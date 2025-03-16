✨ Maredash Clear Spray Bottles, Clear Glass Storage Bottle w/Black Trigger Sprayer & Labels & Lids, Refillable Container for Water, Essential Oils, Cleaning Products, etc (8 oz, 6 Pcs)… — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Product Description

Brand: Maredash

Color: clear

Features:

★Multiple Use: The spray bottles can be used as cleaners, plant sprays, home linen spray for ironing, hair moisturizing spray, natural air freshener for the house, floor or carpet cleaner, cosmetic face moisturizer, etc.

★UV Protection: Protects against degradation from ultraviolet light and keeps your essential oils safe. Glass is not affected by strong oils like citrus. BPA and LEAD FREE.

★Complete Accessories: Our clear glass bottles are equipped with 6 high quality black trigger sprayer, 6 label papers, 2 funnels and 1 dropper. It’s convenient for you to distinguish the contents in the bottle, whether it’s at home, office area or on the way to travel.

★Environmental: Help the environment by reducing plastic chemicals in your house with a clean chemical free reusable mister for all your liquid sprays.

★Refund guarantee: If you are not satisfied with the amber glass spray bottle you purchased for any reason, please contact us directly by mail, we will have a professional after-sales Commissioner to help you to avoid causing your losses. We hope to help you live a relaxed life. Our goal is to provide every customer with high quality products.

Details: Usage method

There are two ways of use: spray and stream. The nozzle can be adjusted as needed. Spray： it can be used for gardening, watering, irrigation, home cleaning, sanitation, personal care, etc. Stream： it can be used in kitchen and bathroom to store cooking oil, detergent, bathroom lotion, body milk, etc.

Package Dimensions: 157x242x1479

UPC: 600358138563