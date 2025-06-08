Mark Zuckerberg Once Considered Deleting Everyone's Facebook Friends (2025)

Table of Contents
Shop Our Favorites More Articles References

News

Mark Zuckerberg Once Considered Deleting Everyone's Facebook Friends (1)
image caption

Mark Zuckerberg attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly considered wiping out everyone's Facebook friends in 2022.

  • Author:

    Anne Erickson

Anyone who likes to keep in touch with friends and family online likely has a Facebook account at this point. The famed Mark Zuckerberg launched the social media platform in February 2004 from his Harvard University dorm room, and now, it's one of the most powerful online platforms in the world.

If you've been on Facebook for years, you probably have a lot of friends on there. But, a new report reveals that Zuckerberg actually considered wiping out everyone's Facebook friends back in 2022.

As TechSpot reports in an April 15 piece, Zuckerberg was on the witness stand on April 14 to defend his company Meta against a case presented by the FTC in 2022.

"The agency alleges the company created a market-dominating monopoly when it bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, thereby violating US competition laws," TechSpot notes. "The FTC wants to break up Meta by spinning off one of these apps."

Fortune adds, "The FTC is seeking to unwind Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, but the company maintains it does not hold a monopoly power in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving digital marketplace."

During the hearing, it came out that Zuckerberg once had a "crazy idea" of "wiping everyone's friend connections," TechSpot states. That happened in 2022, when apps such as TikTok had become more popular with young people, leaving Facebook to perhaps look like a social media platform for older people.

According to TechSpot, "Zuckerberg proposed a radical solution in an internal email at the time, revealed by the government during the hearing. 'Option 1. Double down on Friending,' he wrote. 'One potentially crazy idea is to consider wiping everyone's graphs and having them start again.'" They added that "graphs in this case refers to friend connections."

During the hearing, Zuckerberg said that Facebook never rolled out his idea for unfriending. That's good to hear, because a lot of people like to keep up with loved ones on Facebook's platform.

Mark Zuckerberg's 5-Word Secret to Success

Read More

Shop Our Favorites

Walmart Is Selling a 'Well-Built' Garden Sprayer That’s 50% Off, and Shoppers Say It’s 'the Best' in the Business
REI Is Selling Smith's $110 MIPS Bike Helmet for Just $66, and Shoppers Who Survived Accidents Say It Really Works
Adidas' Fortnite Ultraboost Shoes Are a Rare 25% Off Right Now During the Brand's Spring Sale

More Articles

Mike Tyson Announces He's Taken New Job
Michelle Obama Makes Big Statement on Divorce Rumors
College Football Standout's Death at 21 Shakes Team 'to the Core'
James Bond Expert Names Top Actor to Replace Daniel Craig
United Airlines Just Announced a Big Change

Sports

Mike Tyson Announces He's Taken New Job

By Jessica McBride

See Also
Zuckerberg on the Stand: The Trial to Break Up Facebook Starts Monday

Entertainment

Michelle Obama Makes Big Statement on Divorce Rumors

By Jessica McBride

Sports

College Football Standout's Death at 21 Shakes Team 'to the Core'

By Jessica McBride

Entertainment

James Bond Expert Names Top Actor to Replace Daniel Craig

By Jessica McBride

Travel

United Airlines Just Announced a Big Change

By Anne Erickson

Shopping

Walmart Is Selling a 'Well-Built' Garden Sprayer That’s 50% Off, and Shoppers Say It’s 'the Best' in the Business

By Daniel Donabedian

Entertainment

Bizarre Viral Video Shows Man Carrying Refrigerator on His Head

By Jessica McBride

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads in Skintight Latex Catsuit at F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Jennifer M. Wood

Mark Zuckerberg Once Considered Deleting Everyone's Facebook Friends (2025)

References

Top Articles
Andor Season 2 Rewrites Star Wars History To Introduce K-2SO - SlashFilm
What Really Happened to the Stylist Who Was “Manhandled” Outside the Carlyle Hotel the Night of the Met Ball
Understanding Restless Legs Syndrome
Latest Posts
Dame Joanna Lumley admits she doesn't have 'much time left'
Katie Thurston Shares She’s in Medically Induced Menopause Amid Cancer Journey
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6385

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.