3 Rahman Amouzad (IRI).

65 KG

The Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament was the most important tournament at 65 KG this month and must be addressed first to make sense of the changes in the rankings.

#4 Ismail Musukaev (HUN) moved up to 70 KG for the Zagreb Open where he lost to Jarrett Jacques (USA) in the qualification round has been removed from the rankings. #8 Naachyn Kuular (KAZ) competed up at 70 KG at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament where he was tech falled by eventual bronze medalist Vasile Diacon (MDA) and has been removed from the rankings.

The first big upset of the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament was two-time U23 World Champion #6 Ibragim Ibragimov (RUS) being tech falled in the round of 16 by 2024 U23 World bronze medalist Bilol Sharip Uulu (KGZ). The next big upset in the round of 16 was #10 Kaisei Tanabe (JPN) upsetting 2024 Olympic bronze medalist #5 Islam Dudaev (ALB). Both Tanabe and Sharip Uulu would lose to #13 (61) Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu (KGZ) on his way to the finals, and in the bronze medal match, Sharip Uulu would beat Tanabe for bronze. From all of this, #13 (61) Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu (KGZ) takes the #4 spot in the rankings, Bilol Sharip Uulu (KGZ) takes the #5 spot, and #10 Kaisei Tanabe (JPN) moves up four spots to #6 while #5 Islam Dudaev (ALB) and #6 Ibragim Ibragimov (RUS) move down two spots to #7 and #8 respectively.

Real Woods (USA) debuts in the international rankings at #11 after taking bronze at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament with a ranked win over 2024 U23 World runner-up #12 Koji Ogino (JPN) to go along with wins over past U23 world medalists Mikyay Salim Naim (BUL) and Adlan Askarov (KAZ).

#13 Abbas Ebrahim (IRI) won the Zagreb Open over Joey McKenna (USA) with Ali Rahimzada (AZE) and Khamzat Arsamerzouev (FRA) taking bronze. #18 Eldar Akhmadudinov (RUS) moves up three spots to #15 for winning the Medved Memorial over #16 Adil Ospanov (KAZ). Bronze medalists at the Medved Memorial were #17 Aripgadzhi Abdulaev (RUS) and Islam Huseynov (BLR). Adil Ospanov (KAZ) debuts in the rankings at #16 for beating #17 Aripgadzhi Abdulaev (RUS) to make the finals of the Medved Memorial.

70 KG

#17 Kanan Heybatov (AZE) moves up ten spots to #7 for winning the Zagreb Open over #9 Sina Khalili (IRI). Bronze medalists at the Zagreb Open were Vasile Diacon (MDA) and Austin Gomez (MEX). #10 Kurban Shiraev (RUS) won the Medved Memorial over Alexander Gaidarli (MDA) with #18 (65) Dalgat Abdulkadyrov (RUS) and Haydar Yavuz (TUR) taking bronze. Austin Gomez (MEX) tech falled Bryce Andonian (USA) 11-0 at FloWrestling Night in America.

#5 Yoshinosuke Aoyagi (JPN) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament over Vazgen Tevanyan (ARM) with Will Lewan (USA) and Vasile Diacon (MDA) taking bronze. Vazgen Tevanyan (ARM) takes the #15 spot for beating #16 Akaki Kemertelidze (GEO) to make the finals of the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament. Will Lewan (USA) debuts in the rankings at #19 for beating #20 James Green (USA) for bronze at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament.

74 KG

#6 Taimuraz Salkazanov (SVK) won the Zagreb Open over David Carr (USA) with #5 (92) Murad Kuramagomedov (HUN) and Giorgi Elbakidze (GEO) taking bronze. David Carr (USA) upset 2024 Olympic Runner-up #2 Daichi Takatani (JPN) at FloWrestling Night in America for the biggest win of his career. For his ranked wins in February over Takatani and Kuramagomedov, Carr takes the #6 spot in the rankings, with #6 Taimuraz Salkazanov, #5 Aznaur Tavaev, and #4 Chermen Valiev all moving up one spot to #5, #4, and #3 while Takatani falls to #7.

#3 Chermen Valiev (ALB) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament over #5 Taimuraz Salkazanov (SVK) with #5 (92) Murad Kuramagomedov (HUN) and #9 Younes Emami (IRI) taking bronze. #5 (92) Murad Kuramagomedov (HUN) takes the #18 spot in the rankings for winning bronze over #19 Magomed Dibirgadzhiev (RUS).

#9 Younes Emami (IRI) moves down three spots to #12 due to a restructuring of the middle of the rankings due to #11 Aghanazar Novruzov (AZE) losing to unranked (now #15) Giorgi Elbakidze for bronze at the Zagreb Open. This reshuffling happened because Novruzov has two wins (Khadartsev Brothers Memorial 2024, Wrestling Stars III) over 2024 Russian Nationals champion #12 Anzor Zakuev (RUS) which causes #12 Zakuev and former #14 (now 19) and #16 Imam Ganishov to drop due to Novruzov’s loss as their total resume’s are better but they are blocked off by Zakuev’s two losses to Novruzov from rising up. #13 Khetag Tsabolov (SRB) rose up to #8 upon re-evaluation of his resume (2023 world bronze, 2024 olympic 5th, wins over #10 Timur Bizhoev, #12 Younes Emami, #13 Turan Bayramov) where he had been placed behind Chamizo, Novruzov, and Zakuev due to a loss to Chamizo at the European Championships but has wrestled better than him as a whole within the past year and deserves adjustment to his ranking. Emami got moved down because he doesn’t have the resume of #11 Inalbek Sheriev, #10 Timur Bizhoev, or #9 Viktor Rassadin and has a head to head loss to #8 Khetag Tsabolov.

#17 Inalbek Sheriev (RUS) won the Medved Memorial over Gadzhimurad Omarov (AZE) with #13 Turan Bayramov (AZE) and #20 Imam Ganishov (RUS) taking bronze. #17 Inalbek Sheriev (RUS) moves up six spots to #11 for his win over #13 Turan Bayramov (AZE) and #15 Timur Bizhoev (RUS) moves up five spots to #10 for his win over Sheriev from January at the Yarygin.

79 KG

#2 Akhmed Usmanov (RUS) takes the #1 spot in the rankings for beating 2024 Senior World Champion #1 Avtandil Kentchadze (GEO) at PWL-8. Kentchadze falls one spot to #2. Zelimkhan Khadiev (FRA) takes the #11 spot in the rankings for beating #12 Mehdi Yousefi (IRI) in the finals of the Zagreb Open. Bronze medalists at the Zagreb Open were Rocco Welsh (USA) and #14 Vladimeri Gamkrelidze (GEO). Yousefi notched two ranked wins (#14 Gamkrelidze, #15 Akhsarbek Gulaev) on his way to make the finals opposite Khadjiev.

#5 Gadzhimurad Alikhmaev (RUS) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament over #14 Vladimeri Gamkrelidze (GEO) with #20 Khidir Saipudinov (BRN) and Ahmad Magomedov (MKD) taking bronze. #9 Abdulkerim Abdulaev (RUS) won the Medved Memorial over Ahmed Magomedov (MKD) with #8 Jamal Akhmadudinov (RUS) and Dmitry Lukashchuck (BLR) taking bronze. #9 Abdulkerim Abdulaev (RUS) moves up three spots to #6 for beating #8 Jamal Akhmadudinov (RUS) at the Medved Memorial.

86 KG

#11 Osman Nurmagomedov (AZE) moved back up to 92 KG where he is ranked #7. #1 Magomed Ramazanov (BUL) beat #11 Arslan Bagaev (RUS) 5-0 at PWL-8 to avenge a loss to Bagaev from 2023 at the Team Sidakov vs. Team Sadulaev event. #5 (92) Azamat Dauletbekov (KAZ) beat Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov (BLR) 4-0 at PWL-8. Nate Jackson (USA) beat Kennedy Monday (USA) 11-7 at FloWrestling Night in America. #7 Zahid Valencia (USA) beat #19 Trent Hidlay (USA) 5-0 at FloWrestling Night in America.

2022 Russian Nationals runner-up Amanula Rasulov (RUS) returns to the rankings at #13 after winning the Medved Memorial over Arsen Kabolov (RUS). Bronze medalists at the Medved Memorial were Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov (BLR) and Dibir Magomedov (RUS). Rasulov, who beat Olympic bronze medalist #5 Dauren Kurugliev (GRE) in the semifinals of the 2022 Russian National Championships, beat 2020 74 KG Olympic Silver medalist Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov (BLR) and two-time European bronze medalist Osmen Gocen (TUR) in his return to competition.

#7 Zahid Valencia (USA) won the Zagreb Open over #12 Arsenii Dzhioev (AZE) with Nate Jackson (USA) and Trent Hidlay (USA) taking bronze. Trent Hidlay (USA) is back in the rankings at #19 for beating 2024 U23 World bronze medalist #20 Eugeniu Mihaelcan (MDA) in the quarterfinals of the Zagreb Open. #9 Chance Marsteller (USA) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament over Bolat Sakaev (KAZ) with Rustem Myrzagaliev (KAZ) and Tariel Gaphrindashvili (GEO) taking bronze.

92 KG

2024 Senior World Champion #1 Abdulrashid Sadulaev moved back up to 97 KG where he is ranked #2 behind 2024 Olympic champion #1 (97) Akhmed Tazhudinov (BRN). #4 (86) Kamran Ghasempour (IRI) is back at #1 after returning to 92 KG, where he is a two-time Senior World champion and is coming off a fifth place finish at the 2024 World Championships due to losses to 2020 97 KG Olympic champion #2 (97) Abdulrashid Sadulaev (RUS) and 2020 86 Kg Olympic champion David Taylor (USA).

#1 Kamran Ghasempour (IRI) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament title over #4 Alan Bagaev (RUS) with #19 Michael Macchiavello (USA) and #7 Feyzullah Akturk (TUR) taking bronze. Ghasempour notched ranked wins over former Senior World medalists #7 Feyzullah Akturk (TUR) and #13 Miriani Maisuradze (GEO) to make the finals.

#13 Batyrbek Tsakulov (SVK) moved up to 97 KG where he took bronze at the Zagreb Open and fifth at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament and has been removed from the rankings. Mustafagadzhi Malachdibirov (RUS) won the Medved Memorial over Ahmed Bagavudinov (RUS) with Shamil Zubairov (AZE) and Akhmed Mirzabegov (RUS) taking bronze.

#11 (86) Osman Nurmagomedov (AZE) returns to the rankings at #7 after finishing as runner-up to #2 Amirhossein Firouzpour (IRI) at the Zagreb Open. Bronze medalists at the Zagreb Open were #19 Michael Macchiavello (USA) and #14 Abubakar Abakarov (AZE). Abubakar Abakarov (AZE) notched a big ranked win in the qualification round over 2023 Junior World Champion #6 Mohammad Azimi (IRI). Abakarov moves up six spots to #8 for his win over #6 Mohammad Azimi (IRI), who falls three spots to #9 for his loss to #8 Abakarov.

#5 Azamat Dauletbekov (KAZ) competed at 86 KG for PWL-8, where he beat 2020 74 KG Olympic runner-up Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov (BLR) 4-0. For the time being, as Dauletbekov competed in two 92 KG events to end the year (Kunaev and Wrestling Stars III) and given that PWL-8 is a special event, he will still be ranked at 92 KG until he competes at a ranking series event or continental championships at 86 KG.

97 KG

2024 92 KG Senior World Champion #1 (92) Abdulrashid Sadulaev (RUS) moved back up to 97 KG and beat Yarygin champion #10 Magomed Kurbanov (RUS) 5-1 for their European Championships qualifying wrestle-off to take the #2 spot behind 2024 Olympic Champion #1 Akhmed Tazhudinov (BRN). All athletes below Sadulaev go down one spot due his reintroduction to the rankings.

2023 92 KG Senior Asian Champion Arash Yoshida (JPN) takes the #4 spot in the rankings due to a win over former #3 Kyle Snyder (USA) in the semifinals of the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament. Yoshida would go on to win gold over Erfan Alizadeh (IRI) while Snyder and Magomedgadzhi Nurov (MKD) would take bronze. Snyder drops two spots to #5 for his loss at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament to #4 Arash Yoshida (JPN).

#5 Kyle Snyder (USA) won the Zagreb Open over Abolfazl Babaloo (IRI) with #12 Jay Aiello (USA) and Batyrbek Tsakulov (SVK) taking bronze. 2023 Junior World Champion Abolfazl Babaloo (IRI) takes the #14 spot for beating #12 Jay Aiello (USA) in the semifinals of the Zagreb Open; Aiello drops three spots to #15. #5 Kyle Snyder (USA) won both his matches at PWL-8 against Konstantin Pshenichnikov (RUS) and #16 Rizabek Aitmukhan (KAZ) to cap off a very busy February for Snyder.

#15 Jay Aiello (USA) tech falled Marcus Coleman (USA) 12-1 at the FloWrestling Night in America event. Alexander Hushtyn (BLR) won the Medved Memorial over Vladislav Kozlov (BLR) with Shamil-Imam Gadzhialiev (RUS) and Vasily Pavlyuchenko (BLR) taking bronze.

125 KG

#3 Amirreza Masoumi Valadi (IRI) won the Zagreb Open over #6 Mason Parris (USA) with #8 Hayden Zillmer (USA) and Murazi Mchedlidze (UKR) taking bronze. #6 Mason Parris (USA) notched two key domestic wins over #8 Hayden Zillmer (USA) and Trent Hillger (USA) to make the finals of the Zagreb Open.

#2 Amir Zare (IRI) won the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Tournament over #7 Zelimkhan Khizriev (RUS) with Dzianis Khramiankov (BLR) and Kamil Kosciolek (POL) taking bronze. Dzianis Khramiankov (BLR) won the Medved Memorial over Gamzat Alizhudinov (RUS) with Serik Bakhtykhanov (KAZ) and Pavel Dyatlov (RUS) taking bronze.

Pound for Pound

#9 Daichi Takatani (JPN) drops thirteen spots to #22 in the rankings for his loss to David Carr (USA) at the FloWrestling Night in America event. David Carr (USA) debuts in the pound for pound rankings at #21 for beating #22 Daichi Takatani (JPN). Taimuraz Salkazanov (SVK) is back in the rankings at #19 due to beating #21 David Carr (USA) in the finals of the Zagreb Open in February. Aznaur Tavaev (RUS) is in the rankings at #18 for beating #19 Taimuraz Salkazanov (SVK) at the Khadartsev Brothers Memorial in September 2024.

Two-time 92 KG Senior World champion and current #1 at 92 KG Kamran Ghasempour (IRI) takes the #17 spot behind #16 David Baev (RUS) due to multiple wins over two-time world champion J’Den Cox (USA), Olympic bronze medalist #4 (86) Artur Naifonov (RUS), and #2 (92) Amirhossein Firouzpour (IRi). Why Ghasempour can’t be in front of Baev, even having more world titles than the 2019 70 KG Senior World Champion, is due to the fact that Baev has higher weighted pound for pound wins (2024 74 KG Olympic champion Razambek Zhamalov, #15 Chermen Valiev, Timur Bizhoev, #24 Nurkhoza Kaipanov, two-time Senior World champion Magomedrasul Gazimagomedov) compared to Ghasempour’s (Cox, Naifonov, Firouzpour) allowing him to be ahead of him.

This rationale can also be applied for Baev being ahead of another Senior World champion in 2023 Senior World Champion #20 Akhmed Usmanov along with Usmanov having a head to head loss to #19 Taimuraz Salkazanov (November 2023, PWL 6) along with a loss in September 2024 to #10 (79) Kasum Kasumov (RUS). Usmanov top pound for pound wins are 2020 74 KG Olympic silver medalist Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov (who beat #16 David Baev at the 2024 Yarygin), 2024 79 KG Senior World champion #23 Avtandil Kentchadze (GEO), and #25 Mohammad Nokhodi (IRI) which doesn’t match up to Baev’s caliper of opponents.